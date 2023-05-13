Warriors may not be ready to end dynasty, but hard choices await

By May 13, 2023, 7:40 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — To a man the Warriors were clear:

They are not ready to break up this championship core.

“Draymond. Klay. Steph. Our core guys, they have plenty left to offer,” Steve Kerr said.

“I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life,” Draymond Green said after he watched from the bench as the final minutes of the Warriors season ran out. “I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with.”

After a disappointing season by the Warriors’ championship standards — one where this team’s core started to show its age and the miles on its bodies — they likely will run it back, but it won’t be the same. Not in terms of the roster — the “two timelines” idea failed spectacularly this season and changes are coming — and not in terms of the finances of this roster, with a much more punitive new CBA looming like a dark cloud.

The Warriors have hard decisions: Keep Draymond Green with an extension? Keep Jordan Poole? Extend Klay Thompson, and at what number? Is there an expanded role for Jonathan Kumiga? There are a lot of questions to be answered this summer.

Everything starts with GM Bob Myers.

The architect of the Warriors dynasty and the guy who built strong relationships with this core — the man best suited to have conversations with Green and Thompson about taking less money — is a pending free agent himself. Myers’ contract is up on June 30, but Golden State will want a decision well before that (the NBA Draft is June 22).

Owner Joe Lacob has said he offered Myers a new contract (the details of which are not public). There is a sense around the team that Lacob and company want to keep the core of this franchise together, not just on the court but in the front office as well. Nobody knows what Myers wants or plans to do (and that may well include Myers himself). It will look and feel different if a new man steers the ship, even if he goes down the same path.

Anthony Slater and Shams Charania at The Athletic report Myers will take a few weeks to decide on his next course. Once he does, the real challenge of rebuilding this team starts.

The Warriors are set to have a payroll well north of $210 million next season, which will have them more than $48 million over the luxury tax line. Under the strict rules of the new CBA, that would have them more than $30 million over the second apron, meaning no mid-level exception, no trades where they bring back more than they send out, no buyout market mid-season, basically just minimum contracts to round out the roster. Essentially running it back.

That’s not good enough. The Warriors may have no choice but to eat that tax bill and live with the restrictions for a season.

Stephen Curry is still one of the best players on the planet, a true franchise cornerstone, and a guy who can lead a team to a title. He’s locked in with his last extension and will make $51.9 million next season and has four years, $167.3 million left on his contract. He’s also 35 years old. He’s as well conditioned and mentally tough an athlete as there is, but he needs more help.

Klay Thompson can be part of that. He is on the books next season at $43.2 million and is extension eligible. The reality of his game showed in this playoff series against the Lakers, when he was 7-of-27 (25.9%) from 3 over the final three games, and wasn’t the same defensive force (nor was he all season). Thompson is good, he puts in the work, but at age 33 and with his injury history, he is closer to average than a max player. The Warriors will want to extend and keep him, but at a much lower price than what he was making. It’s a delicate negotiation (and this is where having Myers on board helps).

Draymond Green has a $27.6 million player option and while he could walk out the door as a free agent, his own words and the buzz around the league suggest an extension is coming. While he is still an elite defender, he is 33 and his offensive game is fading. That extension the Warriors will offer is at a lower number than his option, and again this is a delicate negotiation.

Then there is Jordan Poole, who was nearly unplayable against the Lakers after a season where he took a step back — in part because his role changed, and he got punched by Green before the season — and his salary next season jumps from $3.9 million to $28.2 million thanks to the extension he signed last summer.

That makes Poole the most likely Warrior to be traded. Fair or not. Other teams will look at him as a high-quality wing who just needs a new environment to return to being of real value as a shooter and shot-creator. If the Warriors can trade him but bring back less salary (or none, depending on the move) they can start to trim the payroll.

Then there is the Jonathon Kuminga question. He took some steps forward this season and after the All-Star break averaged 13.2 points a game and shot 44% from 3 on the couple of attempts he took a game. Yet come the playoffs, Kerr didn’t trust him or play him. The Athletic reports that he wants a larger role or to be traded next season.

All of that doesn’t get into guys such as Donte DiVincenzo, who likely played his way into a bigger contract than the Warriors will want to pay with his playoff performance.

It’s a lot. Part of what happens depends on what Lacob and the ownership group are willing to pay. They have hinted in the past that anything north of $400 million in salary and tax would be more than they are willing to pay, but next season they could be $50 million or more above that number (and have limited ways to build the team because of it). Would ownership be willing to eat that money for a year knowing that in the 2024-25 season that bill could drop, maybe considerably? Curry will be 37 by then, will he still be able to perform at that level?

There are no easy answers.

But the questions start with will Bob Myers be the one answering them?

Three things to look for (with some betting tips) for Celtics, 76ers Game 7

By May 13, 2023, 3:50 PM EDT
We ended up with one Game 7 in the second round. But it’s between the teams with the second- and third-best records in the NBA this season — and the winner is the clear title favorite heading into the Final Four.

Boston has been here before, one year ago, when Grant Williams hit the shots the Bucks dared him to shoot on his way to 27 points and a Celtics Game 7 win. They eventually went on to the NBA Finals (where they were up 2-1 on the Warriors before things went wrong).

Can Boston repeat their luck? Or is this the season Doc Rivers, James Harden and Joel Embiid banish their playoff ghosts and make the run they are fully capable of making?

Here are a couple of things to look for, plus some betting tips from NBC Sports Edge’s Vaughn Dalzell.

1) 76ers Tucker, Melton must knock down corner 3s for Philly to have a chance

The myriad of adjustments throughout this series comes down to this: Boston succeeded when Joe Mazzulla put defense first (finally). He started two bigs last game in Al Horford (usually guarding Joel Embiid) and Robert Williams III, who usually defended P.J. Tucker or De'Anthony Melton, the guys stationed in the corner.

Boston bet that Williams helping off that duo onto Embiid or roaming the paint to stop drives would not cost them because Tucker and Melton would not make them pay.

Tucker and Melton combined to shoot 2-of-11 from 3 in Game 6.

Hit more of those corner 3s, force Williams to come out and respect the shot and other things open up inside, such as room for Tyrese Maxey drives or Embiid doing Embiid things. The Sixers need those 3s to fall. If Boston can clog the paint, well, the 76ers had a dreadful 90.5 offensive rating last game and we’re likely to see that again.

2) Which duo steps up: Tatum and Brown or Embiid and Harden?

Game 7s often are remembered for unexpected, random players stepping up with big games or moments — Williams last season against the Bucks for the Celtics, or Metta World Peace for the Lakers in the 2010 NBA Finals against the Celtics — but this game may come down to something much more obvious:

Which team’s core duo steps up?

Jayson Tatum was 1-of-13 through three quarters of Game 6, and while Jaylen Brown was better he was far from overwhelming. Boston’s defense — and the Sixers missing open looks (see item No. 1) — let them hang around until Tatum got rolling and won Game 6. Boston cannot afford that kind of a slow start again, and Tatum is a combined 4-of-30 in the first half of the last three games. Bostons needs its biggest stars to step up and attack — even if that means some missed shots or passes to others, the Celtics need an aggressive, attacking Tatum and Brown. Boston remains the best team left in the playoffs when they are taking the game to their opponent and not waiting for the game to come to them. Which version of the Celtics shows up on Sunday?

At this point, there is no clever move for Doc Rivers to make that changes anything for Philly — their path to the conference finals is simply for the league MVP and the former MVP with the ball in his hands to take over and be the best players in this game. Maxey may get his, Tobias Harris is capable of a big game, and maybe George Niang has another surprisingly strong outing in him, but it all starts with Embiid being dominant on both ends and Harden controlling the game with his passing and pacing. Harden doesn’t need to score 45, but if he puts up an efficient 20 with a dozen assists he can swing the game.

Whose stars come to play with it all on the line?

3) Vaughn Dalzell’s Game 7 betting tips

The majority of public bettors like to take the home team and overs in Game 7’s because of the crowd edge and low totals, but both are actually non-profitable strategies. Here’s why:

Game 7’s have gone under the total 71% of the time since 2018 and 62% of the time since 2003.

The Celtics and 76ers’ Game 6 total was 212.5, yet the game finished with 181 combined points. Game 7 opened at 204, down by 8.5 points from 212.5. In the last 15 Game 7’s when the total moved at least five points lower than the previous Game 6 total, the Under is on a 13-2 winning streak (86.6%), which is in play here.

Home teams are actually not as profitable as you would think in Game 7’s. Over the last 18, the home team is 8-10 on the ML (44.4%) and 4-14 ATS (22.2%). If you remove the bubble games and look at Game 7s since 2018, well, home teams are 6-8 on the ML (42.8%) and 3-11 ATS (21.4%), so still not profitable.

EuroLeague star Sasha Vezenkov reportedly could join Kings next season

By May 13, 2023, 11:41 AM EDT
Olympiakos Piraeus v Fenerbahce Beko - Turkish Airlines EuroLeague
Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
The Kings were the surprise team of this NBA season, breaking their 16-year playoff drought and becoming the best feel-good story in the league. They made the playoffs and earned respect there, going toe-to-toe with the defending champions for seven games.

That’s not enough for Sacramento, they want to take a step forward next season, and may have some help doing it by bringing EuroLeague star Sasha Vezenkov over, reports Marc Stein in his newsletter.

Olympiacos star Sasha Vezenkov, whose draft rights in #thisleague belong to the Kings, is indeed seriously considering a jump to the NBA next season, according to a source close to the situation.

One well-placed European insider went so far this week as to say a deal with Sacramento this summer is trending toward inevitable. Vezenkov’s current pact with the perennial Greek power Olympiacos is said to contain a reported NBA buyout in the range of 1.5 million Euros…

“He shoots the 3-ball,” Brown told a group of Greek reporters. “He’s got size. He’s got toughness. He rebounds. All those things are exciting with the way we play the game of basketball.”

The Brooklyn Nets took Vezenkov 57th in the NBA Draft back in 2017 as one of those end-of-the-draft fliers (his rights bounced around a little before landing with the Kings). This gamble panned out. In the years since he was selected the 6’9″ versatile forward grew from lightly-used young role player to the leading scorer of Olympiacos, one of the EuroLeague final four in 2022. Scouts say he has a good feel for the game, prefers to attack the rim and get inside, but is also a solid outside shooter. As Brown noted, this isn’t some soft Euro, this is a guy who likes the physicality of the game.

With Harrison Barnes likely on the move this season and Keegan Murray impressive but still growing into his forward role, there would be minutes for Vezenkov in Sacramento.

It’s something worth watching.

Three takeaways from LeBron, Lakers wearing down, eliminating Warriors

By May 13, 2023, 4:35 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — It didn’t take long to see where this game was headed.

The Lakers opened Game 6 shooting 6-of-6 from the floor, while the Warriors were 3-of-13 in that same time. The Lakers were up by as many as 17 in the first quarter, and while the Warriors got within as few as four, it never felt like the Lakers would lose this game by early in the third quarter.

LeBron James was not going to let them.

LeBron and a balanced Lakers attack won Game 6 122-101, taking the series 4-2 and advancing to the Western Conference Finals (which start in Denver on Tuesday).

As for the Warriors…

“This is not a championship team. If it were, we’d be moving on,” coach Steve Kerr said.

Here are three takeaways from Game 6.

1) Vintage LeBron has best game of series, sets tone

Every time you think LeBron is running on empty and at age 38 and has to conserve his energy for selected bursts, he does things like drops a 30-point, nine rebound, nine assist close-out game. LeBron played his best, most efficient game of the series shooting 10-of-14 and getting to the line 11 times.

“I may have looked like I was conserving my energy but I was dead tired after every one of them games. Same with tonight,” LeBron said. “You know, you really don’t have the opportunity to conserve your energy versus Golden State because they always keep you on your heels.”

A lineup change to get more shooting on the floor — starting Dennis Schroder over Jared Vanderbilt — had the Lakers playing faster and with more space, and LeBron took advantage of that early to set the tone. He attacked the rim with ferocity, not settling, and he was 8-of-9 in the paint for the game (and 2-of-5 outside it).

The other Lakers fed on that, which leads to item #2.

2) The Laker depth won them this series

Los Angeles did to Golden State in this series what the Warriors have done to so many teams over the past eight seasons:

The Lakers threw so many shot creators at the Warriors that they couldn’t keep up.

While the Warriors’ role players struggled (more on that coming up, keep reading), the Laker’s depth was the key to winning the series. Darvin Ham had guys he could turn to and trust.

On Friday night that started with Austin Reaves, who finished with 23 points on 7-of-12 shooting. He also made the biggest shot of the night. While the Lakers had dominated the first half they led by just seven and were letting the Warriors hang around, and Golden State looked like they would get the last shot of the half. However, Klay Thompson shot oddly early, Donte DiVincenzo grabbed Thompson’s airball to go back up but got blocked by Davis, and then this happened.

That shot made it 10 at the half, and a couple of quick buckets to start the third — including another Reaves 3 — and it was clear this would not be the Warriors’ night.

It wasn’t just Reaves, however. D'Angelo Russell had 19, Lonnie Walker IV scored 13, and of course Davis had 17 points and, more importantly 20 boards. He owned the glass in this game.

All of it was too much for a shallow Warriors roster. Whoever Ham turned to hit shots this series and made plays.

Steve Kerr did not have that luxury.

3) Depth, defensive issues that haunted Warriors all season doomed them

Going into this series, we predicted one of the keys would be how LeBron and Davis would handle the pressure of playing big minutes every other night.

We should have asked, how would Klay Thompson and the Warriors handle it?

We got our answer in the opening minutes of Game 6, when the Warriors started 1-of-10 from 3 (and 4-of-18 overall). The Warriors were getting a ton of open shots early — they were grabbing offensive boards and kicking out to open shooters — but nothing would fall. It was clear their legs were worn down.

Part of that comes back to the depth issue — the Lakers were deep with players like Reaves, Russell, Dennis Schroder, and of course LeBron, who could create their own shot. The Warriors had Stephen Curry — who was impressive again in Game 6 — and guys like Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole who were struggling. As the Lakers realized their depth advantage, they targeted the Warriors’ guards.

“We wanted to put pressure on Steph and Klay and Jordan to have to guard and defend multiple actions,” Darvin Ham said. “Sort of try to take some energy out of their legs, forcing them to defend multiple plays, multiple actions.”

It’s one of the biggest issues for the Warriors going into this offseason. If they are going to keep this core together — and that appears to be the plan, based on their words and from league sources — then they have to get more depth around them, to carry more of the load. They had it a year ago, but players like Otto Porter left, Jordan Poole got his extension but lost all his confidence in the playoffs, and the “two timelines” thing proved to be a disaster. They just missed on James Wiseman at No.2 in the draft, and while Jonathan Kuminga might yet develop into a rotation player Kerr did not trust him to play this series. Moses Moody did play, but his impact was limited.

Stephen Curry is still a top-10 — maybe top-five — player in this league and capable of leading a team to a ring. But he needs a lot more help than he has right now.

Balanced Heat too much for Knicks, take series 4-2 to return to Eastern Conference Finals

Associated PressMay 13, 2023, 12:42 AM EDT
MIAMI (AP) — Heat coach Erik Spoelstra walked into the postgame interview room, a cup of a celebratory beverage in his hand, took a seat and began explaining how difficult the journey has been for Heat.

The regular season was a struggle. They needed to survive the play-in. They were three minutes away from going home before the playoffs even started, needing a rally just to earn the right to play top-seeded Milwaukee.

All forgotten. They’re in the NBA’s final four – getting there as a No. 8 seed.

Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Bam Adebayo added 23 and the Heat are headed back to the Eastern Conference finals after topping the New York Knicks 96-92 in Game 6 on Friday night.

“It is really frickin’ hard to get to the Eastern Conference finals,” Spoelstra said.

Maybe for some franchises. Not for Miami. The Heat are headed there for the 10th time overall, the seventh time in the last 13 years and the third time in the past four seasons. They’ll play Game 1 at either Boston or Philadelphia on Wednesday; those teams will decide their East semifinal series Sunday.

“It means we’re one step closer to our goal,” Butler said.

Max Strus scored 14 points and Kyle Lowry had 11 points and nine assists for the Heat. They’re the second No. 8 seed in NBA history to make the conference finals – joining the Knicks, who pulled it off in 1999.

Jalen Brunson was spectacular for New York, scoring 41 points on 14-for-22 shooting. But his teammates combined for only 51 points – Julius Randle had 15 and RJ Barrett 11 on 1-for-10 shooting. Josh Hart also had 11 points for the Knicks.

“Congratulations to the Heat, to the organization, to the coaching staff, Spo and Pat Riley and all their players,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “They played tough in this series and hats off to them. But I’m proud of our guys. There’s always disappointment in the end of the season and in the end, there’ll be one team standing. … Proud of the way this team worked all year.”

It was dicey at the end, but Miami survived. Gabe Vincent was called for a flagrant-1 against Brunson with just under a minute left, starting a run where the Knicks scored four points in 4.6 seconds.

Brunson made the free throws, Hart added a layup and a 92-86 lead was down to 92-90.

The Knicks got a stop at the other end, but never got a shot off on the next possession. Lowry knocked the ball away for a steal, Butler made two free throws with 14.4 seconds left and the countdown back to the conference finals was on.

“It was a battle,” Lowry said. “A Tom Thibodeau-coached team, they’re always going to play hard. … This was a grind and we found a way.”

The Heat had to dodge one dicey situation after another. The Knicks tied it once after halftime, about four minutes in, but missed 10 other field-goal attempts in the second half – along with two free throws – that would have pulled them into a tie or given them the lead.

“Just got to give them a lot of credit. They didn’t play like an 8 seed – at all,” Brunson said. “They were unbelievable. The utmost respect for them and that organization. I liked the way we fought.”

Brunson had 22 points in the first half, tying his third-most before intermission in any game this season – and his most ever by halftime of a playoff game. He had 15 in the first quarter when the Knicks came out flying to grab early control.

New York led 14 in the opening quarter, and Miami never led by more than two in the first 24 minutes. But it was Miami with the lead at the half, going up 51-50 by the break in large part because it finally kept New York off the line.

The Knicks made 11 free throws in the first quarter – the most by any Heat opponent this season and tying the fourth-most against Miami in an opening period over the last decade. But they didn’t even get to the line in the final 15:16 of the half.

The score to that point: Knicks 29, Heat 17. The score over the rest of the half: Heat 34, Knicks 21. And the Knicks never had the lead again.

“We’ve got guys that just want it,” Lowry said.

