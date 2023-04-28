Huge EuroLeague brawl between Partizan, Real Madrid leaves Dante Exum injured

By Apr 28, 2023, 6:19 PM EDT
Real Madrid v Partizan Mozzart Bet Belgrade: Play Offs Game 2 - 2022/2023 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague
Jesus Orihuela/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images
0 Comments

Actual fights in the NBA — not posturing and pushing, but an actual trying to hurt someone fight — are rare. They’re not common in Europe either, but there was a serious bench-clearing one between Partizan and Real Madrid yesterday in a EuroLeague showdown.

One of the critical moments of that was former Celtic Guerschon Yabusele picking former Jazz player Dante Exum up and bodyslamming him to the ground.

Exum was injured during the fight with team doctors saying a tendon in his second toe was ruptured. He had to be helped off the court and later sent this message to Partizan fans.

For his part, Yabusele regretted his actions.

Partizan now leads the best-of-five series against Real Madrid 2-0.

Check out the latest on the Celtics

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks - Game Six
Three takeaways from Celtics’ Game 6 win eliminating Hawks
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four
PBT Podcast: Talking first round of playoffs, where do Clippers go now?

Three things to watch: Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets

By Apr 28, 2023, 10:13 PM EDT
0 Comments

This could be the defacto Western Conference Finals: The No. 1 seed vs. the conference betting favorite — +125 to make the Finals — and the team picked by many pundits to come out of the West. Kevin Durant vs. Nikola Jokić.

Here are three things to watch that will decide this showdown between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

1) Deandre Ayton vs. Nikola Jokić

If the Nuggets are going to win this series, they need MVP-level Jokić.

We didn’t see that guy in the first round against the big Timberwolves front line of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Jokić was still very good — 26.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, nine assists a game with a 57.5 true shooting percentage — but he will have to find the next level, his regular season gear, for Denver to have a chance in this series.

Which is where Ayton comes in — he’s had success guarding Jokić in the past (again, relative to peak Jokić). These two faced off in the 2021 West second round and while Jokić dominated the counting stats — outscoring Ayton 100-57 for the series — he couldn’t lead the shorthanded Nuggets to even one win in the series. To get Ayton some rest, Bismack Biyombo gives Phoenix another big body and six more fouls to use on Jokić.

Also, look for the Suns to try and wear Jokić down by dragging him into every pick-and-roll they can, with Devin Booker or Durant handling the rock (and sometimes Chris Paul). On Friday, Jokić was asked how he plans to deal with that.

Jokić had a sprained wrist, and while he says it is not bothering him he wore tape on his wrist for the first time all season during the last series. It’s something to watch.

One other note, the Nuggets were +27 last series with Jokić off the court. If Denver wins this series’s non-Jokić minutes, the Suns are in deep trouble.

2) Can the Nuggets’ depth, continuity expose the Suns’ lack of it?

Phoenix looked a bit better each game against the Clippers (it helps when the other team’s two best players are in street clothes), but there was still a lot of Monty Williams throwing lineups and strategies against the wall to see what stuck. Durant has still played a total of just 13 games in Phoenix and everything is still a bit of an experiment.

The core of this Nuggets team has been together for seven years in the same system. Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. missed a season (or most of it) with injuries, but this Denver team knows who it is, what it wants to do, and has the depth and continuity to be flexible. They know their coverages — how they want to handle pick-and-rolls — and are used to different lineups and combinations being on the court together.

Is that enough to wear the Suns down a little and win them a game? There is a long break — Monday to Friday — between games two and three, which will help the Suns’ legs.

While the Nuggets are deeper, they have limited options defensively at key spots. Expect Aaron Gordon to get a lot of time on Durant, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was brought in to guard guys like Booker. However, if those first options don’t work out, there are not a lot of second and third choices for Michael Malone to fall back on.

3) Can Suns win this series from the midrange against Nuggets’ 3-point shooters?

The Phoenix Suns are midrange killers — Durant, Booker and CP3 are all deadly at the shot most defenses want to give up. Against the Clippers, the Suns took just 27.3% of their shot attempts from 3 (the lowest rate in the postseason, a stat via John Schuhmann of NBA.com).

Three is worth more than two. The Nuggets are not 3-point gunners, they were 25th in the league in 3-point attempts per game this season, but they took almost 37% of their shot attempts from beyond the arc in dismissing the Timberwolves. And they can shoot more. They may need to this series — and hit a fair number of them to win. Porter, Murray, KCP are going to get their chances.

If Jokić and a driving Murray can have the Nuggets working inside-out and kicking to open shooters at the arc — and those shooters hit their shots — the math may favor the Nuggets this series.

Just know the Suns will be relentless from the midrange.

Prediction: Nuggets in seven. I never feel comfortable picking against Durant and Booker, and before the playoffs tipped off I picked the Suns to come out of the West. However, after watching their first-round series against the Clippers, I think the depth and holes in the roster are things the Nuggets can exploit enough to win.

This is an almost even series that could swing either way.

Could Rockets trade Jalen Green to get established star? It’s reportedly been discussed.

By Apr 28, 2023, 1:58 PM EDT
Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
0 Comments

The best evidence that Houston is moving on to “phase two” and getting out of the rebuilding game was hiring Ime Udoka as coach — this team wants to be in the playoffs next season, not watching them from home.

That means roster changes. The talented but young Rockets finished with 22 wins this season, which is good for the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes but not so much for making the playoffs. While that group will grow, it isn’t fast enough for the wishes of Rockets ownership.

The Rockets’ interest in James Harden is no secret and the feeling is mutual according to some league sources, although discussing Harden’s future before this postseason plays out is premature. The Rockets also are keeping an eye on the situations of Khris Middleton in Milwaukee (player option for next season) and Jaylen Brown in Boston (extension eligible, and he wants the max), reports Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports.

Would the Rockets trade Jalen Green for a star? They have discussed it, Fischer said.

The Rockets, sources said, also addressed the idea of including second-year guard Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, as part of a package for acquiring established star talent.

Two quick thoughts here. First, teams discuss a lot of things internally, preparing for every scenario they can imagine to be as ready as possible for the wildly unpredictable world of NBA free agency. An internal discussion is next to meaningless unless they act on it.

Second, the Rockets should consider trading Green for the right star. Green averaged an inefficient 22.1 points per game last season, shooting 33.8% from 3-point range and a 53.8 true shooting percentage, well below the league average. While his game saw incremental improvement in his second season, at this point he is still a volume scorer. Another team trading an established star and looking for young, up-and-coming potential replacements could see the hyper-athletic Green as someone with the upside to become an All-Star as his game matures and efficiency improves. It’s still about development with him.

The odds are Green is back in Houston next season, although his role could change depending on what stars are coming their way.

Check out more on the Rockets

2023 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron takes over late with key buckets in clutch, lifts Lakers to win over...
Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Reports: Houston Rockets to hire Ime Udoka as new head coach
Boston Celtics v Golden State Warriors
Reports: Udoka to interview for Rockets coaching job; Vogel, Cassell, Borego...

Clippers GM Frank: ‘We have to get back to honoring and respecting the regular season’

By Apr 28, 2023, 12:39 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Clippers evaluated their season, looked at their stars playing 38 games and less than 1,000 minutes together, followed by an injury-riddled and short playoff run — the fourth time in four years that run ended early — and decided…

They are going to run it back, looking to win with a Kawhi Leonard and Paul George core.

While that may sound like an episode of “Really ?!? With Seth and Amy” to people outside Clippers HQ, it’s what they see as the best path. They are too far down this road to pivot. If you needed proof running it back the plan, Clippers president Lawrence Frank made it clear speaking to the media Thursday. His focus was more on being a better regular season team next season and then carrying that momentum over to the playoffs. Via Law Murray of The Athletic.

“We have to be honest with ourselves, and we have to look in the mirror. It starts with me. And we have to get back to honoring and respecting the regular season.”

That includes having Leonard back by the start of the season. Frank confirmed a torn meniscus and that Leonard was evaluating treatment options, but with a garden variety meniscus tear even the longest recovery would have him back for the start of training camp. Although with Leonard’s knee, is anything ever garden variety?

Frank stuck with his respect the regular season theme. Here’s a longer quote, via Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

“I just think we need to compete harder every single night. I think we owe it to ourselves, we owe it to the fans. We want to be a championship organization and we have to invest deeper into the process. I mean, the last 28 years, the NBA champion has been a top-three seed. So you have to earn it, the regular season matters. And not that our guys don’t think it matters, but I just think we, all of us, starting with me, we can compete harder every day. We can hold each other accountable every day. And that’s what we have to do…

“As a team, in terms of what our goal is, we can compete harder in everything we do. We know we can.”

Leonard and George are under contract for $45.6 million apiece next season with a player option the season after that. Both are extension eligible this offseason and it leads to the question of whether the Clippers would offer an extension that would give them an extension for two seasons beyond the ones they have, essentially locking in four-year, $220 million contacts. If the Clippers don’t extend, both could walk away after next season. With a new CBA coming in that heaps more team-building punishments on teams more than $17.5 million above the tax line (which the Clippers are and would be), the organization has some hard decisions to make about a future direction.

Those decisions include the players around Leonard and George. That starts with Russell Westbrook, who Frank said he wants to return. After his play with the Clippers, Westbrook likely will have options, but he said he liked his experience with the Clippers and being in his native Los Angeles.

The Clippers set up a lot of players on their roster with contracts in the sweet spots for trades between $10 million and $20 million a season — Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr. and Robert Covington. However, how much demand there is for those players, outside Mann, is up for debate. Eric Gordon has a $20.9 million team option for next season, and while Frank said he would like Goron to return it is unlikely they pick him up at that number. Frank and company need to find a way to inject more youth and athleticism into their rotation, which will not be easy under the restrictions of the salary cap.

But they will try because the Clippers are running it back.

And this time they will focus more on the regular season.

Here's more on the Clippers

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four
PBT Podcast: Talking first round of playoffs, where do Clippers go now?
2023 NBA Playoffs - Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns
Tyronn Lue wants to return to Clippers, wants Westbrook with him; Leonard...

 

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch

By Apr 28, 2023, 9:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did this year on the opening weekend and has continued throughout — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16: Nuggets won 109-80 (Denver 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Nuggets won 122-113 (Denver 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Nuggets won 120-111 (Denver 3-0)
4) Sun 4/23: Timberwolves won 114-108 in OT (Denver 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25: Nuggets won 112-109 (Denver advances 4-1)

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16: Lakers won 128-112 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Grizzlies won 103-93 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Lakers won 111-101 (Los Angeles 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24: Lakers won 117-111 in OT (Los Angeles 3-1)
5) Wed 4/26: Grizzlies won 116-99 (Los Angeles 3-2)
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 10:30, (ESPN)
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings won 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: Kings won 114-106 (Sacramento 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: Warriors won 114-97 (Sacramento 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Warriors won 126-125 (Series tied 2-2)
5) Wed 4/26: Warriors won 123-116 (Golden State 3-2)
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, (ESPN)
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16: Clippers won 115-110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Suns won 123-109 (series tied 1-1)
3) Thu 4/20: Suns won 129-124 (Phoenix 2-1)
4) Sat 4/22: Suns won 112-100 (Phoenix 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25: Suns won 136-130 (Phoenix advances 4-1)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16: Heat won 130-117 (Miami 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 Bucks won 138-122 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Heat won 121-99 (Miami 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24: Heat won 119-114 (Miami 3-1)
5) Wed 4/26: Heat won 128-126 in OT (Miami advances 4-1)

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics won 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Celtics won 119-106 (Boston 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Hawks won 130-122 (Boston 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Celtics won 129-121 (Boston 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25: Hawks won 119-117 (Boston 3-2)
6) Thu 4/27: Celtics won 128-120 (Boston advances 4-2)

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers won 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: 76ers won 96-84 (Philadelphia 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: 76ers won 102-97 (Philadelphia 3-0)
4) Sat 4/22: 76ers won 96-88 (Philadelphia advances 4-0)

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks won 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Cavaliers won 107-90 (series tied 1-1)
3) Fri 4/21: Knicks won 99-79 (New York 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Knicks won 102-93 (New York 3-1)
5) Wed 4/26: Knicks won 106-95 (New York advances 4-1)