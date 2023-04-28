Three takeaways from Celtics’ Game 6 win eliminating Hawks

The Hawks put up more of a fight than many outside Atlanta expected — and Trae Young reminded everyone of the potential of his game — but in the end the Boston Celtics pulled away in the final minutes to beat the Hawks 128-120 in Game 6. That gives the Celtics the series 4-2.

Here are three takeaways from the Celtics’ Game 6 win.

1) Marcus Smart put the brakes on another Trae Young game

Dejonte Murray returning from suspension made a nice storyline, but if the Hawks were going to force a Game 7 it would be because Trae Young dominated again — and for a half he did. Young had 25 points with four 3-pointers in the first half and it was a one-point game at the break.

Then Marcus Smart happened.

“Marcus was being way more aggressive and wasn’t leaving me as much…” Young said. “In the 2nd half, he was just more connected to me.”

Young had five points on 1-of-13 shooting after halftime, plus he had some ugly moments like a rough time inbounding out of the corner late in the game. It took more than just Smart to slow Young, but this was the kind of team defensive effort that we didn’t see enough of from Boston in the first round —and they had better bring a lot more of those against Philadelphia (more on that in No. 3 below).

2) Boston got a balanced performance, the Hawks got something to build on

Boston is the betting favorite in the East — thanks to the Heat sending the Bucks fishing — and a key reason is depth. There are no obvious, easy-to-exploit holes in their lineup, plus they can get scoring from a variety of places.

That was evident in Game 6: Jaylen Brown scored 32, Jayson Tatum added 30, Smart scored 22 plus played lock-down defense in the second half, Malcolm Brogdon scored 17, and Al Horford had a critical 10 points. There was balance.

Boston will need more of that going forward, but the way the Celtics roster racked up points in Game 6 was a reminder of what makes them dangerous.

For the Hawks, the playoffs were a step forward. They had a turbulent season with Young and Murray not being the natural fit, Hawks’ GM Travis Schlenk being let go, followed by coach Nate McMillan. Landry Fields is now running the front office, while Quin Snyder came in as the new head coach.

Snyder has at least won over Trae Young, which is a big first step.

The Hawks have some hard roster decisions coming up and are open to trading anyone on the roster — including Young. It’s unlikely he gets moved, but this is going to feel different next season with Snyder having a full summer and training camp to put in a more motion-based offense and start holding guys accountable on defense. Snyder has the power and Young has to be on board or he will be gone, but he seems to buy in. Actions will speak louder than words, but it’s a good start.

3) Hawks put up points on Celtics’ defense this series, is that a red flag?

For the first three quarters of Game 6, both teams had an offensive rating above 130 — not much defense was played. Eventually Marcus Smart and company got enough stops to get the win, but it was another poor effort on that end of the court by Boston.

The Celtics had a 115.5 defensive rating for this series, four points higher than their regular season average. Part of that was going up against the Young and the Hawks, who had a top-10 offense this season, but Boston was not the top three defense they were during the regular season. The Celtics were not sharp.

Is that a red flag? Because they are about to face the presumptive MVP Joel Embiid and his 33 points a game this season, plus James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and the third-ranked offense in the league these past 82 games. Philadelphia’s offense has more weapons and is a bigger threat than Atlanta’s.

If the Celtics defend against the Sixers like they did against the Hawks, they will not see the winner of the ’90s throwback Knicks vs. Heat series in the conference finals. Boston’s defense has to be better than it was in the last six games.

Should Budenholzer return? First of many hard choices for Bucks this summer.

Coaches have been fired for a lot less than two consecutive fourth quarters, double-digit lead collapses as the No. 1 seed.

But if — and, more likely, when — we write about the firing of coach Mike Budenholzer in Milwaukee, the final nail in the coffin will be this comment from Giannis Antetokounmpo postgame:

“Double-team him more, try to make him pass the ball. Maybe switch the matchup for a little bit, give Jrue a break. I don’t think as a team we made the right [adjustment] or we didn’t make as many adjustments as we could have against [Jimmy Butler].”

When the star player calls out the coach for a lack of adjustments the writing is on the wall (even if Antetokounmpo’s preferred adjustment — him guarding Butler — was no panacea, but the Bucks needed to try something different). That is the sense from sources NBC Sports spoke to around the league (and has been reported in multiple places), Budenholzer is likely on his way out the door as Bucks coach.

Even though he led Milwaukee to its first title in 50 years just a couple of years ago, the groundwork is there for a change. That includes things like holding on to timeouts late in Game 5 — which surprised even the Heat — to Budenholzer sticking with single-covering Butler, usually with Jrue Holiday, rather than doubling him (something the Bucks did just seven times all series). Then there is Antetokounmpo saying “For me, I think this has been the worst postseason ever.”

The decision to move on is easier for GM Jon Horst and ownership to make when they have a coach in waiting on the bench in assistant Charles Lee — a guy at the top of the list of assistants getting interviewed for other jobs. It’s a change to a guy the players love without bringing in an outside voice.

Changing coaches is the most obvious step in returning to the Finals, but it is just a first step. There needs to be some soul-searching by the Bucks, and the next steps are much more challenging.

The Bucks are caught in a paradox: This is an elite roster but much of its core is old — Brook Lopez is 35, Jrue Holiday will turn 33 in June, Khris Middleton is 31 — and about to get very expensive:

• Lopez is a free agent and will get offers befitting a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

• Middleton has a $40.4 million player option he could opt out of to get the security of multiple years (even if it means taking a slight haircut next season).

• Holiday is extension eligible this fall.

• This September, Antetokounmpo becomes extension eligible as well, with two seasons left on his deal. However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said it’s unlikely Antetokounmpo will extend this fall, rather he will wait to see how things play out before committing to Milwaukee longer.

The paradox is this: To keep Antetokounmpo happy likely means re-signing Lopez and Middleton (and extending Holiday), but that puts this team deep into the luxury tax and makes it difficult to add the quality young, athletic, versatile players they need (especially under a more restrictive CBA).

It’s a paradox other contending teams have found themselves in — going back to the Shaq/Kobe Lakers — an aging core that can contend right now but has a questionable shelf life. How much longer can the Bucks contend with this group — or did the Heat show that maybe they can’t right now and it’s time for a major change? How would that sit with in-his-prime Antetokounmpo?

Those questions may not be keeping Budenholzer up at night much longer. Changing coaches might be the most obvious, easy change Milwaukee can make.

PBT Podcast: Talking first round of playoffs, where do Clippers go now?

We’re approaching the end of an unexpectedly fun and entertaining first round of the NBA playoffs. Remember when we thought the West was going to be wild with upsets but the East was predictable and follow the chalk?

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat thought differently. Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin from NBC Sports dive into all the first-round matchups including the Warriors and Kings, the Heat and Bucks, if the Grizzlies can come back on the Lakers and more.

Then for Corey’s Jukebox, it’s time for the King of Country George Straight to sing one for Kawhi Leonard. That leads to a conversation about where the Clippers go from here after another injury-plagued season and playoffs. Should they run it back, or is it time to move on from the Paul George/Kawhi Leonard era?

Then the duo talk officiating in the playoffs, always a fraught topic this time of year. Finally, the duo talks about what animal — real or imagined — they would take on a quest.

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above (the Christmas games segment) or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Don’t ask Giannis Antetokounmpo if last season was a failure for Bucks

Bucks fans were — make that are — frustrated. They watched their No.1 seed team blow double-digit fourth quarter leads in back-to-back playoff games and get eliminated. Their team, with the supposed best player on the planet and the easier path that had them penciled in for the Eastern Conference Finals, was knocked out by a team that had to come back in the fourth quarter against the Bulls in the Play-In even to be there. What was the point of the first 82 games if Milwaukee couldn’t carry that over to the postseason?

That led to a reporter asking Giannis Antetokounmpo if this season was a failure for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo didn’t like the question and thoughtfully responded as to why.

“There’s always steps to it. You know, Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championship, the other nine years was a failure? That’s what you’re telling me?…

“It’s an old question. There’s no failure in sports. You know, there’s good days, bad days. Some days some days you are able to be successful, some days you’re not. Some days it’s your turn, some days it’s not your turn. And that’s what sports about. You don’t always win, some other other team’s gonna win. And this year somebody else is gonna win. Simple as that. We’re gonna come back next year, try to be better try to build good habits, try to play better, not have a 10 days stretch with [we] play bad basketball, you know, and hopefully we can win a championship. So 50 years from 1971 to 2021 that we didn’t win a championship, it was 50 years of failures? No, it was not. It was steps to it, you know, and we were able to win one.”

Some thoughts on this rant:

• Jordan may not have been the best example for Antetokounmpo to use, with his hyper-competitiveness he probably did see those nine seasons as a failure. Or he tells that story now. At the time, he said “I’m just a human being.”

• There are degrees to things. This would have been a silly question if Milwaukee had made the Eastern Conference Finals and lost in six or seven games to Boston (or Philadephia, or whomever). But falling to a No. 8 seed in the first round is another level of disappointment.

• I largely agree with Antetokounmpo — the “ringzzzz” culture is bad for sports. The binary idea that you win it all or you failed obscures the beauty and joy of the journey, of improvement and growth, that there can be nobility even when falling short. There is more to a team, more to a player’s career than a ring count, and more to a legacy than that (and we obsess over legacy too much, too). As an easy example, Kobe Bryant may have been as ring-driven as any player in league history, but the arc of his story and career, his growth and evolution as a person, is so much more than a resume line on rings won. As fans we can get caught up in narratives and results and miss the beauty of it all, the joy of fandom. This is nothing Zach Lowe didn’t say better so long ago he was working at Grantland, It all remains true.

• The better, bigger questions about the future of the Bucks involve if Mike Budenholzer remains as coach. Or if he should.

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch

The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did this year on the opening weekend and has continued throughout — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16: Nuggets won 109-80 (Denver 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Nuggets won 122-113 (Denver 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Nuggets won 120-111 (Denver 3-0)
4) Sun 4/23: Timberwolves won 114-108 in OT (Denver 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25: Nuggets won 112-109 (Denver advances 4-1)

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16: Lakers won 128-112 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Grizzlies won 103-93 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Lakers won 111-101 (Los Angeles 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24: Lakers won 117-111 in OT (Los Angeles 3-1)
5) Wed 4/26: Grizzlies won 116-99 (Los Angeles 3-2)
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 10:30, (ESPN)
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings won 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: Kings won 114-106 (Sacramento 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: Warriors won 114-97 (Sacramento 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Warriors won 126-125 (Series tied 2-2)
5) Wed 4/26: Warriors won 123-116 (Golden State 3-2)
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, (ESPN)
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16: Clippers won 115-110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Suns won 123-109 (series tied 1-1)
3) Thu 4/20: Suns won 129-124 (Phoenix 2-1)
4) Sat 4/22: Suns won 112-100 (Phoenix 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25: Suns won 136-130 (Phoenix advances 4-1)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16: Heat won 130-117 (Miami 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 Bucks won 138-122 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Heat won 121-99 (Miami 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24: Heat won 119-114 (Miami 3-1)
5) Wed 4/26: Heat won 128-126 in OT (Miami advances 4-1)

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics won 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Celtics won 119-106 (Boston 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Hawks won 130-122 (Boston 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Celtics won 129-121 (Boston 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25: Hawks won 119-117 (Boston 3-2)
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, 8:30 (TNT)
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers won 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: 76ers won 96-84 (Philadelphia 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: 76ers won 102-97 (Philadelphia 3-0)
4) Sat 4/22: 76ers won 96-88 (Philadelphia advances 4-0)

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks won 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Cavaliers won 107-90 (series tied 1-1)
3) Fri 4/21: Knicks won 99-79 (New York 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Knicks won 102-93 (New York 3-1)
5) Wed 4/26: Knicks won 106-95 (New York advances 4-1)