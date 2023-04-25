Watch Trae Young drain deep step-back, game-winning 3 to beat Celtics, keep Hawks season alive

Associated PressApr 25, 2023, 11:48 PM EDT
BOSTON (AP) — His team trailing by a point and its season on the brink, Hawks star Trae Young got all the encouragement he needed in the huddle during his team’s timeout.

“I just had to trust in what I’ve done my whole life and shoot it with confidence,” Young said.

He did, and kept Atlanta’s season alive.

Young had 38 points and drained a long go-ahead 3-pointer from beyond the top of the key with 2.8 seconds left to help the Hawks cap a late comeback and beat the Boston Celtics 119-117 Tuesday night.

The victory trims Boston’s lead in the first-round playoff series to 3-2 and sends the teams back to Atlanta for Game 6 Thursday. It also means the next round of the East playoffs — where the winner of this series faces the Philadelphia 76ers — will not start until May 1, giving Joel Embiid more time to rest his injured knee.

Young had 16 points in a frenetic fourth quarter, getting support from his teammates who collectively knocked down a series-best 19 3-pointers.

John Collins added 22 points for Atlanta, who played without Dejounte Murray, who was suspended for one game for bumping official Gediminas Petraitis after the end of Game 4.

With Murray out, Young picked up the offensive slack and helped Atlanta keep pace early, scoring nine of Hawks’ first 13 points. By the time the final quarter arrived, Collins got a sense of familiarity watching his teammate.

“I know what time it is. It’s Ice Trae time. He’s clutch. He wants to be in that moment. He wants the big shot,” Collins said. “It’s what he does.”

Jaylen Brown scored 35 points and Jayson Tatum added 19 for the Celtics, who were outscored 37-25 in the fourth quarter. It came after Boston had dominated for three quarters. For the game the Celtics held a 60-38 scoring edge in the paint and 24-8 in transition.

A sloppy finish made it all for not.

“We had some boneheaded plays, some fouls. Gave them some opportunities to get going,” Brown said. “We just gotta finish the game.”

Derrick White put the Celtics in front 117-116 with 7.3 second remaining, setting up a final possession for the Hawks. The ball went to Young in the backcourt, who dribbled into the front court and knocked down a 29-footer over Brown.

The Celtics bobbled their initial inbounds pass and had another chance with 0.5 seconds left, but Tatum’s fading 3-point try found only air as time expired.

Brown, who has been recovering from a late-season facial fracture, went unmasked for most of the Celtics’ victory in Game 4, saying he found energy after taking it off during a 31-point scoring night.

He wore it again for Game 5 and maintained the same intensity, leading all scorers with 23 first-half points.

Atlanta trailed by 13 before tying the game at 111 on a 3-pointer Young.

As the Hawks began to mount their run, fans inside TD Garden began peppering him with expletive-laced chants.

“When people do that I think that’s just total respect. I mean, they aren’t doing that to everybody,” he said.

Boston pushed the ball up the court and got the ball to Robert Williams, who dropped in a layup. He was fouled but missed his ensuing free throw.

The score was still 113-111 when Young drove and was fouled by Al Horford. Tatum took issue with the call and was whistled for a technical foul. Young hit all three free throws to put the Hawks in front 114-113.

Brown turned it over, then misfired on a driving layup. Atlanta’s next possession ended in a jump ball that was controlled by Boston. Williams scored on a layup to put the Celtics back in the lead with 25 seconds left.

Young was fouled again with 15.8 seconds remaining and connected on two more free throws.

The Celtics called a timeout. The ensuing play wound up with White driving to the basket. He was fouled and went to the line for what appeared to be the game-winning free throws.

Young had other plans.

“You can tell, you look in his eyes and there was a calm,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “Sometimes that happens in the middle of a storm.”

Young now has 60 fourth-quarter points in the series.

Dejounte Murray on what led up to bumping referee, suspension: 'A lot'
NBA suspends Hawks' Dejounte Murray for bumping referee

Magic’s Paolo Banchero wins Rookie of the Year in landslide

By Apr 25, 2023, 9:22 PM EDT
The result wasn’t a surprise — Paolo Banchero was this class’s standout rookie from the season’s opening tip. Maybe the only surprise is it wasn’t unanimous.

The Magic’s Banchero won the Rookie of the Year award in a landslide, getting 98 of the 100 first-place votes.

Jalen Williams from the Thunder came in second and Jazz center Walker Kessler was third (Kessler got the other two first-place votes. Only the Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurian, the Kings’ Keegan Murray, and the Pistons’ Jaden Ivey also got votes. Here’s a look at the voting:

What separated Banchero from the pack for me — he was on top of my ballot — was more was asked of him than any other rookie. The Magic gave him the keys to the franchise and asked him to be the primary shot creator from Day One. Banchero finished the season averaging 20 points,6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game.

While Banchero’s efficiency slipped as the season went on — and at the same time Williams and Kessler’s numbers got better — this race was never close because of the load Banchero was asked to carry. Williams and Kessler played roles off the primary shot creators on their teams, Banchero had to be that shot creator.

Williams averaged 14.1 points a game for the Thunder and will be part of whatever is built around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in OKC. Kessler may have been better this year than the guy he was traded for, Rudy Gobert.

2023 PBT Awards: Paolo Banchero for Rookie of the Year
Udonis Haslem scores 24 in final game, steps away after two decades, changing...
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics finish season on top, Bucks a close second

Kings’ De’Aaron Fox on Game 5: ‘There’s no if, ands or buts… I’m playing’

By Apr 25, 2023, 5:59 PM EDT
De'Aaron Fox has been the Sacramento Kings’ offense this postseason. With Domantas Sabonis struggling to find room to operate (thank Draymond Green and Kevon Looney for that), Fox has taken on the offense and is averaging 31.5 points, seven assists, and six rebounds a game.

Which is why it seemed devastating news that Fox had fractured the tip of his index finger in the final minutes of Game 4. While he was officially listed as doubtful, Fox himself said Tuesday he would play in Wednesday night’s critical Game 5 (the Warriors and Kings are tied 2-2).

Fox suffered an avulsion fracture — where a muscle pulls away and takes a small piece of bone with it — but players such as Kobe Bryant have played through this injury before, according to Jeff Stotts at InStreetClothes.com (who has a database of NBA injuries dating back more than a decade). If Fox can play, his shooting touch and handles could be impacted, but he may be able to play.

The injury appeared to happen with 4:35 left in Game 4, when Fox followed through after a whistle and Kevon Looney tried to block the shot. It was inadvertent contact.

The Kings and Warriors are tied 2-2 in what has been the most evenly-matched first-round series. Game 5 is set for Wednesday night.

Kings' De'Aaron Fox fractured index finger during Game 4, officially...
Playoffs Notebook: Are the Suns contenders and other thoughts from around...

Dejounte Murray on what led up to bumping referee, suspension: ‘A lot’

By Apr 25, 2023, 1:29 PM EDT
Ask players what frustrates them most about NBA referees and it’s not the missed calls (although that has its moments). Instead at the top of the list of complaints is the lack of ability to have a conversation about those calls, those decisions. A younger generation of officials appears to have been trained not to discuss calls or have a dialogue with players, and while the players can add to that tension with a lack of respect at points, many want to have a rational conversation and feel they get a “talk to the hand” moment instead.

Keep that in mind as you read what the Hawks’ Dejonte Murray said about what led up to his Game 5 suspension after bumping into official Gediminas Petraitis and yelling at him.

“It was a lot that led up to it. A lot. You know, a lot of ignoring, a lot of brushing me off, brushing my teammates off, just asking questions of how we could be better. And even just with that, you know, this individual goes back to San Antonio [Murray’s previous team] where, I don’t know why that person treated me the way he treated me over the years…

“I’m just a guy that likes to have conversations, especially with the referees. You ask 98% of the refs why they greet me before games, they’ll tell you because I’m one of the most respectful ones. I don’t cry about calls, I don’t disrespect them, call them other names or none of that…

“I take full responsibility for not being able to play for my teammates and the fans and this organization as a whole. But at the end of the day there’s a lot that led up to that, you know, and I think a lot of players can relate to you know, those frustrations.”

Murray crossed the line and earned his suspension — he made contact with an official and yelled at him. The league cannot tolerate that.

But there is context, which ties into the tense relationship between referees and players in the league right now. It’s something Monty McCutchen — the NBA’s Senior Vice President, Head of Referee Development and Training — is working to correct. It will also be a long, long road to get there.

Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics - Game Five
Watch Trae Young drain deep step-back, game-winning 3 to beat Celtics, keep...
Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four
NBA suspends Hawks' Dejounte Murray for bumping referee

Report: Warriors want to retain Draymond Green this summer

By Apr 25, 2023, 12:14 PM EDT
Last summer Andrew Wiggins got a contract extension from the Warriors. Jordan Poole got his contract extension as well. Draymond Green wanted to talk extension but did not get the chance. Then Green punched Poole during training camp.

Throw in the way the new CBA comes down hard on teams spending way over the salary tax line and it’s led to plenty of speculation around the league that this could be Green’s final season as part of the Warriors core.

Then you watch these Warriors — especially in these playoffs — and realize Green remains essential to what they do and their chances of winning.

Which is why it makes sense that the Warriors want to bring him back, something Shams Charania threw into his lengthy interview with Green.

Green and the Warriors will have his future to work through in the offseason, with a $27.6 million player option providing several paths. League sources say the Warriors want to retain Green. Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 73 games this season, his highest points per game and games played marks since 2017-18. Several contenders across the league will value Green as a potential free agent in the offseason.

There are a lot of factors that will go into Green and the Warriors working things out: What salary numbers do the two sides have in mind and are they on the same page? Will GM Bob Myers be conducting the negotiations (his contract expires at the end of this season)? Does Green want to be there or was he offended by not getting a contract extension last summer and has his foot out the door? How do the Warriors do in these playoffs?

Of course, the most important thing is the money. We’ll see if Green and the Warriors see eye to eye on that or if the door to an exit swings open.

Kings' De'Aaron Fox on Game 5: 'There's no if, ands or...
Kings' De'Aaron Fox fractured index finger during Game 4, officially...