Suns center Ayton out with rib injury for must-win Game 6 Thursday

By May 11, 2023, 6:33 PM EDT
Now starting center Deandre Ayton will join him due to a rib injury, the Suns announced.

Now starting center Deandre Ayton will join him due to a rib injury, the Suns announced.

Ayton suffered the injury in the first half of Game 5 after a collision with Bruce Brown, where the Nuggets’ guard kneed him in the chest (Ayton had the breath knocked out of him and couldn’t run down the court on the play after). He fought back to play through it in Game 5 and went through a light practice with the team on the off day, but he could not go in Game 6.

While Ayton has had an up-and-down postseason that has seen coach Monty Williams lean more on the energy of reserve Jock Landale, the Suns will still miss his defense on Nikola Jokić. Especially in a must-win closeout game where the Suns trail in the series 3-2.

While they will miss Ayton, the Suns’ postseason has swung on getting massive games from stars Devin Booker and Kevin Durant to cover up their shallow roster. The Suns’ star duo have combined to score 84 and 72 points in the team’s two wins this series, and they will need to be in that range again Thursday for Phoenix to have a chance.

The Nuggets may be without starting point guard Jamal Murray, who is questionable with a non-COVID illness.

Jaylen Brown making All-NBA should end speculation about him leaving

By May 11, 2023, 2:15 PM EDT
“We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct.”

When Jaylen Brown uttered those words, some took it as another breadcrumb he wanted to be out of the shadow of Jayson Tatum and out of Boston. However, from where I stood, it looked more like Cuba Gooding Jr. dancing around the kitchen yelling “Show me the money!” Brown wanted to get paid, because in the NBA money = respect (at least in the minds of many players).

Brown was voted onto the All-NBA Second Team, making him eligible for a five-year, $295 million supermax extension this summer.

Boston will offer it. Brown will sign it.

Here’s what an executive from another team told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com about Brown in the last 24 hours.

“Well, he would be crazy to pass on what Boston can give him,” one Eastern Conference GM told Heavy Sports. “They will have to go all in and he is going to have to take it. You can’t turn down what is going to wind up being $60 million a year. Maybe he’s happy in Boston, maybe not, but if you’re Jaylen Brown and you have the opportunity to be the highest-paid player in the league, you’re damn right you take it.”

Once the Celtics pay Brown they will have to pay Jayson Tatum next year — and after making First Team All-NBA this year he has already qualified for the supermax. Add in the existing contracts for Malcolm Brogdon ($22.5 million each of the next two years), Marcus Smart (almost $60 million guaranteed over three years), Derrick White and on down the line, and this team will be up against the very restrictive second luxury tax apron of the new CBA very quickly. Brad Steven and the front office will have to make some hard choices about rounding out this roster and ensuring it can contend and not get bounced in the second round.

Re-signing Jaylen Brown is part of that. He will be back in Boston for the foreseeable future.

Anthony Davis reportedly to be available for Game 6, avoids concussion

By May 11, 2023, 1:00 PM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game Five
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
When Anthony Davis is on the court these playoffs, the Lakers have a +6.5 net rating. When Davis sits, it’s -5.3. It’s no secret he is the lynchpin to the Lakers’ championship hopes this season.

Which is why reports — both in the aftermath of Game 5 and now the following day — that Davis has avoided a concussion and is likely to play in Game 6 on Friday. Chris Haynes reported this Thursday.

That echoes positive reports out of Game 5, including from Lakers coach Darvin Ham.

“Obviously, everyone saw he took a shot to the head, but we just checked in on him, he seems to be doing really good already,” Ham said. “That’s just where he’s at. That’s the status of it right now.”

Sam Amick of The Athletic added this.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham shared few specifics about his condition, but the mood from both him and sources close to Davis was optimistic in the immediate aftermath of it all.

In the fourth quarter of Game 5, the Warriors’ Kevon Looney inadvertently elbowed Davis in the side of the head. Davis was instantly in pain.

Davis went to the bench and later to the locker room for observation, he did not return to the game (which the Warriors won to extend their season). However, the reports out of the game were that he avoided a concussion, and Davis walked out of the Chase Center under his own power.

Game 6 isn’t must win for the Lakers, who are still up 3-2 on the Warriors, but it’s as close as it gets. The Lakers are 6-0 at Crypto.com Arena this postseason and they don’t want to have to win a Game 7 on the road against Stephen Curry and the defending champions. That’s a huge ask. Better to take care of business on Friday night.

But that will require a healthy Davis. It appears the Lakers will have that.

Suns’ Chris Paul officially out for Game 6, Ayton questionable, Booker doing ‘OK’

By May 11, 2023, 10:54 AM EDT
The Suns will have to save their season Thursday night without Chris Paul.

The future Hall of Fame point guard has officially been listed as “out” for Game 6 due to a groin strain suffered earlier in the series.

While that hurts the Suns already shallow depth (Cameron Payne has not impacted games), it has put the playmaking in the hands of Devin Booker, who has been the MVP of the Western Conference Playoffs so far, averaging 34.6 points a game this series while shooting 57.1% from 3 and dishing out 7.8 assists a night. As Nuggets coach Michael Malone noted, the Suns play a couple of possessions faster a game with Booker at the point than they do the deliberate CP3.

Booker seemed to tweak his foot in Game 5 when Jeff Green fouled him on a fast break, however he stayed in the game and played through it. Booker is not on the injury report, went through the team’s light off-day practice, and coach Monty Williams said he was “OK.”

Ayton was injured in the ribs after a blow from the Nuggets Bruce Brown but it would be a surprise not to see him on the court for Game 6.

The Nuggets lead the series 3-2 after a convincing Game 5 win at home. Expect desperate play from Booker and Kevin Durant in Game 6, whether that will be enough against a Nuggets team that has found its groove remains to be seen.

Three takeaways from Warriors keeping season alive, while all eyes turn to Anthony Davis

By May 11, 2023, 4:53 AM EDT
The Golden State Warriors playing with urgency with their season on the line in their own building — the one place they have consistently played well — and getting the win was not a surprise. Stephen Curry would not go quietly, and he got plenty of help.

But Curry’s play is not the main talking point heading into Game 6. Instead, it’s the health of Anthony Davis, who took an inadvertent elbow to the head from Kevon Looney, one that ended Davis’ night. His status will have the biggest impact on Game 6.

Here are three takeaways from Game 5.

1) Anthony Davis leaves with head injury, can he play in Game 6?

Early in the fourth quarter, while positioning for a potential rebound, Looney inadvertently elbowed Davis in the side of the head, and AD was instantly in pain and a bit wobbly.

Davis went to the bench and sat there a while before going to the locker room. At one point was moved between rooms in a wheelchair, according to Chris Haynes of TNT. Haynes later described what happened to Davis — people having to help hold him up at one point — but then added Davis appears to have avoided a concussion. Davis was seen walking out of the Chase Center under his own power.

“Obviously, everyone saw he took a shot to the head, but we just checked in on him, he seems to be doing really good already,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “That’s just where he’s at. That’s the status of it right now.”

Sometimes concussions can take time to manifest and Davis will be monitored for 24 hours. If AD is officially diagnosed with a concussion there is a specific return-to-play protocol from the league that includes evaluation and clearance by an independent doctor (in consultation with the team physician), being symptom-free at rest and completing a specific exertion process without symptoms. It would be unlikely he could clear that protocol in time to play in Game 6.

Hopefully it doesn’t come to that and Davis is healthy. The Lakers need him.

Davis finished with 23 points and nine rebounds before leaving Wednesday’s game. He has been critical to the Lakers’ success this postseason — when he is on the court the Lakers outscore their opponent by 9.6 points per 100 possessions, when he sits they get outscored by 8.2 per 100. Without him they would face long odds in Game 6.

2) Stephen Curry got help from Wiggins, Green

Game 4 on Monday felt like Stephen Curry against the world, and while he finished with a 31-point triple-double he was not himself — shooting 3-of-14 from 3 — and didn’t get near enough help.

In Game 5 Curry may have played a little better — 27 points, eight assists, 3-of-11 from beyond the arc — but he got real help.

Andrew Wiggins scored 25 on 10-of-18 shooting and played solid defense.

Then there was Draymond Green who compiled 20 points and 10 rebounds plus he led and improved defensive effort from the Warriors.

“Our defensive mindfulness was there,” Curry said.

Can the Warriors replicate that effort — and maybe get more out of Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole, who were a combined 8-of-26 — on Friday night in a Game 6 on the road? It can’t just be Curry.

3) Do LeBron, Davis have one more big game in them?

It sounds like a hot take when Charles Barkley comes on Inside the NBA and says Game 6 is the Lakers’ Game 7 because they can’t come back to the Bay Area and win another game.

He’s not wrong. While the Lakers could win a Game 7 they want no part of the defending champions and Curry on their home court with everything on the line.

The Lakers need to take care of business at home, where they are 6-0 this postseason. But to get there they need peak Davis and LeBron James, and durability will be a question heading into Friday night.

Davis was covered above and his status will get a lot more scrutiny in the next 24 hours. LeBron, who has been playing through a foot issue all postseason, seemed to aggravate it late in the third quarter, and he appeared to favor his left foot the rest of the game. He still finished with 25 points and nine boards.

The Lakers have been getting big games from role players all postseason — Austin Reaves, D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Lonnie Walker — but winning Game 6 has to start with LeBron and Davis. They have to show they have one more game in them if they are going to prove the eerily accurate Corgi wrong.

One thing is for sure: The Warriors will not roll over under pressure like the Grizzlies did last round for the Lakers. Los Angeles is going to have to earn this one.

