Milwaukee Bucks fire head coach Mike Budenholzer

By May 4, 2023, 6:33 PM EDT
Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards
Rob Carr/Getty Images
0 Comments

“I don’t think as a team we made the right [adjustment], or we didn’t make as many adjustments as we could have against [Jimmy Butler]… For me, I think this has been the worst postseason ever.”

When face-of-the-team Giannis Antetokounmpo said that after the Bucks were eliminated in five games by the Miami Heat, the writing was on the wall for coach Mike Budenholzer. While he had won an NBA title just two years before, Budenholzer’s stubborn reputation on postseason adjustments — sticking with single-covering Butler, holding onto timeouts in Game 5 — continued to be a cloud over him.

Thursday, the Bucks fired Budenholzer, something first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and soon confirmed by the team.

“The decision to make this change was very difficult,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “Bud helped lead our team for five incredible seasons, to the Bucks’ first title in 50 years, and into an era of sustained success. We are grateful for the culture of winning and leadership that Bud helped create in Milwaukee.

“This is an opportunity for us to refocus and reenergize our efforts as we continue building toward our next championship season.”

Budenholzer reportedly has two years, $16 million left on his contract. His brother was killed in a car accident during the playoffs, something that was not disclosed until after the team was eliminated.

While the Bucks will conduct a coaching search, the most likely replacement for Budenholzer is a guy already sitting on their bench — assistant Charles Lee. He has been a top assistant and interviewed for other head coaching jobs. This would be a decision that gets run by Antetokounmpo and other veterans on the team, but it could be a way of making a change while keeping a comfort level with someone they know and the players’ respect.

Finding a new coach is on top of a busy offseason for Horst that includes:

• Re-signing center and defensive anchor Brook Lopez, who is a free agent.

Khris Middleton also can be a free agent, he has a $40.4 million player option (he could want the security of multiple years over that one big check.

• Both Jrue Holiday and Antetokounmpo become extension eligible before next season as well (Antetokounmpo is not expected to sign an extension with two years left on his contract, instead hanging back to see how things play out).

The Bucks have big decisions to make, starting with their next coach.

Budenholzer’s name will — and should — come up in coaching searches, especially for franchises looking to grow young players and develop a winning culture. Budenholzer is very good at that. However, with two years left on his contract, Budenholzer may not be in a rush to jump back into the action, preferring to wait for the right job.

Here is more on the Bucks

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Two
Joel Embiid gets his due, officially named NBA MVP
NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
2023 NBA Playoffs - Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks
Should Budenholzer return? First of many hard choices for Bucks this summer.

 

Former NBA All-Star Shawn Kemp pleads not guilty to shooting charge

Associated PressMay 4, 2023, 4:07 PM EDT
Reebok Re-Releases The Kamikaze At All Star Weekend
Thomas Shea/WireImage
0 Comments

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Former NBA star Shawn Kemp pleaded not guilty Thursday to an assault charge after prosecutors accused him of shooting at a man while attempting to retrieve a stolen cell phone.

Kemp was released without bail following the arraignment in Pierce County Superior Court in Washington state.

He was arrested after the shooting in a parking lot outside the Tacoma Mall on March 8 and released the following day pending further investigation. No one was injured, and Kemp’s lawyers insisted he returned fire in self defense after tracking and trying to retrieve a cellphone that had been stolen from him earlier that day.

However, a probable cause statement by Tacoma police, filed along with first-degree assault charges last month, did not indicate Kemp was shot at. It said some of his statements were not corroborated by surveillance video, and that just 13 minutes before he arrived at the mall, he sent a text message saying, “I’m about to shoot this (expletive).”

The document said Kemp told police that after being shot at he went back to his own vehicle, parked several spots away, to get his own gun. But the video showed that he was armed with the weapon when he approached the parked Toyota 4Runner where he had tracked his phone.

The statement said he fired three times into the Toyota and then threw his gun into some bushes. The driver of the 4Runner appeared to duck one of the shots and eventually drove off, it said. Only about five minutes elapsed from the time Kemp arrived until the time the 4Runner left.

Kemp, who has two licensed cannabis stores in Seattle, was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

Kemp debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying dunks.

Check out the latest on the Celtics

Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Two
Embiid said he was supposed to be out 4-6 weeks, felt ‘rusty and not...
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game Two
Three takeaways from Celtics’ dominant Game 2 win over 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers v Boston Celtics - Game One
Joel Embiid reportedly tells teammates ‘I’m back’ for Game...

Brooks’ agent attacks report Grizzlies don’t want him back “under any circumstances”

By May 4, 2023, 2:06 PM EDT
Dallas Mavericks v Memphis Grizzlies
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

It all started with this report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania on the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks:

Brooks is an unrestricted free agent this summer and his return to the Grizzlies was considered unlikely by league sources before the playoffs started.

However, the phrasing that the Grizzlies didn’t want him back “under any circumstances” was surprising. Brooks’ agent took a shot at the report and Charania on Twitter.

While there is no way someone in Brooks’ camp would say something like “under no circumstances” it’s also not a phrasing a team front office person would use. There is always a circumstance, a price where the Grizzlies would welcome back Brooks (it’s just not a price Brooks would accept). ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said as much on his podcast:

“I hate speculating about somebody else’s sources but I can tell you the Grizzlies did not want the messaging out there of basically “Dillon Brooks is the scapegoat, we’re dumping Dillon Brooks and everything’s gonna be fine.”

Charania is well-sourced and a good reporter, this didn’t come out of nowhere. Just remember as we head into the offseason, every leak is really someone trying to spin a story.

There will be demand for Brooks’ services — he is an elite on-ball defender. His shot needs to fall more often and he can be a distraction — two things that may drive down his value on the market — but he has an NBA skill set. He will play somewhere and be well-paid for it.

Where that is remains to be seen, but someone is already trying to spin the market.

Here's more on the Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six
Dillon Brooks reportedly wants more than 3&D role wherever he plays next
2023 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
Report: Grizzlies not bringing back Dillon Brooks. That is just step one...
Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six
Ja Morant: ‘Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization’

Embiid said he was supposed to be out 4-6 weeks, felt ‘rusty and not myself’ in return

By May 4, 2023, 12:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

Joel Embiid was clearly bothered by the massive brace on his right knee. He wasn’t as aggressive on offense, he wasn’t as mobile in his return after missing a couple of weeks with a sprained knee.

But he still had some impressive blocks and dunks on his way 15 points and five blocks on the night.

That just wasn’t near enough against a desperate Celtics team. Embiid sounded like he thought his outing adequate considering he says he was supposed to be out a month with his sprained LCL. From Noah Levic at NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“What I have is supposed to be out four to six weeks or something like that,” he said. “So I’m not going to be 100 percent for that whole time; I’m not going be fully healed for that whole time. I felt pretty good to play and I feel like I can help the team defensively and offensively. Obviously, offensively, I wasn’t as aggressive. I was just trying to let the game come to me. And then defensively, just protecting the rim, and I think I did a fine job when it comes to that.

“So I just felt like being up 1-0 and having a chance to go up 2-0 against this type of team, I knew they were going to come at us. I expected it, but you never know. Anything can happen, so I just felt like it probably would have been the same result as far as how I’m feeling if I would’ve come back in Game 3. Probably rusty and not myself, but I feel like, just get this out of the way.

“Disappointed by the loss, but that’s a step towards getting back to myself and obviously, I’ve got a lot of work to do. And that starts tonight and tomorrow to make sure I’m ready for Friday.”

Embiid has to make those steps faster if he is going to help the 76ers get past the Celtics. Embiid saying he was supposed to be out 4-6 weeks supports the reporting that this was a Grade 2 sprain, the fact he is playing through it is impressive. His challenge is that this series runs every other day the entire way with no breaks. While the travel is not bad between Boston and Philly, that’s still not a lot of time to rest and recover between games.

James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and the other Sixers are going to have to carry more of an offensive load this series, Philadelphia isn’t getting regular season, 33 points a night Embiid. However, if he can be a defensive force in the paint and a matchup problem in some situations, Embiid can help this team.

Whether that version of Embiid will be enough against Boston is another question.

Patrick Beverley says 50% of NBA players do not love basketball

By May 4, 2023, 8:08 AM EDT
Chicago Bulls v Charlotte Hornets
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
0 Comments

Players love the money. Some love the lifestyle and perks of being an NBA player.

But how many NBA players love basketball?

Patrick Beverley said on the most recent “The Pat Bev Podcast” that he thinks 50% of NBA players don’t love the game (hat tip Colin Ward-Henninger at CBS Sports).

“Most teammates I know who don’t love basketball are the really f****** good ones — are the most skilled ones. It’s the wildest s*** in the world. Preparation is different when you got so much skill. You could just show up to the game and get a m************ 30, 40. That might work against other teams who aren’t that good. But you can’t do that in the playoffs.”

There’s some logic to this. If a person is gifted with natural athleticism and skills, they may gravitate towards basketball because of the lifestyle and potential money. It doesn’t have to be about a love of the game. However, for a role player scrapping to stay in the league, if they don’t love the game enough to put in the work, it will show.

Beverley had to have a love of the game and a passion for the craft to become an 11-year NBA veteran. He wasn’t born with the natural skills he mentions or elite athleticism (by NBA standards), he was drafted in the second round and spent three years playing in Russia before his game matured to an NBA level. He had to love the game to put in the work needed to be where he is now.

Not every player in the NBA loves the game like Beverley does, but if he is the bar it’s not a surprise not many clear it. 

Beverley is a free agent heading into this summer.

Check out more on the Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Game One
Three takeaways from Davis’ big night, Lakers steal Game 1 from Warriors
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors
Three things to watch as Curry, LeBron renew rivalry in Lakers vs. Warriors
Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers
Report: Lakers ‘disinterested’ in pursuing Kyrie Irving as free...