Report: Warriors want to retain Draymond Green this summer

Last summer Andrew Wiggins got a contract extension from the Warriors. Jordan Poole got his contract extension as well. Draymond Green wanted to talk extension but did not get the chance. Then Green punched Poole during training camp.
Throw in the way the new CBA comes down hard on teams spending way over the salary tax line and it’s led to plenty of speculation around the league that this could be Green’s final season as part of the Warriors core.
Then you watch these Warriors — especially in these playoffs — and realize Green remains essential to what they do and their chances of winning.
Which is why it makes sense that the Warriors want to bring him back, something Shams Charania threw into his lengthy interview with Green.
Green and the Warriors will have his future to work through in the offseason, with a $27.6 million player option providing several paths. League sources say the Warriors want to retain Green. Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 73 games this season, his highest points per game and games played marks since 2017-18. Several contenders across the league will value Green as a potential free agent in the offseason.
There are a lot of factors that will go into Green and the Warriors working things out: What salary numbers do the two sides have in mind and are they on the same page? Will GM Bob Myers be conducting the negotiations (his contract expires at the end of this season)? Does Green want to be there or was he offended by not getting a contract extension last summer and has his foot out the door? How do the Warriors do in these playoffs?
Of course, the most important thing is the money. We’ll see if Green and the Warriors see eye to eye on that or if the door to an exit swings open.