Rivers says MRI on Embiid’s knee did not turn out well, return date unknown

By Apr 22, 2023, 2:48 PM EDT
For the third straight year, following a brilliant regular season a fluke injury could derail Joel Embiid‘s playoff run, and with it the 76ers’ hopes.

Embiid is out for Game 4 against the Nets Saturday with a sprained knee, and before the game Doc Rivers’ comments on the injury raised a red flag.

“From my understanding, they checked his knee out right after the game because he was complaining about some soreness behind the knee, which is always a scary thing to hear about with players,” Rivers said. “There was swelling already, which is way too early, so we did the MRI. As a coach, I hate that word. I hate those three letters, because it never comes out well. It just feels like that, whenever they tell a coach you’re going to get an MRI, it doesn’t turn out well most of the time, and this time it did not.”

Rivers would not detail the injury nor set a return timetable for Embiid, although with Philadelphia up 3-0 in its series against Brooklyn, it seems highly unlikely they would push him to be back for a Game 5 or beyond (the 76ers are still the better team and should be able to close out the series without him).

However, the 76ers will need the regular season MVP-level Embiid in the next round, likely against the Boston Celtics.

Embiid’s playoff injury history is difficult to ignore.

“Obviously, clearly that’s on your mind,” Rivers said. “But as I said, this is another obstacle in the story that we’re going to write this year, and you’re going to be OK. It may take a minute, but this is just part of it… he’s human, and goodness, this happens again. Let’s win, let’s get him back on the floor and let’s keep on our own journey.”

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch

By Apr 22, 2023, 9:15 AM EDT
The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did this year on the opening weekend and has continued throughout — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16: Nuggets won 109-80 (Denver 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Nuggets won 122-113 (Denver 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Nuggets won 120-111 (Denver 3-0)
4) Sun 4/23 at Minnesota, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, 9 (NBATV)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Minnesota, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16: Lakers won 128-112 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Grizzlies won 103-93 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (TNT)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings won 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: Kings won 114-106 (Sacramento 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: Warriors won 114-97 (Sacramento 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, 10 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16: Clippers won 115-110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Suns won 123-109 (series tied 1-1)
3) Thu 4/20: Suns won 129-124 (Phoenix 2-1)
4) Sat 4/22 at LA Clippers, 3:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, 10 (TNT)
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16: Heat won 130-117 (Miami 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 Bucks won 138-122 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22 at Miami, 7:30 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at Miami, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, 9:30 (NBA TV)
6) Fri 4/28 at Miami, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics won 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Celtics won 119-106 (Boston 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Hawks won 130-122 (Boston 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, 7:30 (TNT)
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers won 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: 76ers won 96-84 (Philadelphia 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: 76ers won 102-97 (Philadelphia 3-0)
4) Sat 4/22 at Brooklyn, 1 (TNT)
5) Mon 4/24 at Philadelphia, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Brooklyn, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Philadelphia, TBD (TNT)*

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks won 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Cavaliers won 107-90 (series tied 1-1)
3) Fri 4/21: Knicks won 99-79 (New York 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, 7 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*

Jokić triple-double sparks Nuggets to win over Timberwolves, 3-0 series lead

Associated PressApr 22, 2023, 9:12 AM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets delivered the type of disciplined performance that’s a prerequisite for lasting a long time in the NBA playoffs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves sure aren’t there yet.

Jokic had his seventh career triple-double in the playoffs with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists and the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 120-111 on Friday night to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.

“We didn’t want to give them life,” said Jokic, the two-time reigning NBA MVP who led the league with 29 triple-doubles this season. “We wanted to be the aggressor. We wanted to punch them first.”

Michael Porter Jr. had 25 points and nine rebounds and Jamal Murray added 18 points and nine assists as Denver withstood another dashing game by Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards to send a loud crowd of white-shirt-wearing fans home from another frustrating postseason loss.

“Proud of the group,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. “They handled their business like they’re supposed to, like mature teams do.”

Edwards scored 36 points to raise his series total to 95, Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points after totaling only 21 points over the first two games and Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves, but a defensive lapse here and a rushed 3-pointer there was enough to seal their fate against this Nuggets team finally healthy enough for another run at the NBA finals.

“Our decision-making on offense just kind of let us down,” coach Chris Finch said.

Bruce Brown had 12 points to lead Denver’s 29-10 edge in bench points, and the Nuggets shot a hard-to-beat 57% from the field.

Game 4 is here Sunday.

“No disrespect to the T-wolves, this is about us, but we don’t want to go back to Denver,” Malone said.

With the Nuggets holding their first 2-0 lead in nine playoff series under Malone, their message from the coach was to keep the throttle on full and not give the underdog Wolves extra confidence.

The Western Conference’s top team shot like its seeding depended on it and outjumped the Wolves for just about every long rebound. The Nuggets had two 9-0 runs in the first half and started the second quarter by making 12 of their first 16 shots on their way to a 13-point lead.

Edwards, who had 41 points in Game 2 for the franchise playoffs record, single-handedly brought the Wolves back with the kind of starburst only players like him are capable of.

After a bad pass by Towns was picked off by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Edwards hustled for the block and quickly converted a Euro-step layup on the other end. The Wolves kept up the momentum and cut the lead to 61-55 right before halftime. They were still within six points at the end of the third quarter.

The Wolves won their play-in game here a week ago on the backs of Towns and Gobert, the unlikely big-man pairing they created when former Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly bolted for the same job in Minnesota and swung a blockbuster trade for Gobert.

The Wolves attacked the basket better than they did in the first two games, and Towns drew Jokic’s fourth foul with 5:51 left in the third quarter, but the 7-foot Serb is just too skilled – and too much of a load – to get beat that way.

“The offense looks a little different when ‘Joke’ isn’t out there, but we’ve been making it work,” Porter said. “We’ve just got a lot of dudes who can do a lot of different things.”

Finch, asked before the game about Jokic’s impact on making space for Murray and his shot, took a subtle swipe at how he feels Jokic – who has 14 fouls in the series – is officiated.

“He does a really good job of screening, and moving and screening at the same time, those types of things,” Finch said in his best deadpan.

Knicks defense dominates Cavaliers, New York wins to take 2-1 series lead

Associated PressApr 22, 2023, 9:06 AM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Back when the NBA playoffs were always part of the springtime schedule at Madison Square Garden, this is what they looked like.

Tough to score. Even a little tough to watch.

And on Friday night, the fans loved it.

Jalen Brunson scored 21 points, RJ Barrett broke out of a slump with 19 and the New York Knicks held the Cleveland Cavaliers to the lowest point total in the NBA this season, rolling to a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series with a 99-79 victory.

The Knicks emphatically bounced back from a loss in Game 2 and moved halfway to their first series victory since 2013. They led by 27 points in the fourth quarter, when a sold-out crowd of 19,812 was so loud there was little chance of hearing much of what the public address announcer was saying – especially as seldom-used veteran Derrick Rose was checking into the game to a huge ovation.

“It was what I expected for sure,” Knicks All-Star Julius Randle said. “A lot of, lot of energy and we were able to feed off it, so I love it.”

Josh Hart added 13 points for the fifth-seeded Knicks, who host Game 4 on Sunday. They became the first team to allow fewer than 80 points during the regular season or postseason.

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points for the Cavaliers, who never gave themselves a chance with their most inept offensive performance of the season, rattled perhaps by the Knicks on the court and the fans surrounding it.

“Not being able to make shots definitely hurts as well, but it’s one of those things where we’ll be good,” Mitchell said. “Like, kind of breathe and relax and calm down.”

Darius Garland, who scored 32 points in Game 2, managed just 10 on 4-for-21 shooting. Caris LeVert, moved into the starting lineup after scoring 24 in that 107-90 victory, missed all six shots in the first half before coming on late for 17 points.

Barrett was 6 for 25 in the first two games but his shot was falling and he aggressively drove to the basket to get himself going. Plus, some of the Cavs’ 21 turnovers sent Barrett and the Knicks off to easy transition baskets.

It was just the second time the playoffs came to Madison Square Garden in the last 10 years and it looked like something played by the beloved 1990s Knicks, who had the Garden rocking deep in many springs with their rugged brand of basketball.

“As a basketball player you kind of grow up thinking about moments like these,” Barrett said. “It was electric in there and happy we get to come back Sunday.”

Bodies crashed to the floor or into each other, and once in a while the ball went into the basket.

The Cavs had 13 baskets and 12 turnovers at halftime, when the Knicks’ 4-for-19 shooting from behind the arc looked practically hot compared to the Cavs’ 2-for-19 effort.

The teams combined to miss 20 of 23 3-pointers in a first quarter that ended tied at 17, and Garland (0 for 8) and Randle (0 for 5) couldn’t hit from anywhere. The Cavs’ worst previous effort this season was also against the Knicks, 81 points on Dec. 4.

“It was nasty, like a lot of games have been with them this season,” LeVert said.

The Knicks ran off six straight points in the second to open a 38-27 lead when Brunson stole the ball from Mitchell and dunked it, then got the final five of the half on a 3-pointer by Immanuel Quickley and another dunk off a Mitchell turnover, this one by Barrett, to make it 45-32.

The offenses got going in the third quarter, with both teams shooting above 50% and LeVert scoring 11 points. The Cavs got within single digits before the Knicks closed the period on an 8-0 run to take a 72-55 lead.

It was a rough first playoff game back home for Mitchell, who was born in Elmsford, New York, not far from where the Knicks practice, and thought he might be a Knick last summer before Utah instead traded him to Cleveland.

He said he cut off communication with some friends who were Knicks fans and left some group chats so there would be no distractions. Usually warmly received in the arena, the fans even turned on the All-Star guard, loudly chanting “airball! airball!” when he was well off on a 3-pointer in the second quarter.

Young scores 32, Hawks beat Celtics 130-122 to close to 2-1

Associated PressApr 22, 2023, 9:01 AM EDT
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young never lost confidence in himself, even after a run of dismal playoff performances.

Finally, he looked like that charismatic point guard who carried the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference final two years ago.

Young scored 32 points in his best playoff game since 2021 and the Atlanta Hawks gave themselves a glimmer of hope, beating the Boston Celtics 130-122 Friday night to close the gap to 2-1 in the opening-round series.

Young hit a step-back 3-pointer from the corner with 2:21 left and knocked down another huge basket on a floater in the lane with 45 seconds remaining after Jaylen Brown missed a 3-pointer that would’ve tied it for the Celtics.

The seventh-seeded Hawks will try to even the series against the second-seeded Celtics in Game 4 on Sunday night at State Farm Arena.

“I knew I could play like this,” Young said. “I wasn’t worried.”

Maybe not, but much of the A-T-L was sure doubting if he was truly a franchise player.

Young washed out in an opening-round loss to Miami a year ago, averaging just 15.4 points a game while recording more turnovers (31) than assists (30). He wasn’t much better during the first two games in Boston, connecting on 14 of 40 shots.

But, working in perfect sync with fellow guard Dejounte Murray, Young knocked down 12 of 22 attempts, dished out nine assists and grabbed six rebounds, while committing only four turnovers.

“The guards are supposed to be in control of the game,” Young said. “We consider ourselves two pretty good guards.”

They sure played the part in this one. Murray had another big game for the Hawks with 25 points, including a 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining that helped Atlanta protect its lead. He added six rebounds and five assists.

“They were talking to each other, figuring out what the other was thinking and playing off each other,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said of his starting backcourt. “At one point, I just told myself to be quiet and let them do it.”

The duo was really at its best when it counted most. Young scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and Murray chipped in with 7, accounting for 22 of Atlanta’s 30 points in the period.

They were the first Hawks teammates to each have at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a playoff game since Lenny Wilkens and Bill Bridges in 1966, when the franchise still called St. Louis home.

Jayson Tatum scored 29 points to lead Boston, which was barely challenged in the first two games of the series.

“We knew it wasn’t to be easy,” said Marcus Smart, who added 24 points for the Celtics.

In Boston, the Celtics pushed out to big leads and cruised to a pair of 13-point victories. In Atlanta, the Hawks finally put up a fight.

With Derrick White forced to the bench in the early going with two quick fouls, the Hawks took advantage of a chink in the Boston defense to get things rolling. Atlanta knocked down 30 of 46 shots (65.2%) in the first half.

Smart said that’s where the Celtics essentially lost the game, allowing the Hawks to gain some much-needed confidence.

“You get that extra boost when you’re back home,” he said. “We’ve just got to do a better job of making things tough on them.”

Pumped up by a standing-room-only crowd, the Hawks built a 14-point lead – their biggest of the series – late in the first half.

But the Celtics responded with eight straight points and went to the locker room down 74-67.

It was Atlanta’ first victory over Boston this season. The Hawks dropped all three regular-season meetings.

The Hawks put up their most points in a playoff game since a 137-125 victory over Detroit in an opening-round series in 1986. They also had seven players in double figures, matching their franchise high in the postseason.

