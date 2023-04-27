Don’t ask Giannis Antetokounmpo if last season was a failure for Bucks

By Apr 27, 2023, 12:52 PM EDT
Bucks fans were — make that are — frustrated. They watched their No.1 seed team blow double-digit fourth quarter leads in back-to-back playoff games and get eliminated. Their team, with the supposed best player on the planet and the easier path that had them penciled in for the Eastern Conference Finals, was knocked out by a team that had to come back in the fourth quarter against the Bulls in the Play-In even to be there. What was the point of the first 82 games if Milwaukee couldn’t carry that over to the postseason?

That led to a reporter asking Giannis Antetokounmpo if this season was a failure for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo didn’t like the question and thoughtfully responded as to why.

“There’s always steps to it. You know, Michael Jordan played 15 years, won six championship, the other nine years was a failure? That’s what you’re telling me?…

“It’s an old question. There’s no failure in sports. You know, there’s good days, bad days. Some days some days you are able to be successful, some days you’re not. Some days it’s your turn, some days it’s not your turn. And that’s what sports about. You don’t always win, some other other team’s gonna win. And this year somebody else is gonna win. Simple as that. We’re gonna come back next year, try to be better try to build good habits, try to play better, not have a 10 days stretch with [we] play bad basketball, you know, and hopefully we can win a championship. So 50 years from 1971 to 2021 that we didn’t win a championship, it was 50 years of failures? No, it was not. It was steps to it, you know, and we were able to win one.”

Some thoughts on this rant:

• Jordan may not have been the best example for Antetokounmpo to use, with his hyper-competitiveness he probably did see those nine seasons as a failure. Or he tells that story now. At the time, he said “I’m just a human being.”

• There are degrees to things. This would have been a silly question if Milwaukee had made the Eastern Conference Finals and lost in six or seven games to Boston (or Philadephia, or whomever). But falling to a No. 8 seed in the first round is another level of disappointment.

• I largely agree with Antetokounmpo — the “ringzzzz” culture is bad for sports. The binary idea that you win it all or you failed obscures the beauty and joy of the journey, of improvement and growth, that there can be nobility even when falling short. There is more to a team, more to a player’s career than a ring count, and more to a legacy than that (and we obsess over legacy too much, too). As an easy example, Kobe Bryant may have been as ring-driven as any player in league history, but the arc of his story and career, his growth and evolution as a person, is so much more than a resume line on rings won. As fans we can get caught up in narratives and results and miss the beauty of it all, the joy of fandom. This is nothing Zach Lowe didn’t say better so long ago he was working at Grantland, It all remains true.

• The better, bigger questions about the future of the Bucks involve if Mike Budenholzer remains as coach. Or if he should.

PBT Podcast: Talking first round of playoffs, where do Clippers go now?

By Apr 27, 2023, 1:28 PM EDT

By Apr 27, 2023, 1:28 PM EDT
We’re approaching the end of an unexpectedly fun and entertaining first round of the NBA playoffs. Remember when we thought the West was going to be wild with upsets but the East was predictable and follow the chalk?

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat thought differently. Corey Robinson and Kurt Helin from NBC Sports dive into all the first-round matchups including the Warriors and Kings, the Heat and Bucks, if the Grizzlies can come back on the Lakers and more.

Then for Corey’s Jukebox, it’s time for the King of Country George Straight to sing one for Kawhi Leonard. That leads to a conversation about where the Clippers go from here after another injury-plagued season and playoffs. Should they run it back, or is it time to move on from the Paul George/Kawhi Leonard era?

Then the duo talk officiating in the playoffs, always a fraught topic this time of year. Finally, the duo talks about what animal — real or imagined — they would take on a quest.

You can always watch the video of some of the podcast above (the Christmas games segment) or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch

By Apr 27, 2023, 7:30 AM EDT
The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did this year on the opening weekend and has continued throughout — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16: Nuggets won 109-80 (Denver 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Nuggets won 122-113 (Denver 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Nuggets won 120-111 (Denver 3-0)
4) Sun 4/23: Timberwolves won 114-108 in OT (Denver 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25: Nuggets won 112-109 (Denver advances 4-1)

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16: Lakers won 128-112 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Grizzlies won 103-93 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Lakers won 111-101 (Los Angeles 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24: Lakers won 117-111 in OT (Los Angeles 3-1)
5) Wed 4/26: Grizzlies won 116-99 (Los Angeles 3-2)
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 10:30, (ESPN)
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings won 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: Kings won 114-106 (Sacramento 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: Warriors won 114-97 (Sacramento 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Warriors won 126-125 (Series tied 2-2)
5) Wed 4/26: Warriors won 123-116 (Golden State 3-2)
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, (ESPN)
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16: Clippers won 115-110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Suns won 123-109 (series tied 1-1)
3) Thu 4/20: Suns won 129-124 (Phoenix 2-1)
4) Sat 4/22: Suns won 112-100 (Phoenix 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25: Suns won 136-130 (Phoenix advances 4-1)

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16: Heat won 130-117 (Miami 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 Bucks won 138-122 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Heat won 121-99 (Miami 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24: Heat won 119-114 (Miami 3-1)
5) Wed 4/26: Heat won 128-126 in OT (Miami advances 4-1)

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics won 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Celtics won 119-106 (Boston 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Hawks won 130-122 (Boston 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Celtics won 129-121 (Boston 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25: Hawks won 119-117 (Boston 3-2)
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, 8:30 (TNT)
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers won 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: 76ers won 96-84 (Philadelphia 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: 76ers won 102-97 (Philadelphia 3-0)
4) Sat 4/22: 76ers won 96-88 (Philadelphia advances 4-0)

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks won 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Cavaliers won 107-90 (series tied 1-1)
3) Fri 4/21: Knicks won 99-79 (New York 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Knicks won 102-93 (New York 3-1)
5) Wed 4/26: Knicks won 106-95 (New York advances 4-1)

Curry scores 31, silences road crowd again as Warriors win, take 3-2 series lead on Kings

Associated PressApr 27, 2023, 7:22 AM EDT
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With the hostile crowd roaring and Sacramento making a big push, the Golden State Warriors did what they have done so often over their dynasty.

They silenced a crowd and came away with a back-breaking road win.

Stephen Curry scored 31 points, Draymond Green had his highest-scoring game in more than five years and the Warriors earned the first road win of their series against Sacramento, beating the Kings 123-116 Wednesday night to take a 3-2 lead.

The Warriors won a road game for the NBA-record 28th straight playoff series, encompassing the entire era of Curry, Green and Klay Thompson.

“The experience that they’ve had over the last decade playing in a lot of big games, it’s definitely helpful,” coach Steve Kerr said. “I thought they did a great job tonight of staying poised down the stretch when Sacramento made their run and really made some big plays in the last five minutes to seal it.”

Green had 21 points and seven assists in his first game back in Sacramento since getting ejected and later suspended for stepping on Domantas Sabonis‘ chest in a Game 2 loss.

Golden State now can try to wrap up the series with a fourth straight win at home on Friday night.

“I think this team has really grown together,” Green said. “Every year, that team has to grow together. This year took longer than we normally like. … it’s starting to go well for us.”

The defending champion Warriors showed off their road mettle that had been missing so often this season. Golden State won only 11 games away from home in the regular season and lost the first two games in Sacramento before pulling this one out.

“This is a different team than what we had all year,” Kerr said. “What happened in November and December and January on the road has nothing to do right now. This is the team we’re looking at, is a team that won a championship last year and won a ton of road playoff games. Our guys know how to do it and got it done tonight.”

The Kings trailed by 12 early in the fourth quarter after a layup by Curry but wouldn’t go away. They chipped away at the deficit behind 11 points in the next five minutes from Malik Monk – who went down briefly with what looked like a left knee injury – to make it a one-point game with just over four minutes left.

But the Warriors pulled away late after Monk missed a potential game-tying 3 with 1:04 to play.

Andrew Wiggins made a turnaround jumper to make it a five-point game and Curry put it away with a three-point play with 22.1 seconds left that made it 122-114.

Thompson added 25 points, Wiggins had 20 and Kevon Looney matched his career high with 22 rebounds.

“Big night for us,” Curry said. “You can feel the sense of accomplishment from everyone on the bench and on the floor. … We have work to do. We needed this one.”

De'Aaron Fox scored 24 points despite a broken index finger on his shooting hand, and Monk and Sabonis added 21 points apiece for Sacramento.

Fox went 0 for 6 from the field in the fourth quarter and was scoreless – the most shots he had ever taken in a scoreless fourth quarter.

“Yeah, no doubt,” coach Mike Brown said about whether Fox’s injury impacted him. “He’s shown a lot of toughness being out there in the first place.”

Fox got the start despite breaking the tip of the index finger on his shooting hand late in Game 4. He played with a splint on the finger and showed no ill effects from the injury, making all three of his attempts from long range in the first quarter to help Sacramento build a 10-point lead.

The Warriors got going in the second quarter with Thompson making three 3-pointers during a 12-0 run that helped Golden State take a 60-56 lead at the half.

“It’s kind of like desperation,” guard Davion Mitchell said. “It’s win or go home. … We have to punch them in the mouth first.”

Green was much more aggressive offensively, with his 21 points the most he has scored in a regular season or playoff game since he scored 25 against Phoenix on March 17, 2018. He even made a fadeaway jumper late that had his teammates comparing him to one of the most prolific scorers ever.

“They’re calling Draymond Nowitzki after the fadeaway,” Kerr said of the comparison between Green and Dirk Nowitzki. “Maybe the biggest shot of the game.”

Jimmy Butler scores 42, is elite playmaker and play caller in Heat OT win to eliminate Bucks

Associated PressApr 27, 2023, 6:48 AM EDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jimmy Butler was an extraordinary playmaker while leading the Miami Heat to one of the most stunning first-round playoff upsets in NBA history.

It turns out he also was a heck of a play caller.

Butler scored 42 points and the Heat staged a second straight stunning fourth-quarter rally before winning 128-126 in overtime on Wednesday night in Game 5 to eliminate the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

“We’re a resilient group,” Butler said. “We stick together through everything.”

The Heat advanced to a second-round series with the fifth-seeded New York Knicks, who completed their 4-1 series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier Wednesday. Game 1 is Sunday in New York.

Miami, which had to win a play-in game with Chicago just to get to the first round, became the sixth No. 8 seed to beat a No. 1 seed. The last time it happened was in 2012, when a Philadelphia 76ers team featuring current Bucks guard Jrue Holiday capitalized on Derrick Rose’s knee injury to beat the top-seeded Chicago Bulls.

Two nights after outscoring the Bucks 30-13 in the final six minutes of a 119-115 victory in Miami, the Heat came back from a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit and tied the game on Butler’s layup with half a second left in regulation.

The Heat trailed 118-116 with 2.1 seconds left and called a timeout when coach Erik Spoelstra drew up a play. Butler didn’t like what he saw and spoke up about it. Spoelstra then changed his mind and set up the tying play, which had Gabe Vincent throwing an inbounds pass to Butler, who was waiting underneath the basket to force overtime.

“We’ve practiced variations of that play with a bunch of different guys,” Spoelstra said. “I was going to do a different version of it. He just said, ‘No, let me be that guy.’ I just said, ‘OK, but what if we can’t get that pass.’ He said, ‘I’ll get it. Don’t worry about it.’ ”

Butler delivered, as he did this entire series. He averaged 37.6 points, including a 56-point effort in Game 4.

“He’s desperate and urgent and maniacal and sometimes psychotic about the will to try to win,” Spoelstra said. “He’ll make everybody in the building feel it. That’s why he is us and we are him. That’s the way we operate as well.”

The Heat advanced to a second-round series with the fifth-seeded New York Knicks, who completed their 4-1 series win over the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier Wednesday. Game 1 is Sunday in New York.

Bam Adebayo put the Heat ahead for good by dunking in a putback of Butler’s missed driving layup attempt with 4:44 left in overtime. The Bucks trailed 128-126 and had the ball in the closing seconds, but the clock ran out before Grayson Allen could take a shot as he drove to the basket.

The Bucks had timeouts available but didn’t use them in the closing seconds of overtime. Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said he didn’t regret not using a timeout in that situation. He did regret not calling a timeout with half a second left in regulation after Butler’s basket.

Adebayo had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Gabe Vincent added 22 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 20 rebounds for the Bucks, though he shot just 10 of 23 on free-throw attempts. Khris Middleton added 33 points.

Asked after the game if a first-round playoff exit made this season a failure, Antetokounmpo took issue with the question.

“There’s no failure in sports,” Antetokounmpo said. “There’s good days, bad days. Some days you’re able to be successful. Some days you’re not. Some days it’s your turn. Some days it’s not your turn. That’s what sports is about. You don’t always win.”

Milwaukee led 102-86 after three quarters but shot just 5 of 25 from the floor in the fourth quarter and overtime. This marked the biggest deficit a winning team ever had faced to start the fourth quarter of a series-clinching victory, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The Heat tied the game on two occasions late in the fourth quarter before Middleton made two free throws to put Milwaukee back ahead with 27.8 seconds left.

Holiday made two free throws with 14 seconds remaining to make it a four-point game. Vincent made a 3-pointer to cut the lead to one with 8.4 seconds left.

After getting fouled with 2.1 seconds left, Holiday missed his first free throw before sinking the second to make it 118-116. But Vincent’s outstanding pass to Butler helped force overtime and eventually send the Heat to the second round.

“Everybody who got on that bus believed,” Adebayo said. “I felt everybody believed. And we did something a lot of people thought we couldn’t do.”

