Three takeaways from 76ers putting the Celtics on the brink of elimination

By May 9, 2023, 11:53 PM EDT
If you squint really hard, you can see optimism for the Celtics. They were down 3-2 in the conference semi-finals last season and had to go into Milwaukee and win Game 6, which they did and eventually advanced on to the NBA Finals. Plus there is the Doc Rivers curse: His teams have dropped seven straight games where a win would have sent them to the conference finals.

This feels different, however.

Especially after the Celtics game out flat at home in Game 5 Tuesday night and laid an egg against a 76ers team where the MVP looks better and better each game. Philadelphia took Game 5 115-103 (it wasn’t that close) and now lead the series 3-2 heading home for Game 6 on Thursday.

Here are three takeaways from that game.

1) Give the 76ers credit: Embiid, Harden, Maxey owned this game

The temptation is to focus on Boston’s flaws — and we will get to those — but give the Philadelphia 76ers credit for rising to the moment.

The 76ers starters dominated the first half (scoring 52 of Philly’s 58 points) by leaning into the James Harden/Joel Embiid two-man game early. Harden hit some shots but returned more to his role as facilitator, while Embiid put up 21 in the first half and couldn’t seem to miss.

However, more than the points, it was hustle plays like this — sprinting end-to-end on a sprained knee for a chase-down block — that defined his MVP-worthy performance and sparked the team.

Harden continues to have his best playoff series (at least in recent memory), as he has a feel for what the team needs and gives it to them. That was 17 points, 10 assists, and the occasional 3.

Tyrese Maxey took advantage of the space the Harden/Embiid two-man game gave him early, with 11 first quarter points on his way to 30 points, including 6-of-12 from 3.

Then there were the 10 points from Danuel House off the bench in a strong outing.

“He was fantastic tonight, but everyone who played was fantastic,” Rivers said of House. That summed up the entire team.

2) Boston comes out flat, plays without force, cannot flip switch

Marcus Smart was asked postgame what went wrong.

“Everything.”

That pretty much sums it up. After they were beaten in the Finals last season, the Celtics talked about lessons learned. That continued through training camp and the first part of the season.

Those lessons have not stuck.

Boston came out and played Game 5 at home like it was a November game in Orlando — there was no urgency. The Celtics were flat, did not defend with physicality or effort early, let Embiid and the 76ers get comfortable, and by the early second quarter Boston was down 15 and couldn’t make up the ground. It has been that way all season with the Celtics, who play like a team with a couple of rings and can flip the switch.

At this point, I’m not sure the Celtics know where the switch is. Not playing with force left them at the mercy of their 3-pointers falling to stay in the game, and Boston was 12-38 (31.6%) from deep in this game.

Jayson Tatum put up counting stats — scoring a game-high 36 with 10 rebounds — but he was part of the problem early. Tatum was passive to start and shot 0-of-5 in the first quarter — it felt like he was trying to ease into the game but the Celtics were down 15 by the time he found any groove.

3) Celtics’ role players were no shows

When Boston made that run to the Finals, their role players showed up — Marcus Smart looked like a DPOY, Al Horford had big scoring games and in the box score, Grant Williams stepped with 27 against the Bucks in Game 7.

They were not there when the Celtics needed them Tuesday. Remove Tatum and Brown from the equation and the Celtics shot 30.7% overall and were 6-of-21 (28.6%) from 3. The only other Celtic in double-digits scoring was Smart with 14, but he, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon combined to shoot 31.8%. Horford went scoreless.

It’s obvious, but that can’t happen again in Game 6 if Boston wants to see a Game 7.

Boston needs to play faster next game. They need a lot of things, but it all starts with a sense of urgency. For four quarters.

Nikola Jokić jokingly hands ball to Ishbia before Game 5

By May 10, 2023, 1:21 AM EDT
2023 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
Well played by Nikola Jokić.

After Jokić was fined $25,000 for trying to rip the ball out of the hands of Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Game 4, they had this interaction before Game 5.

That was a perfect ending to something we no longer need to discuss.

Ishbia probably was less happy after the game, when Jokić and the Nuggets walked off the court with a 118-102 win that gave Denver a 3-2 series lead.

Jaren Jackson Jr., Jrue Holiday headline NBA All-Defensive Teams

By May 9, 2023, 5:24 PM EDT
There is a bit of a changing of the guard with the NBA All-Defensive team — half of the 10 players named to the first and second teams are making their inaugural appearance on the team.

Meanwhile, some well-known faces — including the Defensive Player of the Year for each of the last five seasons — are not on the list.

Here are the official NBA All-Defensive Teams, which were announced Tuesday (players’ voting point totals included).

ALL DEFENSIVE FIRST TEAM
G. Jrue Holiday (Bucks), 192
G. Alex Caruso (Bulls), 125
C. Brook Lopez (Bucks), 181
F. Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies), 195
F. Evan Mobley (Cavaliers), 132

ALL DEFENSIVE SECOND TEAM
G. Derrick White (Celtics), 99
G. Dillon Brooks (Grizzlies), 54
C. Bam Adebayo (Heat), 53
F. Draymond Green (Warriors), 89
F. O.G. Anunoby (Raptors), 81

Others receiving votes: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) 60, Jaden McDaniels (Timberwolves), 40, Marcus Smart (Celtics) 35, Mikal Bridges (Nets) 33, Nic Clayton (Nets) 25, Jimmy Butler (Heat) 23, Joel Embiid (76ers) 15, Herbert Jones (Pelicans) 15, Anthony Davis (Lakers) 9, Lu Dort (Thunder) 9, Jaylen Brown (Celtics) 4, Matisse Thybulle (Trail Blazers) 4, Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves) 4, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder) 3, Jarrett Allen (Cavaliers) 3, Dejounte Murray (Hawks) 3, Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers) 2, Paul George (Clippers) 2, De'Anthony Melton (76ers) 1, Delon Wright (Wizards) 1, Patrick Beverley (Bulls) 1, Desmond Bane (Grizzlies) 1, Scottie Barnes (Raptors) 1, Kevin Durant (Suns) 1, Aaron Gordon (Nuggets) 1, P.J. Tucker (76ers) 1, Walker Kessler (Jazz) 1.

Here are a few thoughts on the results:

• Marcus Smart, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, finished fifth in guard voting and did not make the team. If you’re looking for the biggest surprise, that would be it.

• Neither did another DPOY in Antetokounmpo, who finished fifth in forward voting. He had more points than the second team center (Adebayo) or a guard (Brooks), but because the NBA sticks with positions for this award the Greek Freak misses the cut by one.

• Forward was the most challenging position for this award, Jaden McDaniels also deserved a spot on the team, but there could be just four forwards.

• It’s unusual that this year’s Defensive Player of the Year, Jaren Jackson Jr., was not a unanimous First Team choice (three voters had him on the second team, and if there were 100 voters one left him off entirely, although it’s possible only 99 media members voted for this award).

• Making the team means a little extra cash for Holiday and White.

• The five players making their first All-Defensive Team are Mobley, Caruso, White, Anunoby and Brooks.

• The player with the most appearances in this group? Draymond Green, who made his eighth All-Defensive team (four times first team).

Turnovers, missed threes, Poole frustrated, Payton sits: Is this the beginning of the Warriors’ end?

By May 9, 2023, 2:58 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — It didn’t feel like the end of a dynasty, if only because we had seen this movie before. For all their struggles from beyond the arc and shifting rotations Monday night in Los Angeles, we’d all seen the Warriors pull out of a tailspin of a game and put together a burst that led to a spectacular win too many times to think it wouldn’t happen one more time. It’s what the Warriors have done since 2015.

But Monday night they couldn’t pull up.

Stephen Curry couldn’t hit that backbreaking 3 (and Klay Thompson was not much help going 3-of-9 from 3 all game).

Draymond Green was passing to the Lakers.

Finally, there was Curry getting the ball on a tip but not calling timeout — Steve Kerr said he tried but nobody heard him in a loud Crypto.com Arena — then throwing a pass to no one as the Warriors’ last chance rolled out of bounds.

Is this what the beginning of the end looks like for the Warriors? Not enough defense to slow Lonnie Walker IV, not enough depth, and not enough Curry magic to save them, even on the night of a 31-point triple-double?

Don’t tell the Warriors that. To a man they talked about a belief they could bounce back.

“It feels like what it is, 3-1,” Kerr said. “You go home and you take care of business and you get a win and the momentum is right back in your favor. So it’s all it is. Somebody has to win four times. And that’s why you play it out.”

When asked if he thought about Green being a free agent and maybe GM Bob Myers leaving, Curry said “no” before the question was finished. He said all he thinks about is the next game.

But there were discordant notes Monday. Just like there have been with these Warriors going back to Green punching Jordan Poole in training camp — the greatness of Curry has masked many of those issues.

Poole — the guy handed the big extension in the offseason — played 11 minutes off the bench, was 0-of-4 from the floor with some defensive miscues, and Kerr couldn’t trust him. Poole has been up and down throughout the postseason, with far more down than up, and he was frustrated after this loss. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke was in the locker room when Poole spoke, but facing his locker and with his back to the media.

“Just reviewing some of the things he said. It was some pretty short answers. ‘My shot. I don’t know. If I knew, I’d tell you.’ He didn’t want to talk about himself. He kept saying we have a game in a couple of days. I asked him, I was like ‘Jordan, we know your work ethic is good. When you feel like you’re in a little bit of a funk, when things don’t seem normal, what are you doing? Are you getting back in the gym?’ He said, ‘Well, my work ethic doesn’t change, my routine doesn’t change. Maybe opportunity changes but you can only control what you can control.'”

“It just it just wasn’t his night,” Kerr said of Poole. “You know, he didn’t have it going and it’s a game where you’re going possession by possession and we got other guys who were who were playing well.”

Poole’s opportunity at first went to Gary Payton II, who started the game and played well, cutting hard to the basket and scoring 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting, with a 3 ball in that mix. But when the Warriors could have used a defender to throw at Lonnie Walker Kerr stuck with Moses Moody (7 points on 3-of-3 shooting).

“Gary started the fourth [he played two minutes], we went to Moses to get another shooter on the floor. So we stayed with that lineup for the two-way capabilities,” Kerr said.

Nobody sane is writing the Warriors out of this series, they have pulled off too many miracles in the last eight seasons, and they are the defending champs. Least of all the Lakers are not; Darvin Ham and LeBron James both talked about how hard the Warriors will be to close out.

But Monday night the Warriors couldn’t stop the slide, and if they slip just once in three more games, some difficult offseason questions are coming.

And maybe this series, this season is what the ends starts to look like.

Nicolas ‘Nick’ Gilbert, son of Cavaliers owner, dies at 26

Associated PressMay 9, 2023, 12:11 PM EDT
2013 NBA Draft Lottery
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images
CLEVELAND — Nicolas “Nick” Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert who became the team’s good luck charm at NBA draft lotteries, died at 26.

A funeral announcement posted by the Ira Kaufman Chapel in Southfield, Michigan, said Gilbert died Saturday “peacefully at home surrounded by family.”

Gilbert was diagnosed as a child with neurofibromatosis (NF1), a genetic condition that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow on the brain, spinal cord and skin. There is no cure.

“Nick was a light and inspiration to so many throughout his 26 years of life,” the Cavaliers said in a statement on Sunday. “Whether taking on his signature role as the Cavs’ good luck charm during several NBA Draft Lotteries or using his voice to advocate in the fight against NF, Nick’s unrelenting spirit has been a driving force behind our organization.”

Wearing a bow tie and dark-rimmed glasses, Gilbert became a sensation when he represented the team at the 2011 draft lottery.

One season after LeBron James left as a free agent, Cleveland wound up with the No. 1 overall pick and used it to select Kyrie Irving, who became an All-Star and later paired with James to win the championship in 2016.

Then a 14-year-old, Nick Gilbert quipped “What’s not to like?” after his father had praised his efforts and called him his hero.

Gilbert represented the Cavs at several more lotteries. Cleveland also had the No. 1 pick in 2013 and 2014. He often attended the team’s games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with his dad and mom, Jennifer.

The Cavaliers dedicated their 2022-23 season to the younger Gilbert. The team wore bowtie emblems on their warmups to honor him and raise awareness for the disease. Nick Gilbert was first diagnosed with NF1 as a toddler.

While he was attending Michigan State in 2018, Gilbert underwent an eight-hour operation on his brain.

Gilbert’s funeral will be held Tuesday at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

