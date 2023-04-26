Nuggets start slow, come from behind to eliminate Timberwolves with 112-109 win

Associated PressApr 26, 2023, 4:44 AM EDT
DENVER (AP) — Michael Malone surveyed the scene Tuesday night and wondered where everyone was – not just Denver’s fans, but the Nuggets themselves.

“Our team was kind of like the crowd tonight – we were late arriving,” Malone said after Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray helped the top-seeded Nuggets overcame a slow start to eliminate the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-109 in Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Anthony Edwards, who led Minnesota with 29 points, hit the back iron on a 27-foot 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime.

The top-seeded Nuggets will face the fourth-seeded Phoenix Suns, who eliminated in the Los Angeles Clippers in five games, in the second round, which begins Saturday night in Denver.

Despite Denver being the better seed, Jokic called the Suns “the favorite to win the championship. They have an amazing, amazing group of guys, well-coached.” He went up and down their roster, saving special praise for Chris Paul, Kevin Durant and Deandre Ayton. “So, it’s going to be a big challenge for us.”

Jokic also applauded the Wolves, who were without top perimeter defender Jaden McDaniels (broken hand) and center Naz Reid (broken wrist) for the series and lost Kyle Anderson to an eye injury in Game 4.

“And they still managed to be in every game except Game 1. That was the only game that was an easy win for us,” Jokic said. “They did a good job. We were just a little bit better this time.”

Jokic had a triple-double and scored 28 points despite missing 21 of 29 shots, and Murray scored 35 points to help the Nuggets overcome an early 13-point deficit and hand Malone his record 25th career playoff victory for Denver, one more than Doug Moe had.

A rainstorm slowed traffic into downtown Denver and an earlier start than normal had fans streaming into Ball Arena a little late.

“I looked up, there’s a lot of empty seats and coaches said, well, the weather’s really bad. But the way we played that first quarter was like a regular-season game,” Malone said. ‘And then slowly but surely, I felt Jamal made a couple of shots. And Jamal plays with so much emotion. And I think he got our team going. … Jamal just wouldn’t quit, you know? And he made big shot after big shot.”

Good thing for Denver, too, because Jokic and Michael Porter Jr. were a combined 11 for 39 from the floor and the Nuggets fell behind by 13 in the first quarter, a sluggish start that stumped Malone.

“I couldn’t put my finger on it as it was going on,” he said. “Was it nerves? Was it the moment? Was it too big for us trying to close out a team? I don’t think it was. We just showed up like we weren’t playing hard. But it was not the necessary physicality and aggression and intensity that is needed to close the team out.

“And I couldn’t believe at halftime we were up by one,” Malone added. “I was like, ‘Wow! We just played that half. And you look at all the numbers and the only reason we were up by one was the foul line.”

A 15-4 advantage at the free throw line helped Denver inch ahead 48-47 at the break. They finished 32 of 36 from the stripe.

Michael Porter Jr. was held without a basket until his dunk with 10:08 left in the game. Jokic missed eight of his first 10 shots 48 hours after tying his career playoff high with 43 points in a Game 4 overtime loss at Minnesota.

Karl-Anthony Towns added 26 points for the Wolves, Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 15 rebounds before fouling out and Nickeil Alexander-Walker chipped in 14 points.

“Guys were super-engaged and it showed,” Wolves point guard Mike Conley said. “And that showed that we’re going to fight no matter what.”

The Nuggets got 14 points from Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown, who was in Edwards’ face on the game-tying attempt at the buzzer. Porter scored all eight of his points in the fourth quarter, including a pair of clutch 3-pointers after missing his first five shots from behind the arc.

The Wolves, who avoided a sweep with an overtime win in Minneapolis on Sunday, jumped out to a 25-12 lead before the Nuggets began chipping away.

“We started slow,” Murray said, “but once they started talking that woke us up. We locked in. We fought back in the second quarter and then I thought we did a good job executing down the stretch.”

A disappointing season came to an end for the Wolves, who were banged up – Karl-Anthony Towns missed 52 games with a calf injury – and never really jelled like they had hoped after the monster trade for Gobert.

“The defining characteristic of this team is that we’ve always played our best basketball when we were in desperation mode,” coach Chris Finch said. “It’s not how you want to live. Again, its all credit to us. We had many points during the season to let go of the rope or give up on the moment but we never ever did.

“So, I love that about our guys. They kept competing. But you know a more mature team doesn’t find itself in those situations as much and that’s a part of our growth.”

Finch added that the Wolves “learned a lot, too, with the two bigs (Gobert and Towns) and everything going into the offseason, I felt like we learned a lot to be able to build around.”

Associated PressApr 26, 2023, 4:55 AM EDT
PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker unleashed a torrent of offense in the third quarter rarely seen in NBA playoff history, hitting shots from every corner of the gym.

The Phoenix Suns needed just about every one.

Booker scored 47 points, including 25 in a spectacular third quarter, to lead the Suns past the Los Angeles Clippers 136-130 on Tuesday night and win the Western Conference first-round playoff series in five games.

“It was spiritual,” Durant said of watching Booker’s third quarter. “I don’t scream too much in games as I get older, but when he hit that 3 at the top of the key, I felt that energy and I know everyone in the crowd felt it. We feed off his aggression.”

The Clippers didn’t go quietly, nearly coming back from a 20-point deficit early in the fourth, hitting four straight 3s at one point to quickly close the gap.

Los Angeles had multiple chances to tie in the final three minutes, but could never convert. Durant made a layup to push Phoenix’s lead to 134-130 and then made two free throws to put the Suns up six with 31.3 seconds left.

“I think it’s a good lesson for us moving forward,” Booker said. “Don’t play with your food. Finish out as strong as you can. Keep playing all the way until the whistle blows.”

Durant finished with 31 points while Deandre Ayton had 21 points and 11 rebounds. Booker shot 19 of 27 from the field.

Durant’s final free throws capped a wild back-and-forth second half that saw the Clippers take a 71-61 lead early in the third.

But the Suns – led by Booker’s stellar shot making – unleashed a powerful wave of offense, pouring in 50 points in the third quarter to take a 111-94 lead into the fourth. Booker made 10 of 11 shots in the rally, including three 3-pointers and a tomahawk fastbreak dunk.

“When he’s going like that, we’re not calling any plays,” Suns coach Monty Williams said.

The flustered Clippers had no answer until it was too late. Norman Powell led Los Angeles with 27 points while Mason Plumlee scored 20 off the bench.

It was a tough night for Russell Westbrook, who scored 14 points on 3 of 18 shooting and had a costly turnover in the final minute, dishing a pass to Terance Mann, who wasn’t expecting the ball.

The Suns will play the top-seeded Denver Nuggets in the second round. Game 1 is Saturday in Denver.

The series took a turn last week when the Clippers announced Leonard had a sprained right knee. The two-time Finals MVP suffered the injury in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2, but his condition worsened.

He missed Games 3 and 4 and the Clippers lost both contests.

But Los Angeles stayed competitive in those games and Tuesday night continued that trend – for a while. The Clippers took a 70-61 halftime lead, led by Powell’s 16 points. Ayton scored 18 for the Suns.

Booker became just the third player in the past 25 seasons to score at least 25 points in a quarter during a playoff game. The others were Damian Lillard (25 in 2019) and Allen Iverson (26 in 2001).

Watch Trae Young drain deep step-back, game-winning 3 to beat Celtics, keep Hawks season alive

Associated PressApr 25, 2023, 11:48 PM EDT
BOSTON — His team trailing by a point and its season on the brink, Hawks star Trae Young got all the encouragement he needed in the huddle during his team’s timeout.

“I just had to trust in what I’ve done my whole life and shoot it with confidence,” Young said.

He did, and kept Atlanta’s season alive.

Young had 38 points and drained a long go-ahead 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key with 2.8 seconds left to help the Hawks cap a late comeback and beat the Boston Celtics 119-117 Tuesday night.

The victory trims Boston’s lead in the first-round playoff series to 3-2 and sends the teams back to Atlanta for Game 6 Thursday. It also means the next round of the East playoffs — where the winner of this series faces the Philadelphia 76ers — will not start until May 1, giving Joel Embiid more time to rest his injured knee.

Young had 16 points in a frenetic fourth quarter, getting support from his teammates who collectively knocked down a series-best 19 3-pointers.

John Collins added 22 points for Atlanta, who played without Dejounte Murray, who was suspended for one game for bumping official Gediminas Petraitis after the end of Game 4.

With Murray out, Young picked up the offensive slack and helped Atlanta keep pace early, scoring nine of Hawks’ first 13 points. By the time the final quarter arrived, Collins got a sense of familiarity watching his teammate.

“I know what time it is. It’s Ice Trae time. He’s clutch. He wants to be in that moment. He wants the big shot,” Collins said. “It’s what he does.”

Jaylen Brown scored 35 points and Jayson Tatum added 19 for the Celtics, who were outscored 37-25 in the fourth quarter. It came after Boston had dominated for three quarters. For the game the Celtics held a 60-38 scoring edge in the paint and 24-8 in transition.

A sloppy finish made it all for not.

“We had some boneheaded plays, some fouls. Gave them some opportunities to get going,” Brown said. “We just gotta finish the game.”

Derrick White put the Celtics in front 117-116 with 7.3 second remaining, setting up a final possession for the Hawks. The ball went to Young in the backcourt, who dribbled into the front court and knocked down a 29-footer over Brown.

The Celtics bobbled their initial inbounds pass and had another chance with 0.5 seconds left, but Tatum’s fading 3-point try found only air as time expired.

Brown, who has been recovering from a late-season facial fracture, went unmasked for most of the Celtics’ victory in Game 4, saying he found energy after taking it off during a 31-point scoring night.

He wore it again for Game 5 and maintained the same intensity, leading all scorers with 23 first-half points.

Atlanta trailed by 13 before tying the game at 111 on a 3-pointer Young.

As the Hawks began to mount their run, fans inside TD Garden began peppering him with expletive-laced chants.

“When people do that I think that’s just total respect. I mean, they aren’t doing that to everybody,” he said.

Boston pushed the ball up the court and got the ball to Robert Williams, who dropped in a layup. He was fouled but missed his ensuing free throw.

The score was still 113-111 when Young drove and was fouled by Al Horford. Tatum took issue with the call and was whistled for a technical foul. Young hit all three free throws to put the Hawks in front 114-113.

Brown turned it over, then misfired on a driving layup. Atlanta’s next possession ended in a jump ball that was controlled by Boston. Williams scored on a layup to put the Celtics back in the lead with 25 seconds left.

Young was fouled again with 15.8 seconds remaining and connected on two more free throws.

The Celtics called a timeout. The ensuing play wound up with White driving to the basket. He was fouled and went to the line for what appeared to be the game-winning free throws.

Young had other plans.

“You can tell, you look in his eyes and there was a calm,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “Sometimes that happens in the middle of a storm.”

Young now has 60 fourth-quarter points in the series.

Magic’s Paolo Banchero wins Rookie of the Year in landslide

By Apr 25, 2023, 9:22 PM EDT
Orlando Magic v Miami Heat
Megan Briggs/Getty Images
The result wasn’t a surprise — Paolo Banchero was this class’s standout rookie from the season’s opening tip. Maybe the only surprise is it wasn’t unanimous.

The Magic’s Banchero won the Rookie of the Year award in a landslide, getting 98 of the 100 first-place votes.

Jalen Williams from the Thunder came in second and Jazz center Walker Kessler was third (Kessler got the other two first-place votes. Only the Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurian, the Kings’ Keegan Murray, and the Pistons’ Jaden Ivey also got votes. Here’s a look at the voting:

What separated Banchero from the pack for me — he was on top of my ballot — was more was asked of him than any other rookie. The Magic gave him the keys to the franchise and asked him to be the primary shot creator from Day One. Banchero finished the season averaging 20 points,6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game.

While Banchero’s efficiency slipped as the season went on — and at the same time Williams and Kessler’s numbers got better — this race was never close because of the load Banchero was asked to carry. Williams and Kessler played roles off the primary shot creators on their teams, Banchero had to be that shot creator.

Williams averaged 14.1 points a game for the Thunder and will be part of whatever is built around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in OKC. Kessler may have been better this year than the guy he was traded for, Rudy Gobert.

Kings’ De’Aaron Fox on Game 5: ‘There’s no if, ands or buts… I’m playing’

By Apr 25, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT
De'Aaron Fox has been the Sacramento Kings’ offense this postseason. With Domantas Sabonis struggling to find room to operate (thank Draymond Green and Kevon Looney for that), Fox has taken on the offense and is averaging 31.5 points, seven assists, and six rebounds a game.

Which is why it seemed devastating news that Fox had fractured the tip of his index finger in the final minutes of Game 4. While he was officially listed as doubtful, Fox himself said Tuesday he would play in Wednesday night’s critical Game 5 (the Warriors and Kings are tied 2-2).

Fox suffered an avulsion fracture — where a muscle pulls away and takes a small piece of bone with it — but players such as Kobe Bryant have played through this injury before, according to Jeff Stotts at InStreetClothes.com (who has a database of NBA injuries dating back more than a decade). If Fox can play, his shooting touch and handles could be impacted, but he may be able to play.

The injury appeared to happen with 4:35 left in Game 4, when Fox followed through after a whistle and Kevon Looney tried to block the shot. It was inadvertent contact.

The Kings and Warriors are tied 2-2 in what has been the most evenly-matched first-round series. Game 5 is set for Wednesday night.

