Bucks’ Holiday voted NBA teammate of year for second consecutive season

Associated PressMay 12, 2023, 9:14 AM EDT
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has been selected the NBA’s teammate of the year for the second straight year and third time in the last four seasons.

The NBA announced on Thursday the voting results for the Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year Award, which recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, leadership and dedication to a team.

Current players voted on the winner from a list of 12 finalists. The finalists were determined by a panel of league executives.

Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges finished second and Golden State’s Stephen Curry was third in the voting. The other finalists, in order of finish, were New York’s Derrick Rose, Miami’s Udonis Haslem, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes, Phoenix’s Damion Lee, Cleveland’s Darius Garland, Boston’s Grant Williams, Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. and Denver’s Aaron Gordon.

Lillard won the award in 2021, the only time in the last four seasons it hasn’t gone to Holiday. Holiday won the award as a member of the New Orleans Pelicans in 2020 before earning it again with the Bucks the last two seasons.

The award is named after Jack Twyman and Maurice Stokes, who were Cincinnati Royals teammates from 1955-58. Stokes suffered an injury during the 1957-58 season that led to him falling into a coma, becoming permanently paralyzed and being diagnosed with post-traumatic encephalopathy, a brain injury. Twyman became his legal guardian and advocate.

Nuggets stars, depth behind them spark Game 6 win, give Suns something to aim for

By May 12, 2023, 3:56 AM EDT
It was a complete game from Denver.

The Nuggets’ stars stepped up. Nikola Jokić had another efficient triple-double — 32 points on 13-of-18 shooting, with 12 assists and 10 rebounds. An ill Jamal Murray added 26 points. Beyond that, the Nuggets showed their depth and chemistry— Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 21, Bruce Brown had 13 off the bench, Aaron Gordon played strong defense on Kevin Durant. The Nuggets offense was clicking and they had 81 points at halftime and the game already felt over.

It’s the kind of chemistry that has the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals.

“When we defend, when we rebound, when we run, when we share the ball, we believe we’re the best team in the NBA,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said, via the Associated Press. “And tonight, we showed it.”

It’s the kind of depth and chemistry the Suns hope to have in future years.

This year, after trading their depth to land Kevin Durant, the Suns didn’t have what it took to match up with a complete Nuggets team. Denver blew the game open late in the first quarter and never looked back, cruising to a Game 6 win 125-100.

The Nuggets take the series 4-2 and advance to take on the winner of the Warriors vs. Lakers series in the Western Conference.

The Suns’ wins in this series came when their stars Durant and Devin Booker took over and scored more than 70 points combined. They were at half that number in Game 6. Durant finished with 23 points on 8-of-19 shooting. Booker — who had been one of the best players in the postseason up to this point — struggled with 12 points on 4-of-13 shooting.

“It was a bad feeling,” Durant said. “It was embarrassing. They came out and got us in the mouth and we couldn’t recover.”

Cameron Payne — starting at the point in place of the injured Chris Paul — finished with a team-high 31. The Suns also were without their starting center Deandre Ayton for the deciding game due to a rib injury.

The Nuggets are off until the Western Conference Finals start next Tuesday in Denver. They will face either the Lakers or the Warriors, who face off in a Game 6 of their own on Friday night. The Lakers lead the series 3-2.

The Suns are off for the summer. Phoenix GM Jason Jones has work to do. In making the trade to get Durant, the Suns had to send out the depth on their roster — Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder (plus four first-round picks and a pick swap) went to Brooklyn. Jones needs to go out and find quality depth and role players to replace those guys around Durant and Booker, plus have depth at the point behind an aging Paul.

Three takeaways from Smart, late arriving Tatum saving Celtics’ season, forcing Game 7 vs. 76ers

By May 11, 2023, 11:52 PM EDT
For three quarters, the Boston Celtics didn’t look like a team that deserved a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Their stars were struggling, their play was sloppy, and their offense looked like a team feeling the pressure.

However, the 76ers never put them away and it came back to bite the home team as Jayson Tatum scored 16 in the fourth and Boston roared back to a 95-86 win. That evens the series at 3-3 and forces a Game 7 on Sunday.

Here are three takeaways from a wild Game 6.

1) Marcus Smart saved Boston’s season

Jayson Tatum becoming the embodiment of The Undertaker sitting up gif will get headlines, but Marcus Smart and the Celtics’ role players kept the team in touch and gave them a chance late.

For three quarters this felt more like a “what is wrong with Tatum in the playoffs?” game — he was 0-of-10 shooting in the first half. However, maybe the best sign of just how much Tatum struggled came in the third quarter when he isolated on George Niang — a guy with the nickname “mini-van” — and couldn’t drive past him. Jaylen Brown was doing better but not overwhelming, and Boston’s offense was never on track (the Celtics had a 100 offensive rating for the game — an even point per possession).

However, Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White shot 8-of-11 from 3 in the first half to spark Boston to a seven-point halftime lead. Boston’s hot start from 3 defined the first half, even if it felt like a bit of a mirage at the time.

Smart finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and assists on the night, plus some key defensive plays.

The other guy stepping up was Robert Williams, who was put into the starting lineup (in place of White) and played well, moving better than we have seen all playoffs. Last season the Celtics leaned heavily into the “two bigs” lineups of Al Horford and Williams, but Joe Mazzulla has moved away from that more through the season. He went back to it in Game 6 and it worked.

Williams finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, but his impressive defense showed up in his team-best +18 on the night.

Brogdon finished with 16 points off the bench. Brown finished with 17.

2) Then Jayson Tatum woke up

Shooters always believe the next shot is going to drop.

For three quarters he was a mess: Tatum shot 1-of-13 overall, including 0-of-6 from 3, through the first 36 minutes of the game. It was ugly, but it followed some rough first halves in recent games (he has shot a combierd 4-of-30 in the first half of the last three games).

Then early in the fourth Tatum drew a couple of fouls and got to the free throw line, got a rhythm, and found his confidence — he shot 4-of-5 from 3 in the quarter and finished with 16 points.

Tatum finished the game with 19 points, second most on the team (behind Smart). He started knocking down shots and the Celtics pulled away in the final five minutes.

3) Philly is going to regret letting this game get away

Up 3-2 with a chance to close out. At home. The Celtics’ best player can’t throw a pea in the ocean for three quarters.

This was a game for the taking. A chance to advance to the conference finals. Philadelphia did not grab it. They fell behind early as the Celtics’ role players stepped up, and while Philly’s defense was generally good their offense was unimpressive all night.

The Sixers finished a 90.5 offensive rating for the game, and their transition defense was a mess. While Boston didn’t get out and run that much (16.8% of their possessions, not far off the league average) they had an offensive rating of 137.5 on those plays. In a game where the Celtics struggled to generate good half-court offense, their transition game won the day.

Joel Embiid put up quality numbers with 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey added 26 as well. James Harden was not efficient scoring — 13 points on 4-of-16 shooting — but added nine assists and seven rebounds. However, there wasn’t much balance.

Now they need to find some for Game 7.

Suns center Ayton out with rib injury for must-win Game 6 Thursday

By May 11, 2023, 6:33 PM EDT
Suns starting point guard Chris Paul is out again in a must-win Game 6 with a groin strain.

Now starting center Deandre Ayton will join him due to a rib injury, the Suns announced.

Ayton suffered the injury in the first half of Game 5 after a collision with Bruce Brown, where the Nuggets’ guard kneed him in the chest (Ayton had the breath knocked out of him and couldn’t run down the court on the play after). He fought back to play through it in Game 5 and went through a light practice with the team on the off day, but he could not go in Game 6.

While Ayton has had an up-and-down postseason that has seen coach Monty Williams lean more on the energy of reserve Jock Landale, the Suns will still miss his defense on Nikola Jokić. Especially in a must-win closeout game where the Suns trail in the series 3-2.

While they will miss Ayton, the Suns’ postseason has swung on getting massive games from stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to cover up their shallow roster. The Suns’ star duo have combined to score 84 and 72 points in the team’s two wins this series, and they will need to be in that range again Thursday for Phoenix to have a chance.

The Nuggets may be without starting point guard Jamal Murray, who is questionable with a non-COVID illness.

Jaylen Brown making All-NBA should end speculation about him leaving

By May 11, 2023, 2:15 PM EDT
“We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct.”

When Jaylen Brown uttered those words, some took it as another breadcrumb he wanted to be out of the shadow of Jayson Tatum and out of Boston. However, from where I stood, it looked more like Cuba Gooding Jr. dancing around the kitchen yelling “Show me the money!” Brown wanted to get paid, because in the NBA money = respect (at least in the minds of many players).

Brown was voted onto the All-NBA Second Team, making him eligible for a five-year, $295 million supermax extension this summer.

Boston will offer it. Brown will sign it.

Here’s what an executive from another team told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com about Brown in the last 24 hours.

“Well, he would be crazy to pass on what Boston can give him,” one Eastern Conference GM told Heavy Sports. “They will have to go all in and he is going to have to take it. You can’t turn down what is going to wind up being $60 million a year. Maybe he’s happy in Boston, maybe not, but if you’re Jaylen Brown and you have the opportunity to be the highest-paid player in the league, you’re damn right you take it.”

Once the Celtics pay Brown they will have to pay Jayson Tatum next year — and after making First Team All-NBA this year he has already qualified for the supermax. Add in the existing contracts for Malcolm Brogdon ($22.5 million each of the next two years), Marcus Smart (almost $60 million guaranteed over three years), Derrick White and on down the line, and this team will be up against the very restrictive second luxury tax apron of the new CBA very quickly. Brad Steven and the front office will have to make some hard choices about rounding out this roster and ensuring it can contend and not get bounced in the second round.

Re-signing Jaylen Brown is part of that. He will be back in Boston for the foreseeable future.

