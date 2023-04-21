Without Leonard, Clippers have no answers for Booker, Durant, Suns win

By Apr 21, 2023, 5:07 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES — The Clippers tried to answer all the questions.

They had Norman Powell scoring 40 in an attempt to answer Devin Booker’s 45. They had Russell Westbrook’s 30 points and 12 assists to answer Kevin Durant’s 28 points. They had a micro-small lineup — 6’5” Terance Mann at center — to try and outscore a Suns team with the size and skill of Deandre Ayton and Durant.

Game 3 proved that only the answer to one question matters: Will Kawhi Leonard be available to play in Game 4 and beyond?

If he does, the Clippers have a chance in a series they now trail 2-1 after a 129-124 loss to the Suns Thursday night. If Leonard is out more games (on top of Paul George being out, likely for this entire series) the Suns may get a lot of rest before the start of the next round.

“He desperately, desperately wants to play. This is the Playoffs. This is what these guys live for, especially him,” Clippers GM Lawrence Frank said, then added Leonard is day-to-day. The decision on if he will play in Game 4 Saturday likely will not be made until that morning.

As much as the Clippers missed Leonard’s offense, it was on the defensive end where he was missed most. Coach Tyronne Lue Eric Gordon, Norman Powell, Westbrook and others on Booker, but it didn’t matter. Once he got rolling there was little the Clippers could do to slow him down.

“I told him after Game 1 he was the thermostat for the team, he set the tone and temperature for 48 minutes,” coach Monty Williams said of Booker.

Booker set it on both ends in this game (and all series) — he had three steals and two blocked shots in Game 3. Offensively he was playing downhill — he shot 12-of-17 in the paint, in top of 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. Booker credited Durant after the game because KD’s gravity opened up the floor for his drives, which does have some tough to it.

Booker led the Suns’ attack on the smaller Clippers lineup Lue rolled out for the final nine minutes of the game (the Clippers were +8 in that stretch but were 13 down when that lineup entered the game. Those attacks resulted in the Suns getting to the line 21 more times.

The Clippers deserve credit for an incredible effort, but the Suns had the best talent on the court. When the Suns found something that worked — a Durant/Ayton pick-and-roll — Los Angeles simply couldn’t keep pace. The Suns put up 40 with 24 free throws in the third quarter.

If Leonard is back on Saturday, the Clippers stand a chance to keep pace and even this series. The answer to the question about his availability is the only one that matters.

Thanks to better defense, Curry 36, Warriors beat Kings despite no Green

Associated PressApr 21, 2023, 2:25 AM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Leading up to Game 3, Steve Kerr shared with Golden State’s players his favorite John Wooden quote of all time: “Be quick, but don’t hurry.”

He challenged the Warriors to take better shots and be more careful with the ball to limit turnovers, and to rebound – rebound hard and with heart – then the reigning champions went out and dominated missing two of their top defenders, including suspended star Draymond Green.

Stephen Curry scored 36 points, Kevon Looney matched his career high with 20 rebounds to go with nine assists, and Golden State got right back in its first-round playoff series by thumping the Sacramento Kings 114-97 on Thursday night to pull to 2-1.

“We’re a team with a lot of pride, we know how to respond when our back’s against the wall, we always usually show up,” Looney said. “I think Draymond knew that. Without him playing he knew how we were going to respond. He knew he could count on us to hold down the fort while he’s out. We’re excited to get him back next game.”

The fiery forward was suspended without pay for stepping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter of Monday’s Game 2 at Golden 1 Center. The Warriors also were without key defensive stopper Gary Payton II after the guard became ill Wednesday.

Curry shot 12 for 25 with six 3s while Andrew Wiggins added 20 points and seven rebounds for the Warriors, who never trailed and will now try to even the best-of-seven series in Game 4 on Sunday back on their home court at Chase Center.

Sabonis, who grabbed Green’s foot during the play in question, was booed at every chance. The big man underwent tests that revealed a bruised sternum but was able to practice Wednesday and cleared to play. He had 14 rebounds by halftime and 16 total to go with 15 points. But Golden State’s smothering interior defense led to some spectacular plays on offense – Looney handling the bulk of the load defending Sabonis.

“This is Loon, this is who he is, we’ve seen it in the playoffs for years now,” Kerr said.

De’Aaron Fox was 5 for 14 in the first half for 12 points but finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Kings. Fox scored 62 in the first two games.

Jordan Poole – playing on a tender left ankle – started in Green’s place and had 16 points and five rebounds, while the Warriors also counted on contributions from Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Donte DiVincenzo.

Looney, who led the NBA in offensive rebounds and played in his 218th straight game, corralled a key board from the offensive glass that led to Curry’s 3 to beat the halftime buzzer and make it a double-digit Warriors lead at 53-41.

Harrison Barnes added 17 points against his old team for Sacramento, whose fans were told to leave those noisy cowbells at home because they’re banned at Chase Center. Warriors fans were raucous in their own right sporting yellow “Gold Blooded” t-shirts and pounding Thunderstix.

“You have to understand that these guys aren’t going to lay down,” Barnes said. “They have a lot of pride. They’ve won a championship. ”

NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown, who received a shipment of new Vans sneakers, warned of what might happen if his Kings let down even in the slightest: “If we’re overconfident we’re going to get our behinds handed to us because these guys are champions.”

Rapper E-40 returned courtside for Game 3 fashionably late and fashionable.

The hip-hop star whose real name is Earl Stevens alleged “racial bias” after being kicked out of Game 1 at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. He and the Kings put out a joint statement Wednesday explaining there was a ‘miscommunication’ and said it was an “unfortunate misunderstanding” between both parties.

Watch Harden get ejected, Claxton get ejected, Embiid pick up Flagrant 1 in spicy Game 3

By Apr 20, 2023, 10:08 PM EDT
Things got intense in Brooklyn Thursday night — and Tony Brothers made sure his officiating crew was right in the middle of it. For better or for worse.

James Harden was ejected late in the third quarter of Game 3 when his off-hand push caught Royce O’Neal in the… private parts.

Sixers players and coaches could not believe that was worthy of an ejection. Joel Embiid‘s reaction from the bench sums the mood up.

Embiid was fortunate he was not ejected in the first quarter, when two-and-a-half minutes into the game Nic Claxton made a deliberate move to step over Embiid after a dunk and the 76ers’ MVP kicked Claxton in the… well, where Harden hit O’Neal.

Embiid was fortunate only to get a Flagrant 1 for that, partly because Claxton taunted him by stepping over him.

Claxton got a technical for that taunt, which came back to haunt him in the fourth when he picked up a second technical for flexing on Embiid, which got Claxton ejected.

That is an incredibly soft second technical and ejection, especially for an intense and emotional game where the outcome was still in doubt.

Where are the referees in Brooklyn drawing the lines? That flex earns a second technical and ejection but he got kicked in the family jewels by Embiid, who remains in the game. And was Harden’s move worthy of an ejection, or was that more a Flagrant 1 move? It’s hard to see the consistency.

Philadelphia closed the game on an 11-1 run to come back and get the 102-97 win to go up 3-0 in the series. Tyrese Maxey scored 25 in the win.

However, we know what the postgame topic of discussion will be — Tony Brother’s crew has put themselves in the middle of this game and impacted the outcome.

Celtics’ Malcom Brogdon wins NBA Sixth Man of the Year award

By Apr 20, 2023, 8:33 PM EDT
In a season where there was no dominant player coming off the bench, Malcolm Brogdon was a steady force for the Boston Celtics, someone they could count on nightly.

That was enough to earn him the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award, the league announced on Thursday.

“From day one, Malcolm has eagerly embraced his role as a game changer off the bench,” Celtics’ president Brad Stevens told NBC Sports Boston. “His emphasis on winning has been reflected daily in his work, his play, and his selflessness. Malcolm winning the award named after John Havlicek, an all-time Celtic, could not be more appropriate.”

Brogdon averaged 14.9 points a night shooting 44.4% from 3, while pitching in 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists a game. He had more drives this season than Jayson Tatum, he had the ball in his hands to create with the second unit but could work off the ball as well, hitting 44.2% on catch-and-shoot 3s. Last season the Celtics struggled when Tatum or Jaylen Brown were not on the court, this season Brogdon helped fix that.

Brogdon garnered 60 of the 100 first-place votes, but he did not beat out the Knicks’ Immanuel Quickley by that much, with Quickley grabbing 34 first-place votes and coming within 100 total points of Brogdon. Quickley had a legitimate case for the award as he drove winning for the Knicks and his role increased over the course of the season. The Bucks’ Bobby Portis was third. Here is the voting breakdown:

Brogdon and the Celtics are up 2-0 on the Hawks in the first round.

Kawhi Leonard out for Clippers’ Game 3 vs. Suns with knee sprain

By Apr 20, 2023, 4:58 PM EDT
Kawhi Leonard has been the best on the court through the opening two games of the Clippers’ first-round series against the Suns. Which makes this a punch to the gut for Clippers fans and an all-too-familiar feeling.

Already without Paul George, the Clippers will be without Kawhi Leonard for Game 3 due to a sprained right knee, the team announced on Thursday afternoon. It was a surprise announcement, but he aggravated his knee in Game 1 and played through it in Game 2, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The Clippers host the Suns for Game 4 Saturday at 12:30 p.m., just 41 hours after the tip-off of Game 3. Leonard’s status for Game 4 is unknown, he is essentially day-to-day.

The Clippers have extensive experience playing without both Leonard and George but the results have not been pretty: They have a -8.1 net rating in non-garbage time in those minutes (stats via Cleaning the Glass). No five-man lineup of players currently on the roster has played more than 100 minutes together without Leonard and George.

Leonard’s sprain isn’t related to his 2021 ACL tear of that same knee, Wojnarowski reports. So if you’re desperately looking for a silver lining, there you go.

As for a Game 3 strategy now, expect the Clippers to put the ball in Russell Westbrook‘s hands, launch a lot of 3-pointers and hope they can shoot their way to a win.

The Clippers and Suns are tied 1-1 heading into Game 3. The winner of Game 3 of a series tied 1-1 goes on to win that series 72.8% of the time.

