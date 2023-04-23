Rivers: ‘Probably 50 percent, at best’ chance Embiid ready for start of next series

By Apr 23, 2023, 12:24 PM EDT
Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards
G Fiume/Getty Images
0 Comments

The 76ers didn’t need Joel Embiid on the court to sweep the Brooklyn Nets out of the playoffs.

However, they will need regular season MVP-level Embiid in the next round against likely opponent the Boston Celtics. Which is why these comments from Doc Rivers after the 76ers’ win Saturday are concerning.

“I just don’t know… I would say, right now, it’s probably the same percentage I said before the game, probably 50 percent, at best.”

While Embiid was playing like an MVP in Game 3 against Brooklyn, he was rubbing his knee at points, which was clearly bothering him. Rivers said after that game Embiid complained about pain behind his knee — a concerning location — which led to an MRI and the determination of a knee sprain. That sidelined him for Game 4.

Game 1 of the next series will not start until next weekend at the earliest (and maybe later if the Hawks can extend a series where they trail 2-1 going into Sunday). The sweep of the Nets gives Embiid time to get closer to a return (it is also good news from James Harden, who has been banged up as well).

However, if the 76ers have to play even a couple of games without Embiid against an elite Celtics team, that may be too big a hole to dig out of.

Check out more on the 76ers

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four
Even without Embiid, 76ers finish off sweep of Nets 96-88
2023 NBA Playoffs - Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers
Rivers says MRI on Embiid’s knee did not turn out well, return date...

Heat’s Victor Oladipo helped off court after ugly knee injury

By Apr 23, 2023, 11:29 AM EDT
0 Comments

UPDATE: Oladipo has a torn patellar tendon, which means he is not only out for this postseason but he could miss the start of next season as well, depending on the severity of the tear.

—————————————

After a surprisingly comfortable Game 3 win on Saturday that has the Heat up 2-1 on the Bucks, one would think the Heat locker room would be loud and rocking.

Instead, Erik Spoelstra summed up the mood this way: “I feel like throwing up right now.”

That’s because Victor Oladipo slipped and went down with what appears to be a nasty knee injury, and he had to be helped back to the locker room. Here is a video of the incident (this is disturbing, so watch at your own risk).

There is no prognosis yet, but the reactions of his teammates suggest this is not good.

Oladipo played just 12 games in the 2020-to-22 seasons primarily due to a right quadriceps tendon injury, then he missed the first 25 games of this season with a right knee injury. He has worked hard at rehab to get back on the court, making him a popular teammate.

This injury is to the left leg, but it still would be a massive setback to the former All-Star and All-NBA player who won the 2018 Most Improved Player award. Oladipo’s defense played a key role in the Heat’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals a season ago.

Here's more on the Heat

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game Two
Miami dominates Giannis-less Bucks 121-99 to take 2-1 series lead
Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks - Game One
Bucks rain 25 3-pointers on Heat, win despite Antetokounmpo sitting out

 

 

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch

By Apr 23, 2023, 9:15 AM EDT
0 Comments

The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did this year on the opening weekend and has continued throughout — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16: Nuggets won 109-80 (Denver 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Nuggets won 122-113 (Denver 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Nuggets won 120-111 (Denver 3-0)
4) Sun 4/23 at Minnesota, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, 9 (NBATV)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Minnesota, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16: Lakers won 128-112 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Grizzlies won 103-93 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Lakers won 111-101 (Los Angeles 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (TNT)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings won 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: Kings won 114-106 (Sacramento 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: Warriors won 114-97 (Sacramento 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, 10 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16: Clippers won 115-110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Suns won 123-109 (series tied 1-1)
3) Thu 4/20: Suns won 129-124 (Phoenix 2-1)
4) Sat 4/22: Suns won 112-100 (Phoenix 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, 10 (TNT)
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16: Heat won 130-117 (Miami 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 Bucks won 138-122 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Heat won 121-99 (Miami 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24 at Miami,7:30 (TNT)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, 9:30 (NBA TV)
6) Fri 4/28 at Miami, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics won 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Celtics won 119-106 (Boston 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Hawks won 130-122 (Boston 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, 7:30 (TNT)
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers won 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: 76ers won 96-84 (Philadelphia 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: 76ers won 102-97 (Philadelphia 3-0)
4) Sat 4/22: 76ers won 96-88 (Philadelphia advances 4-0)

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks won 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Cavaliers won 107-90 (series tied 1-1)
3) Fri 4/21: Knicks won 99-79 (New York 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, 7 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*

Lakers’ first quarter better than Morant’s 45, Los Angeles takes Game 3

By Apr 23, 2023, 3:13 AM EDT
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — “I mean, pretty bad.”

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins dramatically undersold how horribly the first quarter went for his team. Seemingly rattled by the moment and a rabid Lakers crowd — it was the first home playoff game for the Lakers before a full crowd in a decade — the Grizzlies missed shots (they started 1-of-11) and turned the ball over, which fueled Lakers transition baskets, which pumped up the crowd, which unsettled the Grizzlies further and they continued to miss shots, and everything spiraled.

It was 35-9 Lakers after one quarter — tying the NBA playoff record for the biggest first quarter lead — and the Grizzlies were shooting 11.1% early in the second quarter. But a picture is worth 1,000 words, so have a look at the Grizzlies’ first half shot chart.

Ja Morant specifically — he finished with 45 points — and the Grizzlies generally showed some fight and a path forward, but the hole they dug in that first quarter was too deep and the Lakers got the Game 3 win 111-101. Los Angeles now leads the series 2-1 with Game 4 Monday night at crypto.com Arena.

It’s up to the league office whether Dillon Brooks will be available for that game. Once again Brooks had a limited impact on the court but was all anybody could talk about after the game.

Brooks entered the arena Saturday as public enemy No.1 in Los Angeles after he called LeBron James “old” and poked the bear — fans were there to cheer his every miss in warm-ups — and those fans got their pound of flesh when he was ejected early in the third for hitting LeBron below the belt while going for a steal.

Lakers fans lustily cheered Brooks’ exit. Brooks would not discuss it postgame, but Ja Morant and others in the Memphis locker room didn’t think Brooks deserved to be sent to the showers.

The question is will he be suspended for Game 4? In previous shot-to-the-groin incidents these playoffs, Joel Embiid and James Harden were not suspended for their transgressions. However, Draymond Green was suspended and the league office cited his history — Brooks has a history, too. He was suspended earlier this season for hitting Donovan Mitchell below the belt. Brooks did not aggravate the situation as Green did playing the wrestling heel and trying to hype up the opposing crowd. That’s a plus in Brooks’ column. (My guess is a fine but no suspension, although I thought that about Green, too.)

Brooks was intentionally left open by the Lakers before his forced exit and he shot 3-of-13 in Game 3. Lakers fans might want him on the court for Game 4 if he’s going to shoot like that.

For the Lakers, there are a lot of positives to take forward. This was the sharpest their defense has been all season, holding the high-flying Grizzlies offense to less than a point per possession.

Then there was another dominant Anthony Davis game as he scored 31 — the Lakers’ size is difficult for the Grizzlies to deal with.

Despite the loss and ugly first quarter, there were positives to take away for Memphis, too.

“We didn’t play great in that first quarter, so can’t you can’t dig yourself that kind of hole,” Jenkins said “Love the fight that our guys showed for quarters two, three and four.”

Leading that fight was Morant, who started slow with his injured hand/wrist clearly bothering him, but he found his groove and scored 22 straight in the fourth quarter to keep the Grizzlies within shouting distance of the Lakers. Morant’s speed makes it difficult to keep him out of the lane, but he also hit six 3-pointers and when those are falling, too, he’s hard to stop.’

How do the Lakers slow him in Game 4?

“When great players get it going, there’s nothing that you can do,” LeBron said. “You can run off 20, you can run off 30, you can run off, I don’t know, 29 out of 30. You can’t stop them.”

The Lakers need to find a way to slow him, because Morant and the Grizzlies will not have another ugly start like they did Saturday. The Lakers can put a stranglehold on this series with a Game 4 win, but Memphis is not going to give this one away as they did in the first quarter.

Check out more on the Lakers

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
2023 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
Dillon Brooks ejected for shot to LeBron James’ groin
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies - Game One
Ja Morant to start vs. Lakers in critical Game 3 for Grizzlies

Dillon Brooks ejected for shot to LeBron James’ groin

By Apr 22, 2023, 11:58 PM EDT
2023 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — Dillon Brooks, public enemy No. 1 in Los Angeles right now, was jeered off the court by gleeful Lakers fans when he was ejected in the third quarter after hitting LeBron James in the groin.

Brooks made a reckless attempt at a steal as LeBron crossed the ball behind his back, and Brooks caught LeBron cleanly in the one place no man wants to get hit. LeBron went to the ground in pain and was there for a minute while the referees reviewed the play. Ultimately they gave Brooks a Flagrant 2 and he was ejected.

Lakers fans loudly cheered Brooks’ exit as he left the court.

Based on the NBA’s reaction to other recent hits to that region — by Draymond Green, Joel Embiid and James Harden — don’t expect a suspension for Brooks (despite his history). While Brooks has a history of these things — he was suspended back in February for a shot to Donovan Mitchell’s groin — he didn’t aggravate the situation by running around and hyping up the opposing crowd like a wrestling heel, as Green did. Brooks also did not speak to the media after the game.

Brooks had a rough night up to that point. The Lakers’ game plan was to dare Brooks to shoot and he did, going 3-of-13. His rough shooting (and plenty of his teammates) was why the Grizzlies were down by as many as 29 in the first half.

Memphis came back to make the final score respectable (111-101), but hope at a comeback was not aided by one of the Grizzlies’ best defenders — the guy with the LeBron James assignment — getting sent to the locker room with almost half a game to go.

Here's more on the Grizzlies

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Lakers, Grizzlies, NBA Playoffs
Lakers’ first quarter better than Morant’s 45, Los Angeles takes Game...
Los Angeles Lakers v Memphis Grizzlies - Game One
Ja Morant to start vs. Lakers in critical Game 3 for Grizzlies