Kings’ De’Aaron Fox fractured index finger during Game 4, officially ‘doubtful’ for Game 5

By Apr 24, 2023, 4:23 PM EDT
0 Comments

Just as the Sacramento Kings were dispelling the idea that teams should have wanted to face them in the first round of the West playoffs comes this gut punch.

All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox has suffered a fractured index finger on his left hand — his shooting hand — and is officially “doubtful” for Game 5 on Wednesday. Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with the news, which multiple sources have since confirmed.

The injury happened during Game 4 — apparently after the whistle on the play below with 4:35 left in the game — and he played through it at the time.

Adrian Wojnarowski reports the fracture is near the tip of the index finger. Whether or how well Fox could play with that finger injury on his shooting hand could be a big swing in a 2-2 series that has been incredibly even so far.

After an All-Star regular season where he won the Clutch Player of the Year award, Fox has cemented his standing as an elite point guard with his postseason play, averaging 31.5 points, seven assists, and six rebounds a game. How much the Warriors fear Fox was evident on the final play of regulation Sunday, when Draymond Green and Stephen Curry doubled Fox to make him give up the ball and dare any other King to beat them (Harrison Barnes almost did, but his good look 3-pointer clanged off the back of the rim).

If he misses Game 5 it will be a big ask of Davion Mitchell, who has played a key defensive role in this series but is not near the same offensive force. The Kings also will need a big night from Domantas Sabonis — who has not played at the same level with Green and Kevon Looney draped on him — and some other role players to step up.

Check out more on the Kings

Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four
Playoffs Notebook: Are the Suns contenders and other thoughts from around...
NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors - Game Four
Curry scores 32, Warriors overcome his late blunder to beat Kings, even series...

Report: NBA investigating Dejounte Murray for bumping referee after Hawks loss

By Apr 24, 2023, 12:58 PM EDT
Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Hawks were understandably frustrated after falling down 3-1 to the Celtics Sunday — frustrated with themselves but also the referees.

However, Dejounte Murray may have taken that frustration a step too far — he walked up to referee Gediminas Petraitis, bumped him and appeared to yell something in his ear.

The NBA is investigating the incident, reports Tim Bontemps of ESPN. In most cases, running into a referee like that is a one-game suspension.

Watching the video, that is not incidental contact — Murray walked up and bumped him. Expect the league to respond.

Murray has played well this series, averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals through four games.

Game 5 is Tuesday in Boston. Expect the NBA to make its decision on Monday.

Check out more on the Hawks

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four
Behind Tatum, Brown each scoring 31, Celtics beat Hawks to take 3-1 series...
Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three
Young scores 32, Hawks beat Celtics 130-122 to close to 2-1

Giannis Antetokounmpo goes through shootaround, expected to return in Game 4 Monday

By Apr 24, 2023, 12:25 PM EDT
Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Three
Megan Briggs/Getty Images
0 Comments

The Bucks have to win Monday night. Already down 2-1 to a Heat team living up to its playoff promise, Milwaukee can’t go down 3-1 and expect to advance against a Miami team this dangerous.

Which is why it’s good news Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to return to play in Game 4, according to multiple reports. Antetokounmpo went through shootaround with the team Monday.

Antetokounmpo injured his back in a nasty fall in Game 1 of this series and sat out the next two games with a back contusion. It reportedly was a matter of pain tolerance with this injury, not a structural injury that slowed him.

The Bucks hit 25 3-pointers in Game 2 and won without him, but dropped Game 3 in Miami. The Heat are not the usual cake 1-8 first round series matchup, with playoff Jimmy Butler in form, Bam Adebayo as a defender and role players who can hit shots (even if they didn’t do it consistently for the first 82 games), they are a threat. The Bucks need Antetokounmpo to win this series.

And they need to win Game 4 — especially on defense. Milwaukee’s top-four defense in the regular season has looked lost trying to slow Miami in this series.

Butler, who suffered a bruised glute, also is expected to go in Game 4.

Check out more on the Bucks

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two
Miami dominates Giannis-less Bucks 121-99 to take 2-1 series lead
Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics
Celtics’ Malcom Brogdon wins NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

Playoffs Notebook: Are the Suns contenders and other thoughts from around the NBA

By Apr 24, 2023, 11:54 AM EDT
Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four
Harry How/Getty Images
0 Comments

While watching a second weekend of NBA playoffs — both in person and on television — I filled my notebook with thoughts from all eight series. Starting with the fact I still feel good about my pick of Boston in the East, but picking the Suns in the West… not so much.

• The first round has been a reminder that the playoffs often are less about how good your stars are and more about how glaring and exploitable your biggest weakness is. The Cavaliers, the Hawks, and the Timberwolves have gotten in trouble because of the places to attack in their rosters, the lack of depth their coaches can trust more than their stars.

• Along those lines, having watched the Suns in person for the last two games I’m having buyer’s remorse picking them to come out of the West (even if it was a “best of the bad options” pick). Devin Booker has been brilliant and Kevin Durant has been himself, and with that duo they can win any one game. But Chris Paul has looked old for stretches and Deandre Ayton is, well, Deandre Ayton. Monty Williams is still trying to figure out what rotations work and, despite some solid counting stats from Torrey Craig, nothing has worked consistently. The Suns are still dangerous, but their struggles against a shorthanded Clippers squad that often outworks them and plays with more cohesion speaks to inconsistency and a lack of depth. The Suns simply do not look like a Finals team.

• For the Cavaliers, there are holes but it’s also a little about the star — Donovan Mitchell was supposed to be the best player in this series but it has been Jalen Brunson and it’s not even close. Mitchell isn’t even the best player on his own team (Darius Garland was better on Sunday). Mitchell is averaging 22 points a game (down from 28.3) but his below-average 52 true shooting percentage (down from 61.4 in the regular season) is the real issue. Mitchell has played a slow game, pounding the ball while overlooking the defense, initiating the offense too slowly and relying too much on isolation and step-back 3s. He’s not attacking, he’s not breaking down defenses.

• The Cavaliers’ offense in general has been a mess, with their unimpressive 103.3 offensive rating on Sunday being the best of their three losses (they had a 115.5 offensive rating for the regular season, for comparison). Give the Knicks’ defense credit for some of that, but while J.B. Bickerstaff has talked about ball movement and second-side actions his shot creators dominate the ball and the offense is stagnant.

• On top of all that, the real advantage the Cavaliers were supposed to have was in the front court with Evan Mobley (third in Defensive Player of the Year voting with a growing offensive game) and former All-Star Jarrett Allen. But for most of this series, Mitchell Robinson has dominated them.

• Here’s what worries me about the Bucks (other than they are down 2-1 heading into Monday night, with Giannis Antetokounmpo expected to return): The Heat have a 124.3 offensive rating in this series. Just for comparison, the Kings led the NBA this season with a 119.4 offensive rating. The Bucks’ defense has looked lost and not championship ready.

• Denver looks like the front runners in the West for two reasons. The first is simple, they are healthy.

The second is they have figured out how to win the minutes Nikola Jokić is on the bench (their biggest issue for years). The Nuggets were +8 Sunday in those minutes and are +27 for the series. The Aaron Gordon at the five minutes has been solid. If Denver can sustain that next round — likely against Phoenix — they will be the team to beat in the West.

• Warriors fans will tell you they could be up 3-1 in this series if Andrew Wiggins had hit an open 3-pointer near the end of Game 1. Kings fans would say they could be going home up 3-1 if Harrison Barnes had hit a 3-pointer late on Sunday. Both are right, that’s just how close this series is.

• The Warriors know two things: 1) They have to win a game on the road this series; 2) They want no part of the randomness of a Game 7, especially in a place where the rabid fans pump up the Kings. Game 5 is their Game 7, expect the best these Warriors can give on Wednesday.

Will their best be enough? Before Sunday I would have said yes, but now I’m less convinced.

• Whatever happens the rest of this series, nobody sane is looking back at their “the Kings are the easiest path through the West” comments with any pride. This team is legit (and Lakers fans better be careful what they wish for).

• I understand the NBA wants four games a day on the weekend for television, but those early starts lead to some horrific shooting and decision making both days. We saw it clearly with the 76ers and Suns in the first halves on Saturday, and with the Knicks and Cavs on Sunday.

• Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on their disaster of a first quarter Saturday night, where they looked rattled by the moment: “Hopefully our guys are learning from this. I mean, there’s no excuses. When you come in here on the road, we know we were walking into. We’ve just got to play better. That’s what it came down to. I thought we executed our coverages. well defensively, but when you’re missing shots, and we had turnovers, and they’re just thriving and transition, and you’re missing at that rate — I think we shot 12% or something like that in the first quarter — that puts you out behind the eight ball.”

• Back to the first point of this entire post, the playoffs are about weaknesses, and Dillon Brooks shooting 3-of-13 on Saturday is a major weakness for the Grizzlies. Memphis needs him to stay on the court for his defense but if he’s shooting like that — and the Lakers dared him to take all the shots he wanted — he’s a liability. Jenkins will have to rethink things if the Lakers can sag off Brooks on offense like that.

• The once again shorthanded Clippers are going to be bounced from the playoffs in the first round on Tuesday (Norman Powell and company have fought valiantly the last two games, but without their stars they can only do so much). What does that mean for them this summer? Expect the Clippers essentially to run this roster back. Talking to several sources around the league, that is the expectation right now, they have both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George under contract for next season and they showed enough flashes to tease (Leonard looked like a top-10 player for the two games he could go this postseason). Leonard and George are extension eligible this offseason, which poses some interesting questions.

• Brooklyn is out of the playoffs and expect some serious roster changes there. They love Mikal Bridges and the word is they will match offers for Cameron Johnson, but that could mean Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale are available. It’s something to watch this off-season.

Check out more on the Suns

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
2023 NBA Playoffs - Phoenix Suns v LA Clippers
Another scrappy Clippers effort falls short once Durant, Booker, Paul get...
Phoenix Suns defeated the LA Clippers 129-124 to win game 3 of a first round NBA playoff basketball game.
Clippers list Kawhi Leonard as out for Game 4 with knee soreness

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch

By Apr 24, 2023, 9:15 AM EDT
0 Comments

The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did this year on the opening weekend and has continued throughout — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16: Nuggets won 109-80 (Denver 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Nuggets won 122-113 (Denver 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Nuggets won 120-111 (Denver 3-0)
4) Sun 4/23: Timberwolves won 114-108 in OT (Denver 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, 9 (NBATV)
6) Thu 4/27 at Minnesota, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16: Lakers won 128-112 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Grizzlies won 103-93 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Lakers won 111-101 (Los Angeles 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (TNT)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings won 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: Kings won 114-106 (Sacramento 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: Warriors won 114-97 (Sacramento 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Warriors won 126-125 (Series tied 2-2)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, 10 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16: Clippers won 115-110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Suns won 123-109 (series tied 1-1)
3) Thu 4/20: Suns won 129-124 (Phoenix 2-1)
4) Sat 4/22: Suns won 112-100 (Phoenix 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, 10 (TNT)
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16: Heat won 130-117 (Miami 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 Bucks won 138-122 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Heat won 121-99 (Miami 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24 at Miami,7:30 (TNT)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, 9:30 (NBA TV)
6) Fri 4/28 at Miami, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics won 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Celtics won 119-106 (Boston 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Hawks won 130-122 (Boston 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Celtics won 129-121 (Boston 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, 7:30 (TNT)
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers won 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: 76ers won 96-84 (Philadelphia 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: 76ers won 102-97 (Philadelphia 3-0)
4) Sat 4/22: 76ers won 96-88 (Philadelphia advances 4-0)

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks won 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Cavaliers won 107-90 (series tied 1-1)
3) Fri 4/21: Knicks won 99-79 (New York 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23: Knicks won 102-93 (New York 3-1)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, 7 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*