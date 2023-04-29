There will be a Game 7 — Monk, Fox run Kings past Warriors for win

Associated PressApr 29, 2023, 12:29 AM EDT
0 Comments

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Sacramento Kings challenged themselves to play with the very identity that got them this far in the first place: Push the ball in transition, make all the hustle plays, defend with fury.

When Stephen Curry came through on a big 3-pointer or driving layup, the Kings delivered to maintain momentum. Time and again they quieted a raucous crowd counting on celebrating another victorious playoff series.

Not just yet, Dub Nation. Coach Mike Brown’s Kings are determined to do more in their return to the postseason stage – they want to Light the Beam back home in California’s capital.

Malik Monk scored 28 points, De’Aaron Fox added 26 points and 11 assists, and the playoff-newcomer Kings staved off elimination in their first-round playoff series by beating Curry and the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Friday night in Game 6.

Now, a winner-takes-all Game 7 is back in Sacramento on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s a big opportunity,” Fox said.

Rookie Keegan Murray scored 15 points with four 3-pointers and grabbed 12 rebounds for his first playoff double-double, and the No. 3-seeded Kings withstood every scoring surge the defending champions made on their home court and shined in nearly every facet of this one with their special season on the line.

Kevin Huerter, struggling with his shot all series – 20 of 52 coming into the game – hit a 3 with 6:23 to go and another with 4:58 left as Sacramento gave its fans at least one more chance to cheer these upstart Kings.

“This is exactly what I expected and I expect a little bit more from both teams in Golden 1,” Monk said. “We’re going to be prepared.”

Curry scored 29, Klay Thompson 22 and Kevon Looney pulled down 13 more rebounds to give him an NBA-leading 85 this postseason. He was coming off a career-high 22 rebounds in a Game 5 win at Golden 1 Center.

But the Kings, in the postseason for the first time since 2006, answered almost every big play by Golden State in the third quarter and capitalized on regular miscues. They outhustled the Warriors to the boards.

“I thought we played hard but we didn’t play smart. We didn’t execute our game plan,” Looney said. “We know what we needed to do to win. All the small things, getting back in transition, the box-outs, the turnovers, different things like that, we didn’t execute.”

The Kings led 90-80 heading into the final 12 minutes. Curry hit an early 3, only for Trey Lyles to connect moments later. When Curry drove for a layup the next possession, Monk made one of his own.

Curry’s 3 with 9:28 left got Golden State within 99-89 before Fox hit.

Fox’s first points came on a jumper with 2:18 left in the first on his first shot. He then scored again the next time down still dealing with a broken index finger on his shooting hand. He shot 10 for 18.

Sacramento snapped a six-game losing streak on the Warriors’ home floor, dating to a win on Feb. 25, 2020.

“They came out with more force and more energy and they executed better. The right team won, that’s for sure,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “They came in and earned the victory. And now we’ve got to regroup and get ready for Game 7.”

Lyles wound up with 12 points and 10 rebounds as others picked up the slack with Domantas Sabonis in foul trouble. The big man had seven points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 5:17 left.

Fox had been frustrated with his poor fourth quarter in Wednesday’s 123-116 defeat in which he went 0 for 6 from the field and was scoreless – the most shots he had ever taken in a final period without scoring.

Draymond Green came off the bench for a third straight game and received a rousing standing ovation when checking in for the first time at the 6:26 mark of the opening quarter. He had 10 assists.

Both teams took a while to warm up, with Sacramento starting 6 for 23 and Golden State 6 of 19.

The Kings were unfazed.

“We’ve had a great spirit, we have all year. We’ve responded all year,” Huerter said. “We didn’t lose faith. We knew we had a Game 7 back at home. We’re capable of winning in this building. Our offense has been asleep I think most of this series. We just know if we can get back to ourselves we could continue this series. We did that tonight. But our confidence never wavered.”

Here's more on the Warriors

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four
PBT Podcast: Talking first round of playoffs, where do Clippers go now?
2023 NBA Playoffs - Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings
Curry scores 31, silences road crowd again as Warriors win, take 3-2 series...

Three takeaways from Lakers blowout, series-ending win vs. Grizzlies

By Apr 29, 2023, 3:34 AM EDT
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James showed up Friday night ready to end this series.

The Memphis Grizzlies barely showed up.

The result was a 40-point blowout win for the Lakers — 125-85 was the final — where the entire fourth quarter was garbage time. This was the best of all possible outcomes for the Lakers: They won in a game where LeBron and Anthony Davis could watch the fourth quarter from the bench, then they will be home on their couches Sunday watching Kings/Warriors Game 7 while getting a couple more days rest (that series will start Tuesday, with the Lakers on the road).

Here are three takeaways from the Lakers’ Game 6 win ending this first-round series.

1) Another master class from LeBron James and… D'Angelo Russell?

What happened Friday night is what keeps coaches up at night going into a series against the Lakers — LeBron James still has games like this. LeBron didn’t score the most points (22) and he wasn’t the defensive anchor, but he played with a determination from the opening tip that set the tone, and he attacked the rim and got the ball inside.

“I’ve been around some top-tier, elite, top-five in the NBA talent, but Bron man, I’ve never seen anything like it. For him to sustain that all these years…” coach Darvin Ham said, shaking his head.

The Lakers used their size against the shorthanded and overmatched front line of the Grizzlies and scored 52 points in the paint. It was an advantage the Lakers didn’t exploit often enough this series — the Lakers settled for jumpers in losing Game 5 — but LeBron set the tone and the table in Game 6.

With the Lakers attacking the paint and working inside out, players on the perimeter were getting better looks, and D’Angelo Russell took full advantage, scoring a game-high 31 on 12-of-17 shooting with five 3-pointers.

This is why Laker GM Rob Pelinka brought in Russell, he needed the kind of outside shooting Los Angeles lacked early in the season (which led to a clogged lane and choked off the Lakers’ inside game). Russell wasn’t the only Laker thriving — Austin Reaves thought it was Showtime — but Russell was the epitome of a role player stepping up when the team needed it.

2) Davis leads a Lakers defense that ended this series

If he had played in more than 56 games, Anthony Davis would have been in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation this season. As it was, in Game 6 he outplayed the guy who did win it.

Anthony Davis’ play early dominating inside took the Grizzlies out of their game. Memphis shot 29.2% in the first quarter, which included going 4-of-15 in paint. It didn’t get much better in the second quarter and the Grizzlies were 8-of-29 in the paint for the first half.

The Lakers had Davis or LeBron on Dillon Brooks a lot early, which allowed them to help off him and dare Brooks to beat them (he had 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting). It wasn’t just that duo, guys such as Dennis Schroder were locked in defensively as well.

“That side of the ball is gonna get you places,” Ham said. “If you consistent, you play at that level on that side of the ball it’s gonna get you places and get you to the destination that’s at the end of your journey.”

3) Grizzlies are good, growth and roster tweaks can make them great

In the wake of this series loss, there will be an urge for Grizzlies fans to say, “If we just had Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke this would have been different.”

No.

It would have been closer, and the Grizzlies shouldn’t overreact to this loss. However, the flaws exposed by the cauldron of the playoffs went beyond just missing two big men. This team needed leadership and poise on top of more shooting.

“I’ve just got to be better as a decision-maker. Off-court issues affected us a lot,” Ja Morant said.

Memphis is a potential contender, but pressure should mount on the Grizzlies’ front office to round out the roster with the right veterans around their young stars. They need to bring in guys like Kyle Anderson or De'Anthony Melton — two players they let move on or traded last summer. (Both largely for financial reasons — ownership is going to have to step up and pay if Memphis is going to contend.)

Memphis lacks shooting, and with Luke Kennard out for Game 6 due to a shoulder stinger (suffered in Game 5) things were worse. The Lakers didn’t respect the Grizzlies’ shooting, which allowed them to collapse and take away paint with their size. Memphis couldn’t make them pay the price. The Grizzlies need to go out and find shooters, particularly wing shooters.

If one of them takes the roster spot of Dillon Brooks, that would not be the end of the world.

The word maturity was thrown around a lot this series, even by Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins. The Grizzlies’ young stars are maturing, but what the roster lacks is veterans with poise. Guys who can function under pressure and the brightest of spotlights. The Lakers were overflowing with those kinds of role players this series, which exposed the hole in the Grizzlies’ roster.

Tweak the Grizzlies’ roster by bringing in floor spacers, then add Adams and Clarke back, and you have a team that can do more than overwhelm in the regular season. This could be a team that wins big in the postseason, but it will take some smart front office moves.

Here's more on the Lakers

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four
PBT Podcast: Talking first round of playoffs, where do Clippers go now?
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies - Game Five
Grizzlies third quarter run blows open game, keeps season alive with win...

Three things to watch: Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

By Apr 28, 2023, 10:13 PM EDT
0 Comments

This could be the defacto Western Conference Finals: The No. 1 seed vs. the conference betting favorite — +125 to make the Finals — and the team picked by many pundits to come out of the West. Kevin Durant vs. Nikola Jokić.

Here are three things to watch that will decide this showdown between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

1) Deandre Ayton vs. Nikola Jokić

If the Nuggets are going to win this series, they need MVP-level Jokić.

We didn’t see that guy in the first round against the big Timberwolves front line of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Jokić was still very good — 26.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, nine assists a game with a 57.5 true shooting percentage — but he will have to find the next level, his regular season gear, for Denver to have a chance in this series.

Which is where Ayton comes in — he’s had success guarding Jokić in the past (again, relative to peak Jokić). These two faced off in the 2021 West second round and while Jokić dominated the counting stats — outscoring Ayton 100-57 for the series — he couldn’t lead the shorthanded Nuggets to even one win in the series. To get Ayton some rest, Bismack Biyombo gives Phoenix another big body and six more fouls to use on Jokić.

Also, look for the Suns to try and wear Jokić down by dragging him into every pick-and-roll they can, with Devin Booker or Durant handling the rock (and sometimes Chris Paul). On Friday, Jokić was asked how he plans to deal with that.

Jokić had a sprained wrist, and while he says it is not bothering him he wore tape on his wrist for the first time all season during the last series. It’s something to watch.

One other note, the Nuggets were +27 last series with Jokić off the court. If Denver wins this series’s non-Jokić minutes, the Suns are in deep trouble.

2) Can the Nuggets’ depth, continuity expose the Suns’ lack of it?

Phoenix looked a bit better each game against the Clippers (it helps when the other team’s two best players are in street clothes), but there was still a lot of Monty Williams throwing lineups and strategies against the wall to see what stuck. Durant has still played a total of just 13 games in Phoenix and everything is still a bit of an experiment.

The core of this Nuggets team has been together for seven years in the same system. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. missed a season (or most of it) with injuries, but this Denver team knows who it is, what it wants to do, and has the depth and continuity to be flexible. They know their coverages — how they want to handle pick-and-rolls — and are used to different lineups and combinations being on the court together.

Is that enough to wear the Suns down a little and win them a game? There is a long break — Monday to Friday — between games two and three, which will help the Suns’ legs.

While the Nuggets are deeper, they have limited options defensively at key spots. Expect Aaron Gordon to get a lot of time on Durant, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was brought in to guard guys like Booker. However, if those first options don’t work out, there are not a lot of second and third choices for Michael Malone to fall back on.

3) Can Suns win this series from the midrange against Nuggets’ 3-point shooters?

The Phoenix Suns are midrange killers — Durant, Booker and CP3 are all deadly at the shot most defenses want to give up. Against the Clippers, the Suns took just 27.3% of their shot attempts from 3 (the lowest rate in the postseason, a stat via John Schuhmann of NBA.com).

Three is worth more than two. The Nuggets are not 3-point gunners, they were 25th in the league in 3-point attempts per game this season, but they took almost 37% of their shot attempts from beyond the arc in dismissing the Timberwolves. And they can shoot more. They may need to this series — and hit a fair number of them to win. Porter, Murray, KCP are going to get their chances.

If Jokić and a driving Murray can have the Nuggets working inside-out and kicking to open shooters at the arc — and those shooters hit their shots — the math may favor the Nuggets this series.

Just know the Suns will be relentless from the midrange.

Prediction: Nuggets in seven. I never feel comfortable picking against Durant and Booker, and before the playoffs tipped off I picked the Suns to come out of the West. However, after watching their first-round series against the Clippers, I think the depth and holes in the roster are things the Nuggets can exploit enough to win.

This is an almost even series that could swing either way.

Huge EuroLeague brawl between Partizan, Real Madrid leaves Dante Exum injured

By Apr 28, 2023, 6:19 PM EDT
Real Madrid v Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade: Play Offs Game 2 - 2022/2023 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague
Jesus Orihuela/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images
0 Comments

Actual fights in the NBA — not posturing and pushing, but an actual trying to hurt someone fight — are rare. They’re not common in Europe either, but there was a serious bench-clearing one between Partizan and Real Madrid yesterday in a EuroLeague showdown.

One of the critical moments of that was former Celtic Guerschon Yabusele picking former Jazz player Dante Exum up and bodyslamming him to the ground.

Exum was injured during the fight with team doctors saying a tendon in his second toe was ruptured. He had to be helped off the court and later sent this message to Partizan fans.

For his part, Yabusele regretted his actions.

Partizan now leads the best-of-five series against Real Madrid 2-0.

Check out the latest on the Celtics

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six
Three takeaways from Celtics’ Game 6 win eliminating Hawks
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four
PBT Podcast: Talking first round of playoffs, where do Clippers go now?

Could Rockets trade Jalen Green to get established star? It’s reportedly been discussed.

By Apr 28, 2023, 1:58 PM EDT
Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
0 Comments

The best evidence that Houston is moving on to “phase two” and getting out of the rebuilding game was hiring Ime Udoka as coach — this team wants to be in the playoffs next season, not watching them from home.

That means roster changes. The talented but young Rockets finished with 22 wins this season, which is good for the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes but not so much for making the playoffs. While that group will grow, it isn’t fast enough for the wishes of Rockets ownership.

The Rockets’ interest in James Harden is no secret and the feeling is mutual according to some league sources, although discussing Harden’s future before this postseason plays out is premature. The Rockets also are keeping an eye on the situations of Khris Middleton in Milwaukee (player option for next season) and Jaylen Brown in Boston (extension eligible, and he wants the max), reports Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports.

Would the Rockets trade Jalen Green for a star? They have discussed it, Fischer said.

The Rockets, sources said, also addressed the idea of including second-year guard Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, as part of a package for acquiring established star talent.

Two quick thoughts here. First, teams discuss a lot of things internally, preparing for every scenario they can imagine to be as ready as possible for the wildly unpredictable world of NBA free agency. An internal discussion is next to meaningless unless they act on it.

Second, the Rockets should consider trading Green for the right star. Green averaged an inefficient 22.1 points per game last season, shooting 33.8% from 3-point range and a 53.8 true shooting percentage, well below the league average. While his game saw incremental improvement in his second season, at this point he is still a volume scorer. Another team trading an established star and looking for young, up-and-coming potential replacements could see the hyper-athletic Green as someone with the upside to become an All-Star as his game matures and efficiency improves. It’s still about development with him.

The odds are Green is back in Houston next season, although his role could change depending on what stars are coming their way.

Check out more on the Rockets

2023 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron takes over late with key buckets in clutch, lifts Lakers to win over...
Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Reports: Houston Rockets to hire Ime Udoka as new head coach
Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Reports: Udoka to interview for Rockets coaching job; Vogel, Cassell, Borego...