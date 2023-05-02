Heat’s Jimmy Butler out for Game 2 against Knicks due to injured ankle

By May 2, 2023, 8:21 PM EDT
Miami Heat v New York Knicks - Game One
Elsa/Getty Images
The Miami Heat will miss the leading scorer in these playoffs so far (35.5 points per game).

Jimmy Butler is officially out for Game 2 in New York due to an injured ankle.

With Miami up 1-0 and having won a game on the road — and Game 3 not until Saturday — giving Butler more time to heal made sense.

The injury occurred with 5:05 left in Game 1 of the series. Butler drove into the lane guarded by Josh Hart, who slipped and inadvertently kicked Butler in the ankle, and Butler went down.

The Knicks got injured Julius Randle — who missed Game 1 with a sprained knee of his own — back for Game 2.

Randle returns, Brunson does enough for Knicks to even series 111-105

Associated PressMay 2, 2023, 11:55 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson took the blame when the Knicks dropped the opener of the Eastern Conference semifinals and insisted he needed to be better in Game 2.

Halfway through, it appeared he wasn’t.

Struggling again with his shot and this time a sore right ankle as well, Brunson told himself he needed to fight through it.

“Just kind of had to find a way to be mentally tough,” he said. “Go out there and do it.”

He did, getting New York back to even in the series.

Brunson scored 30 points Tuesday night and keyed the run the Knicks needed just in time for a 111-105 victory over a Miami Heat team playing without Jimmy Butler.

Julius Randle returned from a sprained left ankle that sidelined him in Game 1 with 25 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, and RJ Barrett scored 16 of his 24 points in the first quarter for the No. 5-seeded Knicks. Josh Hart finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

“I thought Julius gutted it out, played tough. I thought Jalen was fantastic,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. “RJ big, big start to the game for us, so we had a number of guys step up to get it done.”

But it was Brunson, who was 0 for 7 from 3-point range in the opener, who made the biggest plays after going just 1 for 6 for seven points in the first half.

“It’s who he is,” Thibodeau said. “Great leader, great toughness. He never disappoints you. Sometimes you can fall short, but there’s no quit in him.”

Caleb Martin scored 22 points in place of Butler for the Heat, who host Game 3 on Saturday afternoon. They will hope to have Butler, the leading scorer in the playoffs who sat out after spraining his right ankle late in their 108-101 victory in the opener.

They almost didn’t need him.

Miami had a six-point lead midway through the fourth quarter thanks to undrafted players Martin and Gabe Vincent before Brunson, who had been listed as questionable after feeling ankle pain at the end of Game 1, took over.

He made a 3-pointer that became a four-point play when Isaiah Hartenstein was fouled on the play, and the point guard then scored to knot it at 93.

The Heat went back up 96-93 on Vincent’s three free throws, but Hart tied it with a 3 before Brunson hit a 3 and scored again to make it 101-96 with 2:48 remaining.

Brunson went 6 of 10 behind the arc.

Butler is averaging 35.5 points in the postseason, finishing off the top-seeded Bucks in the first round with 56 and 42 points in the the last two games. He had 25 points and 11 points in the opener of this series and almost watched his teammates pull this one out without him.

“Obviously we feel a certain way right now that we weren’t able to find a way to get this win, but we’ll get over it and we’ll get ready for Saturday,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said.

Randle was originally hurt against the Heat in a victory March 29 after starting the first 77 games. He returned for the start of the playoffs but wasn’t sharp for much of the series against Cleveland before reinjuring the ankle in the Game 5 clincher.

He was much better Tuesday for a Knicks team trying to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000, when they got there after beating Miami in seven games.

“Whatever it takes to win the game,” Randle said.

Randle had assists on two of the Knicks’ first three baskets, with the Heat paying extra attention to him and leaving shooters open on the perimeter. But the No. 8-seeded Heat stayed right with them by making six 3-pointers and the Knicks led just 31-29 after one.

Like in the opener, the Heat dug in defensively from there. They limited the Knicks to just two baskets in the first 8 1/2 minutes of the second, building their lead to 46-38, and were ahead 54-51 at the break after Kevin Love‘s 3-pointer with 6.1 seconds remaining.

The Knicks finally went back into the lead when Brunson hit a couple 3s and then another basket, but Vincent’s basket sent Miami to the fourth with a 77-76 edge.

Chris Paul reportedly out through Game 5 with groin injury

By May 2, 2023, 8:51 PM EDT
The mountain the Phoenix Suns have to climb, already down 0-2 to the Denver Nuggets in the second round, just got much steeper.

Chris Paul is expected to be out through Game 5 with a strained groin, Shams Charania of The Athletic was the first to report. (With no games until Friday in the series, the Suns do not have to declare an official status yet.)

Officially, the Suns say Paul is day-to-day. That’s what every team says about every player this time of year. Kawhi Leonard was basically day-to-day with a torn meniscus.

CP3 suffered the groin injury with less than five minutes to go in Game 2. He left the game soon after not to return.

“Just looked like he was boxing out,” Suns coach Monty Williams said postgame. “He just came out where he couldn’t push off of it or anything. We’re not quite sure what it is right now, but it seems like something in the groin area.”

Depth issues have challenged the Suns throughout the playoffs and it was evident when Paul had to go out at the end of Game 2, the Suns were -14 in those final minutes. Devin Booker will get more time at the point and he and Kevin Durant will have to take on all the playmaking duties (and be more efficient than they were the first couple of games). The Suns head home and need to win both games to even the series, which they can do but it will be more difficult without Paul.

Joel Embiid gets his due, officially named NBA MVP

By May 2, 2023, 8:04 PM EDT
For years, Joel Embiid has been the guy standing without a chair when the music stopped and the MVP was handed out. Nikola Jokić got two. Giannis Antetokounmpo won two.

This season it was officially Joel Embiid’s turn.

Embiid was voted the 2023 NBA MVP, winning by a comfortable margin over Jokić, who was second, and Antetokounmpo who came in third.

Embiid is the fifth consecutive international player to win the award, and it is the second consecutive year that the top three spots went to international players (the same three players, just in a different order).

Embiid got 73 of the 100 first-place votes, with Jokic getting 15 and Antetokounmpo a dozen. Tatum was expected to finish fourth, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander climbed to fifth. Of interest, Luka Dončić — who may have led the race for this award halfway through the season until injuries and a slump by the team hit — slid down to seventh. Here are the full voting results.

Embiid’s case is unquestioned: Leading the league scoring 33 points a game, and he’s had the first 33 and 10 season since the merger (code for “since Wilt Chamberlain did it a lot). He had more 35-point games than any team in the league, more 50-point games in a season by a center since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Embiid played high-level defense and led his team to the third-best record in the NBA.

The challenge for voters was that Jokić and Antetokounmpo had very valid cases as well. It was a matter of what different voters prioritized for the award, but Embiid’s strong finish to the season certainly helped his cause.

Embiid’s 76ers went up 1-0 on the Celtics in their second-round series without him as the newly-minted MVP is trying to recover from a sprained knee. His status for Wednesday’s Game 2 is up in the air.

Report: Grizzlies not bringing back Dillon Brooks. That is just step one for them.

By May 2, 2023, 1:34 PM EDT
“Self-created distractions.”

As if it wasn’t hard enough to figure out how to beat LeBron James and the Lakers, the Memphis Grizzlies had to navigate what general manager Zach Kleiman called “self-created distractions.” They couldn’t and got bounced in embarrassing fashion in Game 6.

The Grizzlies head into an offseason where they need some roster tweaks and attitude adjustments. Both of those will start with the Grizzlies not bringing back free agent Dillon Brooks — the guy that poked the bear of LeBron — reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending unrestricted free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, league sources tell The Athletic. After his tumultuous end to the season, Brooks was told about the Grizzlies‘ decision to move on in exit meetings with team officials in recent days, those sources said.

Suddenly Draymond Green saying, “The dynasty starts after you, not with you” looks prophetic.

This is also not a surprise, speculation the Grizzlies might move on from Brooks bubbled up since he didn’t get a contract extension last summer. It only got louder during the playoffs.

While the media distraction of Brooks calling LeBron “old” and “tired” was an issue — as was him hitting LeBron in the family jewels — the bigger one is the Lakers left Brooks wide open all series and dared him to shoot. It messed up Memphis’ spacing. The entire Grizzlies offense is based on Ja Morant or Desmond Bane driving to the rim and getting a bucket, but the Lakers could crowd the paint with big bodies because they didn’t fear a kick-out pass to any shooter (Luke Kennard started to change that until his shoulder injury). While the Grizzlies could have used one of Steven Adams or Brandon Clarke against the Lakers, it didn’t change the core problem of not having enough shooting and floor spacing.

While Brooks helped establish the swagger and culture of these Grizzlies, they have grown beyond him. Through much of the series against the Lakers, the Grizzlies were playing two non-shooters (the backup center of choice plus Brooks), which doomed them. Memphis needs that shooting on the wing.

That said, don’t be shocked if the Grizzlies — who are already operating over the cap — do a sign-and-trade with Brooks to get him to a team that could use his impressive defensive skills. Memphis will want picks and veteran shooters in return.

The Grizzlies have a full roster, but more importantly have all their first-round picks, plus a 2024 first-rounder from the Warriors. Look for Kleiman to package picks and a tradable salary — Kennard, backup point guard Tyus Jones — to try and bring in veterans and shooters.

The veteran part goes to the attitude adjustment.

The best teams talk smack — have you seen Stephen Curry and the Warriors? — but more than back it up, they don’t get distracted by the circus. Morant missing eight games with a league suspension after waving a gun around at a strip club is a major distraction. Brooks “poking the bear” becomes a distraction. Throughout this roster there has been a lack of maturity, the Grizzlies could use a veteran or two who understand how to keep things on a simmer and not let them boil over.

Morant appears to have grown following his suspension and he is the leader and tone-setter for the Grizzlies. If he comes back with a new focus, a little more shooting around him, and a healthy Steven Adams in the paint next to Jaren Jackson Jr., then watch out. This might be a team ready to make a run next season.

But they have work to do this summer first.

Work without Dillon Brooks.

