Report: Grizzlies not bringing back Dillon Brooks. That is just step one for them.

By May 2, 2023, 1:34 PM EDT
“Self-created distractions.”

As if it wasn’t hard enough to figure out how to beat LeBron James and the Lakers, the Memphis Grizzlies had to navigate what general manager Zach Kleiman called “self-created distractions.” They couldn’t and got bounced in embarrassing fashion in Game 6.

The Grizzlies head into an offseason where they need some roster tweaks and attitude adjustments. Both of those will start with the Grizzlies not bringing back free agent Dillon Brooks — the guy that poked the bear of LeBron — reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending unrestricted free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, league sources tell The Athletic. After his tumultuous end to the season, Brooks was told about the Grizzlies‘ decision to move on in exit meetings with team officials in recent days, those sources said.

Suddenly Draymond Green saying, “The dynasty starts after you, not with you” looks prophetic.

This is also not a surprise, speculation the Grizzlies might move on from Brooks bubbled up since he didn’t get a contract extension last summer. It only got louder during the playoffs.

While the media distraction of Brooks calling LeBron “old” and “tired” was an issue — as was him hitting LeBron in the family jewels — the bigger one is the Lakers left Brooks wide open all series and dared him to shoot. It messed up Memphis’ spacing. The entire Grizzlies offense is based on Ja Morant or Desmond Bane driving to the rim and getting a bucket, but the Lakers could crowd the paint with big bodies because they didn’t fear a kick-out pass to any shooter (Luke Kennard started to change that until his shoulder injury). While the Grizzlies could have used one of Steven Adams or Brandon Clarke against the Lakers, it didn’t change the core problem of not having enough shooting and floor spacing.

While Brooks helped establish the swagger and culture of these Grizzlies, they have grown beyond him. Through much of the series against the Lakers, the Grizzlies were playing two non-shooters (the backup center of choice plus Brooks), which doomed them. Memphis needs that shooting on the wing.

That said, don’t be shocked if the Grizzlies — who are already operating over the cap — do a sign-and-trade with Brooks to get him to a team that could use his impressive defensive skills. Memphis will want picks and veteran shooters in return.

The Grizzlies have a full roster, but more importantly have all their first-round picks, plus a 2024 first-rounder from the Warriors. Look for Kleiman to package picks and a tradable salary — Kennard, backup point guard Tyus Jones — to try and bring in veterans and shooters.

The veteran part goes to the attitude adjustment.

The best teams talk smack — have you seen Stephen Curry and the Warriors? — but more than back it up, they don’t get distracted by the circus. Morant missing eight games with a league suspension after waving a gun around at a strip club is a major distraction. Brooks “poking the bear” becomes a distraction. Throughout this roster there has been a lack of maturity, the Grizzlies could use a veteran or two who understand how to keep things on a simmer and not let them boil over.

Morant appears to have grown following his suspension and he is the leader and tone-setter for the Grizzlies. If he comes back with a new focus, a little more shooting around him, and a healthy Steven Adams in the paint next to Jaren Jackson Jr., then watch out. This might be a team ready to make a run next season.

But they have work to do this summer first.

Work without Dillon Brooks.

Ja Morant: 'Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization'
Chris Paul leaves game with groin injury, status for Game 3 up in air

By May 2, 2023, 10:42 AM EDT
2023 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v Denver Nuggets
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
The Phoenix Suns already have looked like the thinner roster through two losses to the Denver Nuggets, and things could be about to get worse.

Chris Paul injured his groin with less than five minutes to go in the Suns’ Game 2 and had to leave the game.

“Just looked like he was boxing out,” Suns coach Monty Williams said postgame. “He just came out where he couldn’t push off of it or anything. We’re not quite sure what it is right now, but it seems like something in the groin area.”

Paul did not speak to reporters after the game, where his long history of playoff injuries likely would have come up. His status for Game 3 is unknown, and while the good news for Phoenix is that game is not until Friday, groin injuries are tough to gauge and slow to heal.

Game 2 illustrated the depth issues the Suns have after gutting their roster to land Kevin Durant (a trade they had to make, but there were consequences) — the Suns were -14 in the 4:32 to close the game without CP3.

If Paul is out it will put even more on the plate of Devin Booker, who will take over the point guard role and be asked to do even more shot creation. Booker has filled that role in the past, but Denver isn’t going to fear Cameron Payne and whoever else gets Paul’s minutes.

The real hope for the Suns to bounce back in this series is for Booker and Durant to be otherworldly — they have been good, but not elite through two games. Durant scored 24 points in Game 2 but needed 27 shots to get there and Booker shot below 50%. Starting at home Friday in the Footprint Center, the Suns need their stars to be their peak selves to have any chance.

And they may have to do it without Chris Paul.

‘Aggressive’ Nikola Jokić scores 39, Nuggets go up 2-0 on Suns
By May 2, 2023, 10:04 AM EDT
Stephen Curry vs. LeBron James.

That’s the unavoidable headline for the second-round series between the Lakers and Warriors because those two men met in the Finals for four straight years between 2015-18. Curry is still with the Warriors, although this team has evolved since then. LeBron James has jumped to Los Angeles and added a championship banner to a storied franchise.

However, this series is much more than Curry and LeBron.

“I think the Lakers changed their team dramatically at the trade deadline,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after his team eliminated the Kings. “They made some brilliant moves and became an entirely different team and Davin has done an incredible job guiding that team. They’re excellent defensively. We know they’ve got one of the all-time greats in LeBron but a lot of talent across the roster so it’s going to take a big effort to beat them.”

Here are three things to watch as the Lakers face the Warriors.

1) Can Anthony Davis be the best player in this series?

It’s a big ask considering the Warriors have “I just dropped a 50-spot in a Game 7” Stephen Curry, but if the Lakers are going to win this series Anthony Davis has to be dominant and the best player on the floor.

He was in the first round against Memphis (despite a couple of rough stretches), averaging 20.8 points and 13.7 rebounds a game, and more importantly playing maybe the best defense of his career. He has looked like a Defensive Player of the Year averaging 4.3 blocks a game and altering more shots in the paint.

The Warriors present a different test — Kevon Looney just outplayed likely All-NBA center Domantas Sabonis last round. Looney is a strong, big-bodied center who moves his feet well and uses his size to wear down whoever he plays against. He’s physical, and Davis will have to fight through it.

Spin off Looney to attack and Draymond Green will be waiting. Green will get his time on Davis, too. The Warriors’ secret weapon is they can go to Green on Davis with a small, floor-spacing lineup and not lose anything defensively.

LeBron James will make plays and put up points this series, but he was not his peak self against the Grizzlies and doesn’t have the same explosion due to the foot issue he returned from. He settled — nearly a third of his shots against Memphis were above-the-break 3-pointers. Plus, the defense on LeBron is about to get a lot tougher — Andrew Wiggins is as good a one-on-one defender of LeBron James as there is. The Warriors aren’t going to scramble defensively the same way as Memphis, which LeBron then picked apart with his passing and IQ.

LeBron will get his, but he will have to work for it. The Warriors will dare him to beat them with his scoring, not his passing.

One other thing on the Lakers’ stars: With this series going every other day — and the Lakers having to chase the Warriors through their player and ball movement offense — will LeBron and Davis wear down as the series goes along? This series will be a test of their conditioning and bodies.

2) The Lakers have a math problem they need to overcome

The Lakers want a grinding game, and they will pound the ball inside on the Warriors — Los Angeles takes 3-pointers (38.6% of their shot attempts) but hit just 31% of them in the first round. Even with the roster moves adding D'Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and just more shooting at the deadline, the Lakers want to score inside and win with defense.

The Warriors took 6.4 more 3-pointers a game in their first-round playoff series than the Lakers did, and that number is likely to climb (and the Warriors shot just 32.8% on those 3s in the first round, expect something closer to their 38.5% regular season average this series).

The Lakers are in for a culture shock trying to guard the Warriors’ ball movement, off-ball player movement, split actions and constant motion after facing a Grizzlies team often looking to isolate a mismatch. Curry never stops, and while Jared Vanderbilt and Dennis Schroder (with some Austin Reaves) mixed in will get the primary assignment, guarding him is a five-man job. The Lakers could pay for the drop coverage they used last season and against the Lakers in the regular season. There is no Dillon Brooks to just leave wide open and dare him to shoot (although Jordan Poole approached those levels last series).

Curry and the Warriors will launch 3-pointers — they will trade their 3s for the Lakers twos all game long. The math works in their favor.

That said, the Lakers played heavy drop coverage against the Warriors in the regular season and it worked. The Lakers clogged the lane and used their length on the wings to contest shots, and the Warriors’ offense stalled out in those games. The Lakers are going to live by this plan again until the Warriors hit 3s and make them come out of it.

Styles make fights and that’s part of the fun of this series. If it is a grinding, slow, physical series the Lakers can win. But if and when the Warriors get loose and start hitting 3-pointers the math does not favor the Lakers.

3) Sure LeBron vs. Curry, but what role players step up?

These teams have thrived over the years because of depth and role players stepping up. It will matter in this series.

Austin Reaves has evolved into the secondary playmaker the Lakers hoped Russell Westbrook would be for them. D’Angelo Russell can step up with big games, like his 31 in the Game 6 closeout of the Grizzlies. Dennis Schroder has played an increasing role because Darvin Ham trusts his defense. Rui Hachimura can get hot from 3 if you leave him open.

The Lakers after the All-Star break are a much deeper, better team that fits around LeBron and Davis. They defend, and they provide some depth of scoring. If the Lakers are going to win this series, those role players will have to come up with some monster games.

For the Warriors, Jordan Poole was dreadful last series (and frankly has taken a step back all season, we can debate the reasons for that). They need more out of him. Looney and Wiggins will land key defensive assignments but can get rebounds and buckets as well. Donte DiVincenzo almost fell out of the rotation last series, and the Warriors need better from him, Gary Payton II and Moses Moody. This has been a top-heavy Warriors team all season, but they need someone to step up.

What the Warriors also likely get this series that they didn’t against the Grizzlies is a Klay Thompson game. He’s not a role player, and he had several games scoring 20+ points against the Grizzlies, but he didn’t have that signature game that we all know will come at some point.

Prediction: Warriors in 6. As improved as the Lakers’ defense has been, this is a rough matchup for them stylistically. The Warriors can slow the Lakers’ stars one-on-one better than most teams. The matchups favor the Warriors, but if the Lakers can make this a grinding series they have a chance, I’m just not sold they can. Plus, I expect the Lakers to wear down as the series progresses.

‘Aggressive’ Nikola Jokić scores 39, Nuggets go up 2-0 on Suns

Associated PressMay 2, 2023, 2:34 AM EDT
DENVER — Nikola Jokic scored 39 points and pulled down 16 rebounds on the eve of the NBA MVP announcement to rally the Denver Nuggets to a 97-87 win over Phoenix, giving them a 2-0 lead over the Suns in the Western Conference semifinals.

“I love an aggressive Nikola Jokic,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after Jokic knocked down 17 shots to offset an off-night by Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., who combined to make miss 17 of 22 shots.

“Nikola’s an MVP for a reason,” Malone said. “He can take over a game. He can beat you in a lot of ways. … I love a guy who’s getting to the basket, imposing his will upon the other team. And that fourth quarter, man, 14 points for that team, 28% from the field, 0-for-9 from 3?”

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 35 points and Kevin Durant added 24 but they combined to miss a whopping 32 shots, including 14 from long range.

Jokic shined a night before he learns if he’s edged Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo for his third consecutive NBA MVP award, recently renamed for Michael Jordan.

“I can’t think about that,” Jokic said.

Malone said that’s because Jokic isn’t motivated by winning more MVPs but by leading the Nuggets to their first NBA title.

“If he wins, it, we will be celebrating and very happy for him because it’d be a huge accomplishment – three years in a row. Only a few guys in NBA history have done that,” Malone said. “If he doesn’t win it, I’m still gonna give him a hug and tell him he’s the MVP in my eyes.”

He sure showed why Monday night when 26 of his points and 12 of his rebounds came after halftime, when he dominated at both ends of the floor, denyng the Suns a shot at tying the series that shifts to Phoenix for Game 3 Friday night.

“It was that kind of game,” Jokic said. “My team needed me to be aggressive.”

The Suns have been outscored by 30 points from long range this series.

“You’ve got to believe that it’s going to come our way here soon,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “We’ve got to go home and take care of business. That’s where we are right now.”

The Suns held Murray to 10 points 48 hours after he went off for 34 but they had no answers for Jokic.

“Slowed down Murray a bit,” Durant said. “He obviously got it going in the first game. But Jokic was doing a little bit too much. I think we held them to 97 points total. Usually that’s a win for us.”

Jokic’s big night was necessary as Murray shot 3 for 15 and missed all nine of his 3-pointers after sinking six of 10 in the opener, and Porter scored five points on 2-for-7 shooting.

Aaron Gordon added 16 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope added 14 points and went 4 for 4 from beyond the arc, including back-to-back swishes that erased the 73-70 deficit and put the Nuggets ahead for good early in the fourth quarter.

The Suns lost Chris Paul to a tight left groin late in the third quarter and he finished with 8 points.

“He just looked like he was boxing out,” Williams said. “He just came up where he couldn’t push off of it or anything. So we’re not quite sure what it is right now, but it seems to be something in the groin area. So we’ll find out more tomorrow.”

Chris Paul leaves game with groin injury, status for Game 3 up in air
Three takeaways from Harden, 76ers stealing Game 1 from Celtics

By May 1, 2023, 11:49 PM EDT
When it was confirmed that Joel Embiid was out for Game 1, the assumption from everyone — including the Celtics — was that Boston was going to walk to an easy Game 1 win.

Everyone except inside the 76ers locker room. Philly showed the kind of mental toughness and grit Boston did not and stole Game 1 on the road, 119-115. The 76ers are now up 1-0 in the series (which likely means we do not see Embiid until Game 3).

Here are three takeaways from Game 1.

1) James Harden can still score with the best of them, puts up 45

Give the man his due.

All season long (really, for a couple of years now), he’s heard how he’s not the same scorer. Not the same bucket-getter. He can be elite as a facilitator, but Doc Rivers can’t ask him to take over a game with his scoring like it was 2019 in Houston.

Rivers did — and Harden answered with 45 points.

Harden was 5-of-8 on shots in the paint, 5-of-8 on shots from the midrange (where he has been better this year), and 7-of-14 from 3. He had six assists as well.

What may have been most impressive was the IQ with which Harden got his buckets — he understood what the Celtics were trying to do with him. In the first half the Celtics switched on him, so he hunted the matchups he wanted. In the second half the Celtics stuck more one-on-one, so Harden used strength and step-back to get to his shots.

Beyond just Harden, the 76ers showed they had some fight in them. More than the Celtics.

2) Boston’s defense was: 1) Ugly. 2) Shambolic 3) Onerous. 4) All of the above.

Definitely four.

Don’t take my word for it, here is what Malcolm Brogdon said of the change in coverages on Harden during the game, via Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston.

“You’ve got to pick your poison. With them, they wanted (Jayson) Tatum to score. They let him play 1-on-1 most of the night. For us, I thought we doubled Harden a little bit too much, and it cost us.

“It puts us in long closeouts. It puts us in scramble mode. They’ve got a lot of shooters on the floor. They surround him with shooters, because he’s a great passer….

“You’ve got to cut off the water somewhere… If James Harden is going to have his 45, then that’ll be that. But the role guys can’t have really good games as well.”

However, the issue with the Celtics is bigger than just the defense. The Celtics did not bring a focused effort in two of the last three games — Game 5 against the Hawks and Game 1 against the Sixers. They did this a little last season, but it’s been an issue all season long for these Celtics. At their peak, the Celtics are the best team in the NBA, but if they don’t play closer to that peak more regularly it doesn’t matter.

I doubt Boston to have another off night Wednesday in Game 2 — I bet we get closer to peak Celtics — but if they mentally check out for another game this series, they will lose. The 76ers are just too good for that kind of effort.

3) Boston’s offense took advantage of no Embiid but turnovers did them in

Boston had an offensive game plan that worked — they attacked the paint with Joel Embiid out. The Celtics shot 58.7% for the game and scored a ridiculously high 66 points in the paint. In the first half, the Celtics shot 72% and scored 40 in the paint.

Boston had an insanely good offensive rating of 127.8. Jayson Tatum scored 39 of 14-of-25 shooting to lead the way.

Jaylen Brown added 25. Brogdon had 20 off the bench.

Boston’s problem was the 16 turnovers, six by Marcus Smart and four by Brown. Brogdon had the backbreaker.

Turn the ball over too much. Don’t defend well, and don’t be fully committed to that process. It’s a combination ripe for disaster.

And for Boston, Game 1 was a disaster.

For Philadelphia, it couldn’t have gone much better.

Sixers' Joel Embiid officially out for Game 1 due to sprained knee
