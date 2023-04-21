Report: NBA will take no further action on Embiid, Harden, both available for Game 4

By Apr 21, 2023, 4:54 PM EDT
0 Comments

The Philadelphia 76ers will be at full strength for Game 4 against the Nets on Saturday.

No further action will be taken by the NBA league office on Joel Embiid or James Harden for their actions in Game 3 of the series against Brooklyn, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

There was some speculation Embiid could face more punishment after he was given a Flagrant 1 foul for an attempt to kick the Nets’ Nic Claxton in the cajones, a punishment generally seen as light considering the action.

Warriors fans are looking at that, thinking about what happened to Draymond Green in the 2016 Finals (suspended following a kick to LeBron James‘ groin, although that was due to the accumulation of flagrants) and just this week when Green was suspended for stepping on Domantas Sabonis.

 

It was unlikely James Harden was going to face further punishment for his late third quarter ejection in Game 3. That ejection was seen outside Brooklyn as an overreaction to this play.

A fully available 76ers team is bad news for the Nets, who trail in the series 0-3 and face elimination with another loss.

Here is more on the 76ers

Harden calls his ejection ‘unacceptable,’ he is far from only...
NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Watch Harden get ejected, Claxton get ejected, Embiid pick up Flagrant 1...

Harden calls his ejection ‘unacceptable,’ he is far from only one confused by referee choices

By Apr 21, 2023, 1:25 PM EDT
0 Comments

There is one thing everyone in Philadelphia and Brooklyn can agree on: Nobody is sure what logic Tony Brother’s officiating crew was using in ejecting players from Thursday night’s Game 3 in Brooklyn.

James Harden was ejected late in the third quarter of Game 3 when his off-hand push caught Royce O’Neal in the groin.

Harden was livid postgame, here is his quote, via Tim Bontemps of ESPN.

“Unacceptable flagrant 2. First time I’ve been ejected. I’m not labeled as a dirty player and I didn’t hit him in a private area. Somebody is draped on you like that defensively, that’s a natural basketball reaction. I didn’t hit him hard enough for him to fall down like that. But for a flagrant 2,

Honestly, I didn’t think it was a foul on me. But that’s unacceptable. It can’t happen.”

Crew chief Brother explained the Harden ejection this way: “Based on the point of contact directly to the groin, it rose to the level of excessive and ejection.”

Making direct contact with the testicles appears to be at the heart of Brother’s logic, both for why Harden was ejected for contact that seemed an incidental part of pushing a defender off him, and also why Joel Embiid was not ejected in the first quarter for a blatant attempt to try and kick Claxton in the groin.

Brother’s explanation: “The contact was deemed unnecessary and based on the point of contact to the leg, it didn’t rise to the level of excessive.”

Put another way, Embiid missed his target, so he was not ejected. Which defies logic — Embiid’s intent was clear (even if he said after the game he didn’t remember the play), why is he let off the hook because his aim is poor? Nets coach Jacque Vaughn didn’t understand either.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career before. For a guy to intentionally kick someone in an area that none of us want to be kicked at or towards, for him to continue to play, I’ve never seen that before in a game and a guy continues to play. Intentional.”

Nic Claxton rightfully picked up a technical for stepping over Embiid, leading to the kick. However, Claxton got a quick-trigger second technical and ejection in the fourth quarter — the referees need to swallow their whistles here, we want emotion in the game, we want to see that passion.

Claxton wasn’t happy about it but said he should not have put himself in that position. Here’s Claxton’s quote, via Brian Lewis of The New York Post.

“Yeah, when I watched it, it was a little excessive. I got to keep my emotions in check,” Claxton said after the game. “They need me out there. So that’s part of my growth, just keeping my emotions like that when I’m playing well and my emotions are really high. I got to look myself in the mirror and just be smarter in those situations.”

Claxton’s response might have been the most mature when compared to Embiid, Harden and Brothers.

Thanks to Tyrese Maxey taking over late, the 76ers won the Game and are now up 3-0 in the series, with Game 4 on Saturday.

Check out more on the 76ers

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Two
Report: NBA will take no further action on Embiid, Harden, both available...
NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Watch Harden get ejected, Claxton get ejected, Embiid pick up Flagrant 1...

Nick Nurse fired as Raptors coach after team misses playoffs

By Apr 21, 2023, 12:06 PM EDT
Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images
0 Comments

After a disappointing season where a talented Raptors roster never clicked and then couldn’t climb out of the play-in, Toronto has fired Nick Nurse, the coach that led them to their only title, the team announced Friday.

This was not a surprise, even Nurse said he needed to re-evaluate his situation after this season.

“The decision to make a change like this is never arrived at easily or taken lightly, especially when it comes to a person who has been an integral part of this franchise’s most historic accomplishments, and who has been a steady leader through some of our team’s most challenging times. As we reflect on Nick’s many successes, we thank him and his family, and wish them the best in future,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in a statement.

“This is an opportunity for us to reset, to refocus, to put into place the personnel and the players who will help us reach our goal of winning our next championship.”

Nurse had been an assistant with Dwane Casey in Toronto since 2013 and took over as head coach five years later, leading the Raptors to their 2019 championship with Kawhi Leonard. Along the way, Nurse developed a reputation as one of the more creative, out-of-the-box thinkers in the game.

There is more than enough blame to go around for what went wrong in Toronto this season, but Ujiri and the front office have to take their share as well (something he hints at in his statement). While there is All-NBA level talent in a player such as Pascal Siakam, there is not enough shooting and it took until the trade deadline to get a true center on the roster (Jakob Poeltl) who could anchor the team on both ends.

There are tough decisions to make this summer with Fred VanVleet, Poeltl and Gary Trent being free agents and Siakam being extension eligible.

It didn’t take long before former Celtics coach Ime Udoka was linked to the job, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN suggesting Udoka is a “serious candidate” for the job. Udoka has ties to Ujiri but was suspended by the Celtics after taking them to the NBA Finals a season ago due to multiple violations of team rules, including an improper relationship with a team staff member.

The Houston Rockets will target Nurse for their open head coaching job, reports Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report/TNT.

Here's more on the Raptors

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
Portland Trail Blazers v Memphis Grizzlies
Grizzlies’ Jaren Jackson Jr. named Defensive Player of the Year
Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls
PBT Podcast: Looking ahead to first round of NBA playoffs

 

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch

By Apr 21, 2023, 8:31 AM EDT
0 Comments

The first round of the NBA playoffs can feel like it lasts forever — eight series running all at once, scheduled with multiple days between games as the league works to get what it believes will be the highest-rated games in prime slots for its broadcast partners. It can lead to an uneven start.

But once the drama of the playoffs kicks in — as it did this year on the opening weekend and has continued throughout — nobody is bothered. Well, except for the coaches, who are bothered by everything.

Here is the first-round NBA playoff schedule as we know it. This will be updated as the dates are finalized and the results pour in. All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

WESTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Denver vs. #8 Minnesota

1) Sun 4/16: Nuggets won 109-80 (Denver 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Nuggets won 122-113 (Denver 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21 at Minnesota, 9:30 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Minnesota, 9:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Denver, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Minnesota, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Denver, TBD (TNT)*

#2 Memphis vs. #7 L.A. Lakers

1) Sun 4/16: Lakers won 128-112 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19: Grizzlies won 103-93 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at L.A. Lakers, 10 (TNT)
5) Wed 4/26 at Memphis, 7:30 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at L.A. Lakers 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Memphis, TBD (TBD)*

#3 Sacramento vs. #6 Golden State

1) Sat 4/15: Kings win 126-123 (Sacramento 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: Kings win 114-106 (Sacramento 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: Warriors win 114-97 (Sacramento 2-1)
4) Sun 4/23 at Golden State, 3:30 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Sacramento, 10 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at Golden State 8, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Sacramento, TBD (TBD)*

#4 Phoenix vs. #5 LA Clippers

1) Sun 4/16: Clippers won 115-110 (Los Angeles 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Suns win 123-109 (series tied 1-1)
3) Thu 4/20: Suns win 129-124 (Phoenix 2-1)
4) Sat 4/22 at LA Clippers, 3:30 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Phoenix, TBD (TBD)
6) Thu 4/27 at LA Clippers, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Phoenix, TBD (TNT)*

EASTERN CONFERENCE

#1 Milwaukee vs. #8 Miami

1) Sun 4/16: Heat won 130-117 (Miami 1-0)
2) Wed 4/19 Bucks won 138-122 (series tied 1-1)
3) Sat 4/22 at Miami, 7:30 (ESPN)
4) Mon 4/24 at Miami, TBD (TBD)
5) Wed 4/26 at Milwaukee, 9:30 (NBA TV)
6) Fri 4/28 at Miami, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Milwaukee, TBD (TBD)*

#2 Boston vs. #7 Atlanta

1) Sat 4/15: Celtics win 112-99 (Boston 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Celtics win 119-106 (Boston 2-0)
3) Fri 4/21 at Atlanta, 7 (ESPN)
4) Sun 4/23 at Atlanta, 7 (TNT)
5) Tue 4/25 at Boston, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Atlanta, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Boston, TBD (TNT)*

#3 Philadelphia vs. #6 Brooklyn

1) Sat 4/15: 76ers win 121-101 (Philadelphia 1-0)
2) Mon 4/17: 76ers win 96-84 (Philadelphia 2-0)
3) Thu 4/20: 76ers win 102-97 (Philadelphia 3-0)
4) Sat 4/22 at Brooklyn, 1 (TNT)
5) Mon 4/24 at Philadelphia, TBD (TBD)*
6) Thu 4/27 at Brooklyn, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sat 4/29 at Philadelphia, TBD (TNT)*

#4 Cleveland vs. #5 New York

1) Sat 4/15: Knicks win 101-97 (New York 1-0)
2) Tue 4/18: Cavaliers win 107-90 (series tied 1-1)
3) Fri 4/21 at New York, 8:30 (ABC)
4) Sun 4/23 at New York, 1 (ABC)
5) Wed 4/26 at Cleveland, 7 (TNT)
6) Fri 4/28 at New York, TBD (TBD)*
7) Sun 4/30 at Cleveland, TBD (TNT)*

Without Leonard, Clippers have no answers for Booker, Durant, Suns win

By Apr 21, 2023, 5:07 AM EDT
0 Comments

LOS ANGELES — The Clippers tried to answer all the questions.

They had Norman Powell scoring 40 in an attempt to answer Devin Booker’s 45. They had Russell Westbrook’s 30 points and 12 assists to answer Kevin Durant’s 28 points. They had a micro-small lineup — 6’5” Terance Mann at center — to try and outscore a Suns team with the size and skill of Deandre Ayton and Durant.

Game 3 proved that only the answer to one question matters: Will Kawhi Leonard be available to play in Game 4 and beyond?

If he can play, the Clippers have a chance in a series they now trail 2-1 after a 129-124 loss to the Suns Thursday night at home. If Leonard is out more games (on top of Paul George being out, likely for this entire series) the Suns may get a lot of rest before the start of the next round.

“He desperately, desperately wants to play. This is the Playoffs. This is what these guys live for, especially him,” Clippers GM Lawrence Frank said, then added Leonard is day-to-day. The decision on if he will play in Game 4 Saturday likely will not be made until that morning.

As much as the Clippers missed Leonard’s offense, it was on the defensive end where he was missed most. Coach Tyronne Lue used Eric Gordon, Norman Powell, Westbrook and others on Booker, but it didn’t matter. Once he got rolling there was little the Clippers could do to slow him down.

“I told him after Game 1 he was the thermostat for the team, he set the tone and temperature for 48 minutes,” coach Monty Williams said of Booker.

Booker set it on both ends in this game (as he has done all series) — he had three steals and two blocked shots in Game 3. Offensively he was playing downhill — he shot 12-of-17 in the paint, on top of 3-of-7 from beyond the arc. Booker credited Durant after the game because KD’s gravity opened up the floor for his drives, which does have some truth to it.

Booker led the Suns’ attack on the smaller Clippers lineup Lue rolled out for the final nine minutes of the game (the Clippers were +8 in that stretch but were 13 down when that lineup entered the game). Those attacks resulted in the Suns getting to the line 21 more times than the Clips.

The Clippers deserve credit for an incredible effort, but the Suns had the best talent on the court. When the Suns found something that worked — a Durant/Ayton pick-and-roll — Los Angeles simply couldn’t keep pace. The Suns put up 40 with 24 free throws in the third quarter.

If Leonard is back on Saturday, the Clippers stand a chance to keep pace and even this series. The answer to the question about his availability is the only one that matters.

Here is more on the Suns

NBA playoffs first round results, schedule, times and where to watch
2023 NBA Playoffs - LA Clippers v Phoenix Suns
Kawhi Leonard out for Clippers’ Game 3 vs. Suns with knee sprain
Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Two
Booker, Suns find comfort level in midrange, bounce back with 123-109 win...