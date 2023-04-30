Three takeaways from epic Curry effort leading Warriors to Game 7 win

By Apr 30, 2023, 8:59 PM EDT
The reports of the death of the Warriors era have been greatly exaggerated.

Stephen Curry had one of the greatest games of his career — and that is saying something — and the Warriors survive and advance, winning Game 7 on the road 120-100. It brings to an end one of the best, highest-level first-round series in recent memory. The Warriors move on to face the Lakers and the best Kings’ season in 16 years ends.

Here are three takeaways from Game 7.

1) This is what Stephen Curry does, scores Game 7 record 50

As he has done since college, Curry digs deep when everything is on the line and proves his doubters wrong — this time with 50 points including seven 3-pointers, plus eight rebounds and six assists thrown in. It was an all-time performance from an all-time great.

“Steph was elite,” Kings coach Mike Brown said. “He did what he was supposed to do. He put those guys on his back and said, ‘I’m going to make sure we’re not losing tonight.'”

“It’s just Steph Curry. I mean, he’s that good,” Steve Kerr said. “I also think his approach to these games is he’s gonna go down swinging. He took 18 threes. The biggest number is the one turnover. So, because he had space he was able to attack and be really aggressive.”

This aggressive Curry had some help, but as it has always been with the Warriors, it starts with him. And he once again lived up to the billing.

2) While the Warriors kept scoring, the Kings struggled to keep up

The pre-playoffs conventional wisdom on how this series might play out became the reality of Game 7: Curry and the Warriors are going to get theirs, could the Kings score with them when it matters?

Not on Sunday.

De'Aaron Fox was 5-of-19. Kevin Huerter shot 2-of-9. Malik Monk was 4-of-14. As a team the Kings shot under 40%, 25.5% from 3, and had an offensive rating of 104.2. Nothing worked consistently. Give the Warriors’ defense credit for some of that, but a lot of it was just the Kings learning how to play in these moments. Players and teams have to learn how to win in the NBA postseason, and the Kings got their first hard lesson about that in a long time.

Fox is a clutch player, but he wasn’t on this day, he had his worst game of the series. He will bounce back from this, but today stung.

Domantas Sabonis led the Kings with 22 points, but he was outplayed by Kevon Looney in Game 7, particularly in the second half — Looney had more offensive rebounds (10) than Sabonis had total rebounds (eight). Looney had 21 rebounds total, while Sabonis had no rebounds in the third quarter when the Warriors started to pull away.

The Warriors have been in these moments for a decade and had the poise to handle it. The Kings are still learning.

3) The Kings proved they belong; now it’s Curry vs. LeBron in West

Sunday was a disappointing end to a breakthrough season for the Kings. However, this was not just a “great job on breaking the streak” season, this was something Sacramento can build on and move into true contender status. If nothing else this postseason, the Kings went from the team everyone thought they wanted to face to the team everyone is glad they didn’t have to face.

The Kings have a young core with Fox, Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Huerter, Monk, etc. — all are 27 or younger.

The Kings have hard choices to make. Harrison Barnes is a free agent and may be priced out of what the Kings want to spend. Beyond that this is a roster that needs tweaks. Winning in the postseason with Sabonis is something the Kings need to figure out — his lack of floor spacing and defense (although he was better on that end this series) hinder Sacramento in the playoffs. In Game 7, Sabonis was 8-of-10 on shots in the paint, 2-of- 6 from everywhere else (he took and missed one 3), and Looney dominated him in the paint. Sabonis will be an All-NBA center this season, but at the very least the Kings need the right front-line players next to him to play off his strengths to take the next step.

The Warriors now move on to a TNT/Disney television executives’ dream — Curry vs. LeBron James.

Warriors vs. Lakers is a fascinating series. Looney played well against Sabonis, but Anthony Davis is at another level right now, can the Warriors contain him? Golden State will need more out of Jordan Poole than they got against Sacramento. Andrew Wiggins is going to get the LeBron assignment and generally has done well defending him, but the Warriors need Wiggins to have a series like he did in the Finals last year. Draymond Green is going to have to be special (and will get time on LeBron and AD). The Warriors need a Klay Thompson game or two.

It’s a matchup the Warriors can win, but they have to execute at a high level.

What they have in their corner is Wardell Stephen Curry. As he showed Sunday, that can be enough.

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors - Game Six
There will be a Game 7 — Monk, Fox run Kings past Warriors for win
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four
PBT Podcast: Talking first round of playoffs, where do Clippers go now?

Butler leads Heat to Game 1 win on road against shorthanded Knicks

Associated PressApr 30, 2023, 5:44 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Jimmy Butler looked his coach in the eye and said he was staying in the game, no matter how much his ankle might have hurt.

The Miami Heat needed all season to turn into the team they expected, so no way Butler wants to miss a minute of it now.

Butler had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and the No. 8-seeded Heat kept rolling after barely reaching the postseason, beating the New York Knicks 108-101 on Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“We’re just playing great basketball,” Butler said in a postgame interview on the court with ABC, while still showing a limp after a fourth-quarter ankle sprain.

“We’re together, at home, on the road, through the good and through the bad. We believe that we can do something special.”

Gabe Vincent scored 20 points for the Heat, who became the sixth No. 8 seed to beat a No. 1 when they toppled Milwaukee in the first round. They continue to look nothing like a team that was only three games above .500 when they reached April and needed to win a play-in game just to get the final postseason berth in the East.

They averaged 124 points in that series behind Butler’s 37.6 per game, but they pulled this one out with old-fashioned defense and rebounding that has always worked so well before for them at this time of year.

“It’s the playoffs, number one. You expect it to be tough,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “Two, just because the regular season didn’t go the way we wanted it to go or other people wanted it to go, doesn’t mean we weren’t developing grit and tough habits and good things. It wasn’t just from the play-in.”

RJ Barrett scored 26 points and Jalen Brunson had 25 for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who are in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2013. They started strong and led most of the first half, but the Heat eventually got the Madison Square Garden crowd quieter and quieter as the game went on.

Game 2 is Tuesday night.

The Knicks were without All-Star forward Julius Randle because of a sprained left ankle and they surely missed him when the transition points dried up and it became a half-court game.

They could’ve used his shooting on a day they went 7 for 34 behind the arc, missing a chance to break open the game early and then hindering any chances of coming back. Brunson was 0 for 7 from outside and committed five turnovers.

“I was horrific,” he said. “Very uncharacteristic by me and this one’s on me. I’ve got to be better.”

The Heat fell behind by 12 points in the second quarter, but that wasn’t going to faze a team that eliminated deficits of 15 and then 16 points in the last two games against Milwaukee. They gradually narrowed the deficit before halftime, blew by the Knicks with a 21-5 run in the third quarter and pulled away to a double-digit lead in the fourth.

They did it without needing the type of huge performances Butler delivered in the first round, when he scored 56 and 42 points in the final two games. He did plenty of other things they needed, including staying in the game after getting hurt with 5:05 to play, remaining on the court for a while and then limping to the bench during a timeout before coming back out to shoot the free throws.

“He reassured me that he wasn’t going to be a liability and he wanted to stay in there and make sure we get this win,” Spoelstra said.

Butler gave the Heat a good start in a renewal of what was once a fierce rivalry, with the teams meeting four straight years from 1997-2000. The Knicks won the last three of those but have work to do if they’re going to take this one.

Getting Randle back would be a good start. He reinjured his ankle in Game 5 against Cleveland after missing the final five games of the regular season and hadn’t done much since the Knicks returned to practice. He went through a workout before the game, but the Knicks ruled him out about 45 minutes before the start.

“Any time you’re down, especially an All-Star like him, you’re going to miss him and we did tonight,” Barrett said.

New York led 61-53 early in the third before Kevin Love converted a three-point play to trigger a 21-5 spurt by Miami. He added a 3-pointer during it, but his biggest contribution was with his outlet passing. With new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers sitting courtside, Love fired three long passes for scores, with Butler’s basket on the last one capping the run and giving the Heat a 74-66 lead.

Kyle Lowry scored 18 points. Bam Adebayo had 16.

Knicks Julius Randle out for Game 1 vs. Miami Heat

By Apr 30, 2023, 11:57 AM EDT
UPDATE: The Knicks have made it official, Julius Randle is out for Game 1 vs. Miami. Obi Toppin will start in his place.

——————————————

Officially, according to Tom Thibodeau, Knicks forward Julius Rankle will be a game-time decision with his sprained ankle.

However, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports Randle is likely out (which means he’s out).

This isn’t a huge surprise after Thibodeau said on Saturday that Randle had not gone through a full practice and had done some shooting, lifting, and pool cardio. He didn’t sound close to playing.

It’s a blow for the Knicks and creates an opportunity and pressure on the Heat to steal a game in Madison Square Garden when New York is not at first strength. In what looks on paper to be an even series, this is an advantage the Heat might regret squandering.

Randle struggled in the first round against the Cavaliers, averaging 14.4 points a game on 33.8% shooting (and a dreadful 45.9 true shooting percentage). To get past the Heat, the Knicks will need something closer to All-Star Randle.

Quentin Grimes is also a game-time decision for the Knicks.

Cavaliers GM: ‘End that speculation,’ Bickerstaff will return as coach

Associated PressApr 30, 2023, 8:07 AM EDT
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — The Cavaliers got blown out. J.B. Bickerstaff held on.

Cleveland’s coach has the organization’s backing – and his job appears to be safe for now – despite a swift first-round exit in the NBA playoffs.

Making their first postseason appearance since LeBron James left five years ago, the Cavs were bounced in five games by the New York Knicks.

Bickerstaff was criticized for strategy, along with his team seeming overwhelmed and pushed around by the Knicks. Cleveland’s early elimination, plus the team’s history of rash moves, triggered conjecture about a coaching switch.

However, after giving a somewhat tepid endorsement of Bickerstaff during an end-of-season news conference on Friday, President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman made it clear the Cavs are moving forward with their coach.

“End that speculation,” Altman said in a text message to AP. “He’s our head coach and we have a lot of support and respect for the job he’s done.”

That’s not to say the pressure won’t intensify for Bickerstaff, who will be expected to take the Cavs further next season.

Cleveland won 51 games during the regular season and was the league’s top-rated defensive team before getting bullied by the Knicks, who advanced to the second round for the first time since 2013.

Altman said Bickerstaff has been instrumental in the Cavs’ turnaround. Two years ago, they won just 22 games.

“J.B. has been through this rebuild from the ground up and he’s done a phenomenal job instilling a culture here of accountability and hard work,” Altman said. “You can’t fluke your way into 51 wins and you can’t fluke your way into the No. 1 defensive rating in the NBA. That’s coaching.

“I know we have great defensive personnel, but you have to have buy-in from that and that comes from the head coach. We’re extremely happy with J.B. and the job he’s done. I think he’s going to look back and reflect on what we could have done better, just like the players look back at what they could have done better.”

Bickerstaff is 122-125 with the Cavs. He was an assistant in 2019 before taking over when John Beilein stepped down at the All-Star break. Cleveland won 22 games in Bickerstaff’s first season, 44 games and qualified for the play-in tournament the next, and made a bigger jump this year as the No. 4 playoff seed.

While the Cavs are disappointed in their postseason performance, Altman said there won’t be any “sweeping changes” to the roster this offseason. He’s confident Bickerstaff will grow from the experience.

“He’s hard on himself,” Altman said. “I think he’s going to go back and watch a lot of this stuff, but I also know that the players love playing for him. He’s created an amazing atmosphere here and there’s excitement.”

On Thursday, Bickerstaff and Altman held exit interviews with the Cavs players, who offered support for the coach.

Veteran guard Ricky Rubio re-signed with the Cavs last summer, partly due to the culture established by Bickerstaff.

“What he built here is something special,” said Rubio. “He’s a great locker-room guy. The atmosphere that we come every day in practice, it’s smooth. It’s not tension wise and that helps to really be consistent and build something for long-term instead of just results for today.”

“We take things for granted, but having a coach who really listens to you, who is willing to really say, ‘This is my fault.’ Of course we want results and we will work hard for that, but it’s how we do it. And I think that’s the main focus with J.B.”

Three takeaways from Murray, Nuggets tearing apart Suns defense in Game 1

By Apr 29, 2023, 11:39 PM EDT
The Denver Nuggets would like to remind you that they have not been healthy the last couple of postseasons. This is what they look like when they are — and what they looked like most of the season on their way to the No.1 seed.

Do you believe in the Nuggets now? They led essentially the entire way, pulled away in the fourth quarter and ran and hid from the Phoenix Suns in Game 1, winning at home 125-107. Denver is now up 1-0 in the series.

Here are three takeaways from the Nuggets’ Game 1 win.

1) Jamal Murray was the best player on the floor

That is in a game with Kevin Durant. And Devin Booker. And Nikola Jokić.

Murray from the bubble showed up in Denver (if you ask him, it’s simply that he’s healthy again and this is who he is), and he scored a game-high 34 points, hitting 6-of-10 from 3, with nine assists. He led the attack.

The problem for the Suns: Who do they put on Murray to slow him? Chris Paul is not that guy anymore, he does not have the lateral quickness to stay in front of Murray. It’s asking a lot from Booker, who has a big offensive load to carry and would risk foul trouble. Josh Okogie can get the nod, but he hurts the Suns on the offensive end.

Denver got a big game from Aaron Gordon who had 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Nikola Jokić was not on top of his game (he missed a lot of tip-in bunnies) and still finished with 24 points, 19 rebounds and five assists.

Durant was efficient for the Suns, scoring 29 points on 12-of-19 shooting, with 14 rebounds. However, he had one assist and seven turnovers. He said postgame, “We’re not going to win basketball games like that.”

Especially not when Murray is playing like this.

2) 3>2

The Suns have a math problem in this series.

Phoenix is a team of midrange assassins and did a good job getting the ball into the paint — the Suns scored 72 points on 59% shooting on two-pointers in Game 1. That’s eight points more than the Nuggets.

But Denver made 16 3-pointers, while Phoenix made 7 on 23 attempts (30.4%). Denver won the 3-point battle by 27 and with it the ballgame. Look at it this way: The entire Suns’ team made only one more 3-pointer than Murray.

The first half was a good example of this Suns math problem. In the first 24 minutes, the Suns had a higher eFG% (57.5% to 55.5%) and Phoenix had shot a very good 51.7% from the midrange and 83.3% at the rim. Those numbers would have the Suns up in most games. But Denver was 9-of-17 from 3 (52.9%). Put more simply, Denver was up 27-6 on points from beyond the arc, and even the efficient shooting of the Suns could not make up the difference.

This is not a fluke, this absolutely can and will repeat itself in this series. The Durant/Booker/Paul Suns are going to live in the midrange, and Denver has shooters. It’s not like making 16 3-pointers in a game is some insane, unrepeatable number. The Nuggets can do this every night.

While the math is an issue for Phoenix, the bigger problem is they just are not getting stops. Period. Denver had a 130.2 offensive rating in this game. The Suns can win from the midrange but if they don’t get stops — specifically if they don’t find someone who can slow Murray and as a team contest better at the arc — all the midrange buckets in the world will not save them.

Another little thing that didn’t impact this game but is something to watch: The Nuggets won the non-Jokić minutes. Denver was +3 for the game when Jokić was on the bench for the competitive portion of the game (Nuggets +7 in the first half in those minutes, -4 in the second half, not counting garbage time). The Suns need to win the non-Jokić minutes.

3) Denver’s defense, depth wore down Phoenix in Game 1

Michael Malone came out with a solid defensive plan against the firepower of the Suns: Keep a player with size/length on Chris Paul, don’t be afraid to use a wing to defend Deandre Ayton, and blitz every Durant or Booker pick-and-roll. Make the Suns move the ball and work for it, and if they hit the shot you live with it.

However, if the Suns miss, get out and run.

That aggressive approach wore the Suns down over the course of the game and in the fourth quarter the Phoenix offense slowed just enough for Denver to run away.

Malone’s plan allowed the Nuggets to use their depth to their advantage. Bruce Brown had an impressive 25 minutes off the bench scoring 14 and playing good defense, Jeff Green and Christian Braun both made some plays and had quality minutes (Braun is just a pest defensively).

With a Monday-to-Friday break between games two and three in this series, look for Monty Williams to lean heavily on his starters and his core four, knowing they have time to recover before Game 3 back home. The Suns can bounce back if they go down 0-2, but it would be a hard road, they need a win Monday.

