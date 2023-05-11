Three takeaways from Brunson keeping Knicks season alive with win over Heat

By May 11, 2023, 12:13 AM EDT
Those were the Knicks we remember from the regular season.

The ones that outworked their opponents, defended with passion and purpose, the ones who were gritty and just tougher than whomever they played. Those Knicks had been missing for a few games but were back for Game 5 at home Wednesday.

New York’s 19-point lead nearly evaporated in the fourth but the Knicks hit their free throws and hung on for the 112-103 win. The Heat still lead the series 3-2 as things head back to Miami for Game 6 on Friday night.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

1) Once again, it’s all about Jalen Brunson

Sign 3,847 of how much Jalen Brunson means to this Knicks team — with their season on the line he played a full 48 minutes on Wednesday.

Those were meaningful minutes, too — 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. As he has been all season Brunson was at the heart of everything that worked for the Knicks.

“What can you say about the guy? He’s just incredible,” coach Tom Thibodeau said of Brunson.

You can say Brunson didn’t get the All-NBA nod the Knicks felt he deserved. He finished ninth in guard voting — in an incredibly deep pool of guards who had strong seasons — but if the measure is value to his team, it’s hard to find a guard who matters more than Brunson.

2) Barrett, Randle have big nights as well

RJ Barrett added 26 points and played maybe his best game of this series on Wednesday night.

However, the 24 points from Julius Randle really summed up the Knicks’ resolve in Game 5.

Randle started cold shooting 1-of-7 in the first quarter — then he didn’t miss a shot the rest of the night (6-of-6). In the second half it was like he was a different player — or, the good player who made appearances much of this season and earned an All-NBA spot — as he attacked and made the right read on kickoff passes. Randle turned a Madison Square Garden that has been up-and-down on him this postseason — just like his game has been — back into his corner.

3) Miami dug a hole for three quarters with its shooting

Miami was one of the worst shooting teams in the league this season and had the NBA’s 25th-ranked offense through the first 82 games. Then the playoffs happened, Jimmy Butler was good for at least 25 points a night, and they started knocking down their wide-open 3-pointers that they clanged off the rim all season (25th in the league in open 3-point shooting percentage).

The regular season Heat were back for Game 5.

They missed wide-open 3 after wide-open 3 and couldn’t seem to hit anything — they were 4-of-23 on shots outside the paint in the first half.

Things turned around in the fourth when the Heat shot 11-of-21 overall and knocked down five 3-pointers, but it was too late to dig out of the hole they found themselves in.

Butler finished with 19 points – the first time he has been held under 25 this entire postseason — plus nine assists and seven rebounds. Bam Adebayo added 18 points and Duncan Robinson had 17.

The Heat need their shooters to show up at home Friday night.

Jalen Brunson scores 38 points, Knicks beat Heat 112-103 in Game 5 to cut series deficit

Associated PressMay 10, 2023, 10:52 PM EDT
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NEW YORK — Jalen Brunson never talked to his coach about how minutes he would play, or how many points he had to score.

In the situation the Knicks faced, there’s no need for talk.

“Nothing was said at all,” Brunson said. “Whatever it takes.”

It might take the same effort again in two nights.

Brunson had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while playing all 48 minutes in a season-extending performance, and New York beat the Miami Heat 112-103 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

The Knicks denied the Heat’s first attempt to become just the second No. 8 seed to reach the conference finals and sent the series back to Miami for Game 6.

RJ Barrett added 26 points and Julius Randle – his face a little swollen after getting hit by Bam Adebayo in the first quarter – had 24 for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who stayed alive in hopes of reaching the conference finals for the first time since 2000. They did that by getting by the Heat in seven games in the second round, a possibility that still exists.

The Knicks built a 19-point lead in the third quarter, then hung on when the Heat finally got their 3-pointers to start falling and cut it to two with 2 1/2 minutes remaining.

“You’ve got to kind of scratch and claw and do whatever you can to win the game,” Barrett said.

Jimmy Butler had 19 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for the Heat, getting held below 25 points for the first time in this postseason. Bam Adebayo added 18 points and Duncan Robinson had 17.

Butler poured in 42 points when the Heat finished off Milwaukee in Game 5 in the first round but took only 12 shots Wednesday, even while playing the entire second half.

“It doesn’t matter if I score 40 or 50 or 19 or nine, we always have enough to win,” Butler said. “And if I score 10 points in that game and we win, that wouldn’t be an issue, wouldn’t be a question and I will continue to play the right way.”

The 1999 Knicks, for now, remain the only No. 8 to get to a conference finals in the current playoff format that began in 1984. They got all the way to the NBA Finals after upsetting the top-seeded Heat in the first round.

The Knicks used a pair of huge quarter-opening runs – 18-2 to begin the second and 23-7 in the third – to build a 73-54 lead midway through the third quarter. The Heat got it all the way down to 103-101 before Isaiah Hartenstein – in the game because the Heat were intentionally fouling starting center Mitchell Robinson – slammed home a follow dunk to start New York’s finishing kick.

Only once the Knicks had held on could Brunson finally get a break.

“You have to respect him as a competitor and then find a way to get the job done,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And he was able to get the job done, make those big, important plays.”

Quentin Grimes also went all 48 minutes for the Knicks, finishing with eight points. Coach Tom Thibodeau didn’t rule either using both his starting guards the same way in Miami.

“We’ll see what Game 6 brings,” he said. “If it requires them to do that, then I’m not afraid to do it.”

The Heat dominated Game 3 and outworked the Knicks in the fourth quarter to hold on and take Game 4, positioning themselves to wrap up a series in five games for the second time in this postseason. They began it by knocking off Milwaukee, which had the best record in the league.

But they missed 21 of their first 25 3-pointers and were still down 13 with 9 1/2 minutes before Robinson and Kyle Lowry each made a pair in a 12-3 burst that trimmed it to 95-91 with more than half the final period remaining.

Butler had one of his typical do-everything stretches with a basket, a blocked shot and a free throw to cut it to 103-101, but the Heat couldn’t come all the way back like they did in the deciding game against the Bucks, when they were down by 16 points.

They led 24-14 after one, but Butler began the second quarter on the bench and the Knicks capitalized. They pushed the pace to get rare easy shots and Barrett made two 3-pointers in an 18-2 spurt that gave them a 32-26 lead.

Randle’s 3-pointer made it 50-47 at the half. Kevin Love got the first basket of the third, but Barrett and Brunson answered with consecutive 3-pointers to ignite the Knicks’ next spurt. The lead was eight before an 11-0 surge, featuring back-to-back 3-pointers by Brunson and Randle, pushed it to 73-54 midway through the period.

Robinson finished 4 of 8 at the line, ending with eight points and 11 rebounds.

TIP-INS

Heat: Max Strus scored 14 points. … Butler was voted Wednesday to the All-NBA second team. It was his highest career finish after being voted to the third team four times.

Knicks: Brunson and Grimes are the first Knicks duo to both play all 48 minutes in regulation in a playoff game since Walt Frazier and Jerry Lucas in 1972. … The Knicks were without sixth-man Immanuel Quickley for a second straight game because of a sprained right ankle and also without guard Evan Fournier, who has not been part of the rotation, because of illness. … Randle was voted to the All-NBA third team, adding that to his second-team selection in 2021.

Embiid, Antetokounmpo, Tatum headline All-NBA teams

By May 10, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT
The Celtics stars have been rewarded for a strong regular season — and that will leave the Boston front office with some tough decisions in future years.

Meanwhile, Knicks and Grizzlies fans are up in arms that their guys got left off the teams.

Wednesday night the NBA released the All-NBA Teams. Always one of the most controversial awards, this year was no different, particularly at the guard spot. What follows is who made the All-NBA teams and their voting point totals (five points for a first-team vote, three for second, one for third). The votes were cast by a select group of 100 media members.

THE ALL-NBA TEAMS

First Team

F. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee (500)
F. Jayson Tatum, Boston (484)
G. Luka Doncic, Dallas (403)
G. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City (407)
C. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia (474)

Second Team

F. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics (169)
F. Jimmy Butler, Miami (182)
G. Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland (349)
G. Stephen Curry, Golden State (188)
C. Nikola Jokić, Denver (364)

Third Team

F. LeBron James, L.A. Lakers (81)
F. Julius Randle, Toronto (125)
G. De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento (144)
G. Damian Lillard, Portland (137)
C. Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento (147)

Here are the other players who received votes.

Center: Anthony Davis, Lakers (65); Bam Adebayo, Heat, (9); Kristaps Porzingis, Wizards (2); Brook Lopez, Bucks (1).
Forward: Lauri Markkanen, Jazz (49); Kevin Durant, Suns (35); Pascal Siakam, Raptors (15); Kawhi Leonard, Clippers (15); Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves (14); Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies (11); DeMar DeRozan, Bulls (2); Mikal Bridges, Nets (2); Paul George, Clippers (1); Zach LaVine, Bulls (1); Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers (1).
Guards: Ja Morant, Grizzlies (44); Jrue Holiday, Bucks (39); Jalen Brunson, Knicks (23); Devin Booker, Suns (10); James Harden, 76ers (6); Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers (1); Trae Young, Hawks (1).

Some thoughts on the selections:

• Knicks fans will scream about Jalen Brunson being snubbed, but two points about that: 1) He finished ninth in guard voting, with Morant and Holiday in line ahead of him in snubbed guards; 2) Guard was BY FAR the hardest position to pick with way more deserving candidates than the six slots allowed.

• Next season, All-NBA will be a positionless vote (thanks to the new CBA) — if voters want more guards and fewer forwards or centers, they can do it. (For my money, having no positions is fairer and more representative of how the modern game is played. However, the decision will be no easier for voters and give fans plenty to argue about: Splitting hairs between the 14/15 best players next season and the 16/17th best will be brutal).

• Five All-NBA players this season would not have qualified next season because they did not meet the new 65-game threshold: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James and Damian Lillard.

• Jaylen Brown is now eligible for the supermax extension this summer of five years, $295 million from the Celtics. While there have been rumors of him being restless in Boston, that’s 295 million reasons he will stay — and the Celtics have to pay up and keep him, at least for now (better to sign and trade him rather than let him walk for nothing).

• Jayson Tatum making All-NBA again means he will be eligible for a supermax extension in the summer of 2024, and by then the cost is expected to be five years, $318 million. With the new CBA coming down hard on teams more than $17.5 million over the luxury tax line, and this team on the verge of getting bounced in the second round of the playoffs, Brad Stevens and the Celtics front office have some hard questions ahead about what the core of this team looks like and if it needs to be retooled.

• Ja Morant missed out on $39 million by not making Third Team All-NBA, meaning he is not eligible for the supermax. The same is true for Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet of the Raptors, and Jamal Murray of the Nuggets (only Siakam of that group got any votes).

• Donovan Mitchell apparently thought he deserved better than Second Team.

• Luka Dončić is now the fourth player in NBA history with four First-Team All-NBA selections before turning 25, joining Kevin Durant, Tim Duncan and Max Zaslofsky (hat tip Tim MacMahon of ESPN).

Coach K to the NBA: Mike Krzyzewski joins league as special adviser

Associated PressMay 10, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT
Mike Krzyzewski is coming out of retirement and heading to the NBA — as an adviser, not a coach.

The league announced Wednesday that Krzyzewski, the Hall of Famer and all-time men’s college Division I coaching wins leader, is its new special adviser to basketball operations. He will be present next week at the league’s general managers meeting in Chicago, coinciding with the draft lottery and combine there.

“We are honored to have Coach K join the NBA family and share his vast experience and expertise with the league and our teams,” said Byron Spruell, the NBA’s president of league operations. “As a preeminent coach and renowned leader who cares deeply about the game of basketball, he is uniquely suited to drive discussions and offer insights about the present and future of the NBA.”

The former Duke coach “will provide counsel to the league office, NBA team executives and other leaders across the league on a host of issues related to the game,” the league said.

Krzyzewski retired after the 2021-22 season with five national championships – along with a slew of records including 1,202 wins at the men’s Division I level, 13 Final Four appearances, 36 NCAA Tournament trips and 101 NCAA Tournament game wins.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to deepen my connection to the NBA and participate in conversations about further strengthening the league and the game,” Krzyzewski said. “Even in my retirement from coaching, my passion for the sport has never been higher. This role will enable me to stay engaged with basketball at the highest level.”

Krzyzewski turned down opportunities to join the NBA as a coach multiple times during his Duke career. He worked with NBA players through his long stint as coach of USA Basketball’s senior men’s team – going 88-1 in that role with three Olympic gold medals, two Basketball World Cup gold medals and one gold in the FIBA AmeriCup.

Coaching rumors: Raptors talking to Redick, Bucks eyeing ‘currently employed’ coach?

By May 10, 2023, 1:39 PM EDT
With the Rockets getting their guy in Ime Udoka, three NBA head coaching vacancies remain: the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons.

Rumors and news are leaking out about all three.

• The Raptors may be jumping off the traditional coaching carousel and have some interest in former player and current ESPN analyst J.J. Redick, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of the same network.

Does Redick want to be a coach? Guys have made the successful leap from player to broadcaster to the bench — Steve Kerr, Pat Riley — but it is a dramatic lifestyle change. Being an NBA coach is a 24/7 job, it is up to Redick if that is a life he wants to pursue.

Team president Masai Ujiri is casting a wide net with his first round of interviews, talking to a reported dozen people. Among the more high-profile names are former Nets head coach and current Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, Bucks lead assistant Charles Lee (also being considered for the Bucks job), Suns assistant Kevin Young, former Spurs assistant and current Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon, and popular Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin.

• The Bucks will also have a wide-open process but may prize experience as a head coach, considering this is a 58-win, title-contending team, reports Eric Nehm at The Atletic. One name that has come up is Kenny Atkinson (also in the early running in Toronto), the former Nets head coach who has been by Steve Kerr’s side for the past couple of years, as reported by ESPN’s Wojnarowski.

Nehm suggests the Bucks may violate an NBA norm and consider someone with a current NBA head coaching job to fill their vacant seat.

In fact, per league sources who were granted anonymity so they could speak freely, the Bucks are even considering currently employed NBA head coaches in their search this offseason.

Nehm did not go further down that road, and speculating about what other team’s coach might fit and keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy is not a path I’m going to walk. Also, GM Jon Horst would not rule out bringing in someone from Mike Budenholzer’s sizable coaching tree (even though they just fired Budenholzer).

The smart money is on the Bucks hiring a coach currently out of a job, or maybe their very popular lead assistant Charles Lee.

The Detroit Pistons and owner Tom Gores are interviewing their final three candidates: Kevin Ollie, Charles Lee and Jarron Collins. There is no timeline for an announcement, but expect one in the coming week or so. With the Piston having a high draft pick coming in June, they will want the new coach’s input on that selection.

