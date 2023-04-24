Behind Tatum, Brown each scoring 31, Celtics beat Hawks to take 3-1 series lead

Associated PressApr 24, 2023, 12:29 AM EDT
Boston Celtics v Atlanta Hawks - Game Four
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
ATLANTA (AP) — Jaylen Brown took off the mask – revealing a guy who suddenly couldn’t miss.

Brown scored 31 points, most of them after removing a protective facial device he’s worn for two months, and the Boston Celtics moved to the brink of advancing to the second round with a 129-121 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

Jayson Tatum also had 31 points for the Celtics, who now lead 3-1 with the best-of-seven series shifting back to Boston for a possible clinching game Tuesday.

Brown stunned his teammates by removing the mask during a timeout early in the second quarter after making only 1 of 7 shots. Marcus Smart joked that no one recognized Brown at first; after all, he’s been wearing the black shield since sustaining facial contusions in February.

“Maybe it was all my head,” Brown said. “I just needed a different look.”

The Celtics sure liked his new look. Brown went 11 of 15 from the field the rest of the way.

“As soon as I took it off, things started to turn around a little bit,” he said.

Both of Boston’s big stars came through when it mattered most.

Brown and Tatum combined to score their team’s final 16 points, thwarting every attempt by the Hawks to even the series.

It was an especially satisfying victory for Brown – not only because he ditched the mask, but doing it in the metro area where he was born and raised.

“It’s bittersweet, man, growing up here,” the 26-year-old Brown said. “My first game was a Hawks game. I was sitting in the nosebleeds. My aunt, who was in attendance tonight, bought me tickets to my first game for my seventh birthday.”

Boston never trailed after grabbing a 4-3 lead on Derrick White‘s basket just over a minute into the game.

Tatum delivered a huge 3-pointer off a loose ball with two minutes remaining, pushing the Celtics to a 118-106 lead.

After Trae Young swished a long 3 to provide Atlanta’s last gasp, Brown knocked one down from beyond the arc seal it for the Celtics.

Smart added 19 points and White 18.

Young had another big game for Atlanta with 35 points and 15 assists, but it wasn’t enough. De'Andre Hunter chipped in with 27 and Dejounte Murray had 23.

“They came out with a sense of urgency, and it showed,” Young said. “They’re a really good team. They’re here for a reason.”

Hunter ripped off eight straight points, including a couple of 3s, and then delivered a thunderous dunk that brought the Hawks within 53-49.

But Boston closed the first half on a 12-4 spurt, capped by Smart’s 3-pointer that sent the visitors to the locker room with a 65-53 lead and sapped a lot of energy from the home crowd.

Smart was in the Celtics lineup and looked just fine after a hard fall near the end of Game 3.

He landed on his tailbone while battling for a rebound, prompting Boston to list him as a game-time decision. But coach Joe Mazzulla declared his guard “good to go” well ahead of tipoff.

“The back locked up a few times, but I got through it OK,” Smart said.

After the Atlanta bench came up big in Game 3, the Celtics’ backups carried a major load Sunday.

Especially Robert Williams III, who had 13 points, a game-high 15 rebounds and blocked two shots.

“When he’s healthy, he’s probably the best defender in our league,” Brown said, “He has such a presence on the game.”

Malcolm Brogdon contributed 14 points and four assists. In all, the Boston reserves outscored the Hawks’ bench 30-21.

Anthony Edwards isn’t the future of the Timberwolves, in these playoffs he has emerged as the present.

Edwards capped off his third straight 30+ point playoff game with a dagger 3-pointer in overtime to beat the Nuggets and keep the Timberwolves’ season alive.

Minnesota got the win 114-108. The Nuggets lead the series 3-1 with Game 5 back in Denver on Tuesday.

The game went to overtime because the Nuggets scored the final 12 points of regulation, and that surge was led by Nikola Jokić, who finished the night with 43 points.

 

Mike Conley had 19 points for the Timberwolves while Rudy Gobert added 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Curry scores 32, Warriors overcome his late blunder to beat Kings, even series 2-2

Associated PressApr 23, 2023, 8:34 PM EDT
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors - Game Four
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — First, Draymond Green suggested to Warriors coach Steve Kerr that he come off the bench for Game 4 against the Sacramento Kings after Golden State had played so brilliantly without him.

Then at halftime Sunday, a couple of assistant coaches offered up the idea to Kerr that Green should defend De'Aaron Fox for the final two quarters.

Those collaborative, spot-on moves helped overshadow a late blunder, and now the defending champions are all tied up in their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

Stephen Curry scored 32 points but gave Sacramento a late chance when he called a timeout Golden State didn’t have, then the Warriors held on to beat the Kings 126-125 on Sunday when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“These games are coming down to the wire, and you’ve just got to really finish possessions and try to give yourself the best chance, and then sometimes, it’s just, does the ball go in or not,” Kerr said.

Fox had 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Sacramento. His 3 with 28.7 seconds left pulled the Kings within one, then Curry missed a 16-foot jumper on the other end and Keegan Murray corralled the rebound. With Curry and Green defending, Fox dished to former Warrior Barnes for the potential game-winning 3, which hit the back of the rim.

“Wide open,” Barnes said. “Fox trusted me to take that shot. Back rim. On to the next but I feel confident in where we are.”

Golden State led 126-121 with 42.4 seconds left when Curry called the excessive timeout, and Malik Monk made the technical free throw for Sacramento.

Klay Thompson made a baseline 3-pointer to beat the third-quarter buzzer and another with 3:24 left, finishing with 26 points for the Warriors.

Game 5 in the best-of-seven series is Wednesday night at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, where the Kings went ahead 2-0. The Warriors struggled on the road all year.

“As good as this feels, it’s got to be quickly forgotten about,” Thompson said.

Curry’s 3 with 4:10 remaining gave Golden State a 121-117 lead and he finished 11 for 22 with five 3s while dueling all afternoon with Fox.

After Monk’s layup made it 107-106 Kings with 9:03 to play, Curry responded with a driving layup and a 3 in a 14-second span.

Green came off the bench after serving a one-game suspension while the Warriors dominated Thursday’s Game 3 without him. Given the momentum and success, Kerr stuck with Jordan Poole in the starting five Sunday.

“I’m a firm believer if something isn’t broke you don’t fix it,” Green said.

He made a nifty behind-the-back pass for a Curry 3 midway through the fourth, then swatted a shot by Domantas Sabonis with 1:37 left.

Green, disciplined for stepping on Sabonis’ chest in the fourth quarter of Game 2, checked in to a rousing ovation with 6:38 left in the opening quarter and wound up with 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He and Fox picked up double technicals at the 5:43 mark of the first.

Sabonis added 14 points, seven rebounds and eight assists and now heads home determined to get the Kings closer to winning their first playoff series since eliminating Dallas in the 2004 first round.

“We made some timely mistakes, especially in the fourth quarter,” coach Mike Brown said. “This is where our playoff inexperience comes into play because you can’t rest out there, or you can’t think that you can play something a certain way and the champions are not going to make you pay the price.”

Poole scored 22 points, Andrew Wiggins added 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots, and Kevon Looney pulled down 14 rebounds to go with eight points and six assists.

Murray’s 3 with 10:43 left pulled the Kings within 102-99 after a 7-0 burst to begin the fourth after the 3 by Thompson to end the third put the Warriors ahead 102-92. Brown instructed his young star to “let it fly” and Murray shined under the matinee lights, scoring 23 points.

Thompson’s driving and dishing is something Kerr pointed to as a success opening up the floor in Game 3 and Thompson penetrated and found Moses Moody for a baseline 3 late in the first. Golden State moved the ball with snappy passes that created open looks.

Murray shot 9 for 13 with five 3s after he went a combined 1 for 8 on 3s and 3 of 13 in the first three games.

“I’ve just tried to be more aggressive throughout the playoffs and I knew eventually I’d catch my stride on the offensive end, so it’s just a matter of time and I came in confident,” Murray said.

Brunson stays hot, Knicks defense keeps Mitchell cold, New York wins to go up 3-1

Associated PressApr 23, 2023, 6:58 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have had so few chances to join the NBA postseason party that they might forget the real fun hasn’t even started yet.

“There’s nothing to celebrate,” Jalen Brunson said. “There’s nothing to be truly happy about.”

One more win and that changes.

Brunson scored 29 points, RJ Barrett had 26 and the Knicks took a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first-round series with a 102-93 victory on Sunday.

Josh Hart moved into the starting lineup and added 19 points and seven rebounds for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who can reach the second round for the first time since 2013 with a victory in Cleveland on Wednesday. New York would host Game 6, if necessary, on Friday at what has been a deafening Madison Square Garden during the last two games.

“There’s nothing like a big game at the Garden,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

There might be a few more to come, the way his team is defending.

New York forced Cleveland All-Star Donovan Mitchell into one of the worst games of his postseason career, finishing with just 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting. Darius Garland had 23 points and 10 assists for the Cavs, bouncing back nicely after going 4 for 21 in the Knicks’ Game 3 romp. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert each scored 14 points.

“This (is) not over with,” Mitchell said. “The way we lost sucks. We can’t hang our heads and ultimately give up. We’re not that type of group. Like I said, we’ll be ready for Game 5.”

Barrett was only 6 for 25 in the two games in Cleveland but has been outstanding back at home, where fans chanted his name in the second half. He had five straight points to break the Knicks free from a 75-all tie, then added another basket before Hart scored to push it to 90-81 midway during a stretch when Cleveland could only manage two baskets in more than four minutes.

After limiting the Cavs on Friday to 79 points, the lowest total in an NBA game this season, the Knicks led most of the way in this one to reach the verge of the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since beating Boston in 2013.

They’ve only made it back to the playoffs once since then, falling in five games to Atlanta in 2021. But this team is more complete, thanks largely to signing Brunson last summer after he helped Dallas reach the Western Conference finals, then acquiring Hart from Portland during this season.

Starting together for the first time since they were college teammates at Villanova, that duo combined for 20 of the Knicks’ 30 points in the first quarter, which ended with them leading by seven.

New York pushed it into double digits in the second and Brunson’s 3-pointer midway through the period made it 46-31. The Knicks were ahead 54-45.

“During the regular season, we were able to flip some switches and come back in games,” Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “This time it just doesn’t present the opportunity to do so.”

But Garland got the first two baskets of the third quarter, set up Cleveland’s next three scores, then had the Cavs’ next two field goals to tie it at 59. His three-point play gave Cleveland a 66-63 lead and he had 11 points and five assists in the period, before Brunson made a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left that sent the Knicks to the fourth with a 73-71 edge.

“Jalen hit a huge shot at the end of the third to put us up, so that was big, and fourth quarter, just staying tough,” Barrett said. “Every time they threw a punch, we threw something back.”

Rivers: ‘Probably 50 percent, at best’ chance Embiid ready for start of next series

By Apr 23, 2023, 12:24 PM EDT
Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards
G Fiume/Getty Images
The 76ers didn’t need Joel Embiid on the court to sweep the Brooklyn Nets out of the playoffs.

However, they will need regular season MVP-level Embiid in the next round against likely opponent the Boston Celtics. Which is why these comments from Doc Rivers after the 76ers’ win Saturday are concerning.

“I just don’t know… I would say, right now, it’s probably the same percentage I said before the game, probably 50 percent, at best.”

While Embiid was playing like an MVP in Game 3 against Brooklyn, he was rubbing his knee at points, which was clearly bothering him. Rivers said after that game Embiid complained about pain behind his knee — a concerning location — which led to an MRI and the determination of a knee sprain. That sidelined him for Game 4.

Game 1 of the next series will not start until next weekend at the earliest (and maybe later if the Hawks can extend a series where they trail 2-1 going into Sunday). The sweep of the Nets gives Embiid time to get closer to a return (it is also good news from James Harden, who has been banged up as well).

However, if the 76ers have to play even a couple of games without Embiid against an elite Celtics team, that may be too big a hole to dig out of.

