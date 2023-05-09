Jaren Jackson Jr., Jrue Holiday headline NBA All-Defensive Teams

By May 9, 2023, 5:24 PM EDT
There is a bit of a changing of the guard with the NBA All-Defensive team — half of the 10 players named to the first and second teams are making their inaugural appearance on the team.

Meanwhile, some well-known faces — including the Defensive Player of the Year for each of the last five seasons — are not on the list.

Here are the official NBA All-Defensive Teams, which were announced Tuesday (players’ voting point totals included).

ALL DEFENSIVE FIRST TEAM
G. Jrue Holiday (Bucks), 192
G. Alex Caruso (Bulls), 125
C. Brook Lopez (Bucks), 181
F. Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies), 195
F. Evan Mobley (Cavaliers), 132

ALL DEFENSIVE SECOND TEAM
G. Derrick White (Celtics), 99
G. Dillon Brooks (Grizzlies), 54
C. Bam Adebayo (Heat), 53
F. Draymond Green (Warriors), 89
F. O.G. Anunoby (Raptors), 81

Others receiving votes: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks) 60, Jaden McDaniels (Timberwolves), 40, Marcus Smart (Celtics) 35, Mikal Bridges (Nets) 33, Nic Clayton (Nets) 25, Jimmy Butler (Heat) 23, Joel Embiid (76ers) 15, Herbert Jones (Pelicans) 15, Anthony Davis (Lakers) 9, Lu Dort (Thunder) 9, Jaylen Brown (Celtics) 4, Matisse Thybulle (Trail Blazers) 4, Anthony Edwards (Timberwolves) 4, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder) 3, Jarrett Allen (Cavaliers) 3, Dejounte Murray (Hawks) 3, Tyrese Haliburton (Pacers) 2, Paul George (Clippers) 2, De'Anthony Melton (76ers) 1, Delon Wright (Wizards) 1, Patrick Beverley (Bulls) 1, Desmond Bane (Grizzlies) 1, Scottie Barnes (Raptors) 1, Kevin Durant (Suns) 1, Aaron Gordon (Nuggets) 1, P.J. Tucker (76ers) 1, Walker Kessler (Jazz) 1.

Here are a few thoughts on the results:

• Marcus Smart, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, finished fifth in guard voting and did not make the team. If you’re looking for the biggest surprise, that would be it.

• Neither did another DPOY in Antetokounmpo, who finished fifth in forward voting. He had more points than the second team center (Adebayo) or a guard (Brooks), but because the NBA sticks with positions for this award the Greek Freak misses the cut by one.

• Forward was the most challenging position for this award, Jaden McDaniels also deserved a spot on the team, but there could be just four forwards.

• It’s unusual that this year’s Defensive Player of the Year, Jaren Jackson Jr., was not a unanimous First Team choice (three voters had him on the second team, and if there were 100 voters one left him off entirely, although it’s possible only 99 media members voted for this award).

• Making the team means a little extra cash for Holiday and White.

• The five players making their first All-Defensive Team are Mobley, Caruso, White, Anunoby and Brooks.

• The player with the most appearances in this group? Draymond Green, who made his eighth All-Defensive team (four times first team).

Turnovers, missed threes, Poole frustrated, Payton sits: Is this the beginning of the Warriors’ end?

By May 9, 2023, 2:58 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — It didn’t feel like the end of a dynasty, if only because we had seen this movie before. For all their struggles from beyond the arc and shifting rotations Monday night in Los Angeles, we’d all seen the Warriors pull out of a tailspin of a game and put together a burst that led to a spectacular win too many times to think it wouldn’t happen one more time. It’s what the Warriors have done since 2015.

But Monday night they couldn’t pull up.

Stephen Curry couldn’t hit that backbreaking 3 (and Klay Thompson was not much help going 3-of-9 from 3 all game).

Draymond Green was passing to the Lakers.

Finally, there was Curry getting the ball on a tip but not calling timeout — Steve Kerr said he tried but nobody heard him in a loud Crypto.com Arena — then throwing a pass to no one as the Warriors’ last chance rolled out of bounds.

Is this what the beginning of the end looks like for the Warriors? Not enough defense to slow Lonnie Walker IV, not enough depth, and not enough Curry magic to save them, even on the night of a 31-point triple-double?

Don’t tell the Warriors that. To a man they talked about a belief they could bounce back.

“It feels like what it is, 3-1,” Kerr said. “You go home and you take care of business and you get a win and the momentum is right back in your favor. So it’s all it is. Somebody has to win four times. And that’s why you play it out.”

When asked if he thought about Green being a free agent and maybe GM Bob Myers leaving, Curry said “no” before the question was finished. He said all he thinks about is the next game.

But there were discordant notes Monday. Just like there have been with these Warriors going back to Green punching Jordan Poole in training camp — the greatness of Curry has masked many of those issues.

Poole — the guy handed the big extension in the offseason — played 11 minutes off the bench, was 0-of-4 from the floor with some defensive miscues, and Kerr couldn’t trust him. Poole has been up and down throughout the postseason, with far more down than up, and he was frustrated after this loss. NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke was in the locker room when Poole spoke, but facing his locker and with his back to the media.

“Just reviewing some of the things he said. It was some pretty short answers. ‘My shot. I don’t know. If I knew, I’d tell you.’ He didn’t want to talk about himself. He kept saying we have a game in a couple of days. I asked him, I was like ‘Jordan, we know your work ethic is good. When you feel like you’re in a little bit of a funk, when things don’t seem normal, what are you doing? Are you getting back in the gym?’ He said, ‘Well, my work ethic doesn’t change, my routine doesn’t change. Maybe opportunity changes but you can only control what you can control.'”

“It just it just wasn’t his night,” Kerr said of Poole. “You know, he didn’t have it going and it’s a game where you’re going possession by possession and we got other guys who were who were playing well.”

Poole’s opportunity at first went to Gary Payton II, who started the game and played well, cutting hard to the basket and scoring 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting, with a 3 ball in that mix. But when the Warriors could have used a defender to throw at Lonnie Walker Kerr stuck with Moses Moody (7 points on 3-of-3 shooting).

“Gary started the fourth [he played two minutes], we went to Moses to get another shooter on the floor. So we stayed with that lineup for the two-way capabilities,” Kerr said.

Nobody sane is writing the Warriors out of this series, they have pulled off too many miracles in the last eight seasons, and they are the defending champs. Least of all the Lakers are not; Darvin Ham and LeBron James both talked about how hard the Warriors will be to close out.

But Monday night the Warriors couldn’t stop the slide, and if they slip just once in three more games, some difficult offseason questions are coming.

And maybe this series, this season is what the ends starts to look like.

Nicolas ‘Nick’ Gilbert, son of Cavaliers owner, dies at 26

Associated PressMay 9, 2023, 12:11 PM EDT
2013 NBA Draft Lottery
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images
CLEVELAND — Nicolas “Nick” Gilbert, the son of Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert who became the team’s good luck charm at NBA draft lotteries, died at 26.

A funeral announcement posted by the Ira Kaufman Chapel in Southfield, Michigan, said Gilbert died Saturday “peacefully at home surrounded by family.”

Gilbert was diagnosed as a child with neurofibromatosis (NF1), a genetic condition that causes non-cancerous tumors to grow on the brain, spinal cord and skin. There is no cure.

“Nick was a light and inspiration to so many throughout his 26 years of life,” the Cavaliers said in a statement on Sunday. “Whether taking on his signature role as the Cavs’ good luck charm during several NBA Draft Lotteries or using his voice to advocate in the fight against NF, Nick’s unrelenting spirit has been a driving force behind our organization.”

Wearing a bow tie and dark-rimmed glasses, Gilbert became a sensation when he represented the team at the 2011 draft lottery.

One season after LeBron James left as a free agent, Cleveland wound up with the No. 1 overall pick and used it to select Kyrie Irving, who became an All-Star and later paired with James to win the championship in 2016.

Then a 14-year-old, Nick Gilbert quipped “What’s not to like?” after his father had praised his efforts and called him his hero.

Gilbert represented the Cavs at several more lotteries. Cleveland also had the No. 1 pick in 2013 and 2014. He often attended the team’s games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with his dad and mom, Jennifer.

The Cavaliers dedicated their 2022-23 season to the younger Gilbert. The team wore bowtie emblems on their warmups to honor him and raise awareness for the disease. Nick Gilbert was first diagnosed with NF1 as a toddler.

While he was attending Michigan State in 2018, Gilbert underwent an eight-hour operation on his brain.

Gilbert’s funeral will be held Tuesday at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

Kevin Ollie, Jarron Collins, Charles Lee reported finalists for Pistons coaching job

By May 9, 2023, 8:03 AM EDT
Milwaukee Bucks v Chicago Bulls
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
The Detroit Pistons want to make a leap into the postseason next year. They wanted to do that this season, but the early injury to Cade Cunningham ended that dream, and the focus shifted to developing young players like Jaden Ivey while making sure they had strong lottery odds for this season (they ended up with 17 wins and the worst record in the league).

Whoever takes over next as coach will walk in the door with the expectation he will get the team back on that postseason track.

That coach very likely will be one of three finalists: Kevin Ollie, Jarron Collins, or Charles Lee, something first reported by Omari Sankofa II at the Detroit Free Press last Friday and then confirmed on Monday by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Ollie had a 13-year NBA career as a respected journeyman, who after his playing days coached UConn to a national championship in 2014 (the Shabazz Napier/DeAndre Daniels team) and currently is the head coach of Overtime Elite, where he has worked with expected top 10 picks Amen Thompson and Ausar Thompson.

Lee was the lead assistant for Mike Budenholzer with the Bucks last season and is considered a strong candidate to replace Budenholzer as coach in Milwaukee. Collins had a 10-year NBA playing career before joining Steve Kerr’s staff in Golden State, then last season he was an assistant coach with the Pelicans.

Add in a high lottery pick from this draft to Cunningham, Ivey, Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Saddiq Bey and a solid veteran in Bojan Bogdanovic and you have a team that might be playoff ready. That’s just more pressure on the next coach.

Three takeaways from Lonnie Walker putting Lakers one win from eliminating Warriors

By May 9, 2023, 6:37 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — With :15 seconds left in the game, just as Lonnie Walker IV was knocking down free throws that would give the game its final 104-101 score, Stephen Curry walked down to the other end of the court and glared at the rim he had just missed a couple of shots on, giving a disgusted shake of his head.

Curry carried the Warriors as far as he could, but it was another night he struggled from 3 on the road against the Lakers (3-of-14). Curry couldn’t carry Golden State far enough. The Warriors fell to the Lakers and now trail 3-1 with a seemingly impossible task of winning three straight against LeBron James and Anthony Davis to keep their title defense alive.

Here are three takeaways from Crypto.com Arena and the Lakers’ win.

1) Curry and Warriors were good but couldn’t land knockout punch

There were moments in the third and fourth quarters — especially when the Warriors’ lead climbed to a dozen in the third — where one couldn’t help but think, “We’ve seen this movie before.” This is where the Warriors get a couple of stops, drain a couple of quick 3s and suddenly the game is out of reach and all but over.

Except the Warriors couldn’t land those punches all night long.

Curry smoked layups he would often make and he missed 3-pointers all night (again, 3-of-14). He wasn’t alone, Klay Thompson was 3-of-9 from deep and as a team the Warriors were 12-of-41 (29.3%) from beyond the arc.

Golden State scored just 17 points in the fourth quarter and were 2-of-9 for 3-pointers in those final 12 minutes.

“We’re going to fire, if Steph or Klay gets an opening they’re gonna let it go and they’ve had a ton of success over the years, obviously,” Steve Kerr said. “They both had sort of looks down the stretch, but give the Lakers credit they played good defense and we couldn’t get anything to go.”

Curry still impacted the game with a triple-double of 31 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.

“Steph was amazing. His effort was incredible,” Kerr said. “Just the stamina, you know with everything they were throwing at him to do what he did and attack and rebound and distribute the ball, 14 assists and two turnovers. He was amazing. We just couldn’t quite get it done.”

Amazing or not, Curry did not hit the big shots the Warriors needed down the stretch, and he had a rough night defensively.

That’s because LeBron James returned to his old favorite: Hunting Curry in pick-and-rolls. Particularly in the fourth quarter, LeBron hunted Curry and that changed the game because Curry’s man — Lonnie Walker IV — was the beneficiary.

2) Lonnie Walker IV latest Laker role player to step up

“The game ball definitely goes to him. We don’t win without him.”

That was how LeBron described Walker’s game — and he and Davis told him as much when they surrounded him and hugged him as the final buzzer sounded. Walker had played 15 minutes through three quarters and done some good things, and in one of his two very smart coaching adjustments of the night, Darvin Ham went with Walker over D'Angelo Russell in the fourth.

Walker scored all 15 of his points in the fourth. He was guarding Curry, which meant setting a lot of picks for LeBron to force the switch, and while the Warriors’ defense focused on not letting LeBron beat them, Walker did.

Walker was one of the Lakers’ significant offseason additions, they gave him their taxpayer’s mid-level exception. However, he never fully fit in and, after missing 11 games with left knee tendinitis in January, he fell out of the rotation after the Lakers reshaped their roster at the trade deadline. He racked up DNP-CDs after the All-Star break and played a limited role in the first round against the Grizzlies. But he stayed ready.

For Lakers fans, this is one of the best signs of this postseason — role players are stepping up. Rui Hachimura scoring 29 against the Grizzlies in Game 1, Austin Reaves having a couple of 23-point games against Memphis and becoming a reliable secondary shot creator (he had 21 in Game 4 against the Warriors), D’Angelo Russell goes off for 31, and now Walker.

On any team making a deep playoff or title run, there are games where an unexpected role player steps up and gets the job done. The Lakers are getting those performances, and it’s got them one win from the Western Conference Finals.

3) Warriors didn’t take advantage of Anthony Davis off defensive night, they will regret it

Steve Kerr made a brilliant adjustment to open the game, pulling JaMychal Green from the starting lineup and inserting Gary Payton II in his place. The idea was to go small and force the Lakers to put Davis on Draymond Green, then have Green set picks for Curry and the other ball handlers, forcing Davis up high to defend and getting him out of the paint.

It worked as backdoor cuts and drives had the Warriors with a layup line early — they were 15-of-18 on shots at the rim in the first half.

That led to Lakers’ coach Ham’s other smart in-game adjustment Monday, putting Davis on Andrew Wiggins in the second half, a guy the Warriors don’t use to screen much. The result worked. As former Mavericks executive (and bright NBA mind) Haralabos Voulgaris pointed out on Twitter, the Warriors ran 21 pick-and-rolls at Davis in the first half, just six in the second half. And when Davis did get switched out on Curry and others, he made the plays.

Davis still had a big game with 23 points and 15 rebounds, but he wasn’t the same defensive force he had been earlier in the series.

The Warriors couldn’t take advantage of that and get the win. That may be something they regret all summer.

