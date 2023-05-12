Does Suns need for depth mean it’s time to trade Ayton, CP3?

By May 12, 2023, 4:52 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Phoenix Suns got their man.

In a bold mid-season trade to create a true superstar pairing, the Suns made their move for Kevin Durant — who had his eye on Phoenix for a while — and paired him with Devin Booker. Just how much a force they can be together showed in Game 3 of their second-round series against the Nuggets when the duo combined for 86 points in a Suns win. Then in Game 4 they combined for 72 points in another Phoenix victory.

However, the massive holes and depth issues in the Suns’ roster — gaps created by the trade to get Durant — were evident in Games 1,2, 5 and 6. The Suns may have had two of the three best players in their playoff series, but they didn’t have close to the best team, which is why Denver advanced.

The Suns sent Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four first-round picks (plus a pick swap) to Brooklyn to get Durant.

This offseason, GM James Jones needs to replace that depth — right now, it’s not even clear who the fifth starter on the team should be.

Adding that depth is where it gets complex.

With three max contracts on the books — Booker, Durant, center Deandre Ayton — plus Chris Paul at a near-max $30 million and Landry Shammet at $10.3 million, the Suns are already deep into the luxury tax with six players on the books next season. They are pushing up against the new second apron of the tax — $17.5 million over the tax line — which would eliminate their use of the mid-level exception and put other strict limits on team building (such as not being able to take back more money than they send out in a deal, no use of the buyout market and more).

That has other teams expecting the Suns to “aggressively” try and trade Ayton and Paul this summer, something ESPN’s Tim MacMahon talked about on the Hoop Collective podcast. (What the Suns can’t do is trade first-round picks, they sent all those to Brooklyn.)

A CP3 trade would likely happen around the draft, because while he has two years and $60 million on the books, only $15.8 million of it is guaranteed (all of that this season, none the season after) with a June 28 guarantee date. A team trying to trim salary from its books could trade for and then waive him and save considerable cash. If the Suns can trade him to a team that can absorb his salary into their cap space, the Suns don’t have to match salaries and can save money, get below the tax line and gain flexibility.

Or, maybe there is a team looking for Paul’s leadership where he would be willing to go.

At the top of some lists are the Lakers (because of the ties between Paul and LeBron James), but that is highly unlikely — the Lakers like their team after the trade deadline and want youth and shooting, not more aging veterans. The Heat want help at the point but after their Kyle Lowry experience, will they want another aging point guard? If Harden leaves Philadelphia this summer as a free agent then maybe there’s a discussion to be had, or maybe a team like Portland is willing to take a risk to put more talent around Damian Lillard (although league sources told NBC Sports Portland’s focus is on young talent). The Bulls are looking for depth behind or beside Lonzo Ball. But do any of these teams (or others) want Chris Paul at $30 million next season? That’s a huge price tag.

Ayton is more likely to be on the move in that he has fans in front offices around the league, people that see his clashes with coach Monty Williams, his inconsistent effort, and think that will be different in a new city with a new coach. Ayton, for his part, says he loves playing in Phoenix.

Ayton has three years at a total of $102 million left on his max contract, and there have been rumblings about Atlanta, Charlotte, Oklahoma City, San Antonio and other teams having some interest. (The Dallas rumors make little sense to me, he is not a natural fit with Luka Dončić). His market likely will shake out after the NBA Draft Lottery next week, when teams on that list such as the Hornets and Spurs have a better sense of who they might add in the draft.

There have been some rumblings from frustrated Suns fans looking to fire Monty Williams, but that’s highly unlikely. First, he just signed an extension and the well-connected John Gambadoro saying Williams has one year left on his original contract plus two or three years after that on an extension, with a total buyout cost of at least $21 million and likely much higher. Plus, who are you getting that’s better? Williams is one of the most respected coaches in the league but he was given no bench and no time to to build chemistry. How the season ended was more on the front office than anyone else considering what they gave up to get Durant. But, they got Durant.

Any trade, every move this offseason in Phoenix will be about adding depth around Booker and Durant. They got their stars, they just need everything else.

This postseason was a reminder of how much everything else matters.

Check out more on the Suns

2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Nuggets stars, depth behind them spark Game 6 win, give Suns something to...
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Four
Suns center Ayton out with rib injury for must-win Game 6 Thursday
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Three
Suns’ Chris Paul officially out for Game 6, Ayton questionable, Booker...

Mark Jackson apologizes for ‘absolute mistake’ leaving Jokić off MVP ballot

By May 12, 2023, 12:00 PM EDT
Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
0 Comments

Joel Embiidwho won the award — appeared on every one of the 100 ballots cast for MVP by a panel of media members. So did third place Giannis Antetokounmpo.

However, second place Nikola Jokić appeared on 99 — one voter left him out of the top five. It became an issue that reached the level of being discussed on TNT’s Inside the NBA, with Charles Barkley saying, “There was one person, I don’t even know this fool’s name, [who] didn’t even have Joker in the top five. People like that shouldn’t get a vote.”

That voter turned out to be former All-Star player turned head coach turned ESPN/ABC analyst Mark Jackson (some NBA fans looked it up once the official votes were released). Jackson owned his mistake, calling Eddie Johnson and Justin Termine on SiriusXM NBA Radio and apologizing for the error.

“One thing I live by, you make a mistake, you own it. I’m not a guy that does it for clicks or to be trending. Absolute mistake made by me. You can tell, I probably, in thinking how did I make that mistake? You can tell I put one center, two forwards and two guards. So I wasn’t even thinking. I apologize to the Denver Nuggets. I apologize to Nikola Jokic, who is not only in the MVP discussion and deserved to be on my ballot, but he’s one of the greatest players in the history of this game. And he is a top 10 center of all time. So I own it. If you wanna take away my vote or do whatever more than welcome, I made a mistake. He deserves, in my opinion, to be clearly, I would’ve still voted for Joel Embiid the MVP, but with Giannis and Joker second and third. They deserve that. Incredible year by him. He continues to make history. I own the mistake and I apologize.”

Credit to Jackson for stepping up and admitting his error. He thought it was like an All-NBA ballot with positions (at least this year) and voted Embiid in as the center, leaving Jokić in the cold (Jokić was Second Team All-NBA because of the positional requirement).

To give a little context, it’s far easier to mess up and vote for the wrong person — or not realize your mistake — on an NBA awards ballot than you would think. I’ll admit this is the ultimate First World problem, but the electronic ballot sent to voters from Ernst & Young uses pull-down/drop-down menus to vote for players. In the case of MVP, all 200+ players who qualify by playing enough minutes are in that drop-down menu, and it’s easy to pick the wrong person. The system is not well set up to review your choices as you do it, and while there is a review at the end by that point it’s easy to treat it like the Apple customer service agreement and just click past it. (For the record, I am a voter and have realized a mistaken vote in the past.)

It didn’t end up impacting the outcome of the award vote or anybody’s contract, it’s simple human error. One Jackson admitted to.

Check out the latest on the Nuggets

2023 NBA Playoffs - Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Nuggets stars, depth behind them spark Game 6 win, give Suns something to...
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Four
Suns center Ayton out with rib injury for must-win Game 6 Thursday
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Three
Suns’ Chris Paul officially out for Game 6, Ayton questionable, Booker...

 

Bucks’ Holiday voted NBA teammate of year for second consecutive season

Associated PressMay 12, 2023, 9:14 AM EDT
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
0 Comments

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been selected the NBA’s teammate of the year for the second straight year and third time in the last four seasons.

The NBA announced on Thursday the voting results for the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, which recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, leadership and dedication to a team.

Current players voted on the winner from a list of 12 finalists. The finalists were determined by a panel of league executives.

Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges finished second and Golden State’s Stephen Curry was third in the voting. The other finalists, in order of finish, were New York’s Derrick Rose, Miami’s Udonis Haslem, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Phoenix’s Damion Lee, Cleveland’s Darius Garland, Boston’s Grant Williams, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. and Denver’s Aaron Gordon.

Lillard won the award in 2021, the only time in the last four seasons it hasn’t gone to Holiday. Holiday won the award as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020 before earning it again with the Bucks the last two seasons.

The award is named after Jack Twyman and Maurice Stokes, who were Cincinnati Royals teammates from 1955-58. Stokes suffered an injury during the 1957-58 season that led to him falling into a coma, becoming permanently paralyzed and being diagnosed with post-traumatic encephalopathy, a brain injury. Twyman became his legal guardian and advocate.

Here's more on the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
Embiid, Antetokounmpo, Tatum headline All-NBA teams
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver Nuggets
Coaching rumors: Raptors talking to Redick, Bucks eyeing ‘currently...
Memphis Grizzlies v LA Clippers
Jaren Jackson Jr., Jrue Holiday headline NBA All-Defensive Teams

Nuggets stars, depth behind them spark Game 6 win, give Suns something to aim for

By May 12, 2023, 3:56 AM EDT
0 Comments

It was a complete game from Denver.

The Nuggets’ stars stepped up. Nikola Jokić had another efficient triple-double — 32 points on 13-of-18 shooting, with 12 assists and 10 rebounds. An ill Jamal Murray added 26 points. Beyond that, the Nuggets showed their depth and chemistry— Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 21, Bruce Brown had 13 off the bench, Aaron Gordon played strong defense on Kevin Durant. The Nuggets offense was clicking and they had 81 points at halftime and the game already felt over.

It’s the kind of chemistry that has the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

“When we defend, when we rebound, when we run, when we share the ball, we believe we’re the best team in the NBA,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, via the Associated Press. “And tonight, we showed it.”

It’s the kind of depth and chemistry the Suns hope to have in future years.

This year, after trading their depth to land Kevin Durant, the Suns didn’t have what it took to match up with a complete Nuggets team. Denver blew the game open late in the first quarter and never looked back, cruising to a Game 6 win 125-100.

The Nuggets take the series 4-2 and advance to take on the winner of the Warriors vs. Lakers series in the Western Conference.

The Suns’ wins in this series came when their stars Durant and Devin Booker took over and scored more than 70 points combined. They were at half that number in Game 6. Durant finished with 23 points on 8-of-19 shooting. Booker — who had been one of the best players in the postseason up to this point — struggled with 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting.

“It was a bad feeling,” Durant said. “It was embarrassing. They came out and got us in the mouth and we couldn’t recover.”

Cameron Payne — starting at the point in place of the injured Chris Paul — finished with a team-high 31. The Suns also were without their starting center Deandre Ayton for the deciding game due to a rib injury.

The Nuggets are off until the Western Conference Finals start next Tuesday in Denver. They will face either the Lakers or the Warriors, who face off in a Game 6 of their own on Friday night. The Lakers lead the series 3-2.

The Suns are off for the summer. Phoenix GM Jason Jones has work to do. In making the trade to get Durant, the Suns had to send out the depth on their roster — Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder (plus four first-round picks and a pick swap) went to Brooklyn. Jones needs to go out and find quality depth and role players to replace those guys around Durant and Booker, plus have depth at the point behind an aging Paul.

Here is more on the Nuggets

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers
Mark Jackson apologizes for ‘absolute mistake’ leaving Jokić...
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Four
Suns center Ayton out with rib injury for must-win Game 6 Thursday
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns - Game Three
Suns’ Chris Paul officially out for Game 6, Ayton questionable, Booker...

Three takeaways from Smart, late arriving Tatum saving Celtics’ season, forcing Game 7 vs. 76ers

By May 11, 2023, 11:52 PM EDT
0 Comments

For three quarters, the Boston Celtics didn’t look like a team that deserved a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Their stars were struggling, their play was sloppy, and their offense looked like a team feeling the pressure.

However, the 76ers never put them away and it came back to bite the home team as Jayson Tatum scored 16 in the fourth and Boston roared back to a 95-86 win. That evens the series at 3-3 and forces a Game 7 on Sunday.

Here are three takeaways from a wild Game 6.

1) Marcus Smart saved Boston’s season

Jayson Tatum becoming the embodiment of The Undertaker sitting up gif will get headlines, but Marcus Smart and the Celtics’ role players kept the team in touch and gave them a chance late.

For three quarters this felt more like a “what is wrong with Tatum in the playoffs?” game — he was 0-of-10 shooting in the first half. However, maybe the best sign of just how much Tatum struggled came in the third quarter when he isolated on George Niang — a guy with the nickname “mini-van” — and couldn’t drive past him. Jaylen Brown was doing better but not overwhelming, and Boston’s offense was never on track (the Celtics had a 100 offensive rating for the game — an even point per possession).

However, Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White shot 8-of-11 from 3 in the first half to spark Boston to a seven-point halftime lead. Boston’s hot start from 3 defined the first half, even if it felt like a bit of a mirage at the time.

Smart finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and assists on the night, plus some key defensive plays.

The other guy stepping up was Robert Williams, who was put into the starting lineup (in place of White) and played well, moving better than we have seen all playoffs. Last season the Celtics leaned heavily into the “two bigs” lineups of Al Horford and Williams, but Joe Mazzulla has moved away from that more through the season. He went back to it in Game 6 and it worked.

Williams finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, but his impressive defense showed up in his team-best +18 on the night.

Brogdon finished with 16 points off the bench. Brown finished with 17.

2) Then Jayson Tatum woke up

Shooters always believe the next shot is going to drop.

For three quarters he was a mess: Tatum shot 1-of-13 overall, including 0-of-6 from 3, through the first 36 minutes of the game. It was ugly, but it followed some rough first halves in recent games (he has shot a combierd 4-of-30 in the first half of the last three games).

Then early in the fourth Tatum drew a couple of fouls and got to the free throw line, got a rhythm, and found his confidence — he shot 4-of-5 from 3 in the quarter and finished with 16 points.

Tatum finished the game with 19 points, second most on the team (behind Smart). He started knocking down shots and the Celtics pulled away in the final five minutes.

3) Philly is going to regret letting this game get away

Up 3-2 with a chance to close out. At home. The Celtics’ best player can’t throw a pea in the ocean for three quarters.

This was a game for the taking. A chance to advance to the conference finals. Philadelphia did not grab it. They fell behind early as the Celtics’ role players stepped up, and while Philly’s defense was generally good their offense was unimpressive all night and a disaster in the clutch — the 76ers scored one point in the competitive part of the final 5:50 of the game. How does a team with the MVP score one point in the clutch of a closeout game?

The Sixers finished a 90.5 offensive rating for the game, and their transition defense was a mess. While Boston didn’t get out and run that much (16.8% of their possessions, not far off the league average) they had an offensive rating of 137.5 on those plays. In a game where the Celtics struggled to generate good half-court offense, their transition game won the day.

Joel Embiid put up quality numbers with 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey added 26 as well. James Harden was not efficient scoring — 13 points on 4-of-16 shooting — but added nine assists and seven rebounds. However, there wasn’t much balance and there wasn’t much of anything when it mattered.

Now they need to find something for Game 7.

Check out more on the Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Five
Jaylen Brown making All-NBA should end speculation about him leaving
Milwaukee Bucks v Philadelphia 76ers
Embiid, Antetokounmpo, Tatum headline All-NBA teams
2023 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics
Three takeaways from 76ers putting the Celtics on the brink of elimination