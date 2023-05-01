Three takeaways from Harden, 76ers stealing Game 2 from Celtics

May 1, 2023
When it was confirmed that Joel Embiid was out for Game 1, the assumption from everyone — including the Celtics — was that Boston was going to walk to an easy Game 1 win.

Everyone except inside the 76ers locker room. Philly showed the kind of mental toughness and grit Boston did not and stole Game 1 on the road, 119-115. The 76ers are now up 1-0 in the series (which likely means we do not see Embiid until Game 3).

Here are three takeaways from Game 1.

1) James Harden can still score with the best of them, puts up 45

Give the man his due.

All season long (really, for a couple of years now), he’s heard how he’s not the same scorer. Not the same bucket-getter. He can be elite as a facilitator, but Doc Rivers can’t ask him to take over a game with his scoring like it was 2019 in Houston.

Rivers did — and Harden answered with 45 points.

Harden was 5-of-8 on shots in the paint, 5-of-8 on shots from the midrange (where he has been better this year), and 7-of-14 from 3. He had six assists as well.

What may have been most impressive was the IQ with which Harden got his buckets — he understood what the Celtics were trying to do with him. In the first half the Celtics switched on him, so he hunted the matchups he wanted. In the second half the Celtics stuck more one-on-one, so Harden used strength and step-back to get to his shots.

Beyond just Harden, the 76ers showed they had some fight in them. More than the Celtics.

2) Boston’s defense was: 1) Ugly. 2) Shambolic 3) Onerous. 4) All of the above.

Definitely four.

Don’t take my word for it, here is what Malcolm Brogdon said of the change in coverages on Harden during the game, via Darren Hartwell of NBC Sports Boston.

“You’ve got to pick your poison. With them, they wanted (Jayson) Tatum to score. They let him play 1-on-1 most of the night. For us, I thought we doubled Harden a little bit too much, and it cost us.

“It puts us in long closeouts. It puts us in scramble mode. They’ve got a lot of shooters on the floor. They surround him with shooters, because he’s a great passer….

“You’ve got to cut off the water somewhere… If James Harden is going to have his 45, then that’ll be that. But the role guys can’t have really good games as well.”

However, the issue with the Celtics is bigger than just the defense. The Celtics did not bring a focused effort in two of the last three games — Game 5 against the Hawks and Game 1 against the Sixers. They did this a little last season, but it’s been an issue all season long for these Celtics. At their peak, the Celtics are the best team in the NBA, but if they don’t play closer to that peak more regularly it doesn’t matter.

I doubt Boston to have another off night Wednesday in Game 2 — I bet we get closer to peak Celtics — but if they mentally check out for another game this series, they will lose. The 76ers are just too good for that kind of effort.

3) Boston’s offense took advantage of no Embiid but turnovers did them in

Boston had an offensive game plan that worked — they attacked the paint with Joel Embiid out. The Celtics shot 58.7% for the game and scored a ridiculously high 66 points in the paint. In the first half, the Celtics shot 72% and scored 40 in the paint.

Boston had an insanely good offensive rating of 127.8. Jayson Tatum scored 39 of 14-of-25 shooting to lead the way.

Jaylen Brown added 25. Brogdon had 20 off the bench.

Boston’s problem was the 16 turnovers, six by Marcus Smart and four by Brown. Brogdon had the backbreaker.

Turn the ball over too much. Don’t defend well, and don’t be fully committed to that process. It’s a combination ripe for disaster.

And for Boston, Game 1 was a disaster.

For Philadelphia, it couldn’t have gone much better.

Sixers’ Joel Embiid officially out for Game 1 due to sprained knee

May 1, 2023
This isn’t a surprise, but it’s certainly not good news for Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid is officially out for Game 1 Monday night against the Celtics due to his sprained knee. His status for Game 2 on Wednesday is up in the air, but 76ers coach Doc Rivers said Embiid has not run yet on this knee.

Embiid suffered a sprained lateral collateral ligament (LCL) in Game 3 of the 76ers’ first-round sweep of the Nets. It’s an uncommon sprain in the NBA, and the recovery time can be anywhere from two to six weeks, depending upon the severity of the sprain (something we don’t know, although Shams Charania of The Athletic reported it is more than a simple Grade 1 sprain.

No Embiid will put a big load on “B-Ball” Paul Reed, who will get heavy minutes at center. The 76ers need big offensive games from James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and others to keep up with a Boston team likely able to put up points in this series.

Report: Lakers “disinterested” in pursuing Kyrie Irving as free agent

May 1, 2023
It was not subtle. Kyrie Irving was sitting courtside in Crypto.com Arena for the Lakers Game 6 against the Grizzlies — a game that if the Lakers lost likely would mean the end of their season. LeBron dapped up Irving pregame and it was hard not to remember Irving is a free agent this summer, and there were rumors LeBron had expressed interest in him coming to Los Angeles.

By the fourth quarter, when the Lakers had made the game a laugher and turned it into garbage time, Irving got up and left the arena. Maybe with the sense these Lakers — as constructed with moves at the All-Star break to add size and shooting — don’t need him. These Lakers don’t plan to pursue Irving this summer, reports Joe Varden at The Athletic.

And no matter how close Irving might be to James, the Lakers are disinterested in pursuing him in free agency, say league sources, who like all unnamed sources in this article were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. To acquire him would require jettisoning several deadline acquisitions who have helped revitalize their season and land them in a second-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

That is the smart move.

Whatever happens with the Lakers series against the Warriors starting Tuesday, it will not dramatically alter their postseason path — the Lakers found something that works around LeBron James and Anthony Davis and they are going to run it back. It could cost a lot to keep Austin Reaves the way he is playing, but they can match any offer (he is an Arenas Rule free agent) and he is too valuable now for them to let him walk (the ghost of Alex Caruso impacts that decision).

Irving likely re-signs with the Mavericks. Irving may not find the market for his services he might hope for, and the Mavericks want him back.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks, team sources say, remain optimistic about their ability to re-sign Irving this summer after trading for him in February with the intention of a long-term partnership with Luka Dončić — and it is, league sources say, the expectation other teams have as well. While Dallas went 5-11 when Dončić and Irving played together, this catastrophic season had begun long before Irving’s arrival. And its ultimate failure, with the team resting starters in the final two games to maximize draft positioning, didn’t shake the team’s belief in what that duo can be.

The interesting question with Irving is not the salary — he’s a max player, which in his case likely will start at $46 million a season — but how many years? Teams don’t want to go past two, Irving obviously will want four. Do the Mavericks and Irving settle on three?

Whether Irving and Luka Dončić work out remains to be seen, but Irving staying in Dallas rather than moving to Los Angeles is a good bet.

Stephen Curry may have won Game 7 with pre-trip speech to team

May 1, 2023
Stephen Curry won Game 7 by dropping 50 points on the Kings Sunday.

However, Curry may have won that game before ever stepping on the court — the usually-quiet Curry fired up the team with a speech before they ever went to Sacramento. Draymond Green talked about it on his podcast.

Here is Green paraphrasing Curry:

“Listen, we just got embarrassed last night. We got embarrassed on our home floor with an opportunity to close out a team, and we never showed up. If you’re getting on this bus, you’re making a commitment to this team. I don’t care how many minutes you play, I don’t care if you don’t play a single second, I don’t care if it’s points, rebounds, whatever it is, but if you’re getting on this bus, you are saying, ‘I am going to do whatever it takes as far as my preparation goes, to win this game.’ We’re not going out like that. We have an opportunity to play in Game 7 — they’re rare, they don’t come around. Take advantage of the moment. Embrace the moment.”

Green told it this way to Marcus Thompson II and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“You’re in this space where you gon’ fold or you gonna rise up. Once he did that, you have no choice but to rise up. He f****** got everybody locked in. ‘If you’re getting on this bus, you’re making a commitment to this team. No matter if you play zero minutes or 40 minutes. You’re making a commitment to do whatever it takes. Prepare your mind and body for this opportunity we have. We got embarrassed the other night, and we never f****** going out like that.'”

It worked.

After an even first half, Curry and the Warriors pulled away in the third quarter and went on to a comfortable 20-point win. It was a game where poise and experience in big moments — things the Warriors are overflowing with — mattered. It was a game where Curry would not let his team lose.

And that started before they even boarded the bus.

Heat awaiting word on Jimmy Butler’s status after tweaking ankle

May 1, 2023
Jimmy Butler said it feels “like a rolled ankle.”

With 5:05 left in Game 1 against the Knicks and the Heat up three, Jimmy Butler tried to drive the lane, Josh Hart slipped and inadvertently kicked Butler in the ankle, and Butler went down. He was on the ground in pain for a couple of minutes but shot his free throws and stayed in the game, mainly serving as a decoy the rest of the way in the Heat’s Game 1 win.

Heat nation and players are awaiting word on Butler’s status for Game 2, in New York Tuesday night.

“You just don’t know with ankle sprains,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said postgame. “I don’t even know if we’ll know more by tomorrow. We’ll just have to see. It’ll be a waiting game.”

Expect Butler to be a game-time decision on Tuesday (Miami will not tip its hand even if it knows the answer.) With Tyler Herro still out with a fractured hand, the Heat are low on shot creators and, without Butler, the task would fall to players not able to do it had a high level anymore (Kyle Lowry) or guys not built to be a No.1 playoff option (Bam Adebayo, Gabe Vincent). Miami’s offense would struggle, particularly against a strong Knicks defense.

With the series taking a three-day break after Tuesday’s Game 2 (Game 3 is Saturday), Miami may sit Butler for Game 2 thinking they can buy a week of rest for the ankle (plus, the Heat already stole a game on the road in Game 1). Or, maybe Butler plays knowing he has three days after this one to get right. The Knicks will get Julius Randle back at some point this series — his status for Game 2 also is unknown due to a sprained left ankle — and they become much more formidable with him.

We will update this story as more information on Butler’s status becomes available.

