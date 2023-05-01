Sixers’ Joel Embiid officially out for Game 1 due to sprained knee

By May 1, 2023, 6:47 PM EDT
This isn’t a surprise, but it’s certainly not good news for Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid is officially out for Game 1 Monday night against the Celtics due to his sprained knee. His status for Game 2 on Wednesday is up in the air, but 76ers coach Doc Rivers said Embiid has not run yet on this knee.

Embiid suffered a sprained lateral collateral ligament (LCL) in Game 3 of the 76ers’ first-round sweep of the Nets. It’s an uncommon sprain in the NBA, and the recovery time can be anywhere from two to six weeks, depending upon the severity of the sprain (something we don’t know, although Shams Charania of The Athletic reported it is more than a simple Grade 1 sprain.

No Embiid will put a big load on “B-Ball” Paul Reed, who will get heavy minutes at center. The 76ers need big offensive games from James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and others to keep up with a Boston team likely able to put up points in this series.

Report: Lakers “disinterested” in pursuing Kyrie Irving as free agent

By May 1, 2023, 5:54 PM EDT
It was not subtle. Kyrie Irving was sitting courtside in Crypto.com Arena for the Lakers Game 6 against the Grizzlies — a game that if the Lakers lost likely would mean the end of their season. LeBron dapped up Irving pregame and it was hard not to remember Irving is a free agent this summer, and there were rumors LeBron had expressed interest in him coming to Los Angeles.

By the fourth quarter, when the Lakers had made the game a laugher and turned it into garbage time, Irving got up and left the arena. Maybe with the sense these Lakers — as constructed with moves at the All-Star break to add size and shooting — don’t need him. These Lakers don’t plan to pursue Irving this summer, reports Joe Varden at The Athletic.

And no matter how close Irving might be to James, the Lakers are disinterested in pursuing him in free agency, say league sources, who like all unnamed sources in this article were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. To acquire him would require jettisoning several deadline acquisitions who have helped revitalize their season and land them in a second-round series against the Golden State Warriors.

That is the smart move.

Whatever happens with the Lakers series against the Warriors starting Tuesday, it will not dramatically alter their postseason path — the Lakers found something that works around LeBron James and Anthony Davis and they are going to run it back. It could cost a lot to keep Austin Reaves the way he is playing, but they can match any offer (he is an Arenas Rule free agent) and he is too valuable now for them to let him walk (the ghost of Alex Caruso impacts that decision).

Irving likely re-signs with the Mavericks. Irving may not find the market for his services he might hope for, and the Mavericks want him back.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks, team sources say, remain optimistic about their ability to re-sign Irving this summer after trading for him in February with the intention of a long-term partnership with Luka Dončić — and it is, league sources say, the expectation other teams have as well. While Dallas went 5-11 when Dončić and Irving played together, this catastrophic season had begun long before Irving’s arrival. And its ultimate failure, with the team resting starters in the final two games to maximize draft positioning, didn’t shake the team’s belief in what that duo can be.

The interesting question with Irving is not the salary — he’s a max player, which in his case likely will start at $46 million a season — but how many years? Teams don’t want to go past two, Irving obviously will want four. Do the Mavericks and Irving settle on three?

Whether Irving and Luka Dončić work out remains to be seen, but Irving staying in Dallas rather than moving to Los Angeles is a good bet.

Stephen Curry may have won Game 7 with pre-trip speech to team

By May 1, 2023, 1:39 PM EDT
Stephen Curry won Game 7 by dropping 50 points on the Kings Sunday.

However, Curry may have won that game before ever stepping on the court — the usually-quiet Curry fired up the team with a speech before they ever went to Sacramento. Draymond Green talked about it on his podcast.

Here is Green paraphrasing Curry:

“Listen, we just got embarrassed last night. We got embarrassed on our home floor with an opportunity to close out a team, and we never showed up. If you’re getting on this bus, you’re making a commitment to this team. I don’t care how many minutes you play, I don’t care if you don’t play a single second, I don’t care if it’s points, rebounds, whatever it is, but if you’re getting on this bus, you are saying, ‘I am going to do whatever it takes as far as my preparation goes, to win this game.’ We’re not going out like that. We have an opportunity to play in Game 7 — they’re rare, they don’t come around. Take advantage of the moment. Embrace the moment.”

Green told it this way to Marcus Thompson II and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“You’re in this space where you gon’ fold or you gonna rise up. Once he did that, you have no choice but to rise up. He f****** got everybody locked in. ‘If you’re getting on this bus, you’re making a commitment to this team. No matter if you play zero minutes or 40 minutes. You’re making a commitment to do whatever it takes. Prepare your mind and body for this opportunity we have. We got embarrassed the other night, and we never f****** going out like that.'”

It worked.

After an even first half, Curry and the Warriors pulled away in the third quarter and went on to a comfortable 20-point win. It was a game where poise and experience in big moments — things the Warriors are overflowing with — mattered. It was a game where Curry would not let his team lose.

And that started before they even boarded the bus.

Heat awaiting word on Jimmy Butler’s status after tweaking ankle

By May 1, 2023, 12:40 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler said it feels “like a rolled ankle.”

With 5:05 left in Game 1 against the Knicks and the Heat up three, Jimmy Butler tried to drive the lane, Josh Hart slipped and inadvertently kicked Butler in the ankle, and Butler went down. He was on the ground in pain for a couple of minutes but shot his free throws and stayed in the game, mainly serving as a decoy the rest of the way in the Heat’s Game 1 win.

Heat nation and players are awaiting word on Butler’s status for Game 2, in New York Tuesday night.

“You just don’t know with ankle sprains,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said postgame. “I don’t even know if we’ll know more by tomorrow. We’ll just have to see. It’ll be a waiting game.”

Expect Butler to be a game-time decision on Tuesday (Miami will not tip its hand even if it knows the answer.) With Tyler Herro still out with a fractured hand, the Heat are low on shot creators and, without Butler, the task would fall to players not able to do it had a high level anymore (Kyle Lowry) or guys not built to be a No.1 playoff option (Bam Adebayo, Gabe Vincent). Miami’s offense would struggle, particularly against a strong Knicks defense.

With the series taking a three-day break after Tuesday’s Game 2 (Game 3 is Saturday), Miami may sit Butler for Game 2 thinking they can buy a week of rest for the ankle (plus, the Heat already stole a game on the road in Game 1). Or, maybe Butler plays knowing he has three days after this one to get right. The Knicks will get Julius Randle back at some point this series — his status for Game 2 also is unknown due to a sprained left ankle — and they become much more formidable with him.

We will update this story as more information on Butler’s status becomes available.

Three things to watch: 76ers vs. Celtics revolves around Embiid’s health

By May 1, 2023, 7:39 AM EDT
With the Milwaukee Bucks out of the picture, this Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics series feels like it could be the real Eastern Conference Finals (the winner of Sixers vs. Celtics will be heavy favorites over the Heat or Knicks).

That should have fans energized for a showdown between two of the three best teams in the NBA, but concerns about Joel Embiid‘s knee and status at the start of the series cast a shadow over everything. The Sixers are lost without him.

Here are three things to watch in a fascinating 76ers vs. Celtics showdown.

1) Does Joel Embiid play? How limited will he be if he does?

The entire series could swing on the answer to those questions. Any chance Philadelphia has in this series is rooted in MVP-level Joel Embiid being the best player on the floor in at least four games. That’s what he did six weeks ago, Embiid dropped 52 and the 76ers hung on to beat the Celtics.

Embiid has a sprained lateral collateral ligament (LCL) and, as of this writing, is officially listed as “doubtful” for Game 1. However, the comments from Doc Rivers and the reports coming out of Philadelphia suggest he will not suit up for Game 1 and could miss Game 2 in Boston (and he could be out longer than that).

The questions are if/when Embiid returns, and when he does how limited is he?

You can be sure whenever Embiid does step on the court the Celtics will test him. Al Horford and other Celtics bigs (outside Robert Williams III) can space the floor and make Embiid cover ground. He will be dragged into pick-and-rolls. Defensively, Boston’s philosophy has been to largely single-cover Embiid and stay home on the shooters, making the likely MVP beat them.

A healthy Embiid can beat the Celtics, but if he is less than 100% the 76ers have a nearly impossible task.

2) James Harden and Tyrese Maxey have to defend well

One of the reasons the Celtics are such a problem is the wealth of shot creators they put on the floor: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Derrick White and Malcolm Brogdon all can create for themselves and others. All also work well off the ball, as do Al Horford and Grant Williams.

That’s a lot of weapons. P.J. Tucker will defend one of the Jays for stretches. De'Anthony Melton and Jalen McDaniels could see a bump in minutes because Doc Rivers seems them his best defensive options. After that, it’s Tobias Harris on the wing.

And then there’s Harden and Maxey. Neither are strong on-ball defenders, both need to play heavy minutes to keep the 76ers’ offense going (especially with Embiid out), and both will be targeted. Boston’s shot creators will go hunting for matchups they like, and you can bet the two 76ers guards are at the top of that list.

In the second round and beyond in the playoffs, it can be as much about a team’s weakest links — and with that places to attack — as it is about how well a team’s stars perform. The 76ers have clear places to attack and if Embiid is not behind them as a rim protector, this could get ugly.

3) Will the Celtics be focused or coasting?

For the final five minutes of Game 6 against Atlanta, the Boston Celtics showed a swarming defense, a 3-point bombing offense that can get to the rim, and a depth of talent few teams could match — they looked like the best team in the NBA. A champion. The Hawks were overwhelmed and faded away.

The problem is we only see those Celtics in flashes. It’s been that way all season. The talent is there, the focus comes and goes. Case in point, the Celtics’ defense — ranked third in the NBA over the course of the regular season — gave up 121.3 points per 100 possessions to the Hawks in the final four games of their first-round series (11.8 points per 100 higher than the Celtics’ regular season average). Give Trae Young and an impressive Hawks offense credit for some of that, but Boston was in and out of focus defensively in that series.

The lack of focus was most evident in Game 5, when the Celtics could have closed out the Hawks series at home — leading by around 10 for most of the second half — but they never put Atlanta away and paid the price for it with a loss. This is a Celtics team that plays with its food.

They can’t do that against Philly, the 76ers are a talented team even with a limited Embiid. Boston must show a killer instinct and put Philadelphia away if they can.

Prediction: Celtics in 5. I would have picked Celtics in 7 if Embiid were healthy and playing near his peak, but because my sense is he will miss a couple of games and then be limited, the Celtics are the easy choice here. This wasn’t a good matchup for Philly under the best of circumstances.

