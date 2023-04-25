Kings’ De’Aaron Fox on Game 5: ‘There’s no if, ands or buts… I’m playing’

De'Aaron Fox has been the Sacramento Kings’ offense this postseason. With Domantas Sabonis struggling to find room to operate (thank Draymond Green and Kevon Looney for that), Fox has taken on the offense and is averaging 31.5 points, seven assists, and six rebounds a game.
Which is why it seemed devastating news that Fox had fractured the tip of his index finger in the final minutes of Game 4. While he was officially listed as doubtful, Fox himself said Tuesday he would play in Wednesday night’s critical Game 5 (the Warriors and Kings are tied 2-2).
“There’s no if, ands or buts … I’m playing.” — De’Aaron Fox
— Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) April 25, 2023
Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox getting a feel for the splint on his broken left index finger. pic.twitter.com/PaZM9HXatu
— Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) April 25, 2023
Fox suffered an avulsion fracture — where a muscle pulls away and takes a small piece of bone with it — but players such as Kobe Bryant have played through this injury before, according to Jeff Stotts at InStreetClothes.com (who has a database of NBA injuries dating back more than a decade). If Fox can play, his shooting touch and handles could be impacted, but he may be able to play.
The injury appeared to happen with 4:35 left in Game 4, when Fox followed through after a whistle and Kevon Looney tried to block the shot. It was inadvertent contact.
This appears to be the play that De'Aaron Fox fractured his left index finger in the middle of the fourth quarter yesterday. On a floater after the whistle. Looks like it clips Kevon Looney's hand. First time you see him clutch at it. pic.twitter.com/0Ip5YWbw8g
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 24, 2023
The Kings and Warriors are tied 2-2 in what has been the most evenly-matched first-round series. Game 5 is set for Wednesday night.