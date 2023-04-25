Dejounte Murray on what led up to bumping referee, suspension: ‘A lot’

By Apr 25, 2023, 1:29 PM EDT
Philadelphia 76ers v Atlanta Hawks
Scott Cunningham/NBAE via Getty Images
Ask players what frustrates them most about NBA referees and it’s not the missed calls (although that has its moments). Instead at the top of the list of complaints is the lack of ability to have a conversation about those calls, those decisions. A younger generation of officials appears to have been trained not to discuss calls or have a dialogue with players, and while the players can add to that tension with a lack of respect at points, many want to have a rational conversation and feel they get a “talk to the hand” moment instead.

Keep that in mind as you read what the Hawks’ Dejonte Murray said about what led up to his Game 5 suspension after bumping into official Gediminas Petraitis and yelling at him.

“It was a lot that led up to it. A lot. You know, a lot of ignoring, a lot of brushing me off, brushing my teammates off, just asking questions of how we could be better. And even just with that, you know, this individual goes back to San Antonio [Murray’s previous team] where, I don’t know why that person treated me the way he treated me over the years…

“I’m just a guy that likes to have conversations, especially with the referees. You ask 98% of the refs why they greet me before games, they’ll tell you because I’m one of the most respectful ones. I don’t cry about calls, I don’t disrespect them, call them other names or none of that…

“I take full responsibility for not being able to play for my teammates and the fans and this organization as a whole. But at the end of the day there’s a lot that led up to that, you know, and I think a lot of players can relate to you know, those frustrations.”

Murray crossed the line and earned his suspension — he made contact with an official and yelled at him. The league cannot tolerate that.

But there is context, which ties into the tense relationship between referees and players in the league right now. It’s something Monty McCutchen — the NBA’s Senior Vice President, Head of Referee Development and Training — is working to correct. It will also be a long, long road to get there.

By Apr 25, 2023, 12:14 PM EDT
Last summer Andrew Wiggins got a contract extension from the Warriors. Jordan Poole got his contract extension as well. Draymond Green wanted to talk extension but did not get the chance. Then Green punched Poole during training camp.

Throw in the way the new CBA comes down hard on teams spending way over the salary tax line and it’s led to plenty of speculation around the league that this could be Green’s final season as part of the Warriors core.

Then you watch these Warriors — especially in these playoffs — and realize Green remains essential to what they do and their chances of winning.

Which is why it makes sense that the Warriors want to bring him back, something Shams Charania threw into his lengthy interview with Green.

Green and the Warriors will have his future to work through in the offseason, with a $27.6 million player option providing several paths. League sources say the Warriors want to retain Green. Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 73 games this season, his highest points per game and games played marks since 2017-18. Several contenders across the league will value Green as a potential free agent in the offseason.

There are a lot of factors that will go into Green and the Warriors working things out: What salary numbers do the two sides have in mind and are they on the same page? Will GM Bob Myers be conducting the negotiations (his contract expires at the end of this season)? Does Green want to be there or was he offended by not getting a contract extension last summer and has his foot out the door? How do the Warriors do in these playoffs?

Of course, the most important thing is the money. We’ll see if Green and the Warriors see eye to eye on that or if the door to an exit swings open.

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch

By Apr 25, 2023, 9:15 AM EDT
The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did this year on the opening weekend and has continued throughout — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16: Nuggets won 109-80 (Denver 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Nuggets won 122-113 (Denver 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Nuggets won 120-111 (Denver 3-0)
4) Sun 4/23: Timberwolves won 114-108 in OT (Denver 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, 9 (NBATV)
6) Thu 4/27 at Minnesota, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16: Lakers won 128-112 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Grizzlies won 103-93 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Lakers won 111-101 (Los Angeles 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24: Lakers won 117-111 in OT (Los Angeles 3-1)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings won 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: Kings won 114-106 (Sacramento 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: Warriors won 114-97 (Sacramento 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Warriors won 126-125 (Series tied 2-2)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, 10 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16: Clippers won 115-110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Suns won 123-109 (series tied 1-1)
3) Thu 4/20: Suns won 129-124 (Phoenix 2-1)
4) Sat 4/22: Suns won 112-100 (Phoenix 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, 10 (TNT)
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16: Heat won 130-117 (Miami 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 Bucks won 138-122 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Heat won 121-99 (Miami 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24: Heat won 119-114 (Miami 3-1)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, 9:30 (NBA TV)
6) Fri 4/28 at Miami, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics won 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Celtics won 119-106 (Boston 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Hawks won 130-122 (Boston 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Celtics won 129-121 (Boston 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, 7:30 (TNT)
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers won 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: 76ers won 96-84 (Philadelphia 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: 76ers won 102-97 (Philadelphia 3-0)
4) Sat 4/22: 76ers won 96-88 (Philadelphia advances 4-0)

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks won 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Cavaliers won 107-90 (series tied 1-1)
3) Fri 4/21: Knicks won 99-79 (New York 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Knicks won 102-93 (New York 3-1)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, 7 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*

LeBron takes over late with key buckets in clutch, lifts Lakers to win over Grizzlies

By Apr 25, 2023, 6:08 AM EDT
For all the talk about the importance of Anthony Davis or the rise of role players such as Austin Reaves and D'Angelo Russell, one thing remains true about the Lakers:

This is LeBron James‘ team.

And while at age 38 he may not bring it quite the same way over the first 82, he can summon greatness in a playoff game or series when his team needs it. Like a driving layup high with less than a second to go in the game — taken off the glass to avoid the best shot blocker in the league — to tie things up and force overtime.

Or how about a driving and-1 dagger to seal the win?

LeBron finished with 22 points and 20 rebounds — the first Laker to have a 20-20 playoff game since Shaquille O’Neal in 2004 — and willed the Lakers to a 117-111 overtime win Monday night.

That win has the Lakers with a commanding 3-1 lead in a series headed back to Memphis for Game 5 on Wednesday.

“These are the moments that I love. I love the postseason,” LeBron James said.

Ja Morant gutted out a game through his injured hand but shot 8-of-24 with four turnovers. Dillon Brooks shot 4-of-11, and Jaren Jackson Jr. was 5-of-15.

However, what really undid the Grizzlies was the missed good looks on corner 3s — Memphis was 0-of-6 on corner 3s in the second half and 2-of-19 for the game. While some were contested, plenty — especially in the fourth quarter — were clean looks that simply did not go down. Overall, the Grizzlies shot 9-of-42 from 3 (21.4%).

The Lakers were not much better — 10-of-36 (27.8%) from 3 — but they got three critical 3-pointers from D’Angelo Russell in the fourth quarter that kept Los Angeles in touch with a Grizzlies team that was playing better for a stretch in the final frame. The Lakers also got 23 points from Austin Reaves and Jared Vanderbilt chipped in a surprising 15.

Desmond Bane was the hottest of the Grizzlies and finished with a game-high 36 points, while Morant had an inefficient 19 and JJJ had 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Grizzlies may regret not taking advantage of an off Anthony Davis night — 4-of-13 shooting for 12 points — although he made some key plays in the overtime. The body language and mood of the Grizzlies after the game — Morant and Brooks chose not to speak to the media — was that of a team that knew they let one get away from them.

Or, more accurately, they watched as LeBron James took one away from them.

And now the Grizzlies are one more loss from an early playoff exit.

While LeBron James is one win away from advancing with a team he truly believes in.

His team.

Watch Butler score 56, dominate fourth as Heat stun Bucks to take 3-1 lead

Associated PressApr 24, 2023, 11:46 PM EDT
MIAMI — Jimmy Butler had the game of his life, and the Miami Heat had a comeback for the ages.

Butler scored 56 points – tying the fourth-best scoring performance ever in an NBA playoff game – and the Heat roared back from 14 points down in the final quarter to stun the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 on Monday night to put the NBA’s top overall seed on the brink of early elimination.

The 56 points also became Butler’s career high. He was 19 for 28 from the field, 15 of 18 from the foul line and added nine rebounds for eighth-seeded Miami – which took a 3-1 lead over the Bucks in their Eastern Conference first-round series.

“For my team, to get this dub, in this way, in this atmosphere, for this city, it’s huge,” Butler said.

Brook Lopez scored 36 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Milwaukee. Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a two-game absence with a bruised back and had a triple-double – 26 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists.

And the Bucks – who now need to win three straight, starting with Game 5 at Milwaukee on Wednesday – led almost the whole way, until the Heat roared back in the final minutes.

“We didn’t make enough plays on either end,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “And they did.”

Butler had 21 of his points in the fourth, and the Heat still trailed 101-89 after a layup by Lopez with 6:09 left.

That’s when a 13-0 run, capped by a Butler dunk off a Bucks turnover, put Miami up for the first time all night with 3:17 left – 102-101.

The lead changed hands four more times, and Butler’s 3-pointer with 1:20 left put Miami ahead for good. He added a step-back jumper on Miami’s next possession, punched the air in celebration, and the Heat knew they would soon be leaving with a 3-1 lead.

“For 40 minutes of this game, it was frustrating. … It just shows you that when you have the right grit and perseverance, you can win,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “And then it always helps to have a guy like him.”

The only players to score more in a playoff game: Michael Jordan had 63 in 1986, Elgin Baylor had 61 in 1962, Donovan Mitchell had 57 in 2020. Butler became the fourth with 56, joining Jordan, Wilt Chamberlain and Charles Barkley.

Bam Adebayo scored 15, Caleb Martin had 12 and Gabe Vincent scored 10 for the Heat.

Antetokounmpo missed Games 2 and 3 of the series – and most of Game 1 – with a bruised lower back. He worked out Sunday, went through shootaround with the Bucks on Monday, got cleared to play and looked good as new.

But Butler was better than ever.

He set the tone early – with the highest-scoring quarter of his career. He had 22 of Miami’s 28 first-quarter points, including 20 in a row over a span of 5:45 late in the period.

And in the fourth, he had 21 more – leading a massive comeback, one that put a team that won an NBA-best 58 games this season squarely on the ropes in Round 1.

“The series is still going,” Spoelstra said. “And we have great respect for the championship DNA that group has.”

