Nikola Jokić jokingly hands ball to Mat Ishbia before Game 5

Let the rumors fly — it’s the NBA Draft Combine next week.
While this is officially about getting measurements, medical reports and interviewing prospective draft picks, it’s also the unofficial tip-off of the offseason rumor mill. Every team has, if not their GM/decision-maker in the building, at least several front office personnel. Those people start talking and the rumors fly.
However, officially, the Combine (May 15-21 in Chicago) is about scouting potential draft picks.
With that, here are the 78 players invited to the NBA Draft Combine. There will be one more player from the G League Elite Camp that precedes it invited to the Combine, so the final total will be 79. Note that is 19 more players than can be drafted, but getting an invite is a sign a player is on NBA teams’ radar.
Also note that presumptive No.1 pick Victor Wembanyama is not on this list, his French league is still playing.
Here are the players (in alphabetical order):
Trey Alexander, Creighton
Amari Bailey, UCLA
Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan
Reece Beekman, Virginia
Anthony Black, Arkansas
Adem Bona, UCLA
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Kobe Bufkin, Michigan
Toumani Camara, Dayton
Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite
Jaylen Clark, UCLA
Noah Clowney, Alabama
Ricky Council IV, Arkansas
Gradey Dick, Kansas
Nikola Djurisic, Mega Basket (Serbia)
Zach Edey, Purdue
Adam Flager, Baylor
Keyonte George, Baylor
Mouhamed Gueye, Washington State
Coleman Hawkins, Illinois
Jordan Hawkins, UConn
Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
Taylor Hendricks, UCF
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
Jett Howard, Michigan
Andre Jackson Jr., UConn
GG Jackson II, South Carolina
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State
Colby Jones, Xavier
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
Arthur Kaluma, Creighton
Mojave King, G League Ignite
Bobi Klintman, Wake Forest
Maxwell Lewis, Marquette
Dereck Lively II, Duke
Chris Livingston, Kentucky
Seth Lundy, Penn State
Kevin McCullar, Kansas
Mike Miles Jr., TCU
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Jordan Miller, Miami (Fla.)
Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
Judah Mintz, Syracuse
Dillon Mitchell, Texas
Omari Moore, San Jose State
Kris Murray, Iowa
Grant Nelson, North Dakota State
James Nnaji, Barcelona (Spain)
Julian Phillips, Tennessee
Jalen Pickett, Penn State
Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara
Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Marquette
Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers (NBL)
Adama Sanogo, UConn
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Ben Sheppard, Belmont
Jalen Slawson, Furman
Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
Terquavion Smith, NC State
Julian Strawther, Gonzaga
Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite
Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
Tristan Vukcevic, KK Partizan (Serbia)
Jarace Walker, Houston
Cason Wallace, Kentucky
Jordan Walsh, Arkansas
Dariq Whitehead, Duke
Cam Whitmore, Villanova
Jalen Wilson, Kansas
Isaiah Wong, Miami (Fla.)