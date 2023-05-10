Coach K to the NBA: Mike Krzyzewski joins league as special adviser

Associated PressMay 10, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT
Mike Krzyzewski is coming out of retirement and heading to the NBA — as an adviser, not a coach.

The league announced Wednesday that Krzyzewski, the Hall of Famer and all-time men’s college Division I coaching wins leader, is its new special adviser to basketball operations. He will be present next week at the league’s general managers meeting in Chicago, coinciding with the draft lottery and combine there.

“We are honored to have Coach K join the NBA family and share his vast experience and expertise with the league and our teams,” said Byron Spruell, the NBA’s president of league operations. “As a preeminent coach and renowned leader who cares deeply about the game of basketball, he is uniquely suited to drive discussions and offer insights about the present and future of the NBA.”

The former Duke coach “will provide counsel to the league office, NBA team executives and other leaders across the league on a host of issues related to the game,” the league said.

Krzyzewski retired after the 2021-22 season with five national championships – along with a slew of records including 1,202 wins at the men’s Division I level, 13 Final Four appearances, 36 NCAA Tournament trips and 101 NCAA Tournament game wins.

“This is a tremendous opportunity to deepen my connection to the NBA and participate in conversations about further strengthening the league and the game,” Krzyzewski said. “Even in my retirement from coaching, my passion for the sport has never been higher. This role will enable me to stay engaged with basketball at the highest level.”

Krzyzewski turned down opportunities to join the NBA as a coach multiple times during his Duke career. He worked with NBA players through his long stint as coach of USA Basketball’s senior men’s team – going 88-1 in that role with three Olympic gold medals, two Basketball World Cup gold medals and one gold in the FIBA AmeriCup.

By May 10, 2023, 1:39 PM EDT
With the Rockets getting their guy in Ime Udoka, three NBA head coaching vacancies remain: the Toronto Raptors, Milwaukee Bucks and Detroit Pistons.

Rumors and news are leaking out about all three.

• The Raptors may be jumping off the traditional coaching carousel and have some interest in former player and current ESPN analyst J.J. Redick, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of the same network.

Does Redick want to be a coach? Guys have made the successful leap from player to broadcaster to the bench — Steve Kerr, Pat Riley — but it is a dramatic lifestyle change. Being an NBA coach is a 24/7 job, it is up to Redick if that is a life he wants to pursue.

Team president Masai Ujiri is casting a wide net with his first round of interviews, talking to a reported dozen people. Among the more high-profile names are former Nets head coach and current Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson, Bucks lead assistant Charles Lee (also being considered for the Bucks job), Suns assistant Kevin Young, former Spurs assistant and current Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon, and popular Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin.

• The Bucks will also have a wide-open process but may prize experience as a head coach, considering this is a 58-win, title-contending team, reports Eric Nehm at The Atletic. One name that has come up is Kenny Atkinson (also in the early running in Toronto), the former Nets head coach who has been by Steve Kerr’s side for the past couple of years, as reported by ESPN’s Wojnarowski.

Nehm suggests the Bucks may violate an NBA norm and consider someone with a current NBA head coaching job to fill their vacant seat.

In fact, per league sources who were granted anonymity so they could speak freely, the Bucks are even considering currently employed NBA head coaches in their search this offseason.

Nehm did not go further down that road, and speculating about what other team’s coach might fit and keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy is not a path I’m going to walk. Also, GM Jon Horst would not rule out bringing in someone from Mike Budenholzer’s sizable coaching tree (even though they just fired Budenholzer).

The smart money is on the Bucks hiring a coach currently out of a job, or maybe their very popular lead assistant Charles Lee.

The Detroit Pistons and owner Tom Gores are interviewing their final three candidates: Kevin Ollie, Charles Lee and Jarron Collins. There is no timeline for an announcement, but expect one in the coming week or so. With the Piston having a high draft pick coming in June, they will want the new coach’s input on that selection.

Here is the full list of players invited to next week’s NBA Draft Combine

By May 10, 2023, 12:12 PM EDT
2022 NBA Draft Combine
Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images
Let the rumors fly — it’s the NBA Draft Combine next week.

While this is officially about getting measurements, medical reports and interviewing prospective draft picks, it’s also the unofficial tip-off of the offseason rumor mill. Every team has, if not their GM/decision-maker in the building, at least several front office personnel. Those people start talking and the rumors fly.

However, officially, the Combine (May 15-21 in Chicago) is about scouting potential draft picks.

With that, here are the 78 players invited to the NBA Draft Combine. There will be one more player from the G League Elite Camp that precedes it invited to the Combine, so the final total will be 79. Note that is 19 more players than can be drafted, but getting an invite is a sign a player is on NBA teams’ radar.

Also note that presumptive No.1 pick Victor Wembanyama is not on this list, his French league is still playing.

Here are the players (in alphabetical order):

Trey Alexander, Creighton
Amari Bailey, UCLA
Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan
Reece Beekman, Virginia
Anthony Black, Arkansas
Adem Bona, UCLA
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Kobe Bufkin, Michigan
Toumani Camara, Dayton
Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite
Jaylen Clark, UCLA
Noah Clowney, Alabama
Ricky Council IV, Arkansas
Gradey Dick, Kansas
Nikola Djurisic, Mega Basket (Serbia)
Zach Edey, Purdue
Adam Flager, Baylor
Keyonte George, Baylor
Mouhamed Gueye, Washington State
Coleman Hawkins, Illinois
Jordan Hawkins, UConn
Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite
Taylor Hendricks, UCF
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton
Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana
Jett Howard, Michigan
Andre Jackson Jr., UConn
GG Jackson II, South Carolina
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State
Colby Jones, Xavier
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton
Arthur Kaluma, Creighton
Mojave King, G League Ignite
Bobi Klintman, Wake Forest
Maxwell Lewis, Marquette
Dereck Lively II, Duke
Chris Livingston, Kentucky
Seth Lundy, Penn State
Kevin McCullar, Kansas
Mike Miles Jr., TCU
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Jordan Miller, Miami (Fla.)
Leonard Miller, G League Ignite
Judah Mintz, Syracuse
Dillon Mitchell, Texas
Omari Moore, San Jose State
Kris Murray, Iowa
Grant Nelson, North Dakota State
James Nnaji, Barcelona (Spain)
Julian Phillips, Tennessee
Jalen Pickett, Penn State
Brandin Podziemski, Santa Clara
Olivier-Maxence Prosper, Marquette
Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers (NBL)
Adama Sanogo, UConn
Marcus Sasser, Houston
Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois
Ben Sheppard, Belmont
Jalen Slawson, Furman
Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas
Terquavion Smith, NC State
Julian Strawther, Gonzaga
Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite
Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
Tristan Vukcevic, KK Partizan (Serbia)
Jarace Walker, Houston
Cason Wallace, Kentucky
Jordan Walsh, Arkansas
Dariq Whitehead, Duke
Cam Whitmore, Villanova
Jalen Wilson, Kansas
Isaiah Wong, Miami (Fla.)

Durant gets technical for shoving Jokić, Nuggets win handily to take 3-2 series lead

By May 10, 2023, 3:02 AM EDT
This game’s most talked about highlight has nothing to do with play on the court. Which is probably best for the Suns, they’d rather not discuss their Game 5 effort.

Late in the third quarter, with the Nuggets already up 20 and cruising, Nikola Jokić and Bruce Brown decided to be pests and tried to listen in on the Suns’ huddle. Kevin Durant pushed Jokić away (and Jokić sold it with an overly dramatic fall backward, ala Mat Ishbia).

Durant and Brown were given technicals. Jokić was asked postgame why he was in the Suns’ huddle and gave an honest, funny answer.

“Just to see what they were drawing up, just to see the play. I think that that would help us a lot,” he said, then paused as the room laughed. “I mean, that’s what I was doing.”

There was a little bad blood in the game — as there should be by Game 5 of a series. Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were talking early in the game and Murray picked up a soft technical for trash-talking after a dunk.

For all the tactical changes — the Nuggets pressuring Devin Booker up the court further, not letting him walk the ball up — there is still just one stat that is the bellwether for the series: How many points did Durant and Booker score combined?

In Game 5 that was 54.

That’s good, but not good enough. In the Suns’ home wins this series that duo took over to the tune of 86 and 72 points — they have to absolutely dominate for the Suns to overcome their defensive and depth issues. Tuesday night, the duo did not.

The Nuggets picked up a comfortable 118-102 win at home and now lead the series 3-2 as it heads back to Phoenix for Game 6 on Thursday.

Jokić had a triple-double of 29 points, 13 rebounds and 12 dimes – that’s four triple-doubles this postseason for Jokić,

Michael Porter Jr. had it going with 19 points and five 3-pointers for the Nuggets, while Brown scored 25 points off the bench. Murray added 19 as well.

Deandre Ayton was the only other Sun in double digits scoring (outside KD and Book) with 14.

Nikola Jokić jokingly hands ball to Mat Ishbia before Game 5

By May 10, 2023, 1:21 AM EDT
2023 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
Well played by Nikola Jokić.

After Jokić was fined $25,000 for trying to rip the ball out of the hands of Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Game 4, they had this interaction before Game 5.

That was a perfect ending to something we no longer need to discuss.

Ishbia probably was less happy after the game, when Jokić and the Nuggets walked off the court with a 118-102 win that gave Denver a 3-2 series lead.

