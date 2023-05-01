Stephen Curry may have won Game 7 with pre-trip speech to team

May 1, 2023
Stephen Curry won Game 7 by dropping 50 points on the Kings Sunday.

However, Curry may have won that game before ever stepping on the court — the usually-quiet Curry fired up the team with a speech before they ever went to Sacramento. Draymond Green talked about it on his podcast.

Here is Green paraphrasing Curry:

“Listen, we just got embarrassed last night. We got embarrassed on our home floor with an opportunity to close out a team, and we never showed up. If you’re getting on this bus, you’re making a commitment to this team. I don’t care how many minutes you play, I don’t care if you don’t play a single second, I don’t care if it’s points, rebounds, whatever it is, but if you’re getting on this bus, you are saying, ‘I am going to do whatever it takes as far as my preparation goes, to win this game.’ We’re not going out like that. We have an opportunity to play in Game 7 — they’re rare, they don’t come around. Take advantage of the moment. Embrace the moment.”

Green told it this way to Marcus Thompson II and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“You’re in this space where you gon’ fold or you gonna rise up. Once he did that, you have no choice but to rise up. He f****** got everybody locked in. ‘If you’re getting on this bus, you’re making a commitment to this team. No matter if you play zero minutes or 40 minutes. You’re making a commitment to do whatever it takes. Prepare your mind and body for this opportunity we have. We got embarrassed the other night, and we never f****** going out like that.'”

It worked.

After an even first half, Curry and the Warriors pulled away in the third quarter and went on to a comfortable 20-point win. It was a game where poise and experience in big moments — things the Warriors are overflowing with — mattered. It was a game where Curry would not let his team lose.

And that started before they even boarded the bus.

Heat awaiting word on Jimmy Butler’s status after tweaking ankle

May 1, 2023
Jimmy Butler said it feels “like a rolled ankle.”

With 5:05 left in Game 1 against the Knicks and the Heat up three, Jimmy Butler tried to drive the lane, Josh Hart slipped and inadvertently kicked Butler in the ankle, and Butler went down. He was on the ground in pain for a couple of minutes but shot his free throws and stayed in the game, mainly serving as a decoy the rest of the way in the Heat’s Game 1 win.

Heat nation and players are awaiting word on Butler’s status for Game 2, in New York Tuesday night.

“You just don’t know with ankle sprains,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said postgame. “I don’t even know if we’ll know more by tomorrow. We’ll just have to see. It’ll be a waiting game.”

Expect Butler to be a game-time decision on Tuesday (Miami will not tip its hand even if it knows the answer.) With Tyler Herro still out with a fractured hand, the Heat are low on shot creators and, without Butler, the task would fall to players not able to do it had a high level anymore (Kyle Lowry) or guys not built to be a No.1 playoff option (Bam Adebayo, Gabe Vincent). Miami’s offense would struggle, particularly against a strong Knicks defense.

With the series taking a three-day break after Tuesday’s Game 2 (Game 3 is Saturday), Miami may sit Butler for Game 2 thinking they can buy a week of rest for the ankle (plus, the Heat already stole a game on the road in Game 1). Or, maybe Butler plays knowing he has three days after this one to get right. The Knicks will get Julius Randle back at some point this series — his status for Game 2 also is unknown due to a sprained left ankle — and they become much more formidable with him.

We will update this story as more information on Butler’s status becomes available.

Three things to watch: 76ers vs. Celtics revolves around Embiid’s health

May 1, 2023
With the Milwaukee Bucks out of the picture, this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics series feels like it could be the real Eastern Conference Finals (the winner of Sixers vs. Celtics will be heavy favorites over the Heat or Knicks).

That should have fans energized for a showdown between two of the three best teams in the NBA, but concerns about Joel Embiid‘s knee and status at the start of the series cast a shadow over everything. The Sixers are lost without him.

Here are three things to watch in a fascinating 76ers vs. Celtics showdown.

1) Does Joel Embiid play? How limited will he be if he does?

The entire series could swing on the answer to those questions. Any chance Philadelphia has in this series is rooted in MVP-level Joel Embiid being the best player on the floor in at least four games. That’s what he did six weeks ago, Embiid dropped 52 and the 76ers hung on to beat the Celtics.

Embiid has a sprained lateral collateral ligament (LCL) and, as of this writing, is officially listed as “doubtful” for Game 1. However, the comments from Doc Rivers and the reports coming out of Philadelphia suggest he will not suit up for Game 1 and could miss Game 2 in Boston (and he could be out longer than that).

The questions are if/when Embiid returns, and when he does how limited is he?

You can be sure whenever Embiid does step on the court the Celtics will test him. Al Horford and other Celtics bigs (outside Robert Williams III) can space the floor and make Embiid cover ground. He will be dragged into pick-and-rolls. Defensively, Boston’s philosophy has been to largely single-cover Embiid and stay home on the shooters, making the likely MVP beat them.

A healthy Embiid can beat the Celtics, but if he is less than 100% the 76ers have a nearly impossible task.

2) James Harden and Tyrese Maxey have to defend well

One of the reasons the Celtics are such a problem is the wealth of shot creators they put on the floor: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon all can create for themselves and others. All also work well off the ball, as do Al Horford and Grant Williams.

That’s a lot of weapons. P.J. Tucker will defend one of the Jays for stretches. De'Anthony Melton and Jalen McDaniels could see a bump in minutes because Doc Rivers seems them his best defensive options. After that, it’s Tobias Harris on the wing.

And then there’s Harden and Maxey. Neither are strong on-ball defenders, both need to play heavy minutes to keep the 76ers’ offense going (especially with Embiid out), and both will be targeted. Boston’s shot creators will go hunting for matchups they like, and you can bet the two 76ers guards are at the top of that list.

In the second round and beyond in the playoffs, it can be as much about a team’s weakest links — and with that places to attack — as it is about how well a team’s stars perform. The 76ers have clear places to attack and if Embiid is not behind them as a rim protector, this could get ugly.

3) Will the Celtics be focused or coasting?

For the final five minutes of Game 6 against Atlanta, the Boston Celtics showed a swarming defense, a 3-point bombing offense that can get to the rim, and a depth of talent few teams could match — they looked like the best team in the NBA. A champion. The Hawks were overwhelmed and faded away.

The problem is we only see those Celtics in flashes. It’s been that way all season. The talent is there, the focus comes and goes. Case in point, the Celtics’ defense — ranked third in the NBA over the course of the regular season — gave up 121.3 points per 100 possessions to the Hawks in the final four games of their first-round series (11.8 points per 100 higher than the Celtics’ regular season average). Give Trae Young and an impressive Hawks offense credit for some of that, but Boston was in and out of focus defensively in that series.

The lack of focus was most evident in Game 5, when the Celtics could have closed out the Hawks series at home — leading by around 10 for most of the second half — but they never put Atlanta away and paid the price for it with a loss. This is a Celtics team that plays with its food.

They can’t do that against Philly, the 76ers are a talented team even with a limited Embiid. Boston must show a killer instinct and put Philadelphia away if they can.

Prediction: Celtics in 5. I would have picked Celtics in 7 if Embiid were healthy and playing near his peak, but because my sense is he will miss a couple of games and then be limited, the Celtics are the easy choice here. This wasn’t a good matchup for Philly under the best of circumstances.

Durant, Lillard, NBA Twitter react to Curry dropping 50 in Game 7

Apr 30, 2023
This might have been the greatest Stephen Curry game of them all. Which is pretty insane when you think about all the other times he has left our jaws on the floor.

Stephen Curry dropped 50 in Game 7 Sunday — the most points ever scored in a Game 7 — lifting the Warriors into the second round with another epic performance. NBA players — and a few celebrities — were blown away and went to Twitter to react.

Three takeaways from epic Steph Curry effort that led Warriors to Game 7 win

Apr 30, 2023
The reports of the death of the Warriors era have been greatly exaggerated.

Stephen Curry had one of the greatest games of his career — and that is saying something — and the Warriors survive and advance, winning Game 7 on the road 120-100. It brings to an end one of the best, highest-level first-round series in recent memory. The Warriors move on to face the Lakers and the best Kings’ season in 16 years ends.

Here are three takeaways from Game 7.

1) This is what Stephen Curry does, scores Game 7 record 50

As he has done since college, Curry digs deep when everything is on the line and proves his doubters wrong — this time with 50 points including seven 3-pointers, plus eight rebounds and six assists thrown in. It was an all-time performance from an all-time great.

“Steph was elite,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “He did what he was supposed to do. He put those guys on his back and said, ‘I’m going to make sure we’re not losing tonight.'”

“It’s just Steph Curry. I mean, he’s that good,” Steve Kerr said. “I also think his approach to these games is he’s gonna go down swinging. He took 18 threes. The biggest number is the one turnover. So, because he had space he was able to attack and be really aggressive.”

This aggressive Curry had some help, but as it has always been with the Warriors, it starts with him. And he once again lived up to the billing.

2) While the Warriors kept scoring, the Kings struggled to keep up

The pre-playoffs conventional wisdom on how this series might play out became the reality of Game 7: Curry and the Warriors are going to get theirs, could the Kings score with them when it matters?

Not on Sunday.

De'Aaron Fox was 5-of-19. Kevin Huerter shot 2-of-9. Malik Monk was 4-of-14. As a team the Kings shot under 40%, 25.5% from 3, and had an offensive rating of 104.2. Nothing worked consistently. Give the Warriors’ defense credit for some of that, but a lot of it was just the Kings learning how to play in these moments. Players and teams have to learn how to win in the NBA postseason, and the Kings got their first hard lesson about that in a long time.

Fox is a clutch player, but he wasn’t on this day, he had his worst game of the series. He will bounce back from this, but today stung.

Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 22 points, but he was outplayed by Kevon Looney in Game 7, particularly in the second half — Looney had more offensive rebounds (10) than Sabonis had total rebounds (eight). Looney had 21 rebounds total, while Sabonis had no rebounds in the third quarter when the Warriors started to pull away.

The Warriors have been in these moments for a decade and had the poise to handle it. The Kings are still learning.

3) The Kings proved they belong; now it’s Curry vs. LeBron in West

Sunday was a disappointing end to a breakthrough season for the Kings. However, this was not just a “great job on breaking the streak” season, this was something Sacramento can build on and move into true contender status. If nothing else this postseason, the Kings went from the team everyone thought they wanted to face to the team everyone is glad they didn’t have to face.

The Kings have a young core with Fox, Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Huerter, Monk, etc. — all are 27 or younger.

The Kings have hard choices to make. Harrison Barnes is a free agent and may be priced out of what the Kings want to spend. Beyond that this is a roster that needs tweaks. Winning in the postseason with Sabonis is something the Kings need to figure out — his lack of floor spacing and defense (although he was better on that end this series) hinder Sacramento in the playoffs. In Game 7, Sabonis was 8-of-10 on shots in the paint, 2-of- 6 from everywhere else (he took and missed one 3), and Looney dominated him in the paint. Sabonis will be an All-NBA center this season, but at the very least the Kings need the right front-line players next to him to play off his strengths to take the next step.

The Warriors now move on to a TNT/Disney television executives’ dream — Curry vs. LeBron James.

Warriors vs. Lakers is a fascinating series. Looney played well against Sabonis, but Anthony Davis is at another level right now, can the Warriors contain him? Golden State will need more out of Jordan Poole than they got against Sacramento. Andrew Wiggins is going to get the LeBron assignment and generally has done well defending him, but the Warriors need Wiggins to have a series like he did in the Finals last year. Draymond Green is going to have to be special (and will get time on LeBron and AD). The Warriors need a Klay Thompson game or two.

It’s a matchup the Warriors can win, but they have to execute at a high level.

What they have in their corner is Wardell Stephen Curry. As he showed Sunday, that can be enough.

