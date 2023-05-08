Butler, Heat outhustle Knicks to win Game 4, take commanding 3-1 series lead

By May 8, 2023, 11:05 PM EDT
These Knicks are not your usual Tom Thibodeau team. They were pedestrian on defense (19th in the NBA in the regular season) but third in offensive rating, thanks to the scoring and steadying influence of Jalen Brunson.

The Heat’s game plan for Game 4 — make Brunson work the length of the court for everything, do not give him space, and dare any other Knick to step up and beat them — will get a lot of postgame attention. It worked — the Knicks’ offensive rating was 6.8 points below their season average. Brunson did well in the face of the pressure — 32 points and 11 assists — and RJ Barrett stepped up with 24.

However, the other end of the floor — where the Knicks struggled all season — did them in.

Miami had a 118.5 offensive rating — 5.5 above their season average — behind 27 points and 10 assists from Jimmy Butler. Miami outworked New York all night and kept making plays like this in the clutch, carving up the Knicks’ defense.

The result was a 109-101 Heat win in a game that didn’t feel as close as the final score. The Heat now have a commanding 3-1 series lead as the series heads back to New York for Game 5.

There were a few factors that went into this Heat win:

• The Knicks beat the Cavaliers to open the playoffs partly because they just played harder, as evidenced by Mitchell Robinson dominating the big Cavs front line on the glass. Not so against the notoriously physical, grinding Heat. In Game 4 the Heat had 13 offensive rebounds (37% of their missed shots), including six in the fourth quarter. It wasn’t one person, it was gang rebounding by the Heat that the Knicks couldn’t match.

Bam Adebayo finished with 23 points and 13 boards. Max Stays added 16 and hit four 3-pointers.

Kyle Lowry stepped up and was the player the Heat hoped he would be, particularly on the defensive end. He scored 15 points on 4-of-6 shooting and had key defensive plays around the rim.

Julius Randle did not bring a consistent effort. He finished with 20 points and nine rebounds, but fouled out with 3:08 left in the game. He had some lazy defensive efforts on the night and missed impressive plays with ones where he had mentally checked out.

“Maybe they want it more? I don’t know,” Randle said postgame. “That’s been who we are all year and we’ve got to find a way to step up and make those plays if we want to keep the season alive.”

Jokić fined $25,000 for run-in with Suns’ owner Ishbia, not suspended

By May 8, 2023, 8:05 PM EDT
Nikola Jokić has been fined $25,000 for making contact with Suns owner Mat Ishbia during Game 4, the NBA announced Monday. That was the right call.

There was no mention of a fine for Ishbia by the league. If not, he got off very easy.

Everything came to a head around this second-quarter incident, where the Suns’ Josh Okogie lept into the crowd to try and save a loose ball — a ball that ended up in the hands of Ishbia. Jokić came over, wanted to get the ball back into play fast, tried the rip the ball out of Ishbia’s hands and what followed led to a technical for Jokić and the NBA reviewing the situation.

Jokić absolutely should not have been suspended, both by the letter of the NBA law (ESPN’s Zach Lowe broke that down well on his podcast) and just common sense.

To his credit, Ishbia didn’t want to see Jokić suspended.

Ishbia, for his part, should see a fine from the league — at least $50,000 for a flop that would have Vlade Divac wanting to come out of retirement.

Denver and Phoenix move on to a fascinating Game 5, where the Nuggets need to find a way to slow the hottest shooter in the playoffs — Devin Booker, now with Chris Paul‘s point guard responsibilities — and Kevin Durant. That Suns duo scored 84 in Game 3 and 72 in Game 4, sparking the Suns to shootout wins. The series is tied 2-2 in what has become the most entertaining and tactically engaging first-round series.

Jokić (who scored 53 in Game 4) has to be on the court for that.

Paolo Banchero only unanimous 1st-team All-Rookie selection

Associated PressMay 8, 2023, 7:46 PM EDT
Getty Images
NEW YORK (AP) Rookie of the year Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic headlined the All-Rookie team, released by the NBA on Monday.

Banchero was the only player to be selected as a first-teamer on all 100 ballots. He was joined on the first team by Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz, Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers, Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

They were also the top five vote-getters in the rookie of the year balloting.

Detroit teammates Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren made the second team, as did Houston teammates Jabari Smith Jr. and Tari Eason, along with San Antonio’s Jeremy Sochan.

The NBA’s All-Defensive team will be revealed Tuesday, and All-NBA will be announced Wednesday.

Booker, Durant both score 36, Suns even series with Nuggets

Associated PressMay 8, 2023, 12:28 AM EDT
PHOENIX — The Denver Nuggets – understandably – were putting a huge share of their defensive pressure and attention on Phoenix’s high-scoring duo of Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in the fourth quarter of Game 4.

“We were trying to make other guys beat us not named Booker, not named Durant,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone explained.

Landry Shamet obliged.

Shamet made four crucial 3-pointers in the final period, Booker and Durant both scored 36 points, and the Suns beat the Nuggets 129-124 to even their Western Conference semifinal playoff series at two games apiece.

Booker also finished with a playoff career-high 12 assists, including a few to Shamet, who finished with 19 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range. Shamet had scored 14 points the entire postseason before Sunday.

“Just making quick decisions, just trying to make the defense pay,” Booker said.

The series returns to Denver for Game 5 on Tuesday.

Denver lost despite a huge game from MVP runner-up Nikola Jokic, who poured in 53 points on 20-of-30 shooting.

Jokic used his physical play to knock down several big buckets, even ripping the ball away from Suns owner Mat Ishbia at one point after the ball went out of bounds, which earned the Nuggets All-Star a technical foul.

“I was making shots, attacking the paint,” Jokic said. “It was just one of those nights.”

The Suns took a 98-92 lead into the fourth quarter after a scoring flurry from Booker, who had 17 points in the third. Phoenix wouldn’t trail in the fourth, though Denver didn’t go quietly.

The Nuggets trailed 116-106 with 4:55 remaining but never panicked, slowly cutting into the lead. They pulled within 123-120 with 22.4 seconds left but TJ Warren made two free throws to push the margin back to five.

Booker – averaging 37 points on 60% shooting in these playoffs – was hot once again, shooting 14 of 18 from the field, including 3 of 4 on 3-pointers.

“I’m just trying to win,” Booker said. “Throw that efficiency (expletive) out the window, I don’t care about that. Just keep going. Keep attacking, keep being aggressive. If it’s a product of getting open shots and knocking them down, that’s what I’m supposed to do.”

Jamal Murray added 28 points and seven assists for the Nuggets.

Suns point guard Chris Paul missed his second straight game with a strained left groin suffered during Game 2.

The Suns took a 63-61 lead by halftime. Jokic had 24 points for the Nuggets before the break while Durant had 21 for the Suns.

JOKIC VS ISHBIA

Jokic was assessed a technical foul in the second after a bizarre altercation with Ishbia.

Late in the period, Suns guard Josh Okogie crashed into the seats while trying to save a loose ball. He landed in a group of fans on the baseline that included Ishbia, who grabbed the basketball.

Jokic was trying to get the basketball quickly – apparently so the Nuggets could start their offensive possession – when he tried to take the ball away from Ishbia. The ball flew backward into the crowd, and then Ishbia was knocked backward by Jokic’s elbow.

“The ball went over into the corner there and one of the fans was holding the ball,” referee Tony Brothers said to a pool reporter. “Jokic came to get the ball, grabbed it away from the fan, then after that he deliberately gave him a shove and pushed him down, so he was issued an unsportsmanlike technical foul.”

There were a few minutes of confusion as officials sorted out the weird scene, and then Jokic was assessed a technical foul.

Ishbia told The Associated Press at halftime that he was “fine” and more worried about the game than the altercation. He was back in his usual seats in the second half.

AYTON’S BIG OVATION

Suns center Deandre Ayton was the subject of scorn from media and fans following his subpar performance in Game 3.

Ayton had just four points and nine rebounds in Game 3 and the former No. 1 overall pick was benched in the fourth quarter in favor of Jock Landale.

But the big man got the fans back on his side during the first offensive possession of the night, grabbing three consecutive offensive rebounds before Booker hit a short jumper as the crowd roared.

“I thought that set the tone for the game,” Williams said.

Ayton finished with eight points and eight rebounds.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr. each scored 11 points.

Suns: Booker scored 13 points on 5 of 6 shooting in the first quarter. He scored 18 points in the first quarter of Game 3.