Heat’s Victor Oladipo helped off court after ugly knee injury

By Apr 23, 2023, 11:29 AM EDT
After a surprisingly comfortable Game 3 win on Saturday that has the Heat up 2-1 on the Bucks, one would think the Heat locker room would be loud and rocking.

Instead, Erik Spoelstra summed up the mood this way: “I feel like throwing up right now.”

That’s because Victor Oladipo slipped and went down with what appears to be a nasty knee injury, and he had to be helped back to the locker room. Here is a video of the incident (this is disturbing, so watch at your own risk).

There is no prognosis yet, but the reactions of his teammates suggest this is not good.

Oladipo played just 12 games in the 2020-to-22 seasons primarily due to a right quadriceps tendon injury, then he missed the first 25 games of this season with a right knee injury. He has worked hard at rehab to get back on the court, making him a popular teammate.

This injury is to the left leg, but it still would be a massive setback to the former All-Star and All-NBA player who won the 2018 Most Improved Player award. Oladipo’s defense played a key role in the Heat’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals a season ago.

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch

By Apr 23, 2023, 9:15 AM EDT
The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did this year on the opening weekend and has continued throughout — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16: Nuggets won 109-80 (Denver 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Nuggets won 122-113 (Denver 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Nuggets won 120-111 (Denver 3-0)
4) Sun 4/23 at Minnesota, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, 9 (NBATV)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Minnesota, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16: Lakers won 128-112 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Grizzlies won 103-93 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Lakers won 111-101 (Los Angeles 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (TNT)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings won 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: Kings won 114-106 (Sacramento 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: Warriors won 114-97 (Sacramento 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, 10 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16: Clippers won 115-110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Suns won 123-109 (series tied 1-1)
3) Thu 4/20: Suns won 129-124 (Phoenix 2-1)
4) Sat 4/22: Suns won 112-100 (Phoenix 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, 10 (TNT)
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16: Heat won 130-117 (Miami 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 Bucks won 138-122 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Heat won 121-99 (Miami 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24 at Miami,7:30 (TNT)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, 9:30 (NBA TV)
6) Fri 4/28 at Miami, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics won 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Celtics won 119-106 (Boston 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Hawks won 130-122 (Boston 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, 7:30 (TNT)
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers won 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: 76ers won 96-84 (Philadelphia 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: 76ers won 102-97 (Philadelphia 3-0)
4) Sat 4/22: 76ers won 96-88 (Philadelphia advances 4-0)

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks won 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Cavaliers won 107-90 (series tied 1-1)
3) Fri 4/21: Knicks won 99-79 (New York 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, 7 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*

Lakers’ first quarter better than Morant’s 45, Los Angeles takes Game 3

By Apr 23, 2023, 3:13 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — “I mean, pretty bad.”

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins dramatically undersold how horribly the first quarter went for his team. Seemingly rattled by the moment and a rabid Lakers crowd — it was the first home playoff game for the Lakers before a full crowd in a decade — the Grizzlies missed shots (they started 1-of-11) and turned the ball over, which fueled Lakers transition baskets, which pumped up the crowd, which unsettled the Grizzlies further and they continued to miss shots, and everything spiraled.

It was 35-9 Lakers after one quarter — tying the NBA playoff record for the biggest first quarter lead — and the Grizzlies were shooting 11.1% early in the second quarter. But a picture is worth 1,000 words, so have a look at the Grizzlies’ first half shot chart.

Ja Morant specifically — he finished with 45 points — and the Grizzlies generally showed some fight and a path forward, but the hole they dug in that first quarter was too deep and the Lakers got the Game 3 win 111-101. Los Angeles now leads the series 2-1 with Game 4 Monday night at crypto.com Arena.

It’s up to the league office whether Dillon Brooks will be available for that game. Once again Brooks had a limited impact on the court but was all anybody could talk about after the game.

Brooks entered the arena Saturday as public enemy No.1 in Los Angeles after he called LeBron James “old” and poked the bear — fans were there to cheer his every miss in warm-ups — and those fans got their pound of flesh when he was ejected early in the third for hitting LeBron below the belt while going for a steal.

Lakers fans lustily cheered Brooks’ exit. Brooks would not discuss it postgame, but Ja Morant and others in the Memphis locker room didn’t think Brooks deserved to be sent to the showers.

The question is will he be suspended for Game 4? In previous shot-to-the-groin incidents these playoffs, Joel Embiid and James Harden were not suspended for their transgressions. However, Draymond Green was suspended and the league office cited his history — Brooks has a history, too. He was suspended earlier this season for hitting Donovan Mitchell below the belt. Brooks did not aggravate the situation as Green did playing the wrestling heel and trying to hype up the opposing crowd. That’s a plus in Brooks’ column. (My guess is a fine but no suspension, although I thought that about Green, too.)

Brooks was intentionally left open by the Lakers before his forced exit and he shot 3-of-13 in Game 3. Lakers fans might want him on the court for Game 4 if he’s going to shoot like that.

For the Lakers, there are a lot of positives to take forward. This was the sharpest their defense has been all season, holding the high-flying Grizzlies offense to less than a point per possession.

Then there was another dominant Anthony Davis game as he scored 31 — the Lakers’ size is difficult for the Grizzlies to deal with.

Despite the loss and ugly first quarter, there were positives to take away for Memphis, too.

“We didn’t play great in that first quarter, so can’t you can’t dig yourself that kind of hole,” Jenkins said “Love the fight that our guys showed for quarters two, three and four.”

Leading that fight was Morant, who started slow with his injured hand/wrist clearly bothering him, but he found his groove and scored 22 straight in the fourth quarter to keep the Grizzlies within shouting distance of the Lakers. Morant’s speed makes it difficult to keep him out of the lane, but he also hit six 3-pointers and when those are falling, too, he’s hard to stop.’

How do the Lakers slow him in Game 4?

“When great players get it going, there’s nothing that you can do,” LeBron said. “You can run off 20, you can run off 30, you can run off, I don’t know, 29 out of 30. You can’t stop them.”

The Lakers need to find a way to slow him, because Morant and the Grizzlies will not have another ugly start like they did Saturday. The Lakers can put a stranglehold on this series with a Game 4 win, but Memphis is not going to give this one away as they did in the first quarter.

Dillon Brooks ejected for shot to LeBron James’ groin

By Apr 22, 2023, 11:58 PM EDT
2023 NBA Playoffs - Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
LOS ANGELES — Dillon Brooks, public enemy No. 1 in Los Angeles right now, was jeered off the court by gleeful Lakers fans when he was ejected in the third quarter after hitting LeBron James in the groin.

Brooks made a reckless attempt at a steal as LeBron crossed the ball behind his back, and Brooks caught LeBron cleanly in the one place no man wants to get hit. LeBron went to the ground in pain and was there for a minute while the referees reviewed the play. Ultimately they gave Brooks a Flagrant 2 and he was ejected.

Lakers fans loudly cheered Brooks’ exit as he left the court.

Based on the NBA’s reaction to other recent hits to that region — by Draymond Green, Joel Embiid and James Harden — don’t expect a suspension for Brooks (despite his history). While Brooks has a history of these things — he was suspended back in February for a shot to Donovan Mitchell’s groin — he didn’t aggravate the situation by running around and hyping up the opposing crowd like a wrestling heel, as Green did. Brooks also did not speak to the media after the game.

Brooks had a rough night up to that point. The Lakers’ game plan was to dare Brooks to shoot and he did, going 3-of-13. His rough shooting (and plenty of his teammates) was why the Grizzlies were down by as many as 29 in the first half.

Memphis came back to make the final score respectable (111-101), but hope at a comeback was not aided by one of the Grizzlies’ best defenders — the guy with the LeBron James assignment — getting sent to the locker room with almost half a game to go.

Miami dominates Giannis-less Bucks 121-99 to take 2-1 series lead

Associated PressApr 22, 2023, 11:34 PM EDT
MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler took a hard fall. Victor Oladipo took a harder one. And the Miami Heat still found a way to knock off the Milwaukee Bucks, reclaiming the lead in their Eastern Conference playoff series.

Butler scored 30 points before leaving with a sore glute, leading the eighth-seeded Heat past the top-seeded Bucks 121-99 on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their first-round playoff series.

But what should have been a celebratory postgame – big win, series lead, halfway to upsetting the NBA’s top overall seed – was anything but, after Oladipo left in the fourth quarter after a knee injury that had the Heat fearing very bad news.

“I feel probably like how everybody feels,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It was a great win, but when you see a player go down like that – especially a player like Vic who’s gone through so much in the last three years … that’s definitely not a good feeling.”

Injuries have now become the biggest story in this series. The Bucks were without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for a second consecutive game because of a bruised lower back, an injury he suffered in Game 1. The Heat were already without Tyler Herro because of a broken right hand, also from Game 1.

Butler wasn’t moving well, and Oladipo’s situation – even without the Heat offering an initial diagnosis yet – did not seem good, based on the instant reaction of disbelief from teammates and staffers who rushed to his side as he grabbed at the knee.

“We’re all praying for the best,” said Heat guard Duncan Robinson, who scored 20 points on his 29th birthday for Miami. Kyle Lowry scored 15 for the Heat.

Khris Middleton scored 23 points, Jrue Holiday added 19 and Grayson Allen scored 14 for Milwaukee.

Game 4 is in Miami on Monday night, when the Heat will aim for a 3-1 lead. Miami took Game 1, Milwaukee took Game 2, Miami won Game 3 and now it’ll be the Bucks looking for another bounce-back.

“We need to be better,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “Like I said, give them credit. They played well. We need to be better. We need to deal with a lot of things better. That’ll be the challenge going into the next game.”

With the win, the Heat are halfway to what would be a stunner – a No. 8 seed over a No. 1 seed, something that’s happened only five times since the NBA went to the 16-team playoff format in 1984.

Those who pulled it off: Denver over Seattle 3-2 in 1994, New York over Miami 3-2 in 1999, Golden State over Dallas 4-2 in 2007, Memphis over San Antonio 4-2 in 2011 and Philadelphia over Chicago 4-2 in 2012.

Butler got hurt midway through the third quarter after trying a shot near the rim and landing on his back. He stayed in the game briefly, departed for a short stint in the locker room and returned with a large wrap on his back – with the Heat saying he would return.

He didn’t, because he didn’t have to. The game was in hand, and Miami eventually led by as many as 29.

“We still had our chances,” Middleton said. “Just couldn’t get it together.”

The first half couldn’t have gone better for Miami. Butler had 17 points in the opening quarter, the Heat had a 19-0 run at one point, they set a franchise record by making 12 3’s in a half – and it was still only 66-53 at the break.

The reason, again: Milwaukee was getting 3’s, again. The Bucks made 25 of them in their easy Game 2 win and were 10 for 18 from deep in the first half Saturday.

But the Bucks cooled after halftime, shooting only 5 for 21 from 3-point range, and the outcome was never in doubt.

