Three takeaways from Smart, late arriving Tatum saving Celtics’ season, forcing Game 7 vs. 76ers

By May 11, 2023, 11:52 PM EDT
For three quarters, the Boston Celtics didn’t look like a team that deserved a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Their stars were struggling, their play was sloppy, and their offense looked like a team feeling the pressure.

However, the 76ers never put them away and it came back to bite the home team as Jayson Tatum scored 16 in the fourth and Boston roared back to a 95-86 win. That evens the series at 3-3 and forces a Game 7 on Sunday.

Here are three takeaways from a wild Game 6.

1) Marcus Smart saved Boston’s season

Jayson Tatum becoming the embodiment of The Undertaker sitting up gif will get headlines, but Marcus Smart and the Celtics’ role players kept the team in touch and gave them a chance late.

For three quarters this felt more like a “what is wrong with Tatum in the playoffs?” game — he was 0-of-10 shooting in the first half. However, maybe the best sign of just how much Tatum struggled came in the third quarter when he isolated on George Niang — a guy with the nickname “mini-van” — and couldn’t drive past him. Jaylen Brown was doing better but not overwhelming, and Boston’s offense was never on track (the Celtics had a 100 offensive rating for the game — an even point per possession).

However, Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White shot 8-of-11 from 3 in the first half to spark Boston to a seven-point halftime lead. Boston’s hot start from 3 defined the first half, even if it felt like a bit of a mirage at the time.

Smart finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and assists on the night, plus some key defensive plays.

The other guy stepping up was Robert Williams, who was put into the starting lineup (in place of White) and played well, moving better than we have seen all playoffs. Last season the Celtics leaned heavily into the “two bigs” lineups of Al Horford and Williams, but Joe Mazzulla has moved away from that more through the season. He went back to it in Game 6 and it worked.

Williams finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, but his impressive defense showed up in his team-best +18 on the night.

Brogdon finished with 16 points off the bench. Brown finished with 17.

2) Then Jayson Tatum woke up

Shooters always believe the next shot is going to drop.

For three quarters he was a mess: Tatum shot 1-of-13 overall, including 0-of-6 from 3, through the first 36 minutes of the game. It was ugly, but it followed some rough first halves in recent games (he has shot a combierd 4-of-30 in the first half of the last three games).

Then early in the fourth Tatum drew a couple of fouls and got to the free throw line, got a rhythm, and found his confidence — he shot 4-of-5 from 3 in the quarter and finished with 16 points.

Tatum finished the game with 19 points, second most on the team (behind Smart). He started knocking down shots and the Celtics pulled away in the final five minutes.

3) Philly is going to regret letting this game get away

Up 3-2 with a chance to close out. At home. The Celtics’ best player can’t throw a pea in the ocean for three quarters.

This was a game for the taking. A chance to advance to the conference finals. Philadelphia did not grab it. They fell behind early as the Celtics’ role players stepped up, and while Philly’s defense was generally good their offense was unimpressive all night.

The Sixers finished a 90.5 offensive rating for the game, and their transition defense was a mess. While Boston didn’t get out and run that much (16.8% of their possessions, not far off the league average) they had an offensive rating of 137.5 on those plays. In a game where the Celtics struggled to generate good half-court offense, their transition game won the day.

Joel Embiid put up quality numbers with 26 points and 10 rebounds, and Tyrese Maxey added 26 as well. James Harden was not efficient scoring — 13 points on 4-of-16 shooting — but added nine assists and seven rebounds. However, there wasn’t much balance.

Now they need to find some for Game 7.

Suns center Ayton out with rib injury for must-win Game 6 Thursday

By May 11, 2023, 6:33 PM EDT
Suns starting point guard Chris Paul is out again in a must-win Game 6 with a groin strain.

Now starting center Deandre Ayton will join him due to a rib injury, the Suns announced.

Ayton suffered the injury in the first half of Game 5 after a collision with Bruce Brown, where the Nuggets’ guard kneed him in the chest (Ayton had the breath knocked out of him and couldn’t run down the court on the play after). He fought back to play through it in Game 5 and went through a light practice with the team on the off day, but he could not go in Game 6.

While Ayton has had an up-and-down postseason that has seen coach Monty Williams lean more on the energy of reserve Jock Landale, the Suns will still miss his defense on Nikola Jokić. Especially in a must-win closeout game where the Suns trail in the series 3-2.

While they will miss Ayton, the Suns’ postseason has swung on getting massive games from stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to cover up their shallow roster. The Suns’ star duo have combined to score 84 and 72 points in the team’s two wins this series, and they will need to be in that range again Thursday for Phoenix to have a chance.

The Nuggets may be without starting point guard Jamal Murray, who is questionable with a non-COVID illness.

Jaylen Brown making All-NBA should end speculation about him leaving

By May 11, 2023, 2:15 PM EDT
“We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct.”

When Jaylen Brown uttered those words, some took it as another breadcrumb he wanted to be out of the shadow of Jayson Tatum and out of Boston. However, from where I stood, it looked more like Cuba Gooding Jr. dancing around the kitchen yelling “Show me the money!” Brown wanted to get paid, because in the NBA money = respect (at least in the minds of many players).

Brown was voted onto the All-NBA Second Team, making him eligible for a five-year, $295 million supermax extension this summer.

Boston will offer it. Brown will sign it.

Here’s what an executive from another team told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com about Brown in the last 24 hours.

“Well, he would be crazy to pass on what Boston can give him,” one Eastern Conference GM told Heavy Sports. “They will have to go all in and he is going to have to take it. You can’t turn down what is going to wind up being $60 million a year. Maybe he’s happy in Boston, maybe not, but if you’re Jaylen Brown and you have the opportunity to be the highest-paid player in the league, you’re damn right you take it.”

Once the Celtics pay Brown they will have to pay Jayson Tatum next year — and after making First Team All-NBA this year he has already qualified for the supermax. Add in the existing contracts for Malcolm Brogdon ($22.5 million each of the next two years), Marcus Smart (almost $60 million guaranteed over three years), Derrick White and on down the line, and this team will be up against the very restrictive second luxury tax apron of the new CBA very quickly. Brad Steven and the front office will have to make some hard choices about rounding out this roster and ensuring it can contend and not get bounced in the second round.

Re-signing Jaylen Brown is part of that. He will be back in Boston for the foreseeable future.

Anthony Davis reportedly to be available for Game 6, avoids concussion

By May 11, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
When Anthony Davis is on the court these playoffs, the Lakers have a +6.5 net rating. When Davis sits, it’s -5.3. It’s no secret he is the lynchpin to the Lakers’ championship hopes this season.

Which is why reports — both in the aftermath of Game 5 and now the following day — that Davis has avoided a concussion and is likely to play in Game 6 on Friday. Chris Haynes reported this Thursday.

That echoes positive reports out of Game 5, including from Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

“Obviously, everyone saw he took a shot to the head, but we just checked in on him, he seems to be doing really good already,” Ham said. “That’s just where he’s at. That’s the status of it right now.”

Sam Amick of The Athletic added this.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham shared few specifics about his condition, but the mood from both him and sources close to Davis was optimistic in the immediate aftermath of it all.

In the fourth quarter of Game 5, the Warriors’ Kevon Looney inadvertently elbowed Davis in the side of the head. Davis was instantly in pain.

Davis went to the bench and later to the locker room for observation, he did not return to the game (which the Warriors won to extend their season). However, the reports out of the game were that he avoided a concussion, and Davis walked out of the Chase Center under his own power.

Game 6 isn’t must win for the Lakers, who are still up 3-2 on the Warriors, but it’s as close as it gets. The Lakers are 6-0 at Crypto.com Arena this postseason and they don’t want to have to win a Game 7 on the road against Stephen Curry and the defending champions. That’s a huge ask. Better to take care of business on Friday night.

But that will require a healthy Davis. It appears the Lakers will have that.

Suns’ Chris Paul officially out for Game 6, Ayton questionable, Booker doing ‘OK’

By May 11, 2023, 10:54 AM EDT
The Suns will have to save their season Thursday night without Chris Paul.

The future Hall of Fame point guard has officially been listed as “out” for Game 6 due to a groin strain suffered earlier in the series.

While that hurts the Suns already shallow depth (Cameron Payne has not impacted games), it has put the playmaking in the hands of Devin Booker, who has been the MVP of the Western Conference Playoffs so far, averaging 34.6 points a game this series while shooting 57.1% from 3 and dishing out 7.8 assists a night. As Nuggets coach Michael Malone noted, the Suns play a couple of possessions faster a game with Booker at the point than they do the deliberate CP3.

Booker seemed to tweak his foot in Game 5 when Jeff Green fouled him on a fast break, however he stayed in the game and played through it. Booker is not on the injury report, went through the team’s light off-day practice, and coach Monty Williams said he was “OK.”

Ayton was injured in the ribs after a blow from the Nuggets Bruce Brown but it would be a surprise not to see him on the court for Game 6.

The Nuggets lead the series 3-2 after a convincing Game 5 win at home. Expect desperate play from Booker and Kevin Durant in Game 6, whether that will be enough against a Nuggets team that has found its groove remains to be seen.

