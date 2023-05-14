Jayson Tatum scores Game 7 record 51 points, Celtics cruise past 76ers

Associated PressMay 14, 2023, 8:53 PM EDT
0 Comments

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum gave Boston a long-overdue fast start and followed it up with a finish the NBA had never seen before.

After struggling in back-to-back games, Tatum erupted for 51 points – the most in a Game 7 in history – and the Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year.

One game after missing 14 of his first 15 shots only to awaken in the fourth quarter in time to save their season, Tatum scored 25 in the back-and-forth first half and 17 more in Boston’s 33-10 third quarter that turned a three-point lead into a runaway.

The Celtics, who lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals last year, will face the Miami Heat in the East finals for the second straight season. Game 1 is on Wednesday in Boston.

“I was relieved just to get another chance. Our season could have been over after Game 6,” said Tatum, who broke the Game 7 record of 50 points Stephen Curry set two weeks ago. “It definitely was on my mind that I had played as bad as it could get, for 43 minutes.

“We had a saying: ‘It’s only up from here.’”

Tatum added 13 rebounds and Jaylen Brown scored 25 points for Boston, which rallied from a 3-2 deficit in the series to keep alive their hopes for an unprecedented 18th NBA championship.

“You always come into a series with the expectation of how it’s supposed to go,” said Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla, who is in his first year as an NBA head coach after being promoted on the eve of training camp after Ime Udoka was suspended. “That’s not how the playoffs are.”

Tatum was subbed out of the game with three minutes left to a standing ovation from the crowd, which soon broke out in a “Beat the Heat!” chant. Miami beat Boston in six games in the 2020 East finals and the Celtics took a seven-game matchup last season.

“It’s the best time of the year,” Tatum said. “As a competitor, I love the opportunity.”

Newly crowned NBA MVP Joel Embiid scored 15 points on 5-for-18 shooting, and Tobias Harris scored 19 for Philadelphia. The Sixers lost in the conference semifinals for the third straight year, and the fifth time in six seasons; they have not gotten any farther since reaching the NBA Finals in 2001 despite “The Process” – tanking their way to four top-three draft picks in a row, including Embiid.

“I thought we had the right group. I really did,” said Sixers coach Doc Rivers, who was on the Boston bench when the Celtics won it all in 2008. “We played great all year and this loss absolutely diminishes what we did this year in some way. … I think this team is headed right. I thought we took another step this season. And then tonight I think we took a step backward. But that’s OK. That happens, too.”

Tatum started 0 for 6 in a Game 5 loss and missed 14 of his first 15 shots overall from the floor in Game 6 before making four 3-pointers in the final 4:14 to force the decisive seventh game.

He picked up where he left off, scoring Boston’s first basket and 11 points in the first quarter, 14 more in the second and outscoring the Sixers on his own, 17-10, in the third. The 33-10 edge in the third was the most lopsided quarter in a Game 7 since at least 1997.

“JT just got it going and get out of that man’s way,” Brown said. “He got it rolling, and there’s nothing they could do to stop him.”

Brown began the game with the black mask he has worn since breaking a bone in his face before the All-Star break. He took it off and soon absorbed an elbow to the face from James Harden, who was assessed a flagrant foul.

Brown continued without the mask but finished the half with cotton in his left nostril. He also played with an edge, making both foul shots and following it with a steal and layup as Boston went on a 9-0 run to erase a 35-26 deficit.

Brown also dove into the Sixers bench to save a ball, then had words with the bench after Georges Niang grabbed his leg and kept him from getting back on the court. Both players were given technical fouls.

Williams followed the commotion with a layup that tied the score 35-all.

“Nothing like a shot to the face to wake you right up,” Brown said.

Rivers is 6-10 in game sevens. The 10 defeats are five more than any other NBA coach and three more than the NHL’s Mike Babcock and Bruce Boudreau. His teams are 6-16 in their last 22 chances to close out an opponent in a playoff series.

Asked if he expected to be back next year, Rivers said: “Yeah. I think I got two years left. No one is safe in our business and I get that.”

Harden also could be gone if the Sixers opt for an overhaul. He has the opportunity to become a free agent this offseason.

“We’ve got an unfinished job. We haven’t won anything and I think we’ve got the chance to win,” Embiid said. “We’ve got what it takes to win. … I still believe me and him have the chance to win. But it’s going to take more than us.”

Five things to watch (with some betting tips) for Heat vs. Celtics

By May 16, 2023, 2:02 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Eastern Conference feels like a Hollywood studio that has run out of new movie ideas so it just keeps making sequels to the greatest hits.

Like the Miami Heat vs. the Boston Celtics.

For the third time in four years, the Celtics and Heat are meeting in the Eastern Conference Finals. They split the first two, with the Heat advancing to the Finals in the bubble, while the Celtics held on to reach the Finals last season (and led the Warriors 2-1 before things went sideways).

Here are four things worth watching in this series when it tips off Wednesday night, plus some betting advice from Vaughn Dalzell of NBC Sports Edge.

1) Who will be asked to guard Jayson Tatum?

As great as “playoff” Jimmy Butler is, he is just one man and that’s a problem in trying to match up with Jayson Tatum (who is coming off a Game 7 record 51 points). Every choice Erik Spoelstra makes creates a problem elsewhere on the court (which is why he may lean into a zone defense for extended stretches).

Miami’s best defender is Butler and they can put him on Tatum. The problem there — outside of wearing down Butler and risking foul trouble — is it means Max Strus or maybe Caleb Martin on Jaylen Brown, and Brown will feast in that matchup.

Spoelstra could put Butler on Brown, but now Tatum is matched up with Gabe Vincent or Martin and he will put up numbers. And that’s not getting into how Al Horford‘s shooting threat pulls Bam Adebayo out of the paint and limits him as a help defender. Expect Martin — who has size and can defend — to get an increasingly prominent role as this series goes on.

Look for Boston to target Kevin Love in pick-and-rolls, no matter who he guards.

It’s also worth remembering the Heat struggled to stop the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson last round as he got 41 in the closeout game. Brunson didn’t get enough help, but Tatum will.

2) Who will score for the Heat outside Jimmy Butler?

Jimmy Butler is going to get his. Butler is physical, gets to his spots on the floor, and makes tough shots. Last year in the Eastern Conference Finals, Butler averaged 25.6 points per game (and seven rebounds) on a slightly above average 58.2 true shooting percentage. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he puts up similar or better numbers this series, he is averaging 31.1 points a game these playoffs on  52.7% shooting.

But where does the help come from this season?

Last season’s Heat had balance and it paid off against the Celtics: Bam Adebayo had 15 points a game in this series, Victor Oladipo 9.7, Kyle Lowry 9.4, Tyler Herro 9.3, Gabe Vincent 8.7, Max Strus 8.3, Caleb Martin 7.3.

This season Oladipo and Herro are out injured and the Heat have had to lean more heavily on Adebayo, Strus, Vincent, Lowry and Martin (all are averaging more than 10 points a game this playoffs). It will be a lot to ask against a Celtics defense that doesn’t have weak links on the court.

(One bit of strategy to watch — does Mazzulla keep the two-bigs lineup with Al Horford and Robert Williams starting, or does he go back to bringing Williams off the bench and starting Derrick White? Against Miami, White might be the better matchup.)

3) How many wins is Erik Spoelstra worth against Joe Mazzulla

There was a time when Spoelstra was a young head coach learning on the job and looking a little overwhelmed at points. That’s Mazzulla now. Not that he will grow into Spoelstra (that’s a big ask), but Mazzulla has been slow to make adjustments (going with two bigs against Philly), kept timeouts in his pocket and generally has looked like a rookie.

Spoelstra is the best coach in the NBA right now. He has had time to prepare and will throw things at the Celtics they did not expect. He will push the right buttons, make the right adjustment. If the Heat shock the NBA world and win this series, it will be because Spoelstra completely out-coached Mazzulla.

4) Vaughn Dalzell’s Heat vs. Celtics betting tips

Boston is 3-5 in the last eight Game 1’s, plus a miserable 1-4 record in the past five when it’s not the first round of the playoffs. On the other hand, Miami is 5-0 in the previous five Game 1’s, including two-straight Game 1 road wins this postseason. The 76ers beat the Celtics in Boston during Game 1 as +10 point underdogs without Joel Embiid in the previous series. There is value on Miami in Game 1 as +7.5 point underdogs as well as +280 to win outright.

With the Celtics listed as -525 favorites to win the series against the Heat, there isn’t much value on Boston long-term, so look for an opportunity to bet the Celtics series price or the exact number of games for the series if Boston falls into a 0-1 or 1-2 hole versus Miami.

(Check out more from Dalzell and the team at NBC Sports Edge.)

5) How many games will the Celtics give away with a lack of focus?

The Boston Celtics have two of the three best players in this series (rank Butler/Brown/Tatum in whatever order you want) and they have more and better depth than the Heat. On paper, this isn’t much of a series.

However, Boston doesn’t bring its A-game every night. Phrase it however you wish — they play with their food, they lack a killer instinct, whatever — the Celtics often don’t play at their best until their backs are against the wall. Like being down in the fourth quarter of Game 6 in a series they trail 3-2.

The Heat grind and bring it every night. They will play hard, play smart, and be disciplined and relentless.

When Boston flips the switch they are the best team in the NBA. The biggest question in this series may be how often and when will they flip it, and whether will they take so long Miami gets a real chance to steal the series as the No.8 seed.

Prediction: Celtics in five. I may regret picking against a resilient Heat team — or putting my faith in an unfocused Celtics team — but Boston’s talent advantage is too overwhelming. Maybe the Heat will push this six or seven games, but if Boston brings their A-Game they run away with this series.

Philadelphia 76ers fire head coach Doc Rivers

By May 16, 2023, 12:16 PM EDT
0 Comments

“No one’s safe in our business, and I get that.”

Doc Rivers’ comment after the Celtic had blown his 76ers out of the water in Game 7 of the second round proved to be prophetic — Tuesday the 76ers fired Doc Rivers, a story first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and confirmed by Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia and, eventually, the 76ers themselves.

“Doc is one of the most successful coaches in NBA history, a future Hall of Famer, and someone I respect immensely,” 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey said in a statement. “We’re grateful for all he did in his three seasons here and thank him for the important impact he made on our franchise. After having the chance to reflect upon our season, we decided that certain changes are necessary to further our goals of competing for a championship.”

This wasn’t a surprise.

Last week’s ugly exit from the playoffs — the 76ers were up 3-2 in the series and ahead in the fourth quarter of Game 6 at home before five quarters of basketball where Joel Embiid and James Harden fell off the map — was the team’s third straight exit in the second round of the playoffs (Rivers never got them to the Conference Finals). This team has the MVP in Embiid and a deep roster that finished with the third-best record in the NBA (they lost to the second-best). More was expected of them, even if Rivers had to navigate challenging situations like Ben Simmons and everything around him. Two other things helped lead to Rivers’ firing:

1) He was not Morey’s hire. This was not his guy and it was a button Morey could push to deflect any criticism coming his way for roster construction.

2) Any hope they have a re-signing Harden — who has a $35.6 million player option he is widely expected to decline unless the 76ers extend him off it — meant Rivers was out the door. After the 76ers were eliminated, Harden was asked about Rivers and said, “Our relationship is OK.” Not exactly a ringing endorsement. What 33-year-old Harden wants is more years and security (and Houston looms as an option).

Who will replace Rivers? Monty Williams, the highly respected players coach just fired by the Suns is an obvious choice. Players love and respect him, and he helped get the Suns to the NBA Finals in 2021. Wojnarowski reports three other championship coaches will get a look in Mike Budenholzer, Nick Nurse (who Morey hired to coach the Rockets’ G-League team back in the day) and Frank Vogel also will get consideration. Also on the list are Sam Cassell and Mike D’Antoni.

Whoever takes the Philly job gets a championship-level roster, but also the expectations that come with it.

Rivers could get looks from other teams — Philly fans may complain about his playoff record (as did Clippers fans before them), but a lot of teams could use a coach that can get a team to the playoffs as often and as steadily as Rivers (who does have a ring from the 2008 Celtics, don’t forget). Also, don’t be surprised if Rivers returns to the broadcast booth for a year or two before taking another job.

NBA Draft Lottery odds, what winning could mean for each team

By May 16, 2023, 8:44 AM EDT
0 Comments

“10 days before knowing my future team. It’s really a crazy thing”

That was what presumptive No.1 pick Victor Wembanyama Tweeted out 10 days ago. Tuesday night the NBA Draft Lottery will give him his answer, and the fortunes of multiple franchises will be changed forever.

For all the scouting, planning, and development that goes into NBA roster building, sometimes it’s still better to be lucky than good— and this year that luck could set a franchise up for a decade. That is whether they land first and get Wembanyama, second and pick Scoot Henderson, or land farther down the board but get one of a number of players with All-NBA potential but some development work to do.

Here are the lottery odds for all 14 teams involved, and what landing Wembanyama would mean to them.

 
Pistons small icon Detroit Pistons: No.1 14%, top four 52.1%. The Pistons were hoping to compete for a play-in spot last season before Cade Cunningham’s leg injury required surgery and ended his season. This is already a solid young core with former No.1 pick Cunningham plus Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren, Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart — add a top two pick to this roster and the Pistons could be contenders in a handful of years. Even if they end up lower, they will be adding another high level player to a core than can grow into something special.

 
Rockets small icon Houston Rockets: No.1 14%, top four 52.1%. The Rockets are another team about to add a high pick to a young core with potential. A Wembanyama and Alperen Şengün front court could be a force with passing and shooting (for that matter, a Scoot Henderson and Jalen Green pairing would be interesting, that’s a lot of athleticism attacking the rim). Whatever happens in the lottery does not change the Rockets’ plans to use their around $60 million in cap space and win more now, which is going to mean chasing veteran free agents, starting with James Harden.

 
Spurs small icon San Antonio Spurs: No.1 14%, top four 52.1%. Winning the Wembanyama sweepstakes would feel a lot like when the Spurs won the lottery to land Tim Duncan and created a dynasty (or, maybe like when they won and landed David Robinson, which was the true first domino of those dynastic years). There have been whispers that Gregg Popovich would stick around and coach another year or two if the Spurs do land the top pick. San Antonio would roll out a starting lineup with Wembanyama, Keldon Johnson, Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan that would be interesting (they wouldn’t win a lot of game that first year, but they would be interesting).

 
Hornets small icon Charlotte Hornets: No.1 12.5%, top four 48.1%. LaMelo Ball with Wembanyama would create arguably the greatest social media/young fan favorite team in the league, and also one that could start winning games quickly as the roster is filled out around them. With the veterans already on this roster (Terry Rozier, the likely untradable Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington) the Hornets could compete for a play-in spot next season.

 
Blazers small icon Portland Trail Blazers: No.1 10.5%, top four 42.1%. Let’s be positive and not go down the road of Portland’s previous top picks. The Trail Blazers remain intent on making a big trade this summer — not to send Damian Lillard out (like so many fans of other teams seem to expect), but rather to bring another star in next to Lillard to try and win now. Landing Wembanyama would likely mean they trade center Jusuf Nurkic for another quality player and start Wembanyama next to a re-signed Jerami Grant in the front court with Lillard and some added depth on the wing and backcourt. That sounds like a playoff team in year one.

 
Magic small icon Orlando Magic: No.1 9%, top four 37.2%. The Orlando Magic have won the NBA Draft Lottery in consecutive years before, 1992 and 1993, which led to them drafting Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway. Last year the Magic landed the No.1 pick and selected Paolo Banchero, who went on to win Rookie of the Year. Add Wembanyama to Banchero, Franz Wagner, a now solid point guard in Markelle Fultz plus young stars like Wendell Carter Jr. and this is the best young core in the game (the same might be true if the land the No.2 pick and bring in Scoot Henderson). Also, if he can stay healthy, a frontcourt of Jonathan Isaac and Wembanyama would be a defensive juggernaut.

 
Pacers small icon Indiana Pacers: No.1 6.8%, top four 29.4%. The Pacers would instantly have one of the best and most interesting young cores in the league: Myles Turner at center, Wembanyama at the four (creating a defensive wall up front), with the very good Tyrese Haliburton running the show at the point and a mix of Andrew Nembhard, Bennedict Mathurin and Buddy Hield on the wing. With Rick Carlisle as coach this is a playoff team in year one (they were on their way to that last season until Haliburton got injured) that could build into much, much more.

 
Wizards small icon Washington Wizards: No.1 6.7%, top four 29%. Whoever gets hired as the new GM in Washington would instantly look a lot smarter if Wembanyama is on the roster. If he is, do they re-sign Kristaps Porzingis ($36 million player option) and let coach Wes Unseld play around with a two-big lineup? They likely bring back Kyle Kuzma to create a lineup of a point guard to be named, then Bradley Beal, Kuzma, Wembanyama and Porzingis — that looks like the playoff team ownership wants. If that group can just stay healthy.

 
Jazz small icon Utah Jazz: No.1 4.5%, top four 20.3%. Lauri Markkanen and Wembanyama would instantly create one of the longest, most versatile, and most interesting front courts with Walker Kessler likely at center and those two at the 3/4 in whatever order you wish. While the playoffs would be a year one expectation, there would still need to be a lot of building out of the roster around that front line for the long term. The advantage is Danny Ainge and the Utah front office still have a mountain of draft picks from the Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell trades to use/trade to put all the puzzle pieces together.

 
Mavericks small icon Dallas Mavericks: No.1 3%, top four 13.9%. The bigger concern in the Dallas front office is a team leap frogging them and pushing the Mavericks down to the No.11 pick, in which case the Knicks get their pick as a remnant of the Porzingis trade. Dallas nakedly tanked at the end of the season to get into the top 10. Should they win the lottery things instantly look a lot better for the Mavericks, who will have found their star to go next to Luka Dončić (no matter what happens with the Kyrie Irving free agency). A Dončić and Wembanyama pairing might be the most entertaining duo in the league from Day 1.

 
Bulls small icon Chicago Bulls: No.1 1.8%, top four 8.5%. If the Bulls do not get lucky and land that 8.5% chance to jump into the top four, then this pick goes to the Orlando Magic as part of the Nikola Vucevic trade. If the Bulls do get that lucky and jump to the top spot, they will land the franchise cornerstone player they have not had since Derrick Rose and the thing this roster desperately needs. Considering the size of the Chicago market and the Bulls’ fan base, you know there are a few people in the league office rooting for the Bulls to get lucky.

 
Thunder small icon Oklahoma City Thunder: No.1 1.7%, top four 8%. If the lottery gods smile on OKC they could create an NBA dynasty in the Midwest. The Thunder already have All-NBA First Team guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, secondary shot creator Josh Giddey, promising big man Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren (who sat out last season injured but was the No.2 pick last year for a reason) — add Wembanyama to that group and the potential is off the charts. Plus GM/president Sam Presti has a truckload of first-round picks in future years to round out the roster.

 
Raptors small icon Toronto Raptors: No.1 1%, top four 4.8%. It’s a crazy longshot, but add Wembanyama (or Henderson) to a roster with the length and athleticism of Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, (plus whoever they re-sign from Jakob Poeltl, Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr., all free agents) and you have a playoff team in the short term that could be a real threat in the East in a couple of years. Some new coach is instantly going to look very smart if they win the lottery.

 
Pelicans small icon New Orleans Pelicans: No.1 0.5%, top four 2.4%. It’s a wild longshot but it’s fun to dream of what a Zion Williamson and Wembanyama frontcourt would look like (if it could stay healthy). Pair that with Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum and Herb Jones and there would be a dangerous and entertaining team in the Big Easy (frankly, there is an entertaining and dangerous team there now if they can just all stay healthy and on the court together for a stretch).

Stephen Curry partners with top prospect Scoot Henderson to provide support, guidence

Associated PressMay 15, 2023, 11:36 PM EDT
0 Comments

OAKLAND, Calif. — In an empty gym on a small campus deserted for spring break, one of the NBA’s top future prospects receives shooting guidance from coaches on Stephen Curry’s training team.

Scoot Henderson goes through some of the same drills as the Golden State superstar himself – one-footed free throws, catch-and-shoots from around the perimeter, two dribbles between the legs then let it fly from the top of the 3-point arc.

On the other end of the court in the Laney College arena is Henderson’s younger sister, Moochie, who has committed to play guard for Georgia State.

The Hendersons, teenagers and the youngest of seven children, are receiving a one-of-a-kind opportunity partnering with Curry’s company, SC30 Inc., to gain support and guidance as the family develops its brand – on and off the court.

“Just getting this early training and early knowledge from Steph mentoring me and the people around him, it’s a blessing,” Scoot Henderson said. “Me just turning 19, just getting that knowledge early, it’s really cool.”

Curry is helping Henderson build his business model and will offer his resources to the rising star and his family as the point guard makes the transition to the next level. He finished his high school coursework more than 1 1/2 years early to play two seasons for the G League Ignite and has established himself as a projected top-three draft pick.

Curry’s involvement includes opening his network to connect Henderson with shooting coaches, the two-time MVP’s strength and conditioning team and others leading up to the NBA draft next month.

They spent some time getting to know each other in late March, when Scoot and Moochie went through a training session with Curry’s coaches for a morning at Laney College.

What appeals to Curry beyond Henderson’s talent, which makes him one of the most athletic point guards in the 2023 class, is the commitment to community he has demonstrated at home in Marietta, Georgia.

“They’ve developed a perspective on the blessings from the game of basketball and the doors that it’s opened and the platform that you’re given. The resources you have access to can all lead to a sense of purpose outside of just putting the ball in the basket,” said Curry, whose Warriors were eliminated Friday by the Lakers in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals. “They’re obviously wise beyond their years on that front and understanding that you can do both.”

Henderson is grateful he can lean on Curry, whose off-court work with children and aiding the less fortunate includes his Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation focused on fighting childhood hunger, supporting education and providing safe places for kids to be active.

Five years ago, Henderson’s parents, Chris and Crystal, opened a gym called Next Play 360 near their home to offer an inclusive space with an emphasis on academics, athletics, leadership and community outreach.

Henderson himself has helped plan holiday gift and food drives – aiding 75 families last year with the next goal being 360 families, then 3,600 and eventually 36,000 – among other projects, and he hopes to keep doing more.

The Hendersons partner with schools in Cobb County to identify those in need.

“Helping my community strive, that was always the vision,” Henderson said. “If I was going up, my family was going up with me. That was the vision for all my siblings.”

Moochie is also benefiting from having access to Curry’s team of experts, acknowledging, “Being a 17-year-old coming out here and getting this experience is really important.”

The Hendersons realize how fortunate they are to be getting a head start thanks to Curry’s resources.

“It’s almost unreal, actually, Steph Curry is probably my favorite player in the world,” said Chris, who has coached Moochie’s teams teams for years. “They benefit from it but I benefit, too. It’s a blessing for my kids just to be a part of it.”

They got connected through some of Curry’s longtime colleagues who thought the two might make great partners given their shared commitment to balancing basketball and philanthropy.

“To be a support system for that and how that’s going to evolve over time, that’s the exciting part and it reinvigorates another energy to what we’re doing because you understand – I’m the old guy – the next generation is about that life as well,” Curry said.

