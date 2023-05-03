Dillon Brooks reportedly wants more than 3&D role wherever he plays next

By May 3, 2023, 3:38 PM EDT
0 Comments

Dillon Brooks is not returning to the Memphis Grizzlies next season, the feeling to part ways is reportedly mutual.

Memphis and Brooks didn’t reach terms on a contract extension last summer, reportedly in part because Brooks wanted more than the 3&D role he filled for the Grizzlies (although the lack of the 3 part, 32.6% last season, is a key part of why Memphis is looking elsewhere). Here is now Shams Charania of The Athletic put it on Wednesday:

Brooks, sources say, turned down an extension offer earlier this season and has said publicly he is looking for a bigger role than the 3-and-D one he has been playing in Memphis. An early look around at his market does indicate there will be some interest in his services around the league.

“Some” interest is an interesting phrasing. Brooks brings an elite skill to the table as an on-ball defender, but there are holes in his game that can limit him in the playoffs — he was going to lose minutes to Luke Kennard in the Lakers’ series before a shoulder injury sidelined Kennard for Game 6. Plus, teams are wary of bringing in a player they fear will be a distraction.

Who would be interested?

There’s nothing solid, but we can speculate about teams who could use a defensive wing and might take on the baggage. Houston, a team looking to make a leap next year and get better on defense, is the kind of team that might have an interest. Would a Sacramento team needing defense consider bringing in Brooks and believing he can add an edge to their culture (and play within it)? What about Indiana? Detroit? It will be interesting to see which teams emerge.

The market may be a little thin, but someone will pay Brooks. It just won’t be Memphis.

Kings GM Monte McNair voted Executive of the Year by peers

By May 3, 2023, 12:49 PM EDT
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

The Kings didn’t just break their 16-year playoff drought, they shattered it and ignited a fan base.

The man who made the bold moves that turned the franchise’s fortunes around — trading for Domantas Sabonis (a year ago, but still), hiring Mike Brown as coach, and rounding out the roster with quality role players such as Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter — has been honored for those choices.

Sacramento Kings General Manager Monte McNair has been named the 2022-23 NBA Executive of the Year, an award voted on by his peers. He got 16 of the 30 first-place votes, with the Cavaliers’ Coby Altman — who pulled off a trade for Donovan Mitchell — coming in second.

Here are the vote totals.

If you’re wondering why Utah’s Justin Zanik is third, it shows you how much respect there is around the league for the quality of rebuild the Jazz had trading away Rudy Gobert and Mitchell (even if in most media Danny Ainge gets all the credit).

The Executive of the Year is an award usually won in July but the results come 10 months later. For McNair, it was worth the wait.

Joel Embiid reportedly tells teammates ‘I’m back’ for Game 2

By May 3, 2023, 11:51 AM EDT
0 Comments

There are two schools of thought on the 76ers bringing Joel Embiid back for Game 2 on Wednesday: 1) Rest him, Philadelphia stole Game 1 and they can go home with a split and a closer to full health Embiid for Game 3 Friday; 2) Every game in a close playoff series matters and if he can go in Game 2 and help fuel a win to take a dominant lead in the series, you do it.

Embiid subscribes to the second course of thought and told his teammates he plans to play in Game 2, reports Shams Charania at The Athletic.

Embiid, who was announced as the league’s MVP last night, turned to his teammates during a quick 76ers celebration and said, “I’m back,” league sources told The Athletic.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday about winning the MVP award, Embiid said it was possible he would play in Game 2.

Players are often the worst source of information on their return — they have pushed through pain their entire lives and are convinced they can play when doctors are not ready to sign off. Officially, Embiid is listed as “doubtful” for Game 2. However, that could change over the course of the day (if Philadelphia moves him to questionable, it’s a sign he is moving toward playing).

If he does return, how slowed will he be? How impactful?

Embiid has missed two playoff games — with a week in between — due to an LCL sprain in his right knee suffered in Game 3 against Brooklyn last round. There has been no official announcement of a return timetable, although there have been reports from Charania this is more than a Grade 1 sprain (which would take more than a couple of weeks to recover from).

When the higher-seeded home team drops Game 1 of a series, they traditionally bounce back with a big Game 2 and even things up (as we saw this round with the Knicks against the Heat). There’s a reason the Celtics are 7.5-point favorites at our partner Points Bet as of this writing. Embiid or not, the Celtics are going to bring a new level of desperation to Game 2 (or, they should, a lack of focus has been a hallmark of this Celtics team for a couple of seasons now).

With MVP Embiid, the 76ers’ chances of winning go way up regardless of how Boston plays, and it sounds like he wants to go.

Three takeaways from Davis’ big night, Lakers steal Game 1 from Warriors

By May 3, 2023, 3:33 AM EDT
0 Comments

The Lakers had four days rest before Game 1, which let Darvin Ham keep his bench short and lean heavily on his starters — Anthony Davis and LeBron James both played more than 40 minutes.

And the Lakers needed every one of them — they got the 117-112 win over the Warriors at the Chase Center to take a 1-0 series lead. It was a night when the Lakers showed tremendous game-plan discipline and it got them a W.

Here are three takeaways from Game 1.

1) That is the Anthony Davis the Lakers need

It was our No.1 thing to watch this series: Anthony Davis has to be the best player on the floor for the Lakers to have a chance.

He was — 30 points, 23 rebounds, five blocks and a dominant performance.

The Warriors wanted to single-cover Davis with Kevon Looney, but AD shot 8-of-12 with Looney as the primary defender, according to ESPN stats and Info. But Davis’ defensive impact may have been greater — the Warriors shot 4-of-17 with Davis as the primary defender.

The one concern: Davis played 44 minutes including the entire second half. Darvin Ham could lean on Davis and the rest of the Lakers’ core because they had four days off coming into the game, but this series is every other day the rest of the way. Can Davis keep his legs under him playing heavy minutes and with this load every other night?

The Lakers are betting he can, they need him to be the best player on the floor for at least three more games.

2) Lakers paint points, free throws beat Warriors 3s

The Lakers won the math game.

The Warriors were banking on 3>2 winning them this game. They launched and made way more 3-pointers, shooting 21-of-53 to the Lakers 6-of-25. The Warriors scored 45 more points from beyond the arc.

The Lakers played their game. Los Angeles won the points in the paint 54-28, and the real backbreaker was the Lakers going 25-of-29 from the free throw line to 5-of-6 from the Warriors. That’s 20 more points from the stripe. That is not about the officiating, that was about the Lakers aggressively attacking inside and the Warriors launching 3s and not looking to draw fouls the same way.

The Lakers made a conscious decision in this game (and likely this series) — they weren’t going to chase the Warriors around screens and get into scramble mode on defense. Instead, they were going to pull back, choke off the paint (and with it finishes at the rim), own the glass, get back in transition adorn don’t let the Warriors run.

It worked. And the Lakers are up 1-0.

“Morale is not low,” Klay Thompson said of the Warriors after the loss. “We know we let one slip away. Got to look at film and see how we can attack them better.”

3) Stephen Curry got rolling in the fourth quarter, but Warriors defense wasn’t there

By the end of the third quarter, Stephen Curry had 13 points — and he scored 10 of those in the first quarter. He was quiet.

Then came the fourth, when Curry scored 14 and tried to put the team on his back, but it was too late. When the game was on the line, the Lakers doubled Curry to get the ball out of his hands and dared any other Warrior to beat them — and Jordan Poole couldn’t make that shot.

Curry ended the night with 27 points on 10-of-24 shooting. Klay Thompson added 25. It was a solid outing for Curry and the Splash Brothers — the Warriors went on one of their patented 14-0 runs, but it wasn’t enough.

Because they couldn’t get stops.

What fueled the four rings Curry/Thompson/Green wear was this was an elite defensive team that had historic shooters on offense — we too often focus on those shots and how they changed the game and not the other end of the floor. The Warriors won a ring last year and had the best regular-season defense in the league — it’s not a coincidence. This season’s Warriors were 17th. It’s not that the Lakers 117.2 offensive rating for the game (using Cleaning the Glass’ numbers) was off the charts, it would have been sixth in the league for the season, but the Warriors’ defense wasn’t elite — on Davis or other Lakers — and the offense couldn’t cover it up for a night.

If the Warriors are going to come back and win this series, it will be with defense. Not more Curry.

Randle returns, Brunson does enough for Knicks to even series 111-105

Associated PressMay 2, 2023, 11:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

NEW YORK — Jalen Brunson took the blame when the Knicks dropped the opener of the Eastern Conference semifinals and insisted he needed to be better in Game 2.

Halfway through, it appeared he wasn’t.

Struggling again with his shot and this time a sore right ankle as well, Brunson told himself he needed to fight through it.

“Just kind of had to find a way to be mentally tough,” he said. “Go out there and do it.”

He did, getting New York back to even in the series.

Brunson scored 30 points Tuesday night and keyed the run the Knicks needed just in time for a 111-105 victory over a Miami Heat team playing without Jimmy Butler.

Julius Randle returned from a sprained left ankle that sidelined him in Game 1 with 25 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and RJ Barrett scored 16 of his 24 points in the first quarter for the No. 5-seeded Knicks. Josh Hart finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

“I thought Julius gutted it out, played tough. I thought Jalen was fantastic,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “RJ big, big start to the game for us, so we had a number of guys step up to get it done.”

But it was Brunson, who was 0 for 7 from 3-point range in the opener, who made the biggest plays after going just 1 for 6 for seven points in the first half.

“It’s who he is,” Thibodeau said. “Great leader, great toughness. He never disappoints you. Sometimes you can fall short, but there’s no quit in him.”

Caleb Martin scored 22 points in place of Butler for the Heat, who host Game 3 on Saturday afternoon. They will hope to have Butler, the leading scorer in the playoffs who sat out after spraining his right ankle late in their 108-101 victory in the opener.

They almost didn’t need him.

Miami had a six-point lead midway through the fourth quarter thanks to undrafted players Martin and Gabe Vincent before Brunson, who had been listed as questionable after feeling ankle pain at the end of Game 1, took over.

He made a 3-pointer that became a four-point play when Isaiah Hartenstein was fouled on the play, and the point guard then scored to knot it at 93.

The Heat went back up 96-93 on Vincent’s three free throws, but Hart tied it with a 3 before Brunson hit a 3 and scored again to make it 101-96 with 2:48 remaining.

Brunson went 6 of 10 behind the arc.

Butler is averaging 35.5 points in the postseason, finishing off the top-seeded Bucks in the first round with 56 and 42 points in the the last two games. He had 25 points and 11 points in the opener of this series and almost watched his teammates pull this one out without him.

“Obviously we feel a certain way right now that we weren’t able to find a way to get this win, but we’ll get over it and we’ll get ready for Saturday,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Randle was originally hurt against the Heat in a victory March 29 after starting the first 77 games. He returned for the start of the playoffs but wasn’t sharp for much of the series against Cleveland before reinjuring the ankle in the Game 5 clincher.

He was much better Tuesday for a Knicks team trying to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000, when they got there after beating Miami in seven games.

“Whatever it takes to win the game,” Randle said.

Randle had assists on two of the Knicks’ first three baskets, with the Heat paying extra attention to him and leaving shooters open on the perimeter. But the No. 8-seeded Heat stayed right with them by making six 3-pointers and the Knicks led just 31-29 after one.

Like in the opener, the Heat dug in defensively from there. They limited the Knicks to just two baskets in the first 8 1/2 minutes of the second, building their lead to 46-38, and were ahead 54-51 at the break after Kevin Love‘s 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds remaining.

The Knicks finally went back into the lead when Brunson hit a couple 3s and then another basket, but Vincent’s basket sent Miami to the fourth with a 77-76 edge.

