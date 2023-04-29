PRO BASKETBALL TALK | NBC SPORTSPBT Select Team

Embiid did not practice Saturday, Rivers calls him ‘doubtful’ for Game 1

By Apr 29, 2023, 3:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

If Philadelphia is going to get past Boston in the second-round series where Game 1 tips off Monday, it will need MVP-level Joel Embiid.

Which is why it’s bad news that the sprained knee Embiid suffered in Game 3 against Brooklyn still has him sidelined. He did not practice on Saturday and Doc Rivers is not optimistic Embiid can play on Monday.

Embiid is the hub of the 76ers’ offense and led the league scoring 33 points a game this season. However, if he cannot play the bigger loss is on defense where Boston has places to attack — James Harden, Tyrese Maxey — and without Embiid as a rim-protecting backstop it could be rough for Philadephia until he returns. A lot falls on the shoulders of B-Ball Paul Reed until Embiid is back.

It is expected Embiid will play at some point in the Celtics’ series — a series that may be the defacto Eastern Conference Finals — but will the Sixers be in so deep a hole at that point he is too little, too late?

Ja Morant: ‘Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization’

By Apr 29, 2023, 1:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — It was the brand the Grizzlies tried to sell: Brash, talented, young, athletic, electric, trash-talking and they backed it up on the court.

Except they didn’t back it up on the court. Friday night, LeBron James and the veteran Lakers showed poise and let their game do the talking in a 40-point blowout win that eliminated Memphis from the playoffs in the first round.

Postgame, a reflective Ja Morant admitted the off-the-court actions — highlighted by his own eight-game suspension for waiving a gun at a club on social media — proved a distraction the Grizzlies could not overcome.

“I just got to be better with my decision-making. Off-the-court issues affected us as an organization,” Morant said.

When asked about his takeaways from being eliminated, Morant returned to that theme.

“My [takeaways] are off the court and on the court. Just, being disciplined. Off the court, it’s about making better decisions,” Morant said. “On the court, it’s about being locked in even more. Being the leader of the team, it starts with me. However I attack any situation, I know my guys will follow. I just have to be better in that area.”

Dillon Brooks, the frontman for the Grizzlies trash talk, was out of the Memphis locker room before the media was let in Friday night — the third straight game he chose not to speak to the media postgame. He is a free agent this summer.

The Grizzlies trash-talking brand became a distraction this season.

Early in the season, Morant assessed the Grizzlies’ chances by saying “I’m fine in the West.” Brooks poked the bear with LeBron James saying he doesn’t respect anyone who doesn’t drop 40 on him. Morant was not only suspended for the gun incident, he is in a lawsuit with a 17-year-old Memphis area player over an altercation at a pick-up game at Morant’s home. And all that is just the tip of the iceberg.

The Grizzlies couldn’t back it up, and the experienced Lakers shrugged it off.

“People gonna talk,” Davis said. “We’ve had some trash talk on the court in the series, but you know, all the talking to media and all that stuff we just go out and let our game talk and play basketball. We try not to get into a back-and-forth with those guys. Obviously, that’s how a lot of times guys kind of get their stuff going. But there’s nothing if the guys constantly talk to you and not say anything back. They eventually stop.”

The Grizzlies have stopped because they are going home, and they have some soul-searching to do this offseason.

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch

By Apr 29, 2023, 9:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did this year on the opening weekend and has continued throughout — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16: Nuggets won 109-80 (Denver 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Nuggets won 122-113 (Denver 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Nuggets won 120-111 (Denver 3-0)
4) Sun 4/23: Timberwolves won 114-108 in OT (Denver 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25: Nuggets won 112-109 (Denver advances 4-1)

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16: Lakers won 128-112 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Grizzlies won 103-93 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Lakers won 111-101 (Los Angeles 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24: Lakers won 117-111 in OT (Los Angeles 3-1)
5) Wed 4/26: Grizzlies won 116-99 (Los Angeles 3-2)
6) Fri 4/28: Lakers won 125-85 (Los Angeles advances 4-2)

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings won 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: Kings won 114-106 (Sacramento 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: Warriors won 114-97 (Sacramento 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Warriors won 126-125 (Series tied 2-2)
5) Wed 4/26: Warriors won 123-116 (Golden State 3-2)
6) Fri 4/28: Kings won 118-99 (Series tied 3-3)
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, 3:30 (ABC)

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16: Clippers won 115-110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Suns won 123-109 (series tied 1-1)
3) Thu 4/20: Suns won 129-124 (Phoenix 2-1)
4) Sat 4/22: Suns won 112-100 (Phoenix 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25: Suns won 136-130 (Phoenix advances 4-1)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16: Heat won 130-117 (Miami 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 Bucks won 138-122 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Heat won 121-99 (Miami 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24: Heat won 119-114 (Miami 3-1)
5) Wed 4/26: Heat won 128-126 in OT (Miami advances 4-1)

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics won 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Celtics won 119-106 (Boston 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Hawks won 130-122 (Boston 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Celtics won 129-121 (Boston 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25: Hawks won 119-117 (Boston 3-2)
6) Thu 4/27: Celtics won 128-120 (Boston advances 4-2)

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers won 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: 76ers won 96-84 (Philadelphia 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: 76ers won 102-97 (Philadelphia 3-0)
4) Sat 4/22: 76ers won 96-88 (Philadelphia advances 4-0)

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks won 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Cavaliers won 107-90 (series tied 1-1)
3) Fri 4/21: Knicks won 99-79 (New York 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Knicks won 102-93 (New York 3-1)
5) Wed 4/26: Knicks won 106-95 (New York advances 4-1)

Three takeaways from Lakers blowout, series-ending win vs. Grizzlies

By Apr 29, 2023, 3:34 AM EDT
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James showed up Friday night ready to end this series.

The Memphis Grizzlies barely showed up.

The result was a 40-point blowout win for the Lakers — 125-85 was the final — where the entire fourth quarter was garbage time. This was the best of all possible outcomes for the Lakers: They won in a game where LeBron and Anthony Davis could watch the fourth quarter from the bench, then they will be home on their couches Sunday watching Kings/Warriors Game 7 while getting a couple more days rest (that series will start Tuesday, with the Lakers on the road).

Here are three takeaways from the Lakers’ Game 6 win ending this first-round series.

1) Another master class from LeBron James and… D'Angelo Russell?

What happened Friday night is what keeps coaches up at night going into a series against the Lakers — LeBron James still has games like this. LeBron didn’t score the most points (22) and he wasn’t the defensive anchor, but he played with a determination from the opening tip that set the tone, and he attacked the rim and got the ball inside.

“I’ve been around some top-tier, elite, top-five in the NBA talent, but Bron man, I’ve never seen anything like it. For him to sustain that all these years…” coach Darvin Ham said, shaking his head.

The Lakers used their size against the shorthanded and overmatched front line of the Grizzlies and scored 52 points in the paint. It was an advantage the Lakers didn’t exploit often enough this series — the Lakers settled for jumpers in losing Game 5 — but LeBron set the tone and the table in Game 6.

With the Lakers attacking the paint and working inside out, players on the perimeter were getting better looks, and D’Angelo Russell took full advantage, scoring a game-high 31 on 12-of-17 shooting with five 3-pointers.

This is why Laker GM Rob Pelinka brought in Russell, he needed the kind of outside shooting Los Angeles lacked early in the season (which led to a clogged lane and choked off the Lakers’ inside game). Russell wasn’t the only Laker thriving — Austin Reaves thought it was Showtime — but Russell was the epitome of a role player stepping up when the team needed it.

2) Davis leads a Lakers defense that ended this series

If he had played in more than 56 games, Anthony Davis would have been in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation this season. As it was, in Game 6 he outplayed the guy who did win it.

Anthony Davis’ play early dominating inside took the Grizzlies out of their game. Memphis shot 29.2% in the first quarter, which included going 4-of-15 in paint. It didn’t get much better in the second quarter and the Grizzlies were 8-of-29 in the paint for the first half.

The Lakers had Davis or LeBron on Dillon Brooks a lot early, which allowed them to help off him and dare Brooks to beat them (he had 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting). It wasn’t just that duo, guys such as Dennis Schroder were locked in defensively as well.

“That side of the ball is gonna get you places,” Ham said. “If you consistent, you play at that level on that side of the ball it’s gonna get you places and get you to the destination that’s at the end of your journey.”

3) Grizzlies are good, growth and roster tweaks can make them great

In the wake of this series loss, there will be an urge for Grizzlies fans to say, “If we just had Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke this would have been different.”

No.

It would have been closer, and the Grizzlies shouldn’t overreact to this loss. However, the flaws exposed by the cauldron of the playoffs went beyond just missing two big men. This team needed leadership and poise on top of more shooting.

“I’ve just got to be better as a decision-maker. Off-court issues affected us a lot,” Ja Morant said.

Memphis is a potential contender, but pressure should mount on the Grizzlies’ front office to round out the roster with the right veterans around their young stars. They need to bring in guys like Kyle Anderson or De'Anthony Melton — two players they let move on or traded last summer. (Both largely for financial reasons — ownership is going to have to step up and pay if Memphis is going to contend.)

Memphis lacks shooting, and with Luke Kennard out for Game 6 due to a shoulder stinger (suffered in Game 5) things were worse. The Lakers didn’t respect the Grizzlies’ shooting, which allowed them to collapse and take away paint with their size. Memphis couldn’t make them pay the price. The Grizzlies need to go out and find shooters, particularly wing shooters.

If one of them takes the roster spot of Dillon Brooks, that would not be the end of the world.

The word maturity was thrown around a lot this series, even by Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins. The Grizzlies’ young stars are maturing, but what the roster lacks is veterans with poise. Guys who can function under pressure and the brightest of spotlights. The Lakers were overflowing with those kinds of role players this series, which exposed the hole in the Grizzlies’ roster.

Tweak the Grizzlies’ roster by bringing in floor spacers, then add Adams and Clarke back, and you have a team that can do more than overwhelm in the regular season. This could be a team that wins big in the postseason, but it will take some smart front office moves.

There will be a Game 7 — Monk, Fox run Kings past Warriors for win

Associated PressApr 29, 2023, 12:29 AM EDT
0 Comments

SAN FRANCISCO — The Sacramento Kings challenged themselves to play with the very identity that got them this far in the first place: Push the ball in transition, make all the hustle plays, defend with fury.

When Stephen Curry came through on a big 3-pointer or driving layup, the Kings delivered to maintain momentum. Time and again they quieted a raucous crowd counting on celebrating another victorious playoff series.

Not just yet, Dub Nation. Coach Mike Brown’s Kings are determined to do more in their return to the postseason stage – they want to Light the Beam back home in California’s capital.

Malik Monk scored 28 points, De’Aaron Fox added 26 points and 11 assists, and the playoff-newcomer Kings staved off elimination in their first-round playoff series by beating Curry and the Golden State Warriors 118-99 on Friday night in Game 6.

Now, a winner-takes-all Game 7 is back in Sacramento on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s a big opportunity,” Fox said.

Rookie Keegan Murray scored 15 points with four 3-pointers and grabbed 12 rebounds for his first playoff double-double, and the No. 3-seeded Kings withstood every scoring surge the defending champions made on their home court and shined in nearly every facet of this one with their special season on the line.

Kevin Huerter, struggling with his shot all series – 20 of 52 coming into the game – hit a 3 with 6:23 to go and another with 4:58 left as Sacramento gave its fans at least one more chance to cheer these upstart Kings.

“This is exactly what I expected and I expect a little bit more from both teams in Golden 1,” Monk said. “We’re going to be prepared.”

Curry scored 29, Klay Thompson 22 and Kevon Looney pulled down 13 more rebounds to give him an NBA-leading 85 this postseason. He was coming off a career-high 22 rebounds in a Game 5 win at Golden 1 Center.

But the Kings, in the postseason for the first time since 2006, answered almost every big play by Golden State in the third quarter and capitalized on regular miscues. They outhustled the Warriors to the boards.

“I thought we played hard but we didn’t play smart. We didn’t execute our game plan,” Looney said. “We know what we needed to do to win. All the small things, getting back in transition, the box-outs, the turnovers, different things like that, we didn’t execute.”

The Kings led 90-80 heading into the final 12 minutes. Curry hit an early 3, only for Trey Lyles to connect moments later. When Curry drove for a layup the next possession, Monk made one of his own.

Curry’s 3 with 9:28 left got Golden State within 99-89 before Fox hit.

Fox’s first points came on a jumper with 2:18 left in the first on his first shot. He then scored again the next time down still dealing with a broken index finger on his shooting hand. He shot 10 for 18.

Sacramento snapped a six-game losing streak on the Warriors’ home floor, dating to a win on Feb. 25, 2020.

“They came out with more force and more energy and they executed better. The right team won, that’s for sure,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “They came in and earned the victory. And now we’ve got to regroup and get ready for Game 7.”

Lyles wound up with 12 points and 10 rebounds as others picked up the slack with Domantas Sabonis in foul trouble. The big man had seven points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 5:17 left.

Fox had been frustrated with his poor fourth quarter in Wednesday’s 123-116 defeat in which he went 0 for 6 from the field and was scoreless – the most shots he had ever taken in a final period without scoring.

Draymond Green came off the bench for a third straight game and received a rousing standing ovation when checking in for the first time at the 6:26 mark of the opening quarter. He had 10 assists.

Both teams took a while to warm up, with Sacramento starting 6 for 23 and Golden State 6 of 19.

The Kings were unfazed.

“We’ve had a great spirit, we have all year. We’ve responded all year,” Huerter said. “We didn’t lose faith. We knew we had a Game 7 back at home. We’re capable of winning in this building. Our offense has been asleep I think most of this series. We just know if we can get back to ourselves we could continue this series. We did that tonight. But our confidence never wavered.”

