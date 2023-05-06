Australia coach optimistic Ben Simmons will join team for World Cup

By May 6, 2023, 12:02 PM EDT
Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets
Elsa/Getty Images
Is the next place we see Ben Simmons on a basketball court in the Philippines during the World Cup this September?

Australia coach Brian Goorjian hopes so. He has Simmons in the selection pool the Boomer can take with them to the World Cup and said this to SEN Radio in Sydney, reports Brian Windhorst of ESPN.

“I think his mindset is getting healthy, getting in shape and getting ready to play in this [World Cup],” Goorjian said. “There were unfortunate circumstances [why he didn’t play at the Olympics], but I feel like he is going to make himself available.”

Here is how Simmons responded, via Perth Now.

“I’m currently rehabilitating my back injury and putting my full effort and focus towards that,” Simmons said.

“I love what coach Goorjian is building with the Boomers and I look forward to being a part of the program in the future.”

Simmons has yet to suit up for his native Australia in an Olympics or World Cup.

Simmons was in and out of the Nets lineup this past season with knee and back issues (his season ended because of a nerve impingement in his back). He played in 42 games, averaging 6.9 points and 6.3 rebounds a game, but his unwillingness to shoot outside the paint — 94.5% of his shots came in the paint this season — had coach Jacque Vaughn using him in a limited role, often as a backup center.

Simmons will be back with the Nets in the fall. While Nets fans — and probably the front office — would like to trade him, that is next to impossible because Simmons has two fully guaranteed years and $78 million remaining on his contract. In theory Brooklyn could trade him, but they would have to add so many sweeteners it wouldn’t be worth it.

But before Simmons returns to the court in Brooklyn, will we see him in the Philippines?

Interest high in Josh Hart, but teams expect free agent to re-sign with Knicks

By May 6, 2023, 11:15 AM EDT
Every GM in the NBA watches the scrappy, versatile, two-way game of Josh Hart and sees a player that can help their team. Especially the way he has helped lift up these Knicks in the postseason.

Hart is expected to be a free agent this summer. He has a $12.9 million player option, but he will make more than that on the market — $17-18 million a year to start? — and grab the security of a multi-year contract.

That has other teams drooling at the chance to snap him up, right? Yes. But then reality hits them, reports Marc Stein in his newsletter.

I have yet to encounter a single team that believes Hart will be gettable.

The CAA-repped swingman’s eventual deal to re-sign with the Knicks and a front office helmed by CAA alumnus Leon Rose is more often referred to be rivals as inevitable.

There may be no more Thibodeau player on the Knicks roster than Hart; you know where the coach’s loyalties lie.

Hart also sounds like a guy who wants to stay in New York. Here is what he told Marc Spears of ESPN’s Andscape a few months ago.

“I want bigger things for my wife and myself,” Hart said. “Just find a home somewhere where we are valued and really like living there. And I think that can be New York. I would love for it to be New York and hopefully the organization feels the same way. Coming up, this contract is hopefully my biggest one, one where I’m making sure my family’s fully taken care of. So, I’ve also got to take that into account, too.”

That was not very subtle code that he wants to stay with the Knicks but there will be no discount. Hart was on a minimum-level contract his first three years in the league and only in the past two years has his salary jumped up slightly above league-average money. He hasn’t gotten paid big by NBA standards and he’s not letting this opportunity pass.

Just expect that to come to pass in New York.

Booker scores 47, Durant 39 to lift Suns to Game 3 win against Nuggets

Associated Press
PHOENIX — Devin Booker has carried a massive offensive load for the Phoenix Suns in these playoffs, averaging more than 35 points per game despite defenders draped all over him in most games.

Faced with a nearly must-win game, he somehow did even more.

Booker scored 47 points, Kevin Durant added 39 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Denver Nuggets 121-114 to cut Denver’s lead to 2-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series.

“It’s all I know, this is all I dreamed of as a kid,” Booker said. “I’ve dedicated a lot of my life, moved away from my family when I was young, to pursue being in these moments.”

Booker had another ultra-efficient scoring night, shooting 20 of 25 from the field, including 5 of 8 from 3-point range. Durant shot just 12 of 31 from the field, but made 14 of 16 free throws.

“They knew what we had to do to win this game,” Suns coach Monty Williams said.

The Suns will try to even the series in Game 4 on Sunday in Phoenix.

The Suns took a 90-88 lead into the fourth quarter, retaking the lead after the Nuggets erased a 15-point halftime deficit. Phoenix scored the first nine points of the fourth — including the final two on Durant’s fast-break dunk — to push their advantage to 99-88.

They wouldn’t trail in the fourth quarter. Durant started 1 for 9 from the field but made 11 of his final 22.

“It’s frustrating not making shots, because that’s what I’m paid to do,” Durant said. “But there also comes a time when you’ve just got to figure it out and push through it.”

Denver’s Nikola Jokic — who finished second in the MVP voting on Tuesday to Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid — finished with 30 points, 17 assists and 17 rebounds.

Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 32 points, while Michael Porter Jr. added 21 points and 12 rebounds. Murray said he was disappointed he didn’t contribute more down the stretch.

“I had some great looks at the end of the game and that would have kept us right there,” Murray said. “I feel like they pulled away because of that. I have to be more locked in, more relaxed down the stretch.”

Denver coach Michael Malone said his team played well at times, but that the defense against Booker was “unacceptable.” Booker repeatedly got near the rim for short jumpers or layups, which contributed to the 20 of 25 shooting night.

“I wasn’t a math major but that is a really high percentage,” Malone said. “We have to be a lot better.”

The Suns put Cameron Payne in the starting lineup to take the place of 12-time All-Star Chris Paul, who suffered a strained left groin in the Game 2 loss and didn’t play on Friday. Payne — a playoff hero for a few games two seasons ago when Paul was out — scored seven points, including a big 3-pointer early in the fourth.

Williams also shook up the bench rotation, giving Terrence Ross, Jock Landale and TJ Warren more minutes. Landale finished with six points and nine rebounds, while Warren hit a couple crucial buckets in the final minutes to help the Suns keep the lead.

Booker scored 27 points in the first half on 12-of-15 shooting to push the Suns ahead 67-52 by halftime. Durant added 21, including 11 points on free throws.

It was a tough night for Suns starting center Deandre Ayton, who finished with just four points and nine rebounds in 26 minutes.

Ayton was so ineffective that Williams benched the former No. 1 overall pick in favor of Landale, who was providing much more energy and rebounding. Booker said it’s his job to help Ayton push through the tough times.

“That’s life,” Booker said. “We’ve been around long enough to understand that not every night is going to be your night. It’s doing other things to make up for it. … Energy and effort always has to be high, especially around this time. You can’t get flustered, you can’t get in your own head. I could see that a little with him today, so it’s my job to pump him up.”

Tatum, Brown spark Celtics past 76ers 114-102 in Game 3

Associated Press
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
PHILADELPHIA – Scrambling for a loose ball late in the fourth quarter and the outcome of Game 3 still in the balance, Grant Williams was accidentally stomped face-first into the court by Joel Embiid‘s wayward foot.

Much like the Celtics after their Game 1 debacle, a bloody, shaken Williams absorbed the beating and came back to help stick it to the suddenly shaky 76ers.

“That was kind of nasty,” Celtics guard Jayson Tatum said.

So, too, is what the Celtics have done to Embiid, James Harden and the rest of the Sixers while seizing control of the series.

Tatum scored 27 points, Jaylen Brown had 23 and Boston spoiled Embiid’s MVP coronation, beating Philadelphia 114-102 to take a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal series.

Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia.

Williams didn’t score a point in 23 minutes, but his toughness in shaking off the sneaker to the back of his head symbolized the way Boston has continued to fight after a Game 1 embarrassment.

“I was like, ’Dang, I really got curb-stomped,'” Williams said. “I’m just thankful he didn’t like fully just lean his weight onto it. He definitely got me pretty badly. But then I think he felt that he landed on something, so he picked his foot up. It hurts a little bit.”

Embiid had 30 points and 13 rebounds in his second game back from a sprained right knee after receiving his MVP trophy in a pregame ceremony.

Boston gave 76ers fans little reason to cheer again.

The Sixers pulled within five on De’Anthony Melton’s 3-pointer to get the crowd back into the game for all of 20 seconds before Malcolm Brogdon countered with a 3 to give Boston a 100-92 lead. Al Horford crushed the Sixers again – as he has most of his career – when he buried a 3 for a seven-point lead.

Embiid, forced to try and win it alone without any serious offensive help, missed a pull-up 18-footer and Tatum drained a jumper that all but put the game away. Tatum hit one more 3 for good measure and the Celtics won their second straight.

“We just held the ball too long, too much,” Embiid said. “We don’t start our actions fast enough. That’s why it looks so slow. We’re not scoring the ball. We’re not making shots.”

Embiid was flanked by his parents and teammates as he received the MVP trophy from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver before Game 3. Sixers fans roared as Embiid hoisted the trophy high over his head. Then the moment turned touching. Embiid’s young son, Arthur, ran onto the court and into the arms of his father.

Embiid held his son, who wore a “My dad is the MVP” T-shirt, and wiped tears from his eyes as fans chanted “MVP! MVP!”

“Honestly, he’s the main reason why I’m really here,” Embiid said. “Becoming a father really changed my whole life. I just wanted to show him a good example.”

The good times didn’t last long.

Boston spiked any emotional carryover from the ceremony and raced to a quick 10-point lead.

The Sixers spent the rest of the game playing catch-up. All the energy spent to come back and take brief leads quickly evaporated and the Celtics snagged them right back.

Embiid gamely tried to carry the Sixers on one good knee, but got almost no help from Harden and Tyrese Maxey. Harden’s 45-point effort in a Game 1 upset in Boston seemed more an aberration than a sign of things to come. Harden followed his 2 of 14 in a Game 2 loss with 3-for-14 shooting for 16 points.

Harden’s 5-for-28 shooting the last two games is the worst for him over any two-game span in his career, regular season or playoffs, in which he’s attempted at least 20 field goals.

“We’re just trying to make him work as much as we can,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said. “Trying to keep him off the free-throw line. Guys are just working to take away those details.”

Harden failed to pick up the Sixers in the third, when he could have changed the game.

He did hit P.J. Tucker for a 3 that pulled the Sixers to 74-72. Harden then missed two straight jumpers and fouled Brown on a tough layup. Brown made the free throw and the Celtics were back up by eight.

Harden oddly passed up plenty of easy looks and layups and also committed five turnovers.

Embiid had scored 53 points against the Celtics in an early-April matchup, but could never get cooking in Game 3. The Celtics double-teamed Embiid from the jump and he looked gassed by the end of the third. Without a teammate he could trust to make shots, Embiid took the scoring load on himself and scored 12 points in the third when he played the entire quarter.

“I didn’t get the ball enough,” Embiid said. “Not to score, but also to make plays for my teammates. They had a tendency of doubling quite a bit tonight, so I thought we could have used that to our advantage. When we did, we also missed a lot of wide-open 3s.”

Celtics: Tatum added 10 rebounds. … Boston 16 of 45 3-pointers.

76ers: Made 12 of 12 free throws in the first quarter. … Made 16 of 37 3s.

Emotional Joel Embiid accepts MVP award with son

By May 5, 2023, 9:21 PM EDT
Joel Embiid wears his heart on his sleeve.

Embiid has also said before his son Arthur is his motivation and his presence spurred him to MVP heights this season.

Combine those two and you get an unforgettable moment when Embiid called Arthur out to be next to him at center court.

This is a well-earned MVP award for Embiid, who finished second in the voting the past couple of years and raised his game — and carried his team at points — this season to earn the award. Embiid’s rise from the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders camp in Africa years ago to this moment is incredible.

It’s a moment he can and should cherish.

