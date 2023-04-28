Clippers GM Frank: ‘We have to get back to honoring and respecting the regular season’

By Apr 28, 2023, 12:39 PM EDT
The Clippers evaluated their season, looked at their stars playing 38 games and less than 1,000 minutes together, followed by an injury-riddled and short playoff run — the fourth time in four years that run ended early — and decided…

They are going to run it back, looking to win with a Kawhi Leonard and Paul George core.

While that may sound like an episode of “Really ?!? With Seth and Amy” to people outside Clippers HQ, it’s what they see as the best path. They are too far down this road to pivot. If you needed proof running it back the plan, Clippers president Lawrence Frank made it clear speaking to the media Thursday. His focus was more on being a better regular season team next season and then carrying that momentum over to the playoffs. Via Law Murray of The Athletic.

“We have to be honest with ourselves, and we have to look in the mirror. It starts with me. And we have to get back to honoring and respecting the regular season.”

That includes having Leonard back by the start of the season. Frank confirmed a torn meniscus and that Leonard was evaluating treatment options, but with a garden variety meniscus tear even the longest recovery would have him back for the start of training camp. Although with Leonard’s knee, is anything ever garden variety?

Frank stuck with his respect the regular season theme. Here’s a longer quote, via Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

“I just think we need to compete harder every single night. I think we owe it to ourselves, we owe it to the fans. We want to be a championship organization and we have to invest deeper into the process. I mean, the last 28 years, the NBA champion has been a top-three seed. So you have to earn it, the regular season matters. And not that our guys don’t think it matters, but I just think we, all of us, starting with me, we can compete harder every day. We can hold each other accountable every day. And that’s what we have to do…

“As a team, in terms of what our goal is, we can compete harder in everything we do. We know we can.”

Leonard and George are under contract for $45.6 million apiece next season with a player option the season after that. Both are extension eligible this offseason and it leads to the question of whether the Clippers would offer an extension that would give them an extension for two seasons beyond the ones they have, essentially locking in four-year, $220 million contacts. If the Clippers don’t extend, both could walk away after next season. With a new CBA coming in that heaps more team-building punishments on teams more than $17.5 million above the tax line (which the Clippers are and would be), the organization has some hard decisions to make about a future direction.

Those decisions include the players around Leonard and George. That starts with Russell Westbrook, who Frank said he wants to return. After his play with the Clippers, Westbrook likely will have options, but he said he liked his experience with the Clippers and being in his native Los Angeles.

The Clippers set up a lot of players on their roster with contracts in the sweet spots for trades between $10 million and $20 million a season — Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr. and Robert Covington. However, how much demand there is for those players, outside Mann, is up for debate. Eric Gordon has a $20.9 million team option for next season, and while Frank said he would like Goron to return it is unlikely they pick him up at that number. Frank and company need to find a way to inject more youth and athleticism into their rotation, which will not be easy under the restrictions of the salary cap.

But they will try because the Clippers are running it back.

And this time they will focus more on the regular season.

Could Rockets trade Jalen Green to get established star? It’s reportedly been discussed.

By Apr 28, 2023, 1:58 PM EDT
Houston Rockets v Washington Wizards
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
The best evidence that Houston is moving on to “phase two” and getting out of the rebuilding game was hiring Ime Udoka as coach — this team wants to be in the playoffs next season, not watching them from home.

That means roster changes. The talented but young Rockets finished with 22 wins this season, which is good for the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes but not so much for making the playoffs. While that group will grow, it isn’t fast enough for the wishes of Rockets ownership.

The Rockets’ interest in James Harden is no secret and the feeling is mutual according to some league sources, although discussing Harden’s future before this postseason plays out is premature. The Rockets also are keeping an eye on the situations of Khris Middleton in Milwaukee (player option for next season) and Jaylen Brown in Boston (extension eligible, and he wants the max), reports Jake Fischer at Yahoo Sports.

Would the Rockets trade Jalen Green for a star? They have discussed it, Fischer said.

The Rockets, sources said, also addressed the idea of including second-year guard Jalen Green, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, as part of a package for acquiring established star talent.

Two quick thoughts here. First, teams discuss a lot of things internally, preparing for every scenario they can imagine to be as ready as possible for the wildly unpredictable world of NBA free agency. An internal discussion is next to meaningless unless they act on it.

Second, the Rockets should consider trading Green for the right star. Green averaged an inefficient 22.1 points per game last season, shooting 33.8% from 3-point range and a 53.8 true shooting percentage, well below the league average. While his game saw incremental improvement in his second season, at this point he is still a volume scorer. Another team trading an established star and looking for young, up-and-coming potential replacements could see the hyper-athletic Green as someone with the upside to become an All-Star as his game matures and efficiency improves. It’s still about development with him.

The odds are Green is back in Houston next season, although his role could change depending on what stars are coming their way.

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch

By Apr 28, 2023, 9:30 AM EDT
The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did this year on the opening weekend and has continued throughout — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16: Nuggets won 109-80 (Denver 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Nuggets won 122-113 (Denver 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Nuggets won 120-111 (Denver 3-0)
4) Sun 4/23: Timberwolves won 114-108 in OT (Denver 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25: Nuggets won 112-109 (Denver advances 4-1)

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16: Lakers won 128-112 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Grizzlies won 103-93 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Lakers won 111-101 (Los Angeles 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24: Lakers won 117-111 in OT (Los Angeles 3-1)
5) Wed 4/26: Grizzlies won 116-99 (Los Angeles 3-2)
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 10:30, (ESPN)
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings won 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: Kings won 114-106 (Sacramento 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: Warriors won 114-97 (Sacramento 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Warriors won 126-125 (Series tied 2-2)
5) Wed 4/26: Warriors won 123-116 (Golden State 3-2)
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, (ESPN)
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16: Clippers won 115-110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Suns won 123-109 (series tied 1-1)
3) Thu 4/20: Suns won 129-124 (Phoenix 2-1)
4) Sat 4/22: Suns won 112-100 (Phoenix 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25: Suns won 136-130 (Phoenix advances 4-1)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16: Heat won 130-117 (Miami 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 Bucks won 138-122 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Heat won 121-99 (Miami 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24: Heat won 119-114 (Miami 3-1)
5) Wed 4/26: Heat won 128-126 in OT (Miami advances 4-1)

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics won 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Celtics won 119-106 (Boston 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Hawks won 130-122 (Boston 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Celtics won 129-121 (Boston 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25: Hawks won 119-117 (Boston 3-2)
6) Thu 4/27: Celtics won 128-120 (Boston advances 4-2)

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers won 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: 76ers won 96-84 (Philadelphia 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: 76ers won 102-97 (Philadelphia 3-0)
4) Sat 4/22: 76ers won 96-88 (Philadelphia advances 4-0)

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks won 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Cavaliers won 107-90 (series tied 1-1)
3) Fri 4/21: Knicks won 99-79 (New York 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Knicks won 102-93 (New York 3-1)
5) Wed 4/26: Knicks won 106-95 (New York advances 4-1)

Three takeaways from Celtics’ Game 6 win eliminating Hawks

By Apr 28, 2023, 6:26 AM EDT
The Hawks put up more of a fight than many outside Atlanta expected — and Trae Young reminded everyone of the potential of his game — but in the end the Boston Celtics pulled away in the final minutes to beat the Hawks 128-120 in Game 6. That gives the Celtics the series 4-2.

Here are three takeaways from the Celtics’ Game 6 win.

1) Marcus Smart put the brakes on another Trae Young game

Dejonte Murray returning from suspension made a nice storyline, but if the Hawks were going to force a Game 7 it would be because Trae Young dominated again — and for a half he did. Young had 25 points with four 3-pointers in the first half and it was a one-point game at the break.

Then Marcus Smart happened.

“Marcus was being way more aggressive and wasn’t leaving me as much…” Young said. “In the 2nd half, he was just more connected to me.”

Young had five points on 1-of-13 shooting after halftime, plus he had some ugly moments like a rough time inbounding out of the corner late in the game. It took more than just Smart to slow Young, but this was the kind of team defensive effort that we didn’t see enough of from Boston in the first round —and they had better bring a lot more of those against Philadelphia (more on that in No. 3 below).

2) Boston got a balanced performance, the Hawks got something to build on

Boston is the betting favorite in the East — thanks to the Heat sending the Bucks fishing — and a key reason is depth. There are no obvious, easy-to-exploit holes in their lineup, plus they can get scoring from a variety of places.

That was evident in Game 6: Jaylen Brown scored 32, Jayson Tatum added 30, Smart scored 22 plus played lock-down defense in the second half, Malcolm Brogdon scored 17, and Al Horford had a critical 10 points. There was balance.

Boston will need more of that going forward, but the way the Celtics roster racked up points in Game 6 was a reminder of what makes them dangerous.

For the Hawks, the playoffs were a step forward. They had a turbulent season with Young and Murray not being the natural fit, Hawks’ GM Travis Schlenk being let go, followed by coach Nate McMillan. Landry Fields is now running the front office, while Quin Snyder came in as the new head coach.

Snyder has at least won over Trae Young, which is a big first step.

The Hawks have some hard roster decisions coming up and are open to trading anyone on the roster — including Young. It’s unlikely he gets moved, but this is going to feel different next season with Snyder having a full summer and training camp to put in a more motion-based offense and start holding guys accountable on defense. Snyder has the power and Young has to be on board or he will be gone, but he seems to buy in. Actions will speak louder than words, but it’s a good start.

3) Hawks put up points on Celtics’ defense this series, is that a red flag?

For the first three quarters of Game 6, both teams had an offensive rating above 130 — not much defense was played. Eventually Marcus Smart and company got enough stops to get the win, but it was another poor effort on that end of the court by Boston.

The Celtics had a 115.5 defensive rating for this series, four points higher than their regular season average. Part of that was going up against the Young and the Hawks, who had a top-10 offense this season, but Boston was not the top three defense they were during the regular season. The Celtics were not sharp.

Is that a red flag? Because they are about to face the presumptive MVP Joel Embiid and his 33 points a game this season, plus James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and the third-ranked offense in the league these past 82 games. Philadelphia’s offense has more weapons and is a bigger threat than Atlanta’s.

If the Celtics defend against the Sixers like they did against the Hawks, they will not see the winner of the ’90s throwback Knicks vs. Heat series in the conference finals. Boston’s defense has to be better than it was in the last six games.

Should Budenholzer return? First of many hard choices for Bucks this summer.

By Apr 27, 2023, 8:08 PM EDT
Coaches have been fired for a lot less than two consecutive fourth quarters, double-digit lead collapses as the No. 1 seed.

But if — and, more likely, when — we write about the firing of coach Mike Budenholzer in Milwaukee, the final nail in the coffin will be this comment from Giannis Antetokounmpo postgame:

“Double-team him more, try to make him pass the ball. Maybe switch the matchup for a little bit, give Jrue a break. I don’t think as a team we made the right [adjustment] or we didn’t make as many adjustments as we could have against [Jimmy Butler].”

When the star player calls out the coach for a lack of adjustments the writing is on the wall (even if Antetokounmpo’s preferred adjustment — him guarding Butler — was no panacea, but the Bucks needed to try something different). That is the sense from sources NBC Sports spoke to around the league (and has been reported in multiple places), Budenholzer is likely on his way out the door as Bucks coach.

Even though he led Milwaukee to its first title in 50 years just a couple of years ago, the groundwork is there for a change. That includes things like holding on to timeouts late in Game 5 — which surprised even the Heat — to Budenholzer sticking with single-covering Butler, usually with Jrue Holiday, rather than doubling him (something the Bucks did just seven times all series). Then there is Antetokounmpo saying “For me, I think this has been the worst postseason ever.”

The decision to move on is easier for GM Jon Horst and ownership to make when they have a coach in waiting on the bench in assistant Charles Lee — a guy at the top of the list of assistants getting interviewed for other jobs. It’s a change to a guy the players love without bringing in an outside voice.

Changing coaches is the most obvious step in returning to the Finals, but it is just a first step. There needs to be some soul-searching by the Bucks, and the next steps are much more challenging.

The Bucks are caught in a paradox: This is an elite roster but much of its core is old — Brook Lopez is 35, Jrue Holiday will turn 33 in June, Khris Middleton is 31 — and about to get very expensive:

• Lopez is a free agent and will get offers befitting a Defensive Player of the Year candidate.

• Middleton has a $40.4 million player option he could opt out of to get the security of multiple years (even if it means taking a slight haircut next season).

• Holiday is extension eligible this fall.

• This September, Antetokounmpo becomes extension eligible as well, with two seasons left on his deal. However, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said it’s unlikely Antetokounmpo will extend this fall, rather he will wait to see how things play out before committing to Milwaukee longer.

The paradox is this: To keep Antetokounmpo happy likely means re-signing Lopez and Middleton (and extending Holiday), but that puts this team deep into the luxury tax and makes it difficult to add the quality young, athletic, versatile players they need (especially under a more restrictive CBA).

It’s a paradox other contending teams have found themselves in — going back to the Shaq/Kobe Lakers — an aging core that can contend right now but has a questionable shelf life. How much longer can the Bucks contend with this group — or did the Heat show that maybe they can’t right now and it’s time for a major change? How would that sit with in-his-prime Antetokounmpo?

Those questions may not be keeping Budenholzer up at night much longer. Changing coaches might be the most obvious, easy change Milwaukee can make.

