Cavaliers GM: ‘End that speculation,’ Bickerstaff will return as coach

Apr 30, 2023, 8:07 AM EDT
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — The Cavaliers got blown out. J.B. Bickerstaff held on.

Cleveland’s coach has the organization’s backing – and his job appears to be safe for now – despite a swift first-round exit in the NBA playoffs.

Making their first postseason appearance since LeBron James left five years ago, the Cavs were bounced in five games by the New York Knicks.

Bickerstaff was criticized for strategy, along with his team seeming overwhelmed and pushed around by the Knicks. Cleveland’s early elimination, plus the team’s history of rash moves, triggered conjecture about a coaching switch.

However, after giving a somewhat tepid endorsement of Bickerstaff during an end-of-season news conference on Friday, President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman made it clear the Cavs are moving forward with their coach.

“End that speculation,” Altman said in a text message to AP. “He’s our head coach and we have a lot of support and respect for the job he’s done.”

That’s not to say the pressure won’t intensify for Bickerstaff, who will be expected to take the Cavs further next season.

Cleveland won 51 games during the regular season and was the league’s top-rated defensive team before getting bullied by the Knicks, who advanced to the second round for the first time since 2013.

Altman said Bickerstaff has been instrumental in the Cavs’ turnaround. Two years ago, they won just 22 games.

“J.B. has been through this rebuild from the ground up and he’s done a phenomenal job instilling a culture here of accountability and hard work,” Altman said. “You can’t fluke your way into 51 wins and you can’t fluke your way into the No. 1 defensive rating in the NBA. That’s coaching.

“I know we have great defensive personnel, but you have to have buy-in from that and that comes from the head coach. We’re extremely happy with J.B. and the job he’s done. I think he’s going to look back and reflect on what we could have done better, just like the players look back at what they could have done better.”

Bickerstaff is 122-125 with the Cavs. He was an assistant in 2019 before taking over when John Beilein stepped down at the All-Star break. Cleveland won 22 games in Bickerstaff’s first season, 44 games and qualified for the play-in tournament the next, and made a bigger jump this year as the No. 4 playoff seed.

While the Cavs are disappointed in their postseason performance, Altman said there won’t be any “sweeping changes” to the roster this offseason. He’s confident Bickerstaff will grow from the experience.

“He’s hard on himself,” Altman said. “I think he’s going to go back and watch a lot of this stuff, but I also know that the players love playing for him. He’s created an amazing atmosphere here and there’s excitement.”

On Thursday, Bickerstaff and Altman held exit interviews with the Cavs players, who offered support for the coach.

Veteran guard Ricky Rubio re-signed with the Cavs last summer, partly due to the culture established by Bickerstaff.

“What he built here is something special,” said Rubio. “He’s a great locker-room guy. The atmosphere that we come every day in practice, it’s smooth. It’s not tension wise and that helps to really be consistent and build something for long-term instead of just results for today.”

“We take things for granted, but having a coach who really listens to you, who is willing to really say, ‘This is my fault.’ Of course we want results and we will work hard for that, but it’s how we do it. And I think that’s the main focus with J.B.”

The Denver Nuggets would like to remind you that they have not been healthy the last couple of postseasons. This is what they look like when they are — and what they looked like most of the season on their way to the No.1 seed.

Do you believe in the Nuggets now? They led essentially the entire way, pulled away in the fourth quarter and ran and hid from the Phoenix Suns in Game 1, winning at home 125-107. Denver is now up 1-0 in the series.

Here are three takeaways from the Nuggets’ Game 1 win.

1) Jamal Murray was the best player on the floor

That is in a game with Kevin Durant. And Devin Booker. And Nikola Jokić.

Murray from the bubble showed up in Denver (if you ask him, it’s simply that he’s healthy again and this is who he is), and he scored a game-high 34 points, hitting 6-of-10 from 3, with nine assists. He led the attack.

The problem for the Suns: Who do they put on Murray to slow him? Chris Paul is not that guy anymore, he does not have the lateral quickness to stay in front of Murray. It’s asking a lot from Booker, who has a big offensive load to carry and would risk foul trouble. Josh Okogie can get the nod, but he hurts the Suns on the offensive end.

Denver got a big game from Aaron Gordon who had 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting. Nikola Jokić was not on top of his game (he missed a lot of tip-in bunnies) and still finished with 24 points, 19 rebounds and five assists.

Durant was efficient for the Suns, scoring 29 points on 12-of-19 shooting, with 14 rebounds. However, he had one assist and seven turnovers. He said postgame, “We’re not going to win basketball games like that.”

Especially not when Murray is playing like this.

2) 3>2

The Suns have a math problem in this series.

Phoenix is a team of midrange assassins and did a good job getting the ball into the paint — the Suns scored 72 points on 59% shooting on two-pointers in Game 1. That’s eight points more than the Nuggets.

But Denver made 16 3-pointers, while Phoenix made 7 on 23 attempts (30.4%). Denver won the 3-point battle by 27 and with it the ballgame. Look at it this way: The entire Suns’ team made only one more 3-pointer than Murray.

The first half was a good example of this Suns math problem. In the first 24 minutes, the Suns had a higher eFG% (57.5% to 55.5%) and Phoenix had shot a very good 51.7% from the midrange and 83.3% at the rim. Those numbers would have the Suns up in most games. But Denver was 9-of-17 from 3 (52.9%). Put more simply, Denver was up 27-6 on points from beyond the arc, and even the efficient shooting of the Suns could not make up the difference.

This is not a fluke, this absolutely can and will repeat itself in this series. The Durant/Booker/Paul Suns are going to live in the midrange, and Denver has shooters. It’s not like making 16 3-pointers in a game is some insane, unrepeatable number. The Nuggets can do this every night.

While the math is an issue for Phoenix, the bigger problem is they just are not getting stops. Period. Denver had a 130.2 offensive rating in this game. The Suns can win from the midrange but if they don’t get stops — specifically if they don’t find someone who can slow Murray and as a team contest better at the arc — all the midrange buckets in the world will not save them.

Another little thing that didn’t impact this game but is something to watch: The Nuggets won the non-Jokić minutes. Denver was +3 for the game when Jokić was on the bench for the competitive portion of the game (Nuggets +7 in the first half in those minutes, -4 in the second half, not counting garbage time). The Suns need to win the non-Jokić minutes.

3) Denver’s defense, depth wore down Phoenix in Game 1

Michael Malone came out with a solid defensive plan against the firepower of the Suns: Keep a player with size/length on Chris Paul, don’t be afraid to use a wing to defend Deandre Ayton, and blitz every Durant or Booker pick-and-roll. Make the Suns move the ball and work for it, and if they hit the shot you live with it.

However, if the Suns miss, get out and run.

That aggressive approach wore the Suns down over the course of the game and in the fourth quarter the Phoenix offense slowed just enough for Denver to run away.

Malone’s plan allowed the Nuggets to use their depth to their advantage. Bruce Brown had an impressive 25 minutes off the bench scoring 14 and playing good defense, Jeff Green and Christian Braun both made some plays and had quality minutes (Braun is just a pest defensively).

With a Monday-to-Friday break between games two and three in this series, look for Monty Williams to lean heavily on his starters and his core four, knowing they have time to recover before Game 3 back home. The Suns can bounce back if they go down 0-2, but it would be a hard road, they need a win Monday.

Three things to watch: Miami Heat renew rivalry with New York Knicks

Apr 29, 2023, 7:04 PM EDT
0 Comments

We won’t get P.J. Brown picking up Charlie Ward and tossing him around. We’re not going to get Jeff Van Gundy clinging to Alonzo Mourning’s leg. We’re not going to get roundball rock intros.

Still, there will be echoes of the 1990s Sunday when the Knicks and Heat tip off Game 1 of their second-round series. We should see as grinding, defensive a series as there will be in the 2020s, a series where scores may regularly be below 100. This is old school, with Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau trying to slow down his former star Jimmy Butler, plus two franchises that genuinely hate each other. This is going to be fun.

Here are three things to watch that will decide this showdown between the Miami Heat and New York Knicks.

1) Can Julius Randle play? How mobile is he?

While he is officially “questionable” for Game 1, the Knicks are not going to tell us anything real about Randle’s status until they absolutely have to. And even then, don’t bet on the truth. What we know as of this writing are two things:

• Randle did not go through a full practice on Friday, he did some shooting, some lifting and some pool cardio. Thibodeau said of Randle, “We’re not going to put him in harm’s way.”

• The Knicks will not advance without a strong series from Randle… unless RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and others step up in his place.

Randle put up 43 in one regular season game against the Heat including hitting an insane game-winning 3.

Randle is a tough matchup for Miami, and New York needs him. Randle’s mindset is that he will be out there if he can walk, and even if he misses the first game or two he will play in this series. The questions are how effectively, will he play when he does step on the court, and can the Knicks depth fill in the gaps? Jalen Brunson will get his, but if Randle isn’t dropping 43 then Barrett, Quickley and others need to step up.

Oh, and Jalen Brunson. But at this point, isn’t it almost a given that he is going to be spectacular? We’ve just come to expect it.

2) Can Playoff Jimmy Butler do it again?

Jimmy Butler was the MVP of the first round. It wasn’t even close. He averaged 37.6 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals a game and went through an elite perimeter defender in Jrue Holiday like he wasn’t there. Butler dropped 56 points in Game 4, and when his team needed a bucket to force overtime in Game 5 there was Butler again.

The task of stopping Playoff Butler now falls to Quentin Grimes and Josh Hart, but expect them to bring a lot of help and throw different looks at Butler. The Knicks did a respectable job on Butler in the regular season, but Butler has a couple of gears he saves for the biggest moments.

Look for more doubles and traps to get the ball out of Butler’s hands than Budenholzer and the Bucks used. The strategy is simple — make anyone else on the Heat beat you. Without Tyler Herro (broken hand), Miami’s shot creation outside Butler is limited.

Another question is can the Heat as a team keep shooting like this? They were the lowest-scoring team in the NBA during the regular season (109.5 points per game) and struggled from 3 (34.4% as a team, 27th in the league). Then against the Bucks they shot 45% from 3-point range and Butler knocked down 12 3s on his own. Can Miami keep hitting those shots in Madison Square Garden? They will need to in this series.

3) Bam Adebayo vs. Mitchell Robinson

Mitchell Robinson was the surprise star of the first round, outplaying the Cavaliers’ frontline of Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Robinson was a force of nature last series.

This is a tougher matchup stylistically — watch out for a big Bam Adebayo series.

Robinson was a force defensively against the Cavaliers because he could help off Allen and not pay a price against a non-shooter. Adebayo can hit 12- to 15-footers, the kinds of shots the Knicks dared Allen to take. Either Robinson has to stick with Adebayo and open up driving lanes, or we could see a big series for Bam.

The Knicks beat the Cavaliers because of Brunson and owning the paint. The second part of that equation remains key, but the Heat present new challenges.

Prediction: Knicks in 7. This is a toss-up of a series. I know Jimmy Butler and Jalen Brunson will be spectacular, but I’m less convinced that Miami will get the same kind of series out of Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, Duncan Robinson and the other role players. If that group proves me wrong, Miami wins. I just trust the Knicks’ depth a little more.

Embiid did not practice Saturday, Rivers calls him ‘doubtful’ for Game 1

Apr 29, 2023, 3:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

If Philadelphia is going to get past Boston in the second-round series where Game 1 tips off Monday, it will need MVP-level Joel Embiid.

Which is why it’s bad news that the sprained knee Embiid suffered in Game 3 against Brooklyn still has him sidelined. He did not practice on Saturday and Doc Rivers is not optimistic Embiid can play on Monday.

Embiid is the hub of the 76ers’ offense and led the league scoring 33 points a game this season. However, if he cannot play the bigger loss is on defense where Boston has places to attack — James Harden, Tyrese Maxey — and without Embiid as a rim-protecting backstop it could be rough for Philadephia until he returns. A lot falls on the shoulders of B-Ball Paul Reed until Embiid is back.

It is expected Embiid will play at some point in the Celtics’ series — a series that may be the defacto Eastern Conference Finals — but will the Sixers be in so deep a hole at that point he is too little, too late?

Ja Morant: ‘Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization’

Apr 29, 2023, 1:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — It was the brand the Grizzlies tried to sell: Brash, talented, young, athletic, electric, trash-talking and they backed it up on the court.

Except they didn’t back it up on the court. Friday night, LeBron James and the veteran Lakers showed poise and let their game do the talking in a 40-point blowout win that eliminated Memphis from the playoffs in the first round.

Postgame, a reflective Ja Morant admitted the off-the-court actions — highlighted by his own eight-game suspension for waiving a gun at a club on social media — proved a distraction the Grizzlies could not overcome.

“I just got to be better with my decision-making. Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization,” Morant said.

When asked about his takeaways from being eliminated, Morant returned to that theme.

“My [takeaways] are off the court and on the court. Just, being disciplined. Off the court, it’s about making better decisions,” Morant said. “On the court, it’s about being locked in even more. Being the leader of the team, it starts with me. However I attack any situation, I know my guys will follow. I just have to be better in that area.”

Dillon Brooks, the frontman for the Grizzlies trash talk, was out of the Memphis locker room before the media was let in Friday night — the third straight game he chose not to speak to the media postgame. He is a free agent this summer.

The Grizzlies trash-talking brand became a distraction this season.

Early in the season, Morant assessed the Grizzlies’ chances by saying “I’m fine in the West.” Brooks poked the bear with LeBron James saying he doesn’t respect anyone who doesn’t drop 40 on him. Morant was not only suspended for the gun incident, he is in a lawsuit with a 17-year-old Memphis area player over an altercation at a pick-up game at Morant’s home. And all that is just the tip of the iceberg.

The Grizzlies couldn’t back it up, and the experienced Lakers shrugged it off.

“People gonna talk,” Davis said. “We’ve had some trash talk on the court in the series, but you know, all the talking to media and all that stuff we just go out and let our game talk and play basketball. We try not to get into a back-and-forth with those guys. Obviously, that’s how a lot of times guys kind of get their stuff going. But there’s nothing if the guys constantly talk to you and not say anything back. They eventually stop.”

The Grizzlies have stopped because they are going home, and they have some soul-searching to do this offseason.

