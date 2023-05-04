Brooks’ agent attacks report Grizzlies don’t want him back “under any circumstances”

May 4, 2023
Dallas Mavericks v Memphis Grizzlies
Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images
It all started with this report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania on the Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks:

Brooks is an unrestricted free agent this summer and his return to the Grizzlies was considered unlikely by league sources before the playoffs started.

However, the phrasing that the Grizzlies didn’t want him back “under any circumstances” was surprising. Brooks’ agent took a shot at the report and Charania on Twitter.

While there is no way someone in Brooks’ camp would say something like “under no circumstances” it’s also not a phrasing a team front office person would use. There is always a circumstance, a price where the Grizzlies would welcome back Brooks (it’s just not a price Brooks would accept). ESPN’s Tim MacMahon said as much on his podcast:

“I hate speculating about somebody else’s sources but I can tell you the Grizzlies did not want the messaging out there of basically “Dillon Brooks is the scapegoat, we’re dumping Dillon Brooks and everything’s gonna be fine.”

Charania is well-sourced and a good reporter, this didn’t come out of nowhere. Just remember as we head into the offseason, every leak is really someone trying to spin a story.

There will be demand for Brooks’ services — he is an elite on-ball defender. His shot needs to fall more often and he can be a distraction — two things that may drive down his value on the market — but he has an NBA skill set. He will play somewhere and be well-paid for it.

Where that is remains to be seen, but someone is already trying to spin the market.

Embiid said he was supposed to be out 4-6 weeks, felt ‘rusty and not myself’ in return

May 4, 2023
Joel Embiid was clearly bothered by the massive brace on his right knee. He wasn’t as aggressive on offense, he wasn’t as mobile in his return after missing a couple of weeks with a sprained knee.

But he still had some impressive blocks and dunks on his way 15 points and five blocks on the night.

That just wasn’t near enough against a desperate Celtics team. Embiid sounded like he thought his outing adequate considering he says he was supposed to be out a month with his sprained LCL. From Noah Levic at NBC Sports Philadelphia:

“What I have is supposed to be out four to six weeks or something like that,” he said. “So I’m not going to be 100 percent for that whole time; I’m not going be fully healed for that whole time. I felt pretty good to play and I feel like I can help the team defensively and offensively. Obviously, offensively, I wasn’t as aggressive. I was just trying to let the game come to me. And then defensively, just protecting the rim, and I think I did a fine job when it comes to that.

“So I just felt like being up 1-0 and having a chance to go up 2-0 against this type of team, I knew they were going to come at us. I expected it, but you never know. Anything can happen, so I just felt like it probably would have been the same result as far as how I’m feeling if I would’ve come back in Game 3. Probably rusty and not myself, but I feel like, just get this out of the way.

“Disappointed by the loss, but that’s a step towards getting back to myself and obviously, I’ve got a lot of work to do. And that starts tonight and tomorrow to make sure I’m ready for Friday.”

Embiid has to make those steps faster if he is going to help the 76ers get past the Celtics. Embiid saying he was supposed to be out 4-6 weeks supports the reporting that this was a Grade 2 sprain, the fact he is playing through it is impressive. His challenge is that this series runs every other day the entire way with no breaks. While the travel is not bad between Boston and Philly, that’s still not a lot of time to rest and recover between games.

James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and the other Sixers are going to have to carry more of an offensive load this series, Philadelphia isn’t getting regular season, 33 points a night Embiid. However, if he can be a defensive force in the paint and a matchup problem in some situations, Embiid can help this team.

Whether that version of Embiid will be enough against Boston is another question.

Patrick Beverley says 50% of NBA players do not love basketball

May 4, 2023
Chicago Bulls v Charlotte Hornets
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
Players love the money. Some love the lifestyle and perks of being an NBA player.

But how many NBA players love basketball?

Patrick Beverley said on the most recent “The Pat Bev Podcast” that he thinks 50% of NBA players don’t love the game (hat tip Colin Ward-Henninger at CBS Sports).

“Most teammates I know who don’t love basketball are the really f****** good ones — are the most skilled ones. It’s the wildest s*** in the world. Preparation is different when you got so much skill. You could just show up to the game and get a m************ 30, 40. That might work against other teams who aren’t that good. But you can’t do that in the playoffs.”

There’s some logic to this. If a person is gifted with natural athleticism and skills, they may gravitate towards basketball because of the lifestyle and potential money. It doesn’t have to be about a love of the game. However, for a role player scrapping to stay in the league, if they don’t love the game enough to put in the work, it will show.

Beverley had to have a love of the game and a passion for the craft to become an 11-year NBA veteran. He wasn’t born with the natural skills he mentions or elite athleticism (by NBA standards), he was drafted in the second round and spent three years playing in Russia before his game matured to an NBA level. He had to love the game to put in the work needed to be where he is now.

Not every player in the NBA loves the game like Beverley does, but if he is the bar it’s not a surprise not many clear it. 

Beverley is a free agent heading into this summer.

Three takeaways from Celtics’ dominant Game 2 win over 76ers

May 3, 2023
Philadelphia won Game 1 with the league MVP in street clothes.

Boston dominated Game 2 despite its best player — the guy fourth in the MVP voting this season — barely making an impact.

Welcome to the NBA Playoffs, where little makes sense but we know the Celtics have evened their series with the 76ers after a 121-87 blowout win. Here are three takeaways from Game 2.

1) Celtics remind everyone what a force they are when focused, defending

“They pressured us, they denied us, they played in our air space all game,” was how Doc Rivers described the Celtics’ defense (while adding his team needs to move the ball more).

The Celtics had the second-best defense in the NBA this season, but they haven’t brought that to the arena every night during the playoffs. They did on Wednesday night, holding the 76ers to less than a point per possession (92.6 offensive rating for the competitive portion of the game, via Cleaning the Glass).

Doc Rivers credited Jaylen Brown for setting the tone, being physical and leading a defense that often picked up James Harden and other 76ers ball handlers before halfcourt. Marcus Smart was a big part of that as well. The energy and defense threw the 76ers off, and they shot just 39.2% for the game, including 6-of-20 from 3.

That defense was a sign the Celtics were focused — something they were not in two of the last three games (Game 5 vs. Atlanta and Game 1 of this series). Boston’s focus and game plan discipline have been an issue going back to last season.

“I think we just gotta take more pride in ourselves,” Brown said postgame. “I felt like we underperformed last game and we wanted to come out and play to the best of our ability.”

2) Jaylen Brown sparks the offense — and gets plenty of help

If you had told me before the game Jayson Tatum had seven points on 1-of-7 shooting, I’d have wondered if there was any way for the Celtics to come back from being 0-2 down.

Instead, Boston showed off its depth of scoring options, knocking down 21 3-pointers on 51 attempts (39.2%). Boston won scoring behind the arc in this game by 42 and (unlike the Lakers) the 76ers couldn’t make up that ground. Even Grant Williams — who spends an inexplicable amount of time in Joe Mazzulla’s dog house — got into the act and scored a dozen.

It all started with Jaylen Brown, who had 25 in the game.

Malcolm Brogdon can have serious tunnel vision when he plays, but when he is scoring like this — 23 points, 6-of-10 from 3 — it works.

Marcus Smart finished the game with 15 points but that undersells his contributions. In the first half he was critical for the Celtics hitting both timely 3s but also backing down De'Anthony Melton for post buckets, and playing DPOY on-ball defense.

3) Joel Embiid looked good for the first half, faded later

Joel Embiid said he felt “pretty good” physically after the game. And there were stretches where he played pretty well, particularly on defense.

Despite clearly being bothered by the brace, Embiid made his presence felt on defense early on with five first-half blocks.

However, he faded as the game went along and his being slowed was part of the third-quarter run by the Celtics that ended the game. In the second half other Sixers players had to cover for him, which led to Boston getting too many clean looks.

The struggles of the 76ers’ offense added to the team’s problems because it let Boston get out in transition.

Doc Rivers has some adjustments to make before Game 3, but for the 76ers it will have to start with matching Boston’s intensity (if the Celtics’ bring that intensity again).

Dillon Brooks reportedly wants more than 3&D role wherever he plays next

May 3, 2023
Dillon Brooks is not returning to the Memphis Grizzlies next season, the feeling to part ways is reportedly mutual.

Memphis and Brooks didn’t reach terms on a contract extension last summer, reportedly in part because Brooks wanted more than the 3&D role he filled for the Grizzlies (although the lack of the 3 part, 32.6% last season, is a key part of why Memphis is looking elsewhere). Here is now Shams Charania of The Athletic put it on Wednesday:

Brooks, sources say, turned down an extension offer earlier this season and has said publicly he is looking for a bigger role than the 3-and-D one he has been playing in Memphis. An early look around at his market does indicate there will be some interest in his services around the league.

“Some” interest is an interesting phrasing. Brooks brings an elite skill to the table as an on-ball defender, but there are holes in his game that can limit him in the playoffs — he was going to lose minutes to Luke Kennard in the Lakers’ series before a shoulder injury sidelined Kennard for Game 6. Plus, teams are wary of bringing in a player they fear will be a distraction.

Who would be interested?

There’s nothing solid, but we can speculate about teams who could use a defensive wing and might take on the baggage. Houston, a team looking to make a leap next year and get better on defense, is the kind of team that might have an interest. Would a Sacramento team needing defense consider bringing in Brooks and believing he can add an edge to their culture (and play within it)? What about Indiana? Detroit? It will be interesting to see which teams emerge.

The market may be a little thin, but someone will pay Brooks. It just won’t be Memphis.

