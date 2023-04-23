Brunson stays hot, Knicks defense keeps Mitchell cold, New York wins to go up 3-1

Apr 23, 2023
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks have had so few chances to join the NBA postseason party that they might forget the real fun hasn’t even started yet.

“There’s nothing to celebrate,” Jalen Brunson said. “There’s nothing to be truly happy about.”

One more win and that changes.

Brunson scored 29 points, RJ Barrett had 26 and the Knicks took a 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers in their first-round series with a 102-93 victory on Sunday.

Josh Hart moved into the starting lineup and added 19 points and seven rebounds for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who can reach the second round for the first time since 2013 with a victory in Cleveland on Wednesday. New York would host Game 6, if necessary, on Friday at what has been a deafening Madison Square Garden during the last two games.

“There’s nothing like a big game at the Garden,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said.

There might be a few more to come, the way his team is defending.

New York forced Cleveland All-Star Donovan Mitchell into one of the worst games of his postseason career, finishing with just 11 points on 5-for-18 shooting. Darius Garland had 23 points and 10 assists for the Cavs, bouncing back nicely after going 4 for 21 in the Knicks’ Game 3 romp. Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert each scored 14 points.

“This (is) not over with,” Mitchell said. “The way we lost sucks. We can’t hang our heads and ultimately give up. We’re not that type of group. Like I said, we’ll be ready for Game 5.”

Barrett was only 6 for 25 in the two games in Cleveland but has been outstanding back at home, where fans chanted his name in the second half. He had five straight points to break the Knicks free from a 75-all tie, then added another basket before Hart scored to push it to 90-81 midway during a stretch when Cleveland could only manage two baskets in more than four minutes.

After limiting the Cavs on Friday to 79 points, the lowest total in an NBA game this season, the Knicks led most of the way in this one to reach the verge of the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time since beating Boston in 2013.

They’ve only made it back to the playoffs once since then, falling in five games to Atlanta in 2021. But this team is more complete, thanks largely to signing Brunson last summer after he helped Dallas reach the Western Conference finals, then acquiring Hart from Portland during this season.

Starting together for the first time since they were college teammates at Villanova, that duo combined for 20 of the Knicks’ 30 points in the first quarter, which ended with them leading by seven.

New York pushed it into double digits in the second and Brunson’s 3-pointer midway through the period made it 46-31. The Knicks were ahead 54-45.

“During the regular season, we were able to flip some switches and come back in games,” Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “This time it just doesn’t present the opportunity to do so.”

But Garland got the first two baskets of the third quarter, set up Cleveland’s next three scores, then had the Cavs’ next two field goals to tie it at 59. His three-point play gave Cleveland a 66-63 lead and he had 11 points and five assists in the period, before Brunson made a 3-pointer with 6.2 seconds left that sent the Knicks to the fourth with a 73-71 edge.

“Jalen hit a huge shot at the end of the third to put us up, so that was big, and fourth quarter, just staying tough,” Barrett said. “Every time they threw a punch, we threw something back.”

Curry scores 32, Warriors overcome his late blunder to beat Kings, even series 2-2

Apr 23, 2023
Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors - Game Four
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — First, Draymond Green suggested to Warriors coach Steve Kerr that he come off the bench for Game 4 against the Sacramento Kings after Golden State had played so brilliantly without him.

Then at halftime Sunday, a couple of assistant coaches offered up the idea to Kerr that Green should defend De'Aaron Fox for the final two quarters.

Those collaborative, spot-on moves helped overshadow a late blunder, and now the defending champions are all tied up in their first-round playoff series at two games apiece.

Stephen Curry scored 32 points but gave Sacramento a late chance when he called a timeout Golden State didn’t have, then the Warriors held on to beat the Kings 126-125 on Sunday when Harrison Barnes missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

“These games are coming down to the wire, and you’ve just got to really finish possessions and try to give yourself the best chance, and then sometimes, it’s just, does the ball go in or not,” Kerr said.

Fox had 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Sacramento. His 3 with 28.7 seconds left pulled the Kings within one, then Curry missed a 16-foot jumper on the other end and Keegan Murray corralled the rebound. With Curry and Green defending, Fox dished to former Warrior Barnes for the potential game-winning 3, which hit the back of the rim.

“Wide open,” Barnes said. “Fox trusted me to take that shot. Back rim. On to the next but I feel confident in where we are.”

Golden State led 126-121 with 42.4 seconds left when Curry called the excessive timeout, and Malik Monk made the technical free throw for Sacramento.

Klay Thompson made a baseline 3-pointer to beat the third-quarter buzzer and another with 3:24 left, finishing with 26 points for the Warriors.

Game 5 in the best-of-seven series is Wednesday night at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center, where the Kings went ahead 2-0. The Warriors struggled on the road all year.

“As good as this feels, it’s got to be quickly forgotten about,” Thompson said.

Curry’s 3 with 4:10 remaining gave Golden State a 121-117 lead and he finished 11 for 22 with five 3s while dueling all afternoon with Fox.

After Monk’s layup made it 107-106 Kings with 9:03 to play, Curry responded with a driving layup and a 3 in a 14-second span.

Green came off the bench after serving a one-game suspension while the Warriors dominated Thursday’s Game 3 without him. Given the momentum and success, Kerr stuck with Jordan Poole in the starting five Sunday.

“I’m a firm believer if something isn’t broke you don’t fix it,” Green said.

He made a nifty behind-the-back pass for a Curry 3 midway through the fourth, then swatted a shot by Domantas Sabonis with 1:37 left.

Green, disciplined for stepping on Sabonis’ chest in the fourth quarter of Game 2, checked in to a rousing ovation with 6:38 left in the opening quarter and wound up with 12 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He and Fox picked up double technicals at the 5:43 mark of the first.

Sabonis added 14 points, seven rebounds and eight assists and now heads home determined to get the Kings closer to winning their first playoff series since eliminating Dallas in the 2004 first round.

“We made some timely mistakes, especially in the fourth quarter,” coach Mike Brown said. “This is where our playoff inexperience comes into play because you can’t rest out there, or you can’t think that you can play something a certain way and the champions are not going to make you pay the price.”

Poole scored 22 points, Andrew Wiggins added 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots, and Kevon Looney pulled down 14 rebounds to go with eight points and six assists.

Murray’s 3 with 10:43 left pulled the Kings within 102-99 after a 7-0 burst to begin the fourth after the 3 by Thompson to end the third put the Warriors ahead 102-92. Brown instructed his young star to “let it fly” and Murray shined under the matinee lights, scoring 23 points.

Thompson’s driving and dishing is something Kerr pointed to as a success opening up the floor in Game 3 and Thompson penetrated and found Moses Moody for a baseline 3 late in the first. Golden State moved the ball with snappy passes that created open looks.

Murray shot 9 for 13 with five 3s after he went a combined 1 for 8 on 3s and 3 of 13 in the first three games.

“I’ve just tried to be more aggressive throughout the playoffs and I knew eventually I’d catch my stride on the offensive end, so it’s just a matter of time and I came in confident,” Murray said.

Rivers: ‘Probably 50 percent, at best’ chance Embiid ready for start of next series

Apr 23, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers v Washington Wizards
G Fiume/Getty Images
The 76ers didn’t need Joel Embiid on the court to sweep the Brooklyn Nets out of the playoffs.

However, they will need regular season MVP-level Embiid in the next round against likely opponent the Boston Celtics. Which is why these comments from Doc Rivers after the 76ers’ win Saturday are concerning.

“I just don’t know… I would say, right now, it’s probably the same percentage I said before the game, probably 50 percent, at best.”

While Embiid was playing like an MVP in Game 3 against Brooklyn, he was rubbing his knee at points, which was clearly bothering him. Rivers said after that game Embiid complained about pain behind his knee — a concerning location — which led to an MRI and the determination of a knee sprain. That sidelined him for Game 4.

Game 1 of the next series will not start until next weekend at the earliest (and maybe later if the Hawks can extend a series where they trail 2-1 going into Sunday). The sweep of the Nets gives Embiid time to get closer to a return (it is also good news from James Harden, who has been banged up as well).

However, if the 76ers have to play even a couple of games without Embiid against an elite Celtics team, that may be too big a hole to dig out of.

Heat’s Victor Oladipo helped off court after ugly knee injury

Apr 23, 2023
UPDATE: Oladipo has a torn patellar tendon, which means he is not only out for this postseason but he could miss the start of next season as well, depending on the severity of the tear.

—————————————

After a surprisingly comfortable Game 3 win on Saturday that has the Heat up 2-1 on the Bucks, one would think the Heat locker room would be loud and rocking.

Instead, Erik Spoelstra summed up the mood this way: “I feel like throwing up right now.”

That’s because Victor Oladipo slipped and went down with what appears to be a nasty knee injury, and he had to be helped back to the locker room. Here is a video of the incident (this is disturbing, so watch at your own risk).

There is no prognosis yet, but the reactions of his teammates suggest this is not good.

Oladipo played just 12 games in the 2020-to-22 seasons primarily due to a right quadriceps tendon injury, then he missed the first 25 games of this season with a right knee injury. He has worked hard at rehab to get back on the court, making him a popular teammate.

This injury is to the left leg, but it still would be a massive setback to the former All-Star and All-NBA player who won the 2018 Most Improved Player award. Oladipo’s defense played a key role in the Heat’s run to the Eastern Conference Finals a season ago.

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch

Apr 23, 2023
The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did this year on the opening weekend and has continued throughout — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16: Nuggets won 109-80 (Denver 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Nuggets won 122-113 (Denver 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Nuggets won 120-111 (Denver 3-0)
4) Sun 4/23 at Minnesota, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, 9 (NBATV)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Minnesota, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16: Lakers won 128-112 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Grizzlies won 103-93 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Lakers won 111-101 (Los Angeles 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (TNT)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings won 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: Kings won 114-106 (Sacramento 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: Warriors won 114-97 (Sacramento 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, 10 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16: Clippers won 115-110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Suns won 123-109 (series tied 1-1)
3) Thu 4/20: Suns won 129-124 (Phoenix 2-1)
4) Sat 4/22: Suns won 112-100 (Phoenix 3-1)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, 10 (TNT)
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16: Heat won 130-117 (Miami 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 Bucks won 138-122 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22: Heat won 121-99 (Miami 2-1)
4) Mon 4/24 at Miami,7:30 (TNT)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, 9:30 (NBA TV)
6) Fri 4/28 at Miami, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics won 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Celtics won 119-106 (Boston 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Hawks won 130-122 (Boston 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, 7:30 (TNT)
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers won 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: 76ers won 96-84 (Philadelphia 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: 76ers won 102-97 (Philadelphia 3-0)
4) Sat 4/22: 76ers won 96-88 (Philadelphia advances 4-0)

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks won 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Cavaliers won 107-90 (series tied 1-1)
3) Fri 4/21: Knicks won 99-79 (New York 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, 7 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*