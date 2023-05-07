Harden makes winning 3-pointer in OT, 76ers tie series with Celtics

PHILADELPHIA – James Harden had a new friend he called his good-luck charm in the arena and the grit he needed to turn in a vintage effort – in the form of tying and winning shots -for the 76ers.

Looking down-and-out in the previous two games, Good Game James saved the 76ers in Game 4.

Harden hit the floater with 16 seconds left in regulation that tied the game, buried the go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds remaining in overtime and scored 42 points to help the Sixers stave off a wild Boston Celtics comeback in a 116-115 victory on Sunday.

“I just want to win,” Harden said. “Today was do-or-die for us.”

The 76ers tied their playoff series at 2-2 with Game 5 set for Tuesday.

Harden won the game in front of John Hao, a paralyzed Michigan State shooting survivor who developed a long-distance friendship with the 10-time All-Star. Harden invited Hao to a game as soon as he was able to travel.

“He’s strong, he’s bouncing back, he’s recovering very well,” Harden said. “I feel like it’s my job to give him that light, that smile that he deserves. Hopefully today was one of those days where he can smile.”

Harden waved over Hao and signed his game-worn sneakers moments after Marcus Smart‘s potential winner was a tick too late. The 76ers are now guaranteed to return home for Game 6 on Thursday.

Jaylen Brown said his poor defensive read when he ditched Harden to try and double Joel Embiid was a pivotal moment.

“It’s a gamble at the wrong time and a big shot by James Harden,” he said. “That’s my fault. I take full accountability.”

The Celtics did almost all they could to snuff out that chance. Smart and Jayson Tatum keyed a Celtics rally from 15 points down with 2 minutes left in the third quarter.

Boston’s fun began in the fourth when Smart and Brown buried consecutive 3-pointers and Tatum attacked the rim for a bucket that wiped out an eight-point hole in 90 seconds. Al Horford put them ahead 98-90 – on a possession that started on the other end when Tyrese Maxey had his shot blocked – and shimmied for the crowd as boos rained on him.

Yes, the 76ers had home court but fans tensed up as memories all those second-round exits since 2001 stirred inside the building. Smart and Malcolm Brogdon hit consecutive 3s for a 105-100 lead.

But it was P.J. Tucker, the heart and guts of the Sixers, who again did the dirty work on a defensive rebound and a bucket. He made the free throw with 1:05 left and the tie game gave the Sixers new life.

Smart hit two free throws and Harden tied it 107-all to guarantee a thriller.

The Sixers were on the brink of defeat numerous times over the final 17 minutes, none more than when Embiid crashed into Smart on a driving, one-handed bank shot with 1:49 left in overtime and was whistled for an offensive foul. The play was reviewed and the call stood. Boston kept its 112-111 lead

Embiid, the NBA MVP who had 34 points and 13 rebounds, kept his composure and eventually got to the line to sink two free throws with 59 seconds left and the season in the balance.

Tatum – who struggled to score early but finished with 24 points, 18 rebounds, six assists and four blocks – hit a step-back 3 for a 115-113 lead. Harden made sure Boston would never challenge again.

“Jayson Tatum’s 3 as awful that (a push-off) wasn’t called,” 76ers coach Doc Rivers said. “You’ve got to call that play. I know it’s a big play and I’m a big fan of refs not deciding (the game) but it could have decided the game.”

Brown scored 23 points and Smart had 21.

Brown, though, took only three shots in the fourth quarter and none in OT when the Celtics needed him.

“I guess I’ve got to demand the ball a little bit more,” he said. “I thought good things happened when I had it in my hands. I thought our offense was OK. We chipped away, we made big-time shots, we got great looks all game long. We just came up short in the end.”

Harden did this already when he played in Game 1 like he was still the MVP in Houston and dropped 45 points to spur the upset road victory. Then, his game disappeared and he played two of the worst games of his career.

Harden’s 5-for-28 combined shooting in Games 2 and 3 was worst effort for him over any two-game span in his career – regular season or playoffs.

The best the 76ers could do ahead of Game 4 was only hope for a productive Harden.

Philly got him.

Harden hit all three 3s in the first half and scored 21 points, five more than his Game 3 total. Embiid was as potent as he could be on one good knee and had 19 points and 11 boards to give the 76ers a 59-50 lead at the break.

“Tonight, playing a lot of minutes kind of got to me at the end,” Embiid said. “We made the plays when we needed. PJ with the big and-1. Obviously, the James shot. I thought we stuck with it. But that’s been us all season long. We stick together and fight through everything.”

TIP-INS

Celtics: Tatum missed his first eight shots before he scored a bucket just before the first half ended.

76ers: Julius Erving was in the house. … Embiid and Harden are the first Sixers teammates with 30 points each in a playoff game since Embiid and Seth Curry did it in June 2021 against Atlanta.

LeBron James, Lakers rout Warriors 127-97, take 2-1 series lead

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James didn’t take a shot in the first quarter of Game 3 for the first time in his NBA-record 275 playoff appearances, and the Los Angeles Lakers’ home crowd rumbled with mild uncertainty each time he passed the ball instead.

Turns out James and his Lakers were just taking a while to warm up before they steamrolled the Golden State Warriors.

Anthony Davis had 25 points and 13 rebounds, a slow-starting James finished with 21 points, eight assists, and eight rebounds, and the Lakers took a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series with a 127-97 victory.

D'Angelo Russell hit five 3-pointers while scoring 21 points for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who remained unbeaten at home in the postseason with a strong defensive effort against the reigning NBA champions. Los Angeles seized control in the middle quarters, outscoring the Warriors 63-38 to turn Game 3 into a laugher.

“We’re one of the best defensive teams in the league, if not the best,” James said. “For us to reach our potential, we have to defend at a high level. Not one team in this league tests you more in that than Golden State, so we have to be alert for a test on every single possession.”

James curiously didn’t shoot the ball until well into the second quarter, yet he led the way while Los Angeles pulled away. The 38-year-old also mixed in a handful of plays that defied his age and 20 years of NBA experience, making a deft spin move and blocking a shot on the other end shortly after he leaped the front row of fans and ran well up into the stands following a deflection.

“That’s just how the game was going,” James said of his unusual start. “I didn’t want to force it. Just let the game come to me and make my imprint when needed.”

Stephen Curry scored 23 points and Andrew Wiggins had 16 in a collective stinker for the Warriors, who committed 19 turnovers and never mounted a response to the Lakers on either end in the second half. Golden State went 13 for 44 on 3-pointers – making just 10 while the game was still competitive – after hitting 21 in each of the series’ first two games in San Francisco.

Davis had an impressive bounce-back game under both baskets, blocking four shots and leading the Lakers’ latest strong defensive effort. Los Angeles has built its 16-5 run since March 17 on defense, and the Warriors couldn’t hit enough shots from the perimeter to counteract their disadvantages in size and athleticism.

“After that first quarter, guys just really turned it up,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said. “They dialed up their competitiveness, and their communication was great. … We were just playing a really physical, forceful downhill game.”

Klay Thompson had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors, but the rest of the roster beyond their top three scorers struggled mightily, combining for just 18 points before coach Steve Kerr pulled his starters with 9:11 to play. Draymond Green had two points in 23 minutes while playing with foul trouble.

“As ugly as this was tonight, we have an opportunity to respond on Monday, so there’s no point in dwelling on it and hanging our head and getting discouraged,” Thompson said. “We know how to respond. We’ve done it in our existence for 10 years here.”

The Warriors were held under 100 points for only the fifth time in 92 games this season. They also got two technical fouls for arguing with the officials, who whistled Golden State for 22 fouls to the Lakers’ 21.

“You can’t get distracted by stuff you can’t control,” Curry said. “As much as it’s frustrating, it’s the test that every team has to go through throughout the series, blocking out that stuff as much as we can. We obviously know who we are and what we’re capable of, all the things we always say after a loss.”

After an exciting opener, this much-anticipated playoff rematch between generational superstars James and Curry has featured more garbage time than memorable thrills. After Ham sat down his stars before the fourth quarter of Game 2, Kerr pulled the plug while facing a 26-point deficit early in the fourth quarter of Game 3.

FIGHT ON

James’ son, Bronny, announced his decision to play at the University of Southern California about two hours before tipoff. The 18-year-old was among the top uncommitted recruits in the nation, and he chose to stay close to home with a loaded Trojans team coming off its third straight NCAA Tournament appearance. Bronny James, USC hoops coach Andy Enfield and Trojans football coach Lincoln Riley all attended Game 3.

TIP-INS

Warriors: JaMychal Green stayed in the starting lineup even with Kevon Looney available to play in Game 3. Looney missed Game 2 with an illness. … Andre Iguodala has increased his workload and should return to practice next week, Kerr said. The veteran has been out since March 13 after having surgery on his left wrist. … Moses Moody got a flagrant foul in the second quarter for tripping Davis.

Lakers: James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for fifth place on the NBA’s career playoff rebounding list. … Another celebrity-laden sellout crowd gathered for the Lakers’ longest playoff run in their home arena since 2012. Fans near courtside included Michael B. Jordan, Kim Kardashian, Woody Harrelson, Don Cheadle, Dustin Hoffman, Nia Long, Adele, Andy Garcia, Kevin Hart and quarterback Bryce Young, the Pasadena native and No. 1 overall pick by Carolina in last month’s NFL draft.

Jimmy Butler scores 28, Heat top Knicks 105-86 for 2-1 series lead

MIAMI — It was one of the worst shooting games of the season for the Miami Heat, by far: 39% from the field, 22% from 3-point range, barely 50% on usually easy shots at the rim.

Didn’t matter.

Defense – still the Heat staple, even in these high-scoring NBA days – came through, and moved Miami two wins away from another trip to the Eastern Conference finals.

Jimmy Butler returned from his sprained right ankle to score 28 points, Max Strus added 19, and the Heat topped the New York Knicks 105-86 to take a 2-1 lead in their East semifinal series.

“It’s about figuring out how to compete at a really high level,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “What’s necessary for that game to be able to win.”

For as poorly as the Heat shot, the Knicks were worse – 34% from the field, 20% from 3-point range, 46% from the restricted area around the rim.

And that was the story.

“You’ve got to win games different ways,” Heat guard Kyle Lowry said. “In the playoffs, like I’ve said many a time and for many years now, every game is seriously different. And this is one of those games where we held them down. … To win by half a point, one point, two points, 20 points, it’s about winning the game however it happens.”

Jalen Brunson scored 20 for New York, which got 15 from Josh Hart, 14 from RJ Barrett, and 12 from Immanuel Quickley – who left midway through the fourth quarter after spraining an ankle that will be evaluated. Julius Randle added 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Knicks.

“We couldn’t get stops early so we couldn’t get any easy buckets,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “So, we paid the price.”

Bam Adebayo had 17 points and 12 rebounds for Miami and Lowry added 14 points as the Heat never trailed. Duncan Robinson opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer, giving Miami an 11-point lead – and the lead remained double digits the rest of the way.

“Hopefully we can get back on the right track and find a way to make some shots next game and come out with a win,” Randle said.

There was even a Heat-Knicks dustup under a basket, just like the good ol’ days of the teams’ playoff rivalry – though this one was nothing like P.J. Brown flipping Charlie Ward in 1997 to start a bench-clearing mess that led to suspensions, or Jeff Van Gundy tugging on Alonzo Mourning’s leg in 1998.

This one, such as it was, happened with 14.7 seconds left in the third, after a basket by Quickley got the Knicks within 87-70.

Randle and Cody Zeller got tangled as they fought for rebounding position. Randle ended up getting shoved to the floor, Isaiah Hartenstein took offense and shoved Zeller, Caleb Martin took offense and shoved Hartenstein, and it took about five minutes to sort out a mess that lasted for about five seconds.

The final tally: offsetting technicals on Zeller and Hartenstein, plus a technical on Martin. Randle missed the free throw. And right after it happened, Butler was dancing a bit, enjoying the aftermath of the show.

“Much ado about nothing,” Spoelstra said.

Butler missed Game 2 with his ankle sprain and limped at times in the second half of Game 3, but was effective throughout. He had 10 points in the opening quarter as Miami set the tone on both ends; the Heat made 10 of their first 15 shots, the Knicks missed 13 of their first 17, and it took until midway through the second quarter for New York to make a shot from anywhere other than the paint.

“We always said we can win games when we defend and not make shots,” Butler said. “And this is one of those games.”

TIP-INS

Knicks: The 86 points were New York’s second-fewest of the season. The Knicks had 85 in a loss to Brooklyn on Nov. 9. … Barrett was whistled for a technical foul early in the second quarter for throwing the ball into the stanchion in frustration.

Heat: Miami outscored New York by 13 in Martin’s 23 minutes. … Udonis Haslem (stomach illness) missed the game. It was the 224th Heat playoff game of his 20-year tenure; he’s played in 148 of those, but this was his first postseason instance of being listed as inactive.

SCORING SPREE

The 58 first-half points by Miami were the most for a team by halftime of a Heat-Knicks playoff game. The Heat had 57 in the first half vs. New York on April 24, 1998. New York’s most by halftime in a playoff game against the Heat is 55, set in Game 1 of this series.

CLANK

The teams combined to shoot 15 for 72 on 3-pointers – 8 for 40 by the Knicks, 7 for 32 by the Heat. It was the 1,290th game played in the NBA this season and only eight other had a worse combined 3-point percentage than the .208 put together by New York and Miami in this one.

EXPERIENCE MATTERS

The Heat have a huge edge in this series when it comes to playoff experience. Lowry played in his 115th playoff game, Butler his 104th, Kevin Love his 71st, Adebayo his 54th and Robinson his 46th. Brunson played his 33rd, which is tops among those in the Knicks’ rotation.

Australia coach optimistic Ben Simmons will join team for World Cup

Is the next place we see Ben Simmons on a basketball court in the Philippines during the World Cup this September?

Australia coach Brian Goorjian hopes so. He has Simmons in the selection pool the Boomer can take with them to the World Cup and said this to SEN Radio in Sydney, reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

“I think his mindset is getting healthy, getting in shape and getting ready to play in this [World Cup],” Goorjian said. “There were unfortunate circumstances [why he didn’t play at the Olympics], but I feel like he is going to make himself available.”

Here is how Simmons responded, via Perth Now.

“I’m currently rehabilitating my back injury and putting my full effort and focus towards that,” Simmons said.

“I love what coach Goorjian is building with the Boomers and I look forward to being a part of the program in the future.”

Simmons has yet to suit up for his native Australia in an Olympics or World Cup.

Simmons was in and out of the Nets lineup this past season with knee and back issues (his season ended because of a nerve impingement in his back). He played in 42 games, averaging 6.9 points and 6.3 rebounds a game, but his unwillingness to shoot outside the paint — 94.5% of his shots came in the paint this season — had coach Jacque Vaughn using him in a limited role, often as a backup center.

Simmons will be back with the Nets in the fall. While Nets fans — and probably the front office — would like to trade him, that is next to impossible because Simmons has two fully guaranteed years and $78 million remaining on his contract. In theory Brooklyn could trade him, but they would have to add so many sweeteners it wouldn’t be worth it.

But before Simmons returns to the court in Brooklyn, will we see him in the Philippines?

Interest high in Josh Hart, but teams expect free agent to re-sign with Knicks

Every GM in the NBA watches the scrappy, versatile, two-way game of Josh Hart and sees a player that can help their team. Especially the way he has helped lift up these Knicks in the postseason.

Hart is expected to be a free agent this summer. He has a $12.9 million player option, but he will make more than that on the market — $17-18 million a year to start? — and grab the security of a multi-year contract.

That has other teams drooling at the chance to snap him up, right? Yes. But then reality hits them, reports Marc Stein in his newsletter.

I have yet to encounter a single team that believes Hart will be gettable.

The CAA-repped swingman’s eventual deal to re-sign with the Knicks and a front office helmed by CAA alumnus Leon Rose is more often referred to be rivals as inevitable.

There may be no more Thibodeau player on the Knicks roster than Hart; you know where the coach’s loyalties lie.

Hart also sounds like a guy who wants to stay in New York. Here is what he told Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape a few months ago.

“I want bigger things for my wife and myself,” Hart said. “Just find a home somewhere where we are valued and really like living there. And I think that can be New York. I would love for it to be New York and hopefully the organization feels the same way. Coming up, this contract is hopefully my biggest one, one where I’m making sure my family’s fully taken care of. So, I’ve also got to take that into account, too.”

That was not very subtle code that he wants to stay with the Knicks but there will be no discount. Hart was on a minimum-level contract his first three years in the league and only in the past two years has his salary jumped up slightly above league-average money. He hasn’t gotten paid big by NBA standards and he’s not letting this opportunity pass.

Just expect that to come to pass in New York.

