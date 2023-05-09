Nicolas ‘Nick’ Gilbert, son of Cavaliers owner, dies at 26

2013 NBA Draft Lottery
CLEVELAND — Nicolas “Nick” Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert who became the team’s good luck charm at NBA draft lotteries, died at 26.

A funeral announcement posted by the Ira Kaufman Chapel in Southfield, Michigan, said Gilbert died Saturday “peacefully at home surrounded by family.”

Gilbert was diagnosed as a child with neurofibromatosis (NF1), a genetic condition that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow on the brain, spinal cord and skin. There is no cure.

“Nick was a light and inspiration to so many throughout his 26 years of life,” the Cavaliers said in a statement on Sunday. “Whether taking on his signature role as the Cavs’ good luck charm during several NBA Draft Lotteries or using his voice to advocate in the fight against NF, Nick’s unrelenting spirit has been a driving force behind our organization.”

Wearing a bow tie and dark-rimmed glasses, Gilbert became a sensation when he represented the team at the 2011 draft lottery.

One season after LeBron James left as a free agent, Cleveland wound up with the No. 1 overall pick and used it to select Kyrie Irving, who became an All-Star and later paired with James to win the championship in 2016.

Then a 14-year-old, Nick Gilbert quipped “What’s not to like?” after his father had praised his efforts and called him his hero.

Gilbert represented the Cavs at several more lotteries. Cleveland also had the No. 1 pick in 2013 and 2014. He often attended the team’s games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with his dad and mom, Jennifer.

The Cavaliers dedicated their 2022-23 season to the younger Gilbert. The team wore bowtie emblems on their warmups to honor him and raise awareness for the disease. Nick Gilbert was first diagnosed with NF1 as a toddler.

While he was attending Michigan State in 2018, Gilbert underwent an eight-hour operation on his brain.

Gilbert’s funeral will be held Tuesday at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls
The Detroit Pistons want to make a leap into the postseason next year. They wanted to do that this season, but the early injury to Cade Cunningham ended that dream, and the focus shifted to developing young players like Jaden Ivey while making sure they had strong lottery odds for this season (they ended up with 17 wins and the worst record in the league).

Whoever takes over next as coach will walk in the door with the expectation he will get the team back on that postseason track.

That coach very likely will be one of three finalists: Kevin Ollie, Jarron Collins, or Charles Lee, something first reported by Omari Sankofa II at the Detroit Free Press last Friday and then confirmed on Monday by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Ollie had a 13-year NBA career as a respected journeyman, who after his playing days coached UConn to a national championship in 2014 (the Shabazz Napier/DeAndre Daniels team) and currently is the head coach of Overtime Elite, where he has worked with expected top 10 picks Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson.

Lee was the lead assistant for Mike Budenholzer with the Bucks last season and is considered a strong candidate to replace Budenholzer as coach in Milwaukee. Collins had a 10-year NBA playing career before joining Steve Kerr’s staff in Golden State, then last season he was an assistant coach with the Pelicans.

Add in a high lottery pick from this draft to Cunningham, Ivey, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Saddiq Bey and a solid veteran in Bojan Bogdanovic and you have a team that might be playoff ready. That’s just more pressure on the next coach.

LOS ANGELES — With :15 seconds left in the game, just as Lonnie Walker IV was knocking down free throws that would give the game its final 104-101 score, Stephen Curry walked down to the other end of the court and glared at the rim he had just missed a couple of shots on, giving a disgusted shake of his head.

Curry carried the Warriors as far as he could, but it was another night he struggled from 3 on the road against the Lakers (3-of-14). Curry couldn’t carry Golden State far enough. The Warriors fell to the Lakers and now trail 3-1 with a seemingly impossible task of winning three straight against LeBron James and Anthony Davis to keep their title defense alive.

Here are three takeaways from Crypto.com Arena and the Lakers’ win.

1) Curry and Warriors were good but couldn’t land knockout punch

There were moments in the third and fourth quarters — especially when the Warriors’ lead climbed to a dozen in the third — where one couldn’t help but think, “We’ve seen this movie before.” This is where the Warriors get a couple of stops, drain a couple of quick 3s and suddenly the game is out of reach and all but over.

Except the Warriors couldn’t land those punches all night long.

Curry smoked layups he would often make and he missed 3-pointers all night (again, 3-of-14). He wasn’t alone, Klay Thompson was 3-of-9 from deep and as a team the Warriors were 12-of-41 (29.3%) from beyond the arc.

Golden State scored just 17 points in the fourth quarter and were 2-of-9 for 3-pointers in those final 12 minutes.

“We’re going to fire, if Steph or Klay gets an opening they’re gonna let it go and they’ve had a ton of success over the years, obviously,” Steve Kerr said. “They both had sort of looks down the stretch, but give the Lakers credit they played good defense and we couldn’t get anything to go.”

Curry still impacted the game with a triple-double of 31 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.

“Steph was amazing. His effort was incredible,” Kerr said. “Just the stamina, you know with everything they were throwing at him to do what he did and attack and rebound and distribute the ball, 14 assists and two turnovers. He was amazing. We just couldn’t quite get it done.”

Amazing or not, Curry did not hit the big shots the Warriors needed down the stretch, and he had a rough night defensively.

That’s because LeBron James returned to his old favorite: Hunting Curry in pick-and-rolls. Particularly in the fourth quarter, LeBron hunted Curry and that changed the game because Curry’s man — Lonnie Walker IV — was the beneficiary.

2) Lonnie Walker IV latest Laker role player to step up

“The game ball definitely goes to him. We don’t win without him.”

That was how LeBron described Walker’s game — and he and Davis told him as much when they surrounded him and hugged him as the final buzzer sounded. Walker had played 15 minutes through three quarters and done some good things, and in one of his two very smart coaching adjustments of the night, Darvin Ham went with Walker over D'Angelo Russell in the fourth.

Walker scored all 15 of his points in the fourth. He was guarding Curry, which meant setting a lot of picks for LeBron to force the switch, and while the Warriors’ defense focused on not letting LeBron beat them, Walker did.

Walker was one of the Lakers’ significant offseason additions, they gave him their taxpayer’s mid-level exception. However, he never fully fit in and, after missing 11 games with left knee tendinitis in January, he fell out of the rotation after the Lakers reshaped their roster at the trade deadline. He racked up DNP-CDs after the All-Star break and played a limited role in the first round against the Grizzlies. But he stayed ready.

For Lakers fans, this is one of the best signs of this postseason — role players are stepping up. Rui Hachimura scoring 29 against the Grizzlies in Game 1, Austin Reaves having a couple of 23-point games against Memphis and becoming a reliable secondary shot creator (he had 21 in Game 4 against the Warriors), D’Angelo Russell goes off for 31, and now Walker.

On any team making a deep playoff or title run, there are games where an unexpected role player steps up and gets the job done. The Lakers are getting those performances, and it’s got them one win from the Western Conference Finals.

3) Warriors didn’t take advantage of Anthony Davis off defensive night, they will regret it

Steve Kerr made a brilliant adjustment to open the game, pulling JaMychal Green from the starting lineup and inserting Gary Payton II in his place. The idea was to go small and force the Lakers to put Davis on Draymond Green, then have Green set picks for Curry and the other ball handlers, forcing Davis up high to defend and getting him out of the paint.

It worked as backdoor cuts and drives had the Warriors with a layup line early — they were 15-of-18 on shots at the rim in the first half.

That led to Lakers’ coach Ham’s other smart in-game adjustment Monday, putting Davis on Andrew Wiggins in the second half, a guy the Warriors don’t use to screen much. The result worked. As former Mavericks executive (and bright NBA mind) Haralabos Voulgaris pointed out on Twitter, the Warriors ran 21 pick-and-rolls at Davis in the first half, just six in the second half. And when Davis did get switched out on Curry and others, he made the plays.

Davis still had a big game with 23 points and 15 rebounds, but he wasn’t the same defensive force he had been earlier in the series.

The Warriors couldn’t take advantage of that and get the win. That may be something they regret all summer.

Butler, Heat outhustle Knicks to win Game 4, take commanding 3-1 series lead

These Knicks are not your usual Tom Thibodeau team. They were pedestrian on defense (19th in the NBA in the regular season) but third in offensive rating, thanks to the scoring and steadying influence of Jalen Brunson.

The Heat’s game plan for Game 4 — make Brunson work the length of the court for everything, do not give him space, and dare any other Knick to step up and beat them — will get a lot of postgame attention. It worked — the Knicks’ offensive rating was 6.8 points below their season average. Brunson did well in the face of the pressure — 32 points and 11 assists — and RJ Barrett stepped up with 24.

However, the other end of the floor — where the Knicks struggled all season — did them in.

Miami had a 118.5 offensive rating — 5.5 above their season average — behind 27 points and 10 assists from Jimmy Butler. Miami outworked New York all night and kept making plays like this in the clutch, carving up the Knicks’ defense.

The result was a 109-101 Heat win in a game that didn’t feel as close as the final score. The Heat now have a commanding 3-1 series lead as the series heads back to New York for Game 5.

There were a few factors that went into this Heat win:

• The Knicks beat the Cavaliers to open the playoffs partly because they just played harder, as evidenced by Mitchell Robinson dominating the big Cavs front line on the glass. Not so against the notoriously physical, grinding Heat. In Game 4 the Heat had 13 offensive rebounds (37% of their missed shots), including six in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t one person, it was gang rebounding by the Heat that the Knicks couldn’t match.

Bam Adebayo finished with 23 points and 13 boards. Max Stays added 16 and hit four 3-pointers.

Kyle Lowry stepped up and was the player the Heat hoped he would be, particularly on the defensive end. He scored 15 points on 4-of-6 shooting and had key defensive plays around the rim.

Julius Randle did not bring a consistent effort. He finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, but fouled out with 3:08 left in the game. He had some lazy defensive efforts on the night and missed impressive plays with ones where he had mentally checked out.

“Maybe they want it more? I don’t know,” Randle said postgame. “That’s been who we are all year and we’ve got to find a way to step up and make those plays if we want to keep the season alive.”

Jokić fined $25,000 for run-in with Suns’ owner Ishbia, not suspended

Nikola Jokić has been fined $25,000 for making contact with Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Game 4, the NBA announced Monday. That was the right call.

There was no mention of a fine for Ishbia by the league. If not, he got off very easy.

Everything came to a head around this second-quarter incident, where the Suns’ Josh Okogie lept into the crowd to try and save a loose ball — a ball that ended up in the hands of Ishbia. Jokić came over, wanted to get the ball back into play fast, tried the rip the ball out of Ishbia’s hands and what followed led to a technical for Jokić and the NBA reviewing the situation.

Jokić absolutely should not have been suspended, both by the letter of the NBA law (ESPN’s Zach Lowe broke that down well on his podcast) and just common sense.

To his credit, Ishbia didn’t want to see Jokić suspended.

Ishbia, for his part, should see a fine from the league — at least $50,000 for a flop that would have Vlade Divac wanting to come out of retirement.

Denver and Phoenix move on to a fascinating Game 5, where the Nuggets need to find a way to slow the hottest shooter in the playoffs — Devin Booker, now with Chris Paul‘s point guard responsibilities — and Kevin Durant. That Suns duo scored 84 in Game 3 and 72 in Game 4, sparking the Suns to shootout wins. The series is tied 2-2 in what has become the most entertaining and tactically engaging first-round series.

Jokić (who scored 53 in Game 4) has to be on the court for that.

