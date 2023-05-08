Paolo Banchero only unanimous 1st-team All-Rookie selection

May 8, 2023
Getty Images
NEW YORK (AP) Rookie of the year Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic headlined the All-Rookie team, released by the NBA on Monday.

Banchero was the only player to be selected as a first-teamer on all 100 ballots. He was joined on the first team by Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz, Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers, Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

They were also the top five vote-getters in the rookie of the year balloting.

Detroit teammates Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren made the second team, as did Houston teammates Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, along with San Antonio’s Jeremy Sochan.

The NBA’s All-Defensive team will be revealed Tuesday, and All-NBA will be announced Wednesday.

Nikola Jokić has been fined $25,000 for making contact with Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Game 4, the NBA announced Monday. That was the right call.

There was no mention of a fine for Ishbia by the league. If not, he got off very easy.

Everything came to a head around this second-quarter incident, where the Suns’ Josh Okogie lept into the crowd to try and save a loose ball — a ball that ended up in the hands of Ishbia. Jokić came over, wanted to get the ball back into play fast, tried the rip the ball out of Ishbia’s hands and what followed led to a technical for Jokić and the NBA reviewing the situation.

Jokić absolutely should not have been suspended, both by the letter of the NBA law (ESPN’s Zach Lowe broke that down well on his podcast) and just common sense.

To his credit, Ishbia didn’t want to see Jokić suspended.

Ishbia, for his part, should see a fine from the league — at least $50,000 for a flop that would have Vlade Divac wanting to come out of retirement.

Denver and Phoenix move on to a fascinating Game 5, where the Nuggets need to find a way to slow the hottest shooter in the playoffs — Devin Booker, now with Chris Paul‘s point guard responsibilities — and Kevin Durant. That Suns duo scored 84 in Game 3 and 72 in Game 4, sparking the Suns to shootout wins. The series is tied 2-2 in what has become the most entertaining and tactically engaging first-round series.

Jokić (who scored 53 in Game 4) has to be on the court for that.

May 8, 2023
DENVER (AP) Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was fined $25,000 by the league Monday for making improper contact in the stands with Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia.

No suspension, though. The two-time NBA MVP is all set for Game 5 on Tuesday night in Denver, with the second-round series tied at 2-2.

It was nearly the outcome Ishbia was hoping for in a series where the home team has won every game.

On his Twitter account Monday, Ishbia praised his team’s performance and urged no further disciplinary action for Jokic.

“Great win for the Suns last night in an amazing series so far!” Ishbia posted. “That should be and is the only story. Suspending or fining anyone over last nights incident would not be right. I have alot of respect for Jokic and don’t want to see anything like that. Excited for game 5! Go Suns!”

Jokic was assessed a technical foul in the second quarter of Game 4 on Sunday night when the big man tried to snatch the ball back from Ishbia, who was sitting courtside, and hit Ishbia with an elbow.

The situation set social media ablaze and overshadowed a game in which the Suns won 129-124. One of the topics up for debate was whether it was a flop by Ishbia, a former walk-on basketball player at Michigan State, or excessive contact from Jokic.

“I was hoping they’d give him a flopping charge,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said Monday about Ishbia. “That would probably be the only fine I could imagine, but I have no idea.”

The mini-fracas began when Suns guard Josh Okogie crashed into the seats while trying to save a loose ball. He landed in a group of fans on the baseline that included Ishbia, who held on to the basketball.

Jokic was trying to get the ball quickly – apparently so the Nuggets could start getting into their offensive possession – when he attempted to grab the ball away from Ishbia. The ball flew backward into the crowd, and then Ishbia was knocked backward by Jokic’s elbow.

Jokic defended his actions after a game in which he had 53 points and 11 assists.

“The fan put the hand on me first,” Jokic explained. “I thought the league was supposed to protect us. Maybe I am wrong. I know who he is, but he is a fan. Isn’t he?”

Malone agreed.

“That’s not an owner in the stands. He’s a fan,” Malone said Monday. “We don’t designate who’s in the stands. I just felt after watching that whole incident, Nikola is just trying to get the ball. I felt the embellishment was almost comical, from my standpoint.”

There were a few minutes of confusion as officials sorted out the weird scene, and then Jokic was assessed a technical foul. The Suns made the ensuing free throw.

Devin Booker finished with 36 points and 12 assists. He also gave a shout-out to the Suns owner.

“He got us a point!” Booker said with a grin.

Ishbia has been the Suns’ owner for only a few months, purchasing the team from the embattled Robert Sarver.

Ishbia told The Associated Press at halftime that he was “fine” and more worried about the game than the altercation. He was back in his usual seats in the second half.

The tiff didn’t seem to bother Jokic, either – the MVP runner-up scored or assisted on 78 points Sunday, which was the most in a playoff game by a center in NBA history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Brandt reported from Phoenix.

Booker, Durant both score 36, Suns even series with Nuggets

May 8, 2023
PHOENIX — The Denver Nuggets – understandably – were putting a huge share of their defensive pressure and attention on Phoenix’s high-scoring duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in the fourth quarter of Game 4.

“We were trying to make other guys beat us not named Booker, not named Durant,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone explained.

Landry Shamet obliged.

Shamet made four crucial 3-pointers in the final period, Booker and Durant both scored 36 points, and the Suns beat the Nuggets 129-124 to even their Western Conference semifinal playoff series at two games apiece.

Booker also finished with a playoff career-high 12 assists, including a few to Shamet, who finished with 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Shamet had scored 14 points the entire postseason before Sunday.

“Just making quick decisions, just trying to make the defense pay,” Booker said.

The series returns to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday.

Denver lost despite a huge game from MVP runner-up Nikola Jokic, who poured in 53 points on 20-of-30 shooting.

Jokic used his physical play to knock down several big buckets, even ripping the ball away from Suns owner Mat Ishbia at one point after the ball went out of bounds, which earned the Nuggets All-Star a technical foul.

“I was making shots, attacking the paint,” Jokic said. “It was just one of those nights.”

The Suns took a 98-92 lead into the fourth quarter after a scoring flurry from Booker, who had 17 points in the third. Phoenix wouldn’t trail in the fourth, though Denver didn’t go quietly.

The Nuggets trailed 116-106 with 4:55 remaining but never panicked, slowly cutting into the lead. They pulled within 123-120 with 22.4 seconds left but TJ Warren made two free throws to push the margin back to five.

Booker – averaging 37 points on 60% shooting in these playoffs – was hot once again, shooting 14 of 18 from the field, including 3 of 4 on 3-pointers.

“I’m just trying to win,” Booker said. “Throw that efficiency (expletive) out the window, I don’t care about that. Just keep going. Keep attacking, keep being aggressive. If it’s a product of getting open shots and knocking them down, that’s what I’m supposed to do.”

Jamal Murray added 28 points and seven assists for the Nuggets.

Suns point guard Chris Paul missed his second straight game with a strained left groin suffered during Game 2.

The Suns took a 63-61 lead by halftime. Jokic had 24 points for the Nuggets before the break while Durant had 21 for the Suns.

JOKIC VS ISHBIA

Jokic was assessed a technical foul in the second after a bizarre altercation with Ishbia.

Late in the period, Suns guard Josh Okogie crashed into the seats while trying to save a loose ball. He landed in a group of fans on the baseline that included Ishbia, who grabbed the basketball.

Jokic was trying to get the basketball quickly – apparently so the Nuggets could start their offensive possession – when he tried to take the ball away from Ishbia. The ball flew backward into the crowd, and then Ishbia was knocked backward by Jokic’s elbow.

“The ball went over into the corner there and one of the fans was holding the ball,” referee Tony Brothers said to a pool reporter. “Jokic came to get the ball, grabbed it away from the fan, then after that he deliberately gave him a shove and pushed him down, so he was issued an unsportsmanlike technical foul.”

There were a few minutes of confusion as officials sorted out the weird scene, and then Jokic was assessed a technical foul.

Ishbia told The Associated Press at halftime that he was “fine” and more worried about the game than the altercation. He was back in his usual seats in the second half.

AYTON’S BIG OVATION

Suns center Deandre Ayton was the subject of scorn from media and fans following his subpar performance in Game 3.

Ayton had just four points and nine rebounds in Game 3 and the former No. 1 overall pick was benched in the fourth quarter in favor of Jock Landale.

But the big man got the fans back on his side during the first offensive possession of the night, grabbing three consecutive offensive rebounds before Booker hit a short jumper as the crowd roared.

“I thought that set the tone for the game,” Williams said.

Ayton finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. each scored 11 points.

Suns: Booker scored 13 points on 5 of 6 shooting in the first quarter. He scored 18 points in the first quarter of Game 3.

Harden makes winning 3-pointer in OT, 76ers tie series with Celtics

May 7, 2023
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA – James Harden had a new friend he called his good-luck charm in the arena and the grit he needed to turn in a vintage effort – in the form of tying and winning shots -for the 76ers.

Looking down-and-out in the previous two games, Good Game James saved the 76ers in Game 4.

Harden hit the floater with 16 seconds left in regulation that tied the game, buried the go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining in overtime and scored 42 points to help the Sixers stave off a wild Celtics comeback in a 116-115 victory.

“I just want to win,” Harden said. “Today was do-or-die for us.”

The 76ers tied their playoff series at 2-2 with Game 5 set for Tuesday.

Harden won the game in front of John Hao, a paralyzed Michigan State shooting survivor who developed a long-distance friendship with the 10-time All-Star. Harden invited Hao to a game as soon as he was able to travel.

“He’s strong, he’s bouncing back, he’s recovering very well,” Harden said. “I feel like it’s my job to give him that light, that smile that he deserves. Hopefully today was one of those days where he can smile.”

Harden waved over Hao and signed his game-worn sneakers moments after Marcus Smart‘s potential winner was a tick too late. The 76ers are now guaranteed to return home for Game 6 on Thursday.

Jaylen Brown said his poor defensive read when he ditched Harden to try and double Joel Embiid was a pivotal moment.

“It’s a gamble at the wrong time and a big shot by James Harden,” he said. “That’s my fault. I take full accountability.”

The Celtics did almost all they could to snuff out that chance. Smart and Jayson Tatum keyed a Celtics rally from 15 points down with 2 minutes left in the third quarter.

Boston’s fun began in the fourth when Smart and Brown buried consecutive 3-pointers and Tatum attacked the rim for a bucket that wiped out an eight-point hole in 90 seconds. Al Horford put them ahead 98-90 – on a possession that started on the other end when Tyrese Maxey had his shot blocked – and shimmied for the crowd as boos rained on him.

Yes, the 76ers had home court but fans tensed up as memories all those second-round exits since 2001 stirred inside the building. Smart and Malcolm Brogdon hit consecutive 3s for a 105-100 lead.

But it was P.J. Tucker, the heart and guts of the Sixers, who again did the dirty work on a defensive rebound and a bucket. He made the free throw with 1:05 left and the tie game gave the Sixers new life.

Smart hit two free throws and Harden tied it 107-all to guarantee a thriller.

The Sixers were on the brink of defeat numerous times over the final 17 minutes, none more than when Embiid crashed into Smart on a driving, one-handed bank shot with 1:49 left in overtime and was whistled for an offensive foul. The play was reviewed and the call stood. Boston kept its 112-111 lead

Embiid, the NBA MVP who had 34 points and 13 rebounds, kept his composure and eventually got to the line to sink two free throws with 59 seconds left and the season in the balance.

Tatum – who struggled to score early but finished with 24 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and four blocks – hit a step-back 3 for a 115-113 lead. Harden made sure Boston would never challenge again.

“Jayson Tatum’s 3 as awful that (a push-off) wasn’t called,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “You’ve got to call that play. I know it’s a big play and I’m a big fan of refs not deciding (the game) but it could have decided the game.”

Brown scored 23 points and Smart had 21.

Brown, though, took only three shots in the fourth quarter and none in OT when the Celtics needed him.

“I guess I’ve got to demand the ball a little bit more,” he said. “I thought good things happened when I had it in my hands. I thought our offense was OK. We chipped away, we made big-time shots, we got great looks all game long. We just came up short in the end.”

Harden did this already when he played in Game 1 like he was still the MVP in Houston and dropped 45 points to spur the upset road victory. Then, his game disappeared and he played two of the worst games of his career.

Harden’s 5-for-28 combined shooting in Games 2 and 3 was worst effort for him over any two-game span in his career – regular season or playoffs.

The best the 76ers could do ahead of Game 4 was only hope for a productive Harden.

Philly got him.

Harden hit all three 3s in the first half and scored 21 points, five more than his Game 3 total. Embiid was as potent as he could be on one good knee and had 19 points and 11 boards to give the 76ers a 59-50 lead at the break.

“Tonight, playing a lot of minutes kind of got to me at the end,” Embiid said. “We made the plays when we needed. PJ with the big and-1. Obviously, the James shot. I thought we stuck with it. But that’s been us all season long. We stick together and fight through everything.”

TIP-INS

Celtics: Tatum missed his first eight shots before he scored a bucket just before the first half ended.

76ers: Julius Erving was in the house. … Embiid and Harden are the first Sixers teammates with 30 points each in a playoff game since Embiid and Seth Curry did it in June 2021 against Atlanta.