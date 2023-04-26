Grizzlies third quarter run blows open game, keeps season alive with win over Lakers

By Apr 26, 2023, 11:31 PM EDT
The score was 75-74 Memphis with 4:10 left in the third quarter of Game 5, which suddenly looked like Game 4 — one headed down to the wire.

Then the Grizzlies closed out the third on a 19-2 run. That carried over to the fourth and quickly the Grizzlies were up by 25, and it was a party in Memphis.

Although the Grizzlies’ season-long struggles in the fourth quarter made it a little more interesting than expected — which meant LeBron James and Anthony Davis played more minutes down the stretch — but the Grizzlies went on to win 116-99.

The Lakers still lead the series, which is now 3-2 and headed back to Los Angeles for Game 6 on Friday night.

What happened at 4:10 in the third is that Anthony Davis was subbed out for Troy Brown, and the Lakers bench — which has been impressive through this series — came up flat. Austin Reaves finished with 17 points but was 4-of-13 shooting. D'Angelo Russell had 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting, and even LeBron James was 5-of-17 for the game, 1-of-9 from 3 with five turnovers.

“Tonight, I was s***,” LeBron said. “And I’ll be better in Game 6.”

At the same time Desmond Bane and Ja Morant were energized and combined for 64 points.

Jaren Jackson Jr. added 18 points and 10 rebounds.

More than their stars stepping up, the Grizzlies showed the maturity they had lacked this postseason — that coach Taylor Jenkins called them out for. The question is can the Grizzlies show that composure on the road, when the Lakers crowd is cheering every Dillon Brooks miss or Rui Hachimura 3-pointer?

There are other questions for both teams in a pivotal Game 6. Can Bane stay this hot (69 points over two games)? Will the lack of shooting from Brooks — 2-of-10 from 3 on Wednesday — and the Laker backing off him, daring him to shoot, and clogging the lane, come back to bite Memphis? With LeBron and Davis carrying a heavy workload and the series now on an every-other-day schedule, will their legs hold up for a full 48 minutes?

LeBron’s record in close-out games — 40-11 after Wednesday — suggests he will bring it in Game 6. Just like he did in Game 4. The challenge is on the Grizzlies to meet his level if they want to be seen as an elite team.

Associated PressApr 26, 2023, 11:47 PM EDT
CLEVELAND — Once he and his teammates were done finishing off the Cavs, Jalen Brunson slipped on a T-shirt with a photo of former Knicks All-Star John Starks on the front screaming while hanging from the rim.

Before looking ahead, New York remembered its past – the good and the bad.

For only second time in 23 years, the Knicks are moving on in the NBA playoffs.

Brunson scored 23 points, RJ Barrett added 21 and New York showed its toughness and depth while downing the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 in Game 5 on Wednesday night to advance to the second round for the first time since 2013.

The Knicks easily controlled a series that was more one-sided than expected, even after Julius Randle aggravated his left ankle injury and missed the second half.

The series victory had extra meaning for Brunson, whose father, Rick, played point guard for the Knicks from 1999-2001.

“I thought about that today. It’s a really cool experience, knowing that my Dad played here,” Brunson said. “He didn’t lead that team, but he was on that team that got to the Finals. It’s special and the connection with my Dad and everything, it’s all full circle. It’s really special.”

New York won the opener at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, overpowered the Cavs twice at noisy Madison Square Garden and then returned to Cleveland to finish the job. The fifth-seeded Knicks will meet the Miami-Milwaukee winner next.

Brunson was the consistent ingredient throughout the series for the Knicks, who signed the stocky guard as a free agent last summer before their attempt to acquire Donovan Mitchell in a trade from Utah fell apart and he landed in Cleveland.

Brunson averaged 24 points in the series and led New York in scoring all four wins while outplaying Mitchell for the second straight postseason. Last year, Brunson was with Dallas when he got the best of Mitchell.

Only a month ago, it appeared the Knicks’ season was in serious trouble. Brunson missed 10 games down the stretch with hand and foot injuries and Randle sat out with a sprained ankle.

But New York got healthy and is suddenly a major threat in the wide-open East. Depending on the outcome of the Heat-Bucks series, the Knicks could host Game 1 as early as Sunday.

The Garden will rock deeper into the spring, and that’s all coach Tom Thibodeau and his gritty team could ask for.

“The tradition of the Knicks, not only what it means to the city and the league,” he said. “We have the best fans, best city, best arena. They respond to the way this team plays. It plays hard. It plays smart and it plays together.”

Mitchell scored 28 and Darius Garland 21 for the Cavs, who won 51 games during the regular season but whose inexperience showed throughout their first playoff series in five years. The Cavs weren’t ready.

A bigger issue, though, seemed to be Cleveland’s toughness. The Cavs got pushed around and outrebounded in all four losses, including 48-30 in the clincher.

“For it to end this way, it doesn’t feel right,” Mitchell said. “They outplayed us. It’s as simple as that. They did their job and we didn’t. For me, personally, I don’t feel like I was the player I needed to be for this group. I just didn’t deliver.”

New York center Mitchell Robinson finished with`18 rebounds – 11 offensive – in Game 5 and the 7-footer didn’t shy away from calling out the Cavs for being soft after Game 3, saying they appeared to be shaken.

“We weren’t physical enough,” Garland said. “We didn’t punch first. We were always getting punched.”

Cleveland hoped to recapture some of its 2016 magic and overcome a 3-1 deficit like LeBron James and the Cavs did in the NBA Finals to shock Golden State. But Brunson, Barrett and the rest of the Knicks had other plans.

They closed out the Cavs in the second half without Randle.

The All-Star forward left late in the second quarter after aggravating a sprained left ankle and didn’t return. Obi Toppin started in his place and scored 12 points in the third quarter as the Knicks opened an 18-point lead.

New York never let Cleveland get closer than six in the fourth, much to the delight of several hundred Knicks fans who celebrated behind their bench.

Randle was moving as well as he had in the series before going down.

After trying to block Caris LeVert’s jumper, he landed awkwardly and stayed on the floor for a few minutes while being checked. Randle was helped to his feet but defiantly walked off the floor and to the locker room for treatment.

Turns out, the Knicks didn’t need him and he’ll now have extra time recover.

Thibodeau said Randle will undergo further tests on Thursday.

Anthony Edwards cited for throwing chair, hitting security guard after Game 5 loss

By Apr 26, 2023, 9:19 PM EDT
DENVER NUGGETS VS MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES, NBA PLAYOFFS
AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images
It was a moment of frustration and may have been unintentional, but it still earned Anthony Edwards a citation.

Edwards missed a potential game-tying three at the buzzer that could have extended the Timberwolves’ season and he sprinted off the court afterward, and then picked up a padded folding chair and threw it with a spin, hitting a security guard.

Edwards was given a citation after the game. Denver police confirmed the incident and citation Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan.

Denver Police Department’s Jay Casillas told Denver Sports on Wednesday that Edwards swung a folding chair and struck two women who were working at the time. Police say both women were injured, neither seriously.

Denver Police reportedly held the T-Wolves bus up following the game to cite Edwards, according to a source on the scene.

“We are aware of the alleged incident regarding Anthony Edwards following Game 5 in Denver and are in the process of gathering more information. We have no further comment at this moment,” the Timberwolves said in a statement.

While Edwards emerged as the cornerstone of the Timberwolves this season — not the future but the present of this team — he still shows moments of immaturity. Running off the court without shaking hands after the series and throwing a chair follows that pattern for the 21-year-old.

Trail Blazers — finally — to launch own G-League team next fall

By Apr 26, 2023, 4:33 PM EDT
Sacramento Kings v Portland Trail Blazers
Steve Dykes/Getty Images
During a funky last couple of seasons in Portland — with a rash of injuries and an attempt to restructure the team — the Trail Blazers have called up 13 players from the G-Leauge. They had to pluck all those players off other teams’ G-League affiliates because Portland didn’t have its own.

Finally that is about to change. The Trail Blazers will form a G-League team of their own for next season, the team announced Wednesday. That team will play at the University of Portland’s Chiles Center.

“It was very important to our organization to enter the G League with an affiliate here in Portland and strategically strengthen our dedication to player development,” Joe Cronin, the Trail Blazers General Manager, said in a statement. “I would especially like to thank Jody Allen, who is aligned with Dewayne Hankins and myself, to make it a priority to have this team ready for next season as it will serve not only as a developmental tool for players but also for aspiring coaches and staff while we continue to be a mainstay in the community as a whole.”

“I’m excited to welcome Jody Allen and the Trail Blazers ownership group to the NBA G League family,” said NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim in the same statement. “The NBA G League continues to grow to meet the developmental demands of NBA teams, and today’s announcement is further proof of the value the league provides to the NBA every day. I can’t wait to watch the team tip off at the Chiles Center next season.”

What this gives the team is a place the Trail Blazers can develop young players under their own control, with their own coaches — and a place the front office staff can easily keep tabs on the guys in person by watching practices and games. With teams having three two-way contracts allowed in the new CBA — and a rebuild coming eventually in Portland whenever the Damian Lillard era ends — this was the smart move.

It’s a sign that Portland is serious about developing talent. Also, when Allen eventually sells the team, this adds to that value.

Tyronn Lue wants to return to Clippers, wants Westbrook with him; Leonard has torn meniscus

By Apr 26, 2023, 1:02 PM EDT
Tyronn Lue was frustrated at points this season. Understandably. With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in and out of the lineup — not to mention role players missing a normal amount of time — it felt like he was as much circus juggler as coach. It led to whispers around the league he could walk away from Los Angeles after this season.

After the Clippers were eliminated from the playoffs Tuesday, Lue was asked point-blank, “Do you expect to be this team’s coach next year?”

“Yes, sir.”

Lue talked a lot about next season in his postgame remarks. One part of the future he did not discuss was Kawhi Leonard, who was the best player on the court for the first two games of the first-round series against the Suns — outplaying Kevin Durant and Devin Booker — before missing the rest of the series what was described as knee soreness (and the Clippers losing three straight, with Paul George out as well). Wednesday morning Shams Charania reported Leonard has a torn meniscus.

Leonard and George both have fully guaranteed contracts for next season at $45.6 million per man, plus player options for the 2024-25 season. Both are extension eligible this summer, which leads to some interesting choices for the Clippers.

Also under contract for next season are Norman Powell, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr. and Robert Covington — all making at least $10 million. Eric Gordon has a non-guaranteed $20 million for next season (June 28 guarantee date). Expect some shakeups in that group.

One name not on that list was a guy Lue was clear he hopes to see return — Russell Westbrook. Cast off by the Lakers, he fit in with the other team in Los Angeles and showed he could still contribute to winning basketball.

“Bringing Russ here really, really saved our season as far as making the playoffs, having this run we had in the Playoffs,” Lue said. He really saved us. Hats off to Russ for bringing it every single night…

“Hopefully guys can see that Russ still has a lot left in the tank. Hopefully he’s back with us next year. Then again, this has opened eyes for a lot of the teams, give him an opportunity if he can go out there and really get paid. But I want him back for sure.”

Westbrook sounded like a guy who wants to return.

“This will be probably my first time actually in my career being able to make situations, make a decision,” Westbrook said. “One thing I do tell you is that I love it here. I love the people, just the fans overall embracing not just me but my family and close friends. I know, end of the year, a lot of things have happened, but I’m grateful. I definitely love being here.”

While things on the court didn’t work with the Lakers, Westbrook never waivered saying how happy he was to be playing in his home city and how much being with his family here meant to him. That continued with the Clippers.

But it always comes down to money — and that’s where the Clippers will feel the pinch under the new CBA.

The Clippers have a $201.8 million projected payroll for next season, which would be the highest in league history, and that does not include Westbrook at more than the minimum — the Clippers would be $39.9 million over the luxury cap line. While the new tax rules are being phased in over a couple of years they include no access to the midlevel exception contract (not even the taxpayer MLE), teams over the second tax apron ($17.5 million over the tax line) also cannot aggregate contracts in trades, cannot access the buyout market, and can only trade draft picks six years out (not seven, as non-tax teams can). That is just the start of the restrictions, there are others.

The bottom line: The Clippers can’t go on spending and watching Steve Ballmer shrug at the bills, not and sustain what they have. Also, bringing back Westbrook could be ridiculously expensive.

The sense around the league is the Clippers will largely run it back, make one more run at it with this often-injured core, then make the hard choices. They might even offer Leonard and George a short-term contract extension to stabilize things.

It appears Tyronn Lue will be around for all of that.

