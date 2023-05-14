Three takeaways from Tatum, Celtics running away from 76ers in Game 7

By May 14, 2023, 11:57 PM EDT
This was a close game for the first 24 minutes — Philadelphia led by six after one quarter and was down just three at the half — but there were already troubling signs for 76ers fans. James Harden has six points on 2-of-8 shooting in the first half, while Joel Embiid was 4-of-12.

In the third quarter everything fell apart for Philly, which had a 6:23 scoreless streak as Boston went on to win the quarter 33-10 and never looked back.

Boston advances to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat (starting Wednesday), while Philadelphia faces some hard questions.

Here are three takeaways from the game

1) Jayson Tatum played like an MVP candidate should

Jayson Tatum struggled in the first half for three straight games, shooting a combined 4-of-30 in those halves. It felt indicative of a team that only plays at its peak at points.

Sunday, with his team’s season in the balance, Tatum showed out and looked like the MVP — 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting in the first half. Then in the third quarter he outscored the entire 76ers team, 17 to 10.

He went on to score a Game 7-record 51 points for the game and looked every bit the All-NBA First Team player that he is.

Jaylen Brown played well and added 25 points.

In our Game 7 preview, we wondered which team’s stars would step up in the big moments. Boston acted like a team that had been there before.

Philadelphia on the other hand…

2) Embiid, Harden fall flat in biggest game of the season

Philadelphia got what it needed from P.J. Tucker. As they had in Game 6, the Celtics had Rob Williams guard Tucker, allowing Williams to roam off of him, and help on Embiid in the paint. The 76ers dared Tucker to shoot. He did and knocked down three 3-pointers from the corner on his way to 11 first-quarter points. It forced Williams and the Celtics to adjust.

Embiid and Harden did not take advantage of those adjustments and opportunities.

Embiid finished with 15 points on 5-of-18 shooting and was 0-of-7 outside the paint. For the first time in a couple of games he looked slowed by his sprained knee.

He still looked better than Harden, who finished the game with nine points on 3-of-11 shooting, plus he had costly turnovers and generally sloppy play.

Sometimes basketball is a simple game — if one team’s star players dramatically outperform the other team’s, it will only end one way. Embiid, Harden, and Doc Rivers — who now has 10 Game 7 losses in his career, twice as many as any other coach

As a side note, the 76ers’ George Niang got a technical foul for grabbing Jalen Brown’s knee — Brown was in the game chasing a loose ball then trying to get back in the play, Niang was on the bench — and should get a fine from the league for this.

3) Is Doc Rivers back with the 76ers? What about James Harden?

“We got an unfinished job,” Joel Embiid said postgame when asked about the future in Philly. “We haven’t won anything, and we got the chance to win. Going to seven games and having a chance to close it out at home, which we didn’t do, I still believe we have the chance to win”

There have been whispers of changes coming in Philly if they got bounced in the second round again. That may not be fair — they had the third-best record in the NBA this season, they just lost in seven games to the team with the second-best record — but change feels inevitable after that ugly and no-show of a Game 7 loss.

Doc Rivers’ seat is getting warm.

Rivers said after the game that he expects to be back coaching the 76ers next season, but added “no one’s safe in our business, and I get that.” That’s especially true for a coach who was not hired by this GM — Daryl Morey put together what he saw as a championship-worthy roster and after Sunday’s face plant he may want his own guy in that chair.

The other question is will James Harden return? He has a $35.6 million player option and after a strong regular season averaging 21 points and 10.7 rebounds a game, he is widely expected to opt out and test the market, looking for more years and security.

Rumors of Harden having an interest in a return to Houston — and that interest being mutual — have been running around the league all season. Those whispers will only get louder after this Game 7 effort and early team exit.

Harden was asked postgame what he is looking for in a team as a free agent, “I just want to have a chance to, obviously, compete.”

Harden was then asked about his relationship with Rivers. “Our relationship is okay.”

Not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Whether it’s one of those two or just a lot of bench player changeover, expect things to look a lot different next season in Philadelphia.

Tatum scores Game 7 record 51 points, Celtics cruise past 76ers

Associated PressMay 14, 2023, 8:53 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum gave Boston a long-overdue fast start and followed it up with a finish the NBA had never seen before.

After struggling in back-to-back games, Tatum erupted for 51 points – the most in a Game 7 in history – and the Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 on Sunday to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year.

One game after missing 14 of his first 15 shots only to awaken in the fourth quarter in time to save their season, Tatum scored 25 in the back-and-forth first half and 17 more in Boston’s 33-10 third quarter that turned a three-point lead into a runaway.

The Celtics, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last year, will face the Miami Heat in the East finals for the second straight season. Game 1 is on Wednesday in Boston.

“I was relieved just to get another chance. Our season could have been over after Game 6,” said Tatum, who broke the Game 7 record of 50 points Stephen Curry set two weeks ago. “It definitely was on my mind that I had played as bad as it could get, for 43 minutes.

“We had a saying: ‘It’s only up from here.’”

Tatum added 13 rebounds and Jaylen Brown scored 25 points for Boston, which rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the series to keep alive their hopes for an unprecedented 18th NBA championship.

“You always come into a series with the expectation of how it’s supposed to go,” said Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, who is in his first year as an NBA head coach after being promoted on the eve of training camp after Ime Udoka was suspended. “That’s not how the playoffs are.”

Tatum was subbed out of the game with three minutes left to a standing ovation from the crowd, which soon broke out in a “Beat the Heat!” chant. Miami beat Boston in six games in the 2020 East finals and the Celtics took a seven-game matchup last season.

“It’s the best time of the year,” Tatum said. “As a competitor, I love the opportunity.”

Newly crowned NBA MVP Joel Embiid scored 15 points on 5-for-18 shooting, and Tobias Harris scored 19 for Philadelphia. The Sixers lost in the conference semifinals for the third straight year, and the fifth time in six seasons; they have not gotten any farther since reaching the NBA Finals in 2001 despite “The Process” – tanking their way to four top-three draft picks in a row, including Embiid.

“I thought we had the right group. I really did,” said Sixers coach Doc Rivers, who was on the Boston bench when the Celtics won it all in 2008. “We played great all year and this loss absolutely diminishes what we did this year in some way. … I think this team is headed right. I thought we took another step this season. And then tonight I think we took a step backward. But that’s OK. That happens, too.”

Tatum started 0 for 6 in a Game 5 loss and missed 14 of his first 15 shots overall from the floor in Game 6 before making four 3-pointers in the final 4:14 to force the decisive seventh game.

He picked up where he left off, scoring Boston’s first basket and 11 points in the first quarter, 14 more in the second and outscoring the Sixers on his own, 17-10, in the third. The 33-10 edge in the third was the most lopsided quarter in a Game 7 since at least 1997.

“JT just got it going and get out of that man’s way,” Brown said. “He got it rolling, and there’s nothing they could do to stop him.”

Brown began the game with the black mask he has worn since breaking a bone in his face before the All-Star break. He took it off and soon absorbed an elbow to the face from James Harden, who was assessed a flagrant foul.

Brown continued without the mask but finished the half with cotton in his left nostril. He also played with an edge, making both foul shots and following it with a steal and layup as Boston went on a 9-0 run to erase a 35-26 deficit.

Brown also dove into the Sixers bench to save a ball, then had words with the bench after Georges Niang grabbed his leg and kept him from getting back on the court. Both players were given technical fouls.

Williams followed the commotion with a layup that tied the score 35-all.

“Nothing like a shot to the face to wake you right up,” Brown said.

Rivers is 6-10 in game sevens. The 10 defeats are five more than any other NBA coach and three more than the NHL’s Mike Babcock and Bruce Boudreau. His teams are 6-16 in their last 22 chances to close out an opponent in a playoff series.

Asked if he expected to be back next year, Rivers said: “Yeah. I think I got two years left. No one is safe in our business and I get that.”

Harden also could be gone if the Sixers opt for an overhaul. He has the opportunity to become a free agent this offseason.

“We’ve got an unfinished job. We haven’t won anything and I think we’ve got the chance to win,” Embiid said. “We’ve got what it takes to win. … I still believe me and him have the chance to win. But it’s going to take more than us.”

Grizzlies suspend Ja Morant after another incident where he appears to flash gun on Instagram

By May 14, 2023, 2:12 PM EDT
Dallas Mavericks v Memphis Grizzlies
Justin Ford/Getty Images
Ja Morant again has been suspended by the Grizzlies — and again has the league looking into his actions — after he appeared to flash a gun on a friend’s Instagram live account Saturday.

The video appeared on Morant’s friend Davonte Pack’s Instagram account, with the Grizzlies’ All-Star guard flashing a handgun while riding in the car’s passenger seat and singing along to a song.

The Grizzlies quickly moved to suspend Morant again, with no timeline announced as this is the offseason.

“We are aware of the social media post involving Ja Morant and are in the process of gathering more information,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said Sunday.

In March, Morant was suspended eight games after a video surfaced — also on Instagram Live — of him flashing a gun in a Denver area club. After that incident, Morant spent time away from the team to seek counseling (although he never specified what kind of help he got). Morant admitted after the season his actions were part of the distractions that threw off the Grizzlies and saw them eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Lakers.

“I just got to be better with my decision-making. Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization,” Morant said at the time.

The incident — and the fact that he was away from the team for eight games and caused problems for the organization — was part of why Morant did not make an All-NBA team, costing him $39 million because he was not eligible for a supermax contract.

“Ja’s conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in March after meeting with Morant. “It also has serious consequences given his enormous following and influence, particularly among young fans who look up to him.”

“I don’t condone any type of violence,” Morant said in an interview with ESPN after that Denver incident. “But I take full responsibility for my actions. I made a bad mistake and I can see the image that I painted over myself with my recent mistakes. But in the future, I’m going to show everybody who Ja really is, what I’m about and change this narrative.”

He did not change the narrative.

Morant has had other incidents as well, including being involved in a lawsuit (and countersuit by Morant) with a high school prospect after a fight during a pickup game at Morant’s Memphis area home.

Pack was allegedly involved in that incident punching the high schooler. Pack also has been thrown out and banned from Memphis’ FedEx Forum after he stepped on the court during a game to confront Pacers players. After that game, some of Morant’s associates were involved with members of the Pacers’ traveling party and security in the loading dock area of the arena, with a red laser pointed out of an SUV at the Pacers’ personnel. The NBA investigated that situation but “could not corroborate that any individual threatened others with a weapon.”

This latest incident likely will see Morant facing some kind of suspension to start the 2023-24 NBA season. For now he cannot enter team facilities.

Phoenix Suns unexpectedly fire head coach Monty Williams

By May 13, 2023, 10:26 PM EDT
Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets - Game Five
Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
When an aggressive new owner takes control of a franchise, nobody is safe.

In an unexpected move reportedly driven by ownership, the Phoenix Suns have fired head coach Monty Williams — the man who coached this team to the 2021 NBA Finals and was the 2022 coach of the Year — something first reported by both Shams Charania of The Athletic and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and later confirmed by the team.

This comes after new owner Mat Ishbia and the Suns made an aggressive move at the trade deadline to bring in Kevin Durant to pair with Devin Booker. While that trade gave the Phoenix one of the top duos in the NBA, it also gutted the roster’s depth, something evident in the team’s second-round loss to the Nuggets. While that was an earlier-than-expected exit — and consecutive season-ending blowout exits — it was not on Williams, who tried almost everything but could only do so much with a limited roster.

If Booker or Durant stuck up for Williams, he would still be the coach. Williams had his clashes with center Deandre Ayton and that was one reason — along with limited tools for roster building — that the former No.1 pick center is expected to be traded this offseason.

Williams helped turn the Suns from a 19-win laughing stock to one of the best teams in the West. He signed an extension in the last year and reportedly has at least three years, $21 million on his contract and that could be more like four years and more than $30 million.

The big question for the Suns: Who are they getting that’s better?

There are three coaches available who have won a ring in the last four years — former Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, former Raptors coach Nick Nurse and former Lakers coach Frank Vogel — but Marc Stein reports that the Suns have their eye on still-employed Clippers coach Tyronn Lue.

Lue said he intended to be back with Los Angeles next season, just after the Clippers were eliminated by the Suns (Los Angeles played hard despite Paul George missing the entire series and Kawhi Leonard only playing in two games). Lue’s frustration with the constantly shifting roster with the Clippers was evident, but he is still under contract with them and Phoenix would have to give up a lot to get him (if Lue even wants the job).

The Suns are expected to shake up the roster and the front office this summer (they fired two scouts and an assistant coach before this move). They are all in on winning with Durant and Booker, but have a long way to go to get there.

And that now includes finding a new coach.

Warriors may not be ready to end dynasty, but hard choices await

By May 13, 2023, 7:40 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — To a man the Warriors were clear:

They are not ready to break up this championship core.

“Draymond. Klay. Steph. Our core guys, they have plenty left to offer,” Steve Kerr said.

“I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life,” Draymond Green said after he watched from the bench as the final minutes of the Warriors season ran out. “I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with.”

After a disappointing season by the Warriors’ championship standards — one where this team’s core started to show its age and the miles on its bodies — they likely will run it back, but it won’t be the same. Not in terms of the roster — the “two timelines” idea failed spectacularly this season and changes are coming — and not in terms of the finances of this roster, with a much more punitive new CBA looming like a dark cloud.

The Warriors have hard decisions: Keep Draymond Green with an extension? Keep Jordan Poole? Extend Klay Thompson, and at what number? Is there an expanded role for Jonathan Kumiga? There are a lot of questions to be answered this summer.

Everything starts with GM Bob Myers.

The architect of the Warriors dynasty and the guy who built strong relationships with this core — the man best suited to have conversations with Green and Thompson about taking less money — is a pending free agent himself. Myers’ contract is up on June 30, but Golden State will want a decision well before that (the NBA Draft is June 22).

Owner Joe Lacob has said he offered Myers a new contract (the details of which are not public). There is a sense around the team that Lacob and company want to keep the core of this franchise together, not just on the court but in the front office as well. Nobody knows what Myers wants or plans to do (and that may well include Myers himself). It will look and feel different if a new man steers the ship, even if he goes down the same path.

Anthony Slater and Shams Charania at The Athletic report Myers will take a few weeks to decide on his next course. Once he does, the real challenge of rebuilding this team starts.

The Warriors are set to have a payroll well north of $210 million next season, which will have them more than $48 million over the luxury tax line. Under the strict rules of the new CBA, that would have them more than $30 million over the second apron, meaning no mid-level exception, no trades where they bring back more than they send out, no buyout market mid-season, basically just minimum contracts to round out the roster. Essentially running it back.

That’s not good enough. The Warriors may have no choice but to eat that tax bill and live with the restrictions for a season.

Stephen Curry is still one of the best players on the planet, a true franchise cornerstone, and a guy who can lead a team to a title. He’s locked in with his last extension and will make $51.9 million next season and has four years, $167.3 million left on his contract. He’s also 35 years old. He’s as well conditioned and mentally tough an athlete as there is, but he needs more help.

Klay Thompson can be part of that. He is on the books next season at $43.2 million and is extension eligible. The reality of his game showed in this playoff series against the Lakers, when he was 7-of-27 (25.9%) from 3 over the final three games, and wasn’t the same defensive force (nor was he all season). Thompson is good, he puts in the work, but at age 33 and with his injury history, he is closer to average than a max player. The Warriors will want to extend and keep him, but at a much lower price than what he was making. It’s a delicate negotiation (and this is where having Myers on board helps).

Draymond Green has a $27.6 million player option and while he could walk out the door as a free agent, his own words and the buzz around the league suggest an extension is coming. While he is still an elite defender, he is 33 and his offensive game is fading. That extension the Warriors will offer is at a lower number than his option, and again this is a delicate negotiation.

Then there is Jordan Poole, who was nearly unplayable against the Lakers after a season where he took a step back — in part because his role changed, and he got punched by Green before the season — and his salary next season jumps from $3.9 million to $28.2 million thanks to the extension he signed last summer.

That makes Poole the most likely Warrior to be traded. Fair or not. Other teams will look at him as a high-quality wing who just needs a new environment to return to being of real value as a shooter and shot-creator. If the Warriors can trade him but bring back less salary (or none, depending on the move) they can start to trim the payroll.

Then there is the Jonathon Kuminga question. He took some steps forward this season and after the All-Star break averaged 13.2 points a game and shot 44% from 3 on the couple of attempts he took a game. Yet come the playoffs, Kerr didn’t trust him or play him. The Athletic reports that he wants a larger role or to be traded next season.

All of that doesn’t get into guys such as Donte DiVincenzo, who likely played his way into a bigger contract than the Warriors will want to pay with his playoff performance.

It’s a lot. Part of what happens depends on what Lacob and the ownership group are willing to pay. They have hinted in the past that anything north of $400 million in salary and tax would be more than they are willing to pay, but next season they could be $50 million or more above that number (and have limited ways to build the team because of it). Would ownership be willing to eat that money for a year knowing that in the 2024-25 season that bill could drop, maybe considerably? Curry will be 37 by then, will he still be able to perform at that level?

There are no easy answers.

But the questions start with will Bob Myers be the one answering them?

