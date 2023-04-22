Even without Embiid, 76ers finish off sweep of Nets 96-88

Associated PressApr 22, 2023, 5:27 PM EDT
0 Comments

NEW YORK (AP) — All Joel Embiid could give the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday was encouragement.

The NBA’s leading scorer and MVP finalist couldn’t play because of a sprained right knee, but still provided a presence for his team.

“It starts with Joel,” guard Tyrese Maxey said. “He’s the leader of this team and for him, he takes the guys before the game and he told us good luck and we appreciate him for that. And we need him to get healthy.”

The 76ers bought him plenty of time to do that.

Tobias Harris had 25 points and 12 rebounds, and the 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-88 to complete a sweep and become the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs.

James Harden added 17 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the third-seeded 76ers, who will wait for the winner of the series between the Boston Celtics and Atlanta Hawks. The defending Eastern Conference champion Celtics have a 2-1 lead.

By sweeping a seven-game series for the first time since beating Milwaukee in 1985, the 76ers ensured that Embiid will have at least a week to recover before they play again.

“Obviously, today was big for us so we can get Big Fella healthy,” Harden said. “That’s priority No. 1.”

The Sixers turned to their defense without him and ended up outscoring the Nets 21-4 during a stretch of more than eight minutes in the third quarter.

Maxey finished a strong series with 16 points and Paul Reed added 10 points and 15 rebounds after replacing Embiid in the starting lineup.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points and Nic Claxton had 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Nets, who were swept for the second straight year and have lost 10 straight postseason games. They went 0-8 this season against the 76ers.

Embiid went to the locker room early in Game 3 and was limping a couple times later in the game, but had a blocked shot to preserve a two-point lead with 8.8 seconds left and said afterward he was OK. But coach Doc Rivers said Embiid was complaining of soreness behind his knee and already had swelling shortly after the game. An MRI exam revealed the sprain.

Dorian Finney-Smith’s 3-pointer two minutes into the third quarter made it 53-42, matching the Nets’ largest lead of the game. But Harden and P.J. Tucker hit consecutive 3s to get the Sixers started on what became a 14-0 run that made it 56-53 on Reed’s basket.

Maxey’s 3-pointer extended it to 63-57 with 1:49 remaining in the period, capping the Nets’ lengthy drought that would have seemed unimaginable when Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were in Brooklyn. They were both dealt at midseason, and this team went down just as quickly as the one the duo led last season, when Brooklyn was also the first team eliminated after getting swept by Boston.

“I told them they should feel extremely proud when they walk around the borough of Brooklyn,” coach Jacque Vaughn said. “The way that we competed, we didn’t make excuses this year. We figured out how to stay together. That locker room was together even until the end of the game.”

Embiid averaged only 20 points in the series, 13 below his NBA-leading average of 33.1, as the Nets heavily double-teamed him.

But those double-teams were leaving open looks for their guards that weren’t available Saturday, and the Sixers were just 2 for 11 from 3-point range in the first half as the Nets led 48-40.

But the 76ers limited them to 40 points in the second half and eventually pulled away to a 14-point lead as the cheers of the Sixers fans in the building grew louder.

Here's more on the 76ers

2023 NBA Playoffs - Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers
Rivers says MRI on Embiid’s knee did not turn out well, return date...
NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
2023 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets
Report: Joel Embiid suffered sprained knee, out for Game 4 vs. Nets

Another scrappy Clippers effort falls short once Durant, Booker, Paul get rolling for Suns

By Apr 22, 2023, 7:46 PM EDT
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — Based on the appropriate fear Kevin Durant and Devin Booker can instill in opponents, the Phoenix Suns were a popular pick to come out of the wide-open Western Conference.

Yet for about 40 minutes of Saturday’s Game 4 — and pretty much the same thing two nights earlier in Game 3, and through much of this series— it is hard to see why people picked them. The depth isn’t there, and their defense and decision-making are inconsistent. That has allowed a gritty but shorthanded Clippers team to push them.

Then for stretches everything clicks and you can see why the Suns are feared — especially when Chris Paul is doing this in the clutch.

Their spurts of elite play were enough against a Clippers team again without Kawhi Leonard or Paul George (both out with sprained knees). Los Angeles just lacks the high-end gear the Suns can slip into.

The result Saturday was a 112-100 Suns win that puts them up 3-1 in a series that heads back to Phoenix Tuesday for what likely is the final game of the Clippers’ season.

Los Angeles had its moments, like a run at the start of the second half to take the lead, but their margin for error is very small and they couldn’t sustain it.

“We start off with third quarter really good, high intensity, but like I said their star players, they did they’re supposed to do, they made shots and they created a lot of shots for teammates as well,” Tyronn Lue said.

The Clippers were scrappy, the effort was there and Russell Westbrook led the way, finishing with 37 points as he relentlessly attacked the rim. The Clippers signing Westbrook was largely panned when it happened, but he has had the last word and certainly has shown his value in this series.

“Russ has been resilient his whole life…” Kevin Durant said after the game. “When he retires, people are really going to tell the truth about how they feel about his game. Right now the fun thing to do is to make a joke out of Russ, but the way he been playing since he got with the Clippers show who he really is.”

As well as Westbrook has played, the ceiling for this Clippers team is not high enough without Leonard and George.

Especially not against a Suns team where Durant can drop 31 on 9-of-17 shooting, and Devin Booker can add 30, as they did Saturday. The two of them have been consistently impressive through four games of the first round.

However, the question we had about Phoenix going into the playoffs — is there enough around those stars to come out of the West? — remains. They look like they have enough when CP3 takes over in the fourth quarter, but less so when he struggles like he did in Game 3.

“I think the mental fortitude that it takes to come back from the game he had the other day, and all three of those guys are trying to figure out, ‘you go, I go,’ that kind of thing,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “I thought all 3 of them were in ‘go’ mode today.”

The Suns force-fed Deandre Ayton to get him going early, but as always when he settles for a short hook the defense wins — he started the game 2-of-6. Things opened up when he started attacking and dunking the passes coming his way. Ayton finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

In the comfort of their own arena on Tuesday night, the Suns will likely close out the series and send the Clippers fishing. Then Los Angles moves on to an offseason with big questions: Bring back Westbrook? Extend Leonard and/or George? Re-sign Eric Gordon?

While the Suns can figure out how to play closer to their peak more consistently, because they will need to against the Nuggets next round.

Check out more on the Suns

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Phoenix Suns defeated the LA Clippers 129-124 to win game 3 of a first round NBA playoff basketball game.
Clippers’ list Kawhi Leonard as out for Game 4 with knee soreness
NBA: APR 20 Playoffs - Suns at Clippers
Without Leonard, Clippers have no answers for Booker, Durant, Suns win

Rivers says MRI on Embiid’s knee did not turn out well, return date unknown

By Apr 22, 2023, 2:48 PM EDT
0 Comments

For the third straight year, following a brilliant regular season a fluke injury could derail Joel Embiid‘s playoff run, and with it the 76ers’ hopes.

Embiid is out for Game 4 against the Nets Saturday with a sprained knee, and before the game Doc Rivers’ comments on the injury raised a red flag.

“From my understanding, they checked his knee out right after the game because he was complaining about some soreness behind the knee, which is always a scary thing to hear about with players,” Rivers said. “There was swelling already, which is way too early, so we did the MRI. As a coach, I hate that word. I hate those three letters, because it never comes out well. It just feels like that, whenever they tell a coach you’re going to get an MRI, it doesn’t turn out well most of the time, and this time it did not.”

Rivers would not detail the injury nor set a return timetable for Embiid, although with Philadelphia up 3-0 in its series against Brooklyn, it seems highly unlikely they would push him to be back for a Game 5 or beyond (the 76ers are still the better team and should be able to close out the series without him).

However, the 76ers will need the regular season MVP-level Embiid in the next round, likely against the Boston Celtics.

Embiid’s playoff injury history is difficult to ignore.

“Obviously, clearly that’s on your mind,” Rivers said. “But as I said, this is another obstacle in the story that we’re going to write this year, and you’re going to be OK. It may take a minute, but this is just part of it… he’s human, and goodness, this happens again. Let’s win, let’s get him back on the floor and let’s keep on our own journey.”

Check out more on the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four
Even without Embiid, 76ers finish off sweep of Nets 96-88
NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
2023 NBA Playoffs - Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets
Report: Joel Embiid suffered sprained knee, out for Game 4 vs. Nets

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch

By Apr 22, 2023, 9:15 AM EDT
0 Comments

The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did this year on the opening weekend and has continued throughout — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16: Nuggets won 109-80 (Denver 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Nuggets won 122-113 (Denver 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Nuggets won 120-111 (Denver 3-0)
4) Sun 4/23 at Minnesota, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, 9 (NBATV)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Minnesota, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16: Lakers won 128-112 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Grizzlies won 103-93 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (TNT)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings won 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: Kings won 114-106 (Sacramento 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: Warriors won 114-97 (Sacramento 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, 10 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16: Clippers won 115-110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Suns won 123-109 (series tied 1-1)
3) Thu 4/20: Suns won 129-124 (Phoenix 2-1)
4) Sat 4/22 at LA Clippers, 3:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, 10 (TNT)
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16: Heat won 130-117 (Miami 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 Bucks won 138-122 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22 at Miami, 7:30 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at Miami, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, 9:30 (NBA TV)
6) Fri 4/28 at Miami, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics won 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Celtics won 119-106 (Boston 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21: Hawks won 130-122 (Boston 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, 7:30 (TNT)
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers won 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: 76ers won 96-84 (Philadelphia 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: 76ers won 102-97 (Philadelphia 3-0)
4) Sat 4/22 at Brooklyn, 1 (TNT)
5) Mon 4/24 at Philadelphia, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Brooklyn, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Philadelphia, TBD (TNT)*

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks won 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Cavaliers won 107-90 (series tied 1-1)
3) Fri 4/21: Knicks won 99-79 (New York 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, 7 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*

Jokić triple-double sparks Nuggets to win over Timberwolves, 3-0 series lead

Associated PressApr 22, 2023, 9:12 AM EDT
0 Comments

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets delivered the type of disciplined performance that’s a prerequisite for lasting a long time in the NBA playoffs.

The Minnesota Timberwolves sure aren’t there yet.

Jokic had his seventh career triple-double in the playoffs with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists and the Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 120-111 on Friday night to take a 3-0 lead in the first-round series.

“We didn’t want to give them life,” said Jokic, the two-time reigning NBA MVP who led the league with 29 triple-doubles this season. “We wanted to be the aggressor. We wanted to punch them first.”

Michael Porter Jr. had 25 points and nine rebounds and Jamal Murray added 18 points and nine assists as Denver withstood another dashing game by Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards to send a loud crowd of white-shirt-wearing fans home from another frustrating postseason loss.

“Proud of the group,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. “They handled their business like they’re supposed to, like mature teams do.”

Edwards scored 36 points to raise his series total to 95, Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points after totaling only 21 points over the first two games and Rudy Gobert had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves, but a defensive lapse here and a rushed 3-pointer there was enough to seal their fate against this Nuggets team finally healthy enough for another run at the NBA finals.

“Our decision-making on offense just kind of let us down,” coach Chris Finch said.

Bruce Brown had 12 points to lead Denver’s 29-10 edge in bench points, and the Nuggets shot a hard-to-beat 57% from the field.

Game 4 is here Sunday.

“No disrespect to the T-wolves, this is about us, but we don’t want to go back to Denver,” Malone said.

With the Nuggets holding their first 2-0 lead in nine playoff series under Malone, their message from the coach was to keep the throttle on full and not give the underdog Wolves extra confidence.

The Western Conference’s top team shot like its seeding depended on it and outjumped the Wolves for just about every long rebound. The Nuggets had two 9-0 runs in the first half and started the second quarter by making 12 of their first 16 shots on their way to a 13-point lead.

Edwards, who had 41 points in Game 2 for the franchise playoffs record, single-handedly brought the Wolves back with the kind of starburst only players like him are capable of.

After a bad pass by Towns was picked off by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Edwards hustled for the block and quickly converted a Euro-step layup on the other end. The Wolves kept up the momentum and cut the lead to 61-55 right before halftime. They were still within six points at the end of the third quarter.

The Wolves won their play-in game here a week ago on the backs of Towns and Gobert, the unlikely big-man pairing they created when former Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly bolted for the same job in Minnesota and swung a blockbuster trade for Gobert.

The Wolves attacked the basket better than they did in the first two games, and Towns drew Jokic’s fourth foul with 5:51 left in the third quarter, but the 7-foot Serb is just too skilled – and too much of a load – to get beat that way.

“The offense looks a little different when ‘Joke’ isn’t out there, but we’ve been making it work,” Porter said. “We’ve just got a lot of dudes who can do a lot of different things.”

Finch, asked before the game about Jokic’s impact on making space for Murray and his shot, took a subtle swipe at how he feels Jokic – who has 14 fouls in the series – is officiated.

“He does a really good job of screening, and moving and screening at the same time, those types of things,” Finch said in his best deadpan.

Here's more on the Nuggets

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
2023 NBA Playoffs - Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets
Watch Jamal Murray drop 40, Nuggets beat Timberwolves for 2-0 lead
2023 NBA Playoffs - Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets
Murray got rolling, scored 24, Nuggets cruise to Game 1 win over Timberwolves

 