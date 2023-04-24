Utah’s Lauri Markkanen voted NBA Most Improved Player

Lauri Markkanen was considered just a throw-in on the trade that brought Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland — everyone talked about the three unprotected first-round picks (2025, 2027 and 2029) and two pick swaps. Markkanen was just in there to balance out the salaries.
Except nobody told Markkanen. He made the leap this year nobody expected, becoming a quality No.1 wing scoring option. Or, credit Danny Ainge for again seeing what few others did. Given a clean slate and a larger role under coach Will Hardy, Markkanen surprised people with an All-Star season averaging 25.6 points and 8.6 rebounds a game.
That earned him the NBA Most Improved Player Award this year.
Markkanen won comfortably with 69 of the 100 first-place votes. The Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished second, with the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson third, and two Nets — Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton — rounding out the top five. Here are the voting totals.
For the record, my official ballot had Markkanen, Gilgeous-Alexander, then the Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton third.
Here's the latest on the Jazz
The Houston Rockets are looking to make a leap next season from rebuilding to a playoff team, and they set out on their coaching search looking for the person who could command a locker room mixed with young players and veterans.
Enter Ime Udoka.
There is an “agreement in principle” to make former Celtics coach Udoka the new head coach of the Houston Rockets. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was first but multiple sources have since confirmed the news.
Udoka has been the frontrunner for the Rockets’ job almost since the day Stephen Silas was let go. Houston interviewed others including Frank Vogel, Sam Cassell and James Borrego, but the buzz around the league was the target was always Udoka. With the Raptors firing Nick Nurse and rumors they had some interest in Udoka as a replacement, the Rockets quickly locked up their man.
Udoka had a seven-year NBA playing career before first jumping on the staff of Gregg Popovich in San Antonio and working his way up the coaching ranks. After leading the Celtics to the Finals a year ago, Udoka was away from the team this season after news of an inappropriate relationship with a Celtics’ staffer surfaced (Joe Mazzula took his place and led the team to the second-best record in the NBA).
The buzz out of Houston is Rockets ownership and management want to move on from the past few years of rebuilding and start winning again next season. While a new coach is part of that changeover, roster upgrades are needed — they will have an estimated $64 million in cap space to play with. The rumor with the most smoke is they will go after free agent to be James Harden, with multiple sources telling NBC Sports there is some level of mutual interest. However, what happens in these playoffs and what offers end up on the table in front of Harden will go a long way to deciding his next move.
Whether it’s Harden or someone else, look for the Rockets to take big swings this off-season. Part of their selling point to veterans will be having Udoka in the fold.
Check out more on the Rockets
UPDATE: The NBA has suspended Dejounte Murray for Game 5 Tuesday night for “making inappropriate contact with and verbally abusing a game official.”
This was not a surprise but it is a blow to the Hawks. Murray will miss the game in Boston where Atlanta will try to avoid elimination, down 3-1 in this first-round series.
—————————————–
The Hawks were understandably frustrated after falling down 3-1 to the Celtics Sunday — frustrated with themselves but also the referees.
However, Dejounte Murray may have taken that frustration a step too far — he walked up to referee Gediminas Petraitis, bumped him and appeared to yell something in his ear.
The NBA is investigating the incident, reports Tim Bontemps of ESPN. In most cases, running into a referee like that is a one-game suspension.
Watching the video, that is not incidental contact — Murray walked up and bumped him. Expect the league to respond.
Murray has played well this series, averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals through four games.
Game 5 is Tuesday in Boston. Expect the NBA to make its decision on Monday.
Check out more on the Hawks
Just as the Sacramento Kings were dispelling the idea that teams should have wanted to face them in the first round of the West playoffs comes this gut punch.
All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox has suffered a fractured index finger on his left hand — his shooting hand — and is officially “doubtful” for Game 5 on Wednesday. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with the news, which multiple sources have since confirmed.
The injury happened during Game 4 — apparently after the whistle on the play below with 4:35 left in the game — and he played through it at the time.
Adrian Wojnarowski reports the fracture is near the tip of the index finger. Whether or how well Fox could play with that finger injury on his shooting hand could be a big swing in a 2-2 series that has been incredibly even so far.
After an All-Star regular season where he won the Clutch Player of the Year award, Fox has cemented his standing as an elite point guard with his postseason play, averaging 31.5 points, seven assists, and six rebounds a game. How much the Warriors fear Fox was evident on the final play of regulation Sunday, when Draymond Green and Stephen Curry doubled Fox to make him give up the ball and dare any other King to beat them (Harrison Barnes almost did, but his good look 3-pointer clanged off the back of the rim).
If he misses Game 5 it will be a big ask of Davion Mitchell, who has played a key defensive role in this series but is not near the same offensive force. The Kings also will need a big night from Domantas Sabonis — who has not played at the same level with Green and Kevon Looney draped on him — and some other role players to step up.
Check out more on the Kings
The Bucks have to win Monday night. Already down 2-1 to a Heat team living up to its playoff promise, Milwaukee can’t go down 3-1 and expect to advance against a Miami team this dangerous.
Which is why it’s good news Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to return to play in Game 4, according to multiple reports. Antetokounmpo went through shootaround with the team Monday.
Antetokounmpo injured his back in a nasty fall in Game 1 of this series and sat out the next two games with a back contusion. It reportedly was a matter of pain tolerance with this injury, not a structural injury that slowed him.
The Bucks hit 25 3-pointers in Game 2 and won without him, but dropped Game 3 in Miami. The Heat are not the usual cake 1-8 first round series matchup, with playoff Jimmy Butler in form, Bam Adebayo as a defender and role players who can hit shots (even if they didn’t do it consistently for the first 82 games), they are a threat. The Bucks need Antetokounmpo to win this series.
And they need to win Game 4 — especially on defense. Milwaukee’s top-four defense in the regular season has looked lost trying to slow Miami in this series.
Butler, who suffered a bruised glute, also is expected to go in Game 4.
Check out more on the Bucks