Lakers' first quarter better than Morant's 45, Los Angeles takes Game 3

By Apr 23, 2023, 3:13 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — “I mean, pretty bad.”

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins undersold how horribly the first quarter went for his team. Seemingly rattled by the moment and a rabid Lakers crowd — it was the first home playoff game for the Lakers before a full crowd in a decade — the Grizzlies missed shots (they started 1-of-11) and turned the ball over, which fueled Lakers transition baskets, which pumped up the crowd, which unsettled the Grizzlies further and they continued to miss shots, and everything spiraled.

It was 35-9 Lakers after one quarter, and the Grizzlies were shooting 11.1% early in the second quarter. But a picture tells the story better, have a look at the Grizzlies’ first half shot chart.

Ja Morant specifically — he finished with 45 points — and the Grizzlies generally showed some fight and a path forward, but the hole they dug in that first quarter was too deep and the Lakers got the Game 3 win 111-101. Los Angeles now leads the series 2-1 with Game 4 Monday night at crypto.com Arena.

It’s up to the league office whether Dillon Brooks will be available for that game. Once again Brooks had a limited impact on the court but was all anybody could talk about after the game.

Brooks entered the arena Saturday as public enemy No.1 in Los Angeles after he called LeBron James “old” — fans were there to cheer his every miss in warm-ups — and those fans got their pound of flesh when he was ejected early in the third for hitting LeBron below the belt while going for a steal.

Lakers fans lustily cheered Brooks’ exit. Brooks would not discuss it postgame, but Ja Morant and others didn’t think Brooks deserved to be sent to the showers.

The question is will he be suspended for Game 4? In previous shot-to-the-groin incidents these playoffs, Joel Embiid and James Harden were not suspended for their transgressions. However, Draymond Green was suspended and the league office cited his history — Brooks has a history, too. He was suspended earlier this season for hitting Donovan Mitchell below the belt. Brooks did not aggravate the situation as Green did playing the wrestling heel and trying to hype up the opposing crowd. That’s a plus in Brooks’ column. (My guess is a fine but no suspension, although I thought that about Green, too.)

Brooks was intentionally left open by the Lakers before his forced exit and he shot 3-of-13 in Game 3. Lakers fans might want him on the court for Game 4 if he’s going to shoot like that.

For the Lakers, there are a lot of positives to take forward. This was the sharpest their defense has been all season, holding the high-flying Grizzlies offense to less than a point per possession.

Then there was another dominant Anthony Davis game as he scored 31 — the Lakers’ size is difficult for the Grizzlies to deal with.

Despite the loss and ugly first quarter, there were positives to take away for Memphis, too.

“We didn’t play great in that first quarter, so can’t you can’t dig yourself that kind of hole,” Jenkins said “Love the fight that our guys showed for quarters two, three and four.”

Leading that fight was Morant, who started slow with his injured hand/wrist clearly bothering him, but he found his groove and scored 22 straight in the fourth quarter to keep the Grizzlies within shouting distance of the Lakers. Morant’s speed makes it difficult to keep him out of the lane, but he also hit six 3-pointers and when those are falling, too, he’s hard to stop.’

How do the Lakers slow him in Game 4?

“When great players get it going, there’s nothing that you can do,” LeBron said. “You can run off 20, you can run off 30, you can run off, I don’t know, 29 out of 30. You can’t stop them.”

The Lakers need to find a way to slow him, because Morant and the Grizzlies will not have another ugly start like they did Saturday. The Lakers can put a stranglehold on this series with a Game 4 win, but Memphis is not going to give this one away as they did in the first quarter.

2023 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
Dillon Brooks ejected for shot to LeBron James' groin

By Apr 22, 2023, 11:58 PM EDT
2023 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES — Dillon Brooks, enemy No. 1 in Los Angeles right now, was jeered off the court by gleeful Lakers fans when he was ejected in the third quarter after hitting LeBron James in the groin.

Brooks made a reckless attempt at a steal as LeBron crossed the ball behind his back, and Brooks caught LeBron cleanly in the one place no man wants to get hit. LeBron went to the ground in pain and was there for a minute while the referees reviewed the play. Ultimately they gave Brooks a Flagrant 2 and he was ejected.

Lakers fans loudly cheered Brooks’ exit as he left the court.

Based on the NBA’s reaction to other recent hits to that region — by Draymond Green, Joel Embiid and James Harden — don’t expect a suspension for Brooks (despite his history). Maybe a fine is coming his way.

Brooks had a rough night up to that point. The Lakers’ game plan was to dare Brooks to shoot and he did, going 3-of-13. His rough shooting (and plenty of his teammates) was why the Grizzlies were down by as many as 29 in the first half.

Memphis has come back to make the score more respectable, but hope at a comeback was not aided by one of the Grizzlies’ best defenders — the guy with the LeBron James assignment — getting sent to the locker room with almost half a game to go.

Lakers, Grizzlies, NBA Playoffs
Miami dominates Giannis-less Bucks 121-99 to take 2-1 series lead

Associated PressApr 22, 2023, 11:34 PM EDT
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler took a hard fall. Victor Oladipo took a harder one. And the Miami Heat still found a way to knock off the Milwaukee Bucks, reclaiming the lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Butler scored 30 points before leaving with a sore glute, leading the eighth-seeded Heat past the top-seeded Bucks 121-99 on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

But what should have been a celebratory postgame – big win, series lead, halfway to upsetting the NBA’s top overall seed – was anything but, after Oladipo left in the fourth quarter after a knee injury that had the Heat fearing very bad news.

“I feel probably like how everybody feels,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It was a great win, but when you see a player go down like that – especially a player like Vic who’s gone through so much in the last three years … that’s definitely not a good feeling.”

Injuries have now become the biggest story in this series. The Bucks were without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for a second consecutive game because of a bruised lower back, an injury he suffered in Game 1. The Heat were already without Tyler Herro because of a broken right hand, also from Game 1.

Butler wasn’t moving well, and Oladipo’s situation – even without the Heat offering an initial diagnosis yet – did not seem good, based on the instant reaction of disbelief from teammates and staffers who rushed to his side as he grabbed at the knee.

“We’re all praying for the best,” said Heat guard Duncan Robinson, who scored 20 points on his 29th birthday for Miami. Kyle Lowry scored 15 for the Heat.

Khris Middleton scored 23 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 and Grayson Allen scored 14 for Milwaukee.

Game 4 is in Miami on Monday night, when the Heat will aim for a 3-1 lead. Miami took Game 1, Milwaukee took Game 2, Miami won Game 3 and now it’ll be the Bucks looking for another bounce-back.

“We need to be better,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Like I said, give them credit. They played well. We need to be better. We need to deal with a lot of things better. That’ll be the challenge going into the next game.”

With the win, the Heat are halfway to what would be a stunner – a No. 8 seed over a No. 1 seed, something that’s happened only five times since the NBA went to the 16-team playoff format in 1984.

Those who pulled it off: Denver over Seattle 3-2 in 1994, New York over Miami 3-2 in 1999, Golden State over Dallas 4-2 in 2007, Memphis over San Antonio 4-2 in 2011 and Philadelphia over Chicago 4-2 in 2012.

Butler got hurt midway through the third quarter after trying a shot near the rim and landing on his back. He stayed in the game briefly, departed for a short stint in the locker room and returned with a large wrap on his back – with the Heat saying he would return.

He didn’t, because he didn’t have to. The game was in hand, and Miami eventually led by as many as 29.

“We still had our chances,” Middleton said. “Just couldn’t get it together.”

The first half couldn’t have gone better for Miami. Butler had 17 points in the opening quarter, the Heat had a 19-0 run at one point, they set a franchise record by making 12 3’s in a half – and it was still only 66-53 at the break.

The reason, again: Milwaukee was getting 3’s, again. The Bucks made 25 of them in their easy Game 2 win and were 10 for 18 from deep in the first half Saturday.

But the Bucks cooled after halftime, shooting only 5 for 21 from 3-point range, and the outcome was never in doubt.

Ja Morant to start vs. Lakers in critical Game 3 for Grizzlies

By Apr 22, 2023, 9:32 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — Ja Morant will be back in the starting lineup for the Grizzlies in Game 3 against the Lakers Saturday night after missing one game with an injured hand and wrist.

Morant re-aggravated a hand/wrist late in Game 1 on an awkward fall after Anthony Davis attempted to draw a charge on a Morant drive.

Morant left Game 1 (a Grizzlies loss) and then was out for all of Game 2 (a Memphis win to even the series).

It was a collaboration of Morant, the medical staff and the coaching staff that made the call on if he would play, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said pregame (before Morant’s status was officially announced). Because he had gone through most of a full practice on Friday, it was expected he would play, although how well he can grip the ball — to dribble, pass and shoot — remains to be seen.

The extended time off between games in this series — the Clippers and Suns have completed four games before the Lakers even tipped off their third — gave Morant more time to heal.

“Obviously, in Ja’s situation, more time can only benefit you, you know, from a healing standpoint,” Jenkins said.

Morant averaged 26.2 points and 8.1 assists a game this season for the Grizzlies and is a key part of their pace and halfcourt shot creation.

Lakers, Grizzlies, NBA Playoffs
Another scrappy Clippers effort falls short once Durant, Booker, Paul get rolling for Suns

By Apr 22, 2023, 7:46 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES — Based on the appropriate fear Kevin Durant and Devin Booker can instill in opponents, the Phoenix Suns were a popular pick to come out of the wide-open Western Conference.

Yet for about 40 minutes of Saturday’s Game 4 — and pretty much the same thing two nights earlier in Game 3, and through much of this series— it is hard to see why people picked them. The depth isn’t there, and their defense and decision-making are inconsistent. That has allowed a gritty but shorthanded Clippers team to push them.

Then for stretches everything clicks and you can see why the Suns are feared — especially when Chris Paul is doing this in the clutch.

Their spurts of elite play were enough against a Clippers team again without Kawhi Leonard or Paul George (both out with sprained knees). Los Angeles just lacks the high-end gear the Suns can slip into.

The result Saturday was a 112-100 Suns win that puts them up 3-1 in a series that heads back to Phoenix Tuesday for what likely is the final game of the Clippers’ season.

Los Angeles had its moments, like a run at the start of the second half to take the lead, but their margin for error is very small and they couldn’t sustain it.

“We start off with third quarter really good, high intensity, but like I said their star players, they did they’re supposed to do, they made shots and they created a lot of shots for teammates as well,” Tyronn Lue said.

The Clippers were scrappy, the effort was there and Russell Westbrook led the way, finishing with 37 points as he relentlessly attacked the rim. The Clippers signing Westbrook was largely panned when it happened, but he has had the last word and certainly has shown his value in this series.

“Russ has been resilient his whole life…” Kevin Durant said after the game. “When he retires, people are really going to tell the truth about how they feel about his game. Right now the fun thing to do is to make a joke out of Russ, but the way he been playing since he got with the Clippers show who he really is.”

As well as Westbrook has played, the ceiling for this Clippers team is not high enough without Leonard and George.

“I’m disappointed Kawhi is injured again, more so than the matchup,” Durant said after Game 4, sounding like a competitor wishing to be tested. “It’s always fun playing against an all-time great. I don’t know Kawhi that well, but he seemed like he loves the game, loves to play, to hoop at this stage, especially around the playoffs.”

The Clippers need their stars against a Suns team where Durant can drop 31 on 9-of-17 shooting, and Devin Booker can add 30, as they did Saturday. The two of them have been consistently impressive through four games of the first round.

However, the question we had about Phoenix going into the playoffs — is there enough around those stars to come out of the West? — remains. They look like they have enough when CP3 takes over in the fourth quarter, but less so when he struggles like he did in Game 3.

“I think the mental fortitude that it takes to come back from the game he had the other day, and all three of those guys are trying to figure out, ‘you go, I go,’ that kind of thing,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “I thought all 3 of them were in ‘go’ mode today.”

The Suns force-fed Deandre Ayton to get him going early, but as always when he settles for a short hook the defense wins — he started the game 2-of-6. Things opened up when he started attacking and dunking the passes coming his way. Ayton finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

In the comfort of their own arena on Tuesday night, the Suns will likely close out the series and send the Clippers fishing. Then Los Angles moves on to an offseason with big questions: Bring back Westbrook? Extend Leonard and/or George? Re-sign Eric Gordon?

While the Suns can figure out how to play closer to their peak more consistently, because they will need to against the Nuggets next round.

